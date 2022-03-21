News
Prized free-agent tackle Terron Armstead to visit Dolphins; La’el Collins goes to Bengals
A week-long wait in free agency for the Miami Dolphins to address what is likely the NFL’s most glaring hole at offensive tackle finally is seeing some movement.
The Dolphins reportedly are hosting the free-agent cycle’s most prized player at the position in New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead on Monday after he travels Sunday night, according to NFL Network.
The development came after former Dallas Cowboys right tackle, La’el Collins, probably the second-best tackle in this free-agent cycle, agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier Sunday.
Collins’ decision gives Miami’s pursuit of Armstead an all-or-nothing feel for improvement at tackle after the Dolphins haven’t locked in a player at the position since free-agent negotiations opened last Monday. The Cowboys tried to trade Collins before releasing him, which made him available to sign with any team he desired.
Armstead, who turns 31 before the start of the 2022 season, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2018 to 2020. He has spent his entire nine-year career with the Saints as a third-round pick out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, blocking for future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees for much of that time.
Armstead would immediately enhance the Dolphins at a position where Jesse Davis struggled all season on the right side, as did rookie Liam Eichenberg on the left side and second-year blocker Austin Jackson before he was moved inside to left guard. All three are under contract for 2022, but Davis is a candidate to be released if the team needs to add cap space for a big acquisition.
Former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams was Miami’s first offensive line addition of this free agency period, reaching an agreement on Tuesday. The Dolphins have since officially announced his signing.
Armstead’s 6-foot-5, 304-pound presence would upgrade the Dolphins’ pass protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third season and beef up Miami’s run-blocking as new coach Mike McDaniel’s run-based offense will feature the outside-zone scheme. He also could bring a veteran voice to a line that is relatively young, with Eichenberg, Jackson, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones, Greg Little and Larnel Coleman all 25 or younger, as well as Williams.
While a premium NFL tackle, Armstead has also struggled to stay on the field in his career, missing roughly a third of his games. Armstead missed nine games in 2021, including the final four with a knee injury. He was out for the Saints’ 20-3 Monday night loss to the Dolphins on Dec. 27.
The Dolphins already reached agreements with eight outside free agents as of Sunday evening: Williams, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield, fullback Alec Ingold and special teamer Keion Crossen as outside free-agent acquisitions.
They also locked in defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year deal Monday to keep him in Miami, and tight end Mike Gesicki signed his franchise tag tender after being placed on the tag last week. Linebackers Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett, tight end Durham Smythe, wide receiver Preston Williams and safety Sheldrick Redwine have also re-signed with the team. Cornerback Nik Needham had a second-round tender placed on him in his restricted free agency.
Several guards landed elsewhere while the Dolphins signed Williams. Laken Tomlinson, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers where he played under McDaniel, went to the New York Jets instead reuiniting with another former 49ers assistant turned AFC East head coach in Robert Saleh. Another veteran first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021, Rodger Saffold, went from the Titans to the Bills. Brandon Scherff, considered by many as the top guard in this free agency class, went from Washington to to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fellow guard Alex Cappa went from the Buccaneers to the Bengals, who also added Ted Karras. Former Miami Hurricane and Davie Western High grad Jon Feliciano landed with the Giants after a tenure with the Bills.
If the Dolphins were looking to upgrade from Michael Deiter at center, various top options stayed put between Ryan Jensen in Tampa Bay, Ben Jones with the Titans and Brian Allen with the Los Angeles Rams. Former Ravens center Bradley Bozeman went to the Carolina Panthers.
Breaking down the likelihood (or unlikelihood) of Donovan Mitchell coming to the Knicks
Ever since Leon Rose took over as Knicks president two years ago, the home run has lurked. It has taken on different forms and players, but it’s always chilling in the background, even if only confirmed once on the record by the team’s brand ambassador, Steve Stoute.
It also makes sense: if not for their networking and relationships with star players as longtime agents with CAA, why hire the inexperienced duo of Rose and William Wesley to run the Knicks’ front office?
“With having Leon in, World Wide Wes and myself, the three of us, we’re the best sort of team as it relates to being able to speak with free agents,’ Stoute said not long after Rose took over. “Our relationship with talent will bring them to New York. They haven’t had this level of talent in the last 10 years that can go out and pitch free agents and convince them why New York is great.’
