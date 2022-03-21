News
Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no
By CARA ANNA
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their arms Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town, but Ukraine rejected the offer.
The Russian demand came hours after Ukrainian authorities said Moscow’s forces bombed an art school that was sheltering about 400 people.
Russian forces would allow two corridors out of the coastal city, heading either east toward Russia or west to other parts of Ukraine, the Russian news agency TASS reported. It cited a statement from Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center.
TASS reported that Mariupol residents had been given until 5 a.m. Monday to respond to the offer.
But Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk rejected the notion.
“There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this,” she told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. “I wrote: `Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor.”
Previous bids to allow residents to evacuate Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or have been only partially successful, with bombardments continuing as civilians sought to flee.
Earlier Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said Russia’s military bombed an art school in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how “battles took place over every street,” weeks into the siege.
The fall of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up. But Western military analysts say that even if the surrounded city is taken, the troops battling a block at a time for control there may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.
Three weeks into the invasion, Western governments and analysts see the conflict shifting to a war of attrition, with bogged down Russian forces launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks and seek to sever their supply lines.
Ukrainians “have not greeted Russian soldiers with a bunch of flowers,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN, but with “weapons in their hands.”
Moscow cannot hope to rule the country, he added, given Ukrainians’ enmity toward the Russian forces.
The strike on the art school was the second time in less than a week that officials reported an attack on a public building where Mariupol residents had taken shelter. On Wednesday, a bomb hit a theater where more than 1,000 people were believed to be sheltering.
There was no immediate word on casualties in the school attack, which The Associated Press could not independently verify. Ukrainian officials have not given an update on the search of the theater since Friday, when they said at least 130 people had been rescued and another 1,300 were trapped by rubble.
City officials and aid groups say food, water and electricity have run low in Mariupol and fighting has kept out humanitarian convoys. Communications are severed.
The strategic port on the Sea of Azov has been under bombardment for over three weeks and has seen some of the worst horrors of the war. City officials said at least 2,300 people have died, with some buried in mass graves.
Some who were able to flee Mariupol tearfully hugged relatives as they arrived by train Sunday in Lviv, about 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) to the west.
“Battles took place over every street. Every house became a target,” said Olga Nikitina, who was embraced by her brother as she got off the train. “Gunfire blew out the windows. The apartment was below freezing.”
Maryna Galla narrowly escaped with her 13-year-old son. She said she huddled in the basement of a cultural center along with about 250 people for three weeks without water, electricity or gas.
“We left (home) because shells hit the houses across the road. There was no roof. There were people injured,” Galla said, adding that her mother, father and grandparents stayed behind and “don’t even know that we have left.”
Unexpectedly strong Ukrainian resistance has dashed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a quick victory after he ordered the Feb. 24 invasion of his neighbor. In recent days, Russian forces have entered Mariupol, cutting it off from the sea and devastating a massive steel plant. But taking the city could prove costly.
“The block-by-block fighting in Mariupol itself is costing the Russian military time, initiative, and combat power,” the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in a briefing.
In a blunt assessment, the think tank concluded that Russia failed in its initial campaign to take the capital of Kyiv and other major cities quickly, and its stalled invasion is creating conditions for a “very violent and bloody” stalemate.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukrainian resistance means Putin’s “forces on the ground are essentially stalled.”
“It’s had the effect of him moving his forces into a woodchipper,” Austin told CBS on Sunday.
In Ukraine’s major cities, hundreds of men, women and children have been killed in Russian bombardment. Millions have moved to underground shelters or fled the country.
In a video address to the Israeli parliament on Sunda y, Zelenskyy urged the lawmakers to take stronger action against Russia. accusing Putin of trying to carry out a “final solution” against Ukraine. The term was used by Nazi Germany for its genocide of some 6 million Jews during World War II.
Zelenskyy also noted that a Russian missile struck Babi Yar — the spot in Kyiv where over 30,000 Jews were slaughtered in 1941 by the Nazis — and is now Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial. “You know what this place means, where the victims of the Holocaust are buried,” added the president, who is Jewish.
In the hard-hit northeastern city of Sumy, authorities evacuated 71 orphaned babies through a humanitarian corridor, regional Gov. Dmytro Zhyvytskyy said Sunday. He said the orphans, most of whom need constant medical attention, would be taken out of the country.
At least 20 babies carried by Ukrainian surrogate mothers are stuck in a makeshift bomb shelter in Kyiv, waiting for parents to enter the war zone to pick them up. The infants — some only days old — are being cared for by nurses trapped in the shelter by constant shelling from Russian troops trying to encircle the city.
Russian shelling killed at least five civilians, including a 9-year-old boy, in the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest.
The British Defense Ministry said Russia’s failure to gain control of Ukrainian airspace “has significantly blunted their operational progress,” forcing them to rely on weapons launched from Russia.