Of course, we’re still waiting for that superstar to force his way into Rose’s arms. And as this Knicks season careens toward the draft lottery, it’s worth mentioning that the latest candidate played at the Garden on Sunday.
Hello, Donovan Mitchell.
It’s no secret around the NBA that the Knicks are monitoring Mitchell’s situation with the Jazz, hoping against odds they can finagle a deal to bring the All-Star to the home of his youth. There have been rumblings of Mitchell’s discontent in Utah, despite the team’s success, which isn’t surprising because Salt Lake City is among the least appealing markets for NBA players.
Mitchell has plenty of connections to the Knicks, adding to the speculation:
· He’s from the area and played his AAU ball in NYC. He was hoping to get drafted by the Knicks, telling The News in 2018, just a day before he won the dunk contest during his rookie campaign with the Jazz, “Obviously, who wouldn’t want to play back home where they grew up?”
· His father, Donovan Mitchell Sr., works for the New York Mets as the Director of Diversity, Opportunity, Inclusion & Training.
· One of Mitchell’s agents out of the draft was Leon Rose, and the CAA connection has defined the Knicks over the last two years. Here’s what Mitchell said after Rose took over: “I think with Leon — who I know personally — things are going to trend upward. I love Leon to death. He’s a great dude, great person and a really good businessman. So I think they’re going to start going in the right direction when he gets in there.”
· The Knicks current associate head coach, Johnnie Bryant, was one of Mitchell’s favorite assistants with the Jazz.
Unfortunately for the Knicks, there are too many qualifiers to deem Mitchell’s arrival in New York anything more than unlikely. The most important is that he’s under contract with the Jazz through at least 2025. The only hope would be that the Jazz flame out in the playoffs and Mitchell not only demands a trade, but makes it specific to the Knicks. People who know Mitchell doubt he’d turn into such a villain because, “it’s not in his personality.” And even if Mitchell focuses on the Knicks, Danny Ainge just joined the Jazz front office and isn’t known for forsaking leverage.
The Knicks would have to give up the house for a player of Mitchell’s caliber, leaving him without much of a roster to contend in the improved Eastern Conference. So there are plenty of forces fighting against Mitchell coming to the Knicks, at least as of Sunday, when he and the Jazz took their lone season trip to MSG.
The Knicks had a much better opportunity to acquire Mitchell in the 2017 NBA draft, when they took Frank Ntilikina eighth overall and watched Mitchell fall to 12th. That was Phil Jackson’s final move as team president, and apparently it went against the recommendation of Rick Pitino, who coached Mitchell at Louisville.
“I tried to get the Knicks to take (Mitchell), and (they said), ‘Nah,’ they can’t take him at that number,” Pitino once explained. “Because they didn’t think he could play point guard. They questioned certain things.”
Veteran reliever Joe Smith joins Twins on one-year deal
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Joe Smith wasn’t trying to follow his former Astros teammate Carlos Correa to Minnesota — in actuality, the reliever agreed to terms with the Twins before Correa did, though news of his deal broke later — but he understands the optics.
“I’ve gotten about 20 texts that have said that,” Smith said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, you’re just following Correa.’ I’m like, ‘I mean if you’re going to pick a shortstop to follow, that’s a pretty good one.’”
While Smith’s signing was certainly overshadowed by Correa’s, the Twins are happy to have the reliever in the fold. Smith’s deal, a one-year, $2.5 million contract, became official on Sunday.
“The people that have spent time around him would say he’s like an all-time teammate, which is awesome to hear,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But he’s here because he can pitch, and he can get guys out. And he’s going to pitch some leverage innings for us. He’s going to go out there, and when we’re winning close ballgames, he’s going to pitch.”
Smith, a Midwesterner who said he chose the Twins in part to be closer to home, is a 37-year-old side-arming righty, who has played for seven different teams prior to signing with the Twins. He sports a 3.09 career earned-run average.
After opting out of the 2020 season for personal reasons — Smith’s mother, Lee, passed away that August of Huntington’s Disease — Smith said the beginning of the 2021 season was tough on him mentally as he tried to get back in the swing of things.