At least 40 Ukrainian troops were killed Friday by a Russian missile strike on their barracks in the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said in televised remarks. The missiles were fired from the neighboring Kherson region, leaving little time to respond, he said.
Separately, the Russian Defense Ministry said a Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka, a city near Mykolaiv. The Russian military said Saturday that it used a Kinzhal for the first time in combat to destroy an ammunition depot in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine.
Russia has said the Kinzhal, carried by MiG-31 fighter jets, has a range of up to 2,000 kilometers (about 1,250 miles) and flies at 10 times the speed of sound. The Pentagon says it has not yet confirmed its use in Ukraine.
Western analysts played down the hypersonic weapon’s significance, saying it was “not a game-changer,” but rather a “message of intimidation and deterrence” toward Ukraine and the West, said Valeriy Akimenko, senior research associate at the Conflict Studies Research Centre in England.
Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russian warships in the Caspian Sea also were involved in the Kostiantynivka fuel depot attack.
The U.N. has confirmed 902 civilian deaths in the war but concedes the actual toll is likely much higher. It says nearly 3.4 million people have fled Ukraine.
Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands.
Russia would need 800,000 troops — almost its entire active-duty military — to control Ukraine for a prolonged period, according to Michael Clarke, former head of the British-based Royal United Services Institute, a defense think tank.
“Unless the Russians intend to be completely genocidal — they could flatten all the major cities, and Ukrainians will rise up against Russian occupation — there will be just constant guerrilla war,” Clarke said.
Ukraine and Russia have held several rounds of negotiations but remain divided on several issues. Zelenskyy has said he is willing to drop Ukraine’s bid to join NATO but wants security guarantees from Russia. Moscow is pressing for Ukraine’s complete demilitarization.
Mariupol authorities said nearly 40,000 people had left the city in the last week, most in their own vehicles, despite the bombardment. That alone amounts to nearly 10% of the city’s prewar population of 430,000.
Mariupol’s city council said Saturday that Russian soldiers had forcibly relocated several thousand residents, mostly women and children, to Russia. AP could not confirm the claim.
Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said Sunday that 2,973 people have been evacuated from Mariupol since March 5, including 541 in the last 24 hours.
Some Russians also have fled their country amid a widespread crackdown on dissent. Russia has arrested thousands of antiwar protesters, muzzled independent media and cut access to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.
___
Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and other AP journalists around the world contributed.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Former Rams punter Hekker ‘grateful’ to St. Louis fans
LOS ANGELES – Days after being cut by the Los Angeles Rams and signing with the Carolina Panthers, Johnny Hekker posted a message to Rams fans on Instagram to thank them for their years of support. That includes you, St. Louis.
“To my fans in St. Louis, Los Angeles and around the world, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the amazing ways you have supported and encouraged me and my family,” Hekker wrote.
Hekker signed with the then-St. Louis Rams in 2012 as an undrafted free agent. In Week 2 of his rookie season, Hekker threw the first and only touchdown of his career on a fake field goal.
No. 6 made note of that historic moment in his Instagram post, which happened in the Edward Jones Dome in front of more than 53,000 fans.
He also made mention of “nights out at OB Clark’s that usually ended in karaoke down the street.”
Hekker has gone on to be a four-time All Pro and a four-time Pro Bowler (2013, 2015-2017). In December 2019, he was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
Wild newcomer Nicolas Deslauriers knows his role: ‘I’ll do the five minutes’
Nicolas Deslauriers knows Marcus Foligno well from their time together with the Buffalo Sabres. They have stayed in contact over the years, filling a similar role for their respective teams, neither man afraid to drop the gloves at a moment’s notice.
Now they’re teammates once again.
In an effort to make the Wild a little more gritty up front, general manager Bill Guerin acquired the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Deslauriers from the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night in exchange for a third-round pick. The move gives the Wild another player with the size and strength needed to succeed in the postseason.
That’s something the 31-year-old Deslauriers takes a lot of pride in. Though it took him some time to figure out where he fits in the NHL, there’s no doubt he knows his role at this point in his career.
Need proof? Asked about his skill set on Sunday afternoon, Deslauriers jokingly responded, “What skill set?” He knows he’s never going to be a 20-goal scorer in the league. He’d probably be lucky to reach the 10-goal mark again after doing it once earlier in his career.
That’s more than OK with Deslauriers.
“I wish I could score 19 goals like Moose,” Deslauriers said in reference to Foligno’s impressive production this season. “My skill set is not that good.”
Because of that, Deslauriers made it clear that he doesn’t want Foligno to feel obligated to drop the gloves night in and night out.
“I want to be that guy doing it,” Deslauriers said. “I want him to be on the ice. I’ll be in the box. I’ll do the five minutes. I think that’s what I bring.”