Stepping away for a whole year, Smith said, was a lot harder than he expected it to be. And between that and a forearm issue, it showed on the mound. Smith had a 7.48 ERA at the time he was traded from Houston to Seattle in late July, but post-swap, he posted a 2.00 ERA in the last 23 games he pitched in.
“When you get traded from a World Series contender, it’s not fun. It kind of lights a little fire,” Smith said. “Going over to Seattle, (manager) Scott (Servais) and those guys were unbelievable the way they communicated with me, the opportunities they gave me, how they used me. It was just a good situation. I knew it was coming. I knew I could still pitch.”
The Twins think he can still pitch, too. And they aren’t the only ones. Smith said there were actually “a lot of teams,” calling this offseason, which he said left him “surprised, pleasantly.”
“I think ultimately, after talking to everybody and everybody here with this organization and my family and stuff, it just felt right to come here,” Smith said.
GAME NOTES
Starter Dylan Bundy threw two scoreless innings in his first outing in a Twins’ uniform, an eventual 3-0 Twins’ win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Hammond Stadium. Bundy gave up an infield single to begin his start and ended it by getting Tristan Gray to swing at a slider for his only strikeout of the day.
“Throw two healthy innings and on to the next one — that’s the goal,” Bundy said. “I was wanting to do some stuff to right-handed batters but they only had one in the lineup today, so that was kind of hard to get done. But I was able to get to the slider and that’s what I wanted to throw to the lefty every now and then just to work on it, and it worked a lot better.”
Reliever Taylor Rogers got the third inning, appearing in his first game since a July season-ending finger injury. Rogers struck out all three batters he faced — one swinging, two looking.
Rogers focused on his slider, which he said he basically has to “reteach,” himself every spring coming to Florida from his home in Colorado, where his breaking ball doesn’t move.
“That was kind of the first priority was to see where it’s at game speed and see how I can manipulate it out there,” Rogers said. “Obviously it’s kind of pitch No. 1, make sure that one’s good and then move on to another thing. Just want to make sure checklist (item) No. 1 was checked.”
Tyler Duffey, also making his spring debut, threw a clean inning on Sunday.
DOBNAK SIDELINED
A flair up in Randy Dobnak’s right middle finger, the same one which he strained last year, has led to a shutdown from throwing, Baldelli said. Dobnak missed much of the second half of last season with the injury.
Given the timeline, Baldelli said he expects the injury to take Dobnak out of the Opening Day picture.
“I think we’re resetting right now in a way and allowing his finger to rest,” Baldelli said. “…He was throwing early on when he arrived, yes, but we shut him down and we’re going to give him some time off.”
Minnesota U.S. Rep. Angie Craig officially announces reelection run
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig officially announced Sunday that she will run for reelection this fall.
Craig issued a statement Sunday saying enthusiasm for her campaign is strong. Craig was first elected to Congress in 2018. She represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the Twin Cities’ far southeastern suburbs and rural parts of southeastern Minnesota.
Republican Tyler Kistner is also running for the seat. He was named a “National Republican Congressional Committee Young Gun” Wednesday by U.S. House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Craig, then a first-term incumbent, beat Kistner by 2 percentage points in the 2020 election, making it the fifth-closest U.S. House race in the nation.
The 2nd District is widely considered Minnesota’s most competitive congressional district. Last week both The Cook Political Report and Larry J. Sabato’s Crystal Ball rated the Craig-Kistner race a toss-up, while Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales said it tilts Democratic.
The district takes in a band of suburbs south of the Twin Cities, including Dakota and Scott counties, plus portions of southern Washington and northwestern Rice counties. The redistricting map issued last month by a special five-judge panel added all of rural LeSueur County to the 2nd and shifted Goodhue and Wabasha counties out of the 2nd and into the rural 1st District.
Before running for Congress, Kistner spent 12 years in the Marine Corps. He and his wife, Marie, live in Prior Lake with their daughter Elodie and son Gabriel.
Craig is a retired newspaper reporter and former medical technology executive who was first elected in 2018 by ousting Republican Rep. Jason Lewis in a rematch of their 2016 race. She lives in Eagan. She and her wife, Cheryl Greene, have four adult sons.