Among other things. He has also developed into solid penalty killer, and despite his self-deprecating remarks, has the ability to chip in on the offensive end in a pinch.
It sounds like Deslauriers will make his Wild debut on Monday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. He practiced alongside fellow newcomer Tyson Jost and opposite Brandon Duhaime on Sunday morning at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul.
“Made sure that I came in and got a practice before a game,” Deslauriers said. “Might as well go right at it.”
He arrived in the Twin Cities on Saturday night with a few suitcases, his hockey bag and a bunch of suits.
“That’s pretty much it,” Deslauriers said. “There’s still a lot of stuff at home. I can’t pack everything. Wish I could put my kids in a suitcase. That’s not how it works.”
Luckily for Deslauriers, he knows Foligno and has some connections with various players on the Wild roster.
“I came from a team that’s really young to a veteran team,” Deslauriers said. “The mentality is different. You come in and fit right in. It makes it easy on me for sure.”
As for his run-ins with Matt Dumba over the years, Deslauriers smiled and responded, “I’ve had some run-ins with a lot of people.”
Those things comes with the territory of his role.
Prized free-agent tackle Terron Armstead to visit Dolphins; La’el Collins goes to Bengals
A week-long wait in free agency for the Miami Dolphins to address what is likely the NFL’s most glaring hole at offensive tackle finally is seeing some movement.
The Dolphins reportedly are hosting the free-agent cycle’s most prized player at the position in New Orleans Saints left tackle Terron Armstead on Monday after he travels Sunday night, according to NFL Network.
The development came after former Dallas Cowboys right tackle, La’el Collins, probably the second-best tackle in this free-agent cycle, agreed to terms with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier Sunday.
Collins’ decision gives Miami’s pursuit of Armstead an all-or-nothing feel for improvement at tackle after the Dolphins haven’t locked in a player at the position since free-agent negotiations opened last Monday. The Cowboys tried to trade Collins before releasing him, which made him available to sign with any team he desired.
Armstead, who turns 31 before the start of the 2022 season, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection from 2018 to 2020. He has spent his entire nine-year career with the Saints as a third-round pick out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, blocking for future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees for much of that time.
Armstead would immediately enhance the Dolphins at a position where Jesse Davis struggled all season on the right side, as did rookie Liam Eichenberg on the left side and second-year blocker Austin Jackson before he was moved inside to left guard. All three are under contract for 2022, but Davis is a candidate to be released if the team needs to add cap space for a big acquisition.
Former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams was Miami’s first offensive line addition of this free agency period, reaching an agreement on Tuesday. The Dolphins have since officially announced his signing.
Armstead’s 6-foot-5, 304-pound presence would upgrade the Dolphins’ pass protection for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa heading into his third season and beef up Miami’s run-blocking as new coach Mike McDaniel’s run-based offense will feature the outside-zone scheme. He also could bring a veteran voice to a line that is relatively young, with Eichenberg, Jackson, Robert Hunt, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones, Greg Little and Larnel Coleman all 25 or younger, as well as Williams.
While a premium NFL tackle, Armstead has also struggled to stay on the field in his career, missing roughly a third of his games. Armstead missed nine games in 2021, including the final four with a knee injury. He was out for the Saints’ 20-3 Monday night loss to the Dolphins on Dec. 27.
The Dolphins already reached agreements with eight outside free agents as of Sunday evening: Williams, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, wide receivers Cedrick Wilson Jr. and Trent Sherfield, fullback Alec Ingold and special teamer Keion Crossen as outside free-agent acquisitions.
They also locked in defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a four-year deal Monday to keep him in Miami, and tight end Mike Gesicki signed his franchise tag tender after being placed on the tag last week. Linebackers Elandon Roberts, Duke Riley, Sam Eguavoen and Brennan Scarlett, tight end Durham Smythe, wide receiver Preston Williams and safety Sheldrick Redwine have also re-signed with the team. Cornerback Nik Needham had a second-round tender placed on him in his restricted free agency.
Several guards landed elsewhere while the Dolphins signed Williams. Laken Tomlinson, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers where he played under McDaniel, went to the New York Jets instead reuiniting with another former 49ers assistant turned AFC East head coach in Robert Saleh. Another veteran first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2021, Rodger Saffold, went from the Titans to the Bills. Brandon Scherff, considered by many as the top guard in this free agency class, went from Washington to to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fellow guard Alex Cappa went from the Buccaneers to the Bengals, who also added Ted Karras. Former Miami Hurricane and Davie Western High grad Jon Feliciano landed with the Giants after a tenure with the Bills.
If the Dolphins were looking to upgrade from Michael Deiter at center, various top options stayed put between Ryan Jensen in Tampa Bay, Ben Jones with the Titans and Brian Allen with the Los Angeles Rams. Former Ravens center Bradley Bozeman went to the Carolina Panthers.
