The Best Workout Jumpsuits to Sweat in Style

Published

35 seconds ago

on

The Best Workout Jumpsuits to Sweat in Style
The Best Workout Jumpsuits to Sweat in Style

No matter how you prefer to get your exercise in, there’s nothing like a stylish new activewear ensemble to motivate you to finally do that workout, whether it’s heading to a spin class, getting on the Pilates reformer or simply going for a stroll. Now that warmer weather is *finally* here, why not upgrade your activewear wardrobe with stylish workout outfits that are perfect for the new season. We’re big fans of the exercise dress and the tennis skirt, but let’s not forget about the workout jumpsuit, also known as a catsuit, onesie, leotard and unitard.

The workout jumpsuit has had quite the style resurgence over the past few years, and there’s no denying that it’s a one-piece wonder. Not only are catsuits and jumpsuits an adorable way to dress for a workout, but they also simplify the getting-ready process, taking away all that time spent sifting through exercise clothes, attempting to locate a sports bra, leggings and top that aren’t entirely mismatched. Perhaps most importantly, workout jumpsuits are fun, and who doesn’t want an extra dose of pizzaz in their daily routine?

Workout bodysuits are also dream layering pieces, which is a key asset of any quality wardrobe essential. Yes, they’re great for actually getting in exercise, but you can also throw on a blazer, sweater or a leather jacket and instantly pull the look together, taking you from your workout to the rest of your day, and even into the evening.

There are countless workout jumpsuits out there, whether you prefer a classic black ankle-length bodysuit, a printed bike shorts catsuit or a bight unitard with peek-a-boo cutouts, for every type of exercise. Below, see the best workout jumpsuits to shop right now.

News

Cora Faith Walker death investigation to receive an official update

Published

51 mins ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

Cora Faith Walker death investigation to receive an official update
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis officials are scheduled to make an official update this morning at 11am on the investigation of the death of Former State Representative Cora Faith Walker, who died suddenly nearly 2 weeks ago.

Walker was from Ferguson and was elected to the Missouri House in 2016. She represented the 74th district, which includes: Florissant, Ferguson, Calverton Park, Country Club Hills, Dellwood and Jennings.

She resigned in 2019 and went to serve as the Policy Chief for St. Louis County Executive, Dr. Same Page, who described Walker has a passionate public servant. He offers his condolences to her family.

She was also a good friend of St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, who referred to her as a powerful advocate for her community.

News

Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

Highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in St. Louis on Tripadvisor.

#25. Roberto’s Trattoria & Chophouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (402 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Italian
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 145 Concord Plaza, Saint Louis, MO 63128
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Weber Grill Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (203 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1147 Saint Louis Galleria, Saint Louis, MO 63117-1159
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2317 N Highway 67, Florissant, Saint Louis, MO 63033
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Texas de Brazil

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (38 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1137 Saint Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63117
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. 1904 Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (71 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 777 River City Casino Blvd River City Casino, Saint Louis, MO 63125-1019
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Carnivore

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 5257 Shaw Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110-3002
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Surf & Sirloin

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 13090 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-1806
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. Final Cut Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 777 Casino Center Dr Hollywood Casino, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63043
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (88 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3642 S Lindbergh Blvd, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Hamilton’s Urban Steakhouse & Bourbon Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 2101 Chouteau Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63103-3006
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. The Capital Grille

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 101 S Hanley Rd Suite 250, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (177 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 1220 S Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-7225
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Sam’s Steakhouse

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (157 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10205 Gravois Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63123-4029
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Tucker’s Place

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 3939 Union Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125-4322
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (161 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 1855 S. Lindbergh, Saint Louis, MO 63131
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Kobe Steak House of Japan

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (328 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Japanese, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 645 West Port Plaza, Maryland Heights, Saint Louis, MO 63146-3105
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. J. Gilbert’s Wood-Fired Steaks and Seafood

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (219 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 17A W County Ctr Suite A102, Des Peres, Saint Louis, MO 63131-3730
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (429 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 315 Chestnut St Hyatt Hotel, Saint Louis, MO 63102-1813
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Citizen Kane’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (265 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 133 W Clinton Pl, Kirkwood, Saint Louis, MO 63122-5809
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. Tucker’s Place Soulard

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (338 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$ – $$$
– Address: 2117 S 12th St, Saint Louis, MO 63104-4128
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. The Tenderloin Room

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (175 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 232 N Kingshighway Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108-1276
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. 801 Chophouse St. Louis

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (290 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 137 Carondelet Plz, Clayton, Saint Louis, MO 63105-3429
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Carmine’s Steak House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (497 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 20 S 4th St Walnut St., Saint Louis, MO 63102-1809
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. Kreis Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (309 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 535 S Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, Saint Louis, MO 63131-2748
– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Twisted Tree

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (220 reviews)
– Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
– Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
– Price: $$$$
– Address: 10701 Watson Rd Attached to Holiday Inn, Sunset Hills, Saint Louis, MO 63127-1005
– Read more on Tripadvisor

News

Caleb Martin embodies a Heat mixed metaphor, running fly patterns, producing homerun plays

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

Caleb Martin embodies a Heat mixed metaphor, running fly patterns, producing homerun plays
When it comes to load management, it has proven quite the load for Miami Heat management to get forward Caleb Martin to take time off.

Consistently having played through ankle soreness, and refusing to miss more than three games with a hyperextended left knee, Martin again is keeping energy up at a time when others are staggering to the April 10 regular-season finish line.

For coach Erik Spoelstra, it is a welcomed element as he juggles considerable injury absences elsewhere on the roster.

“Yeah, he’s that definition of a Swiss Army knife,” Spoelstra said, with the Heat facing the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night at the Wells Fargo Center. “You can plug him into a lot of different roles, with different lineups, and he’ll find a way to make it work.

“And that’s a credit to him and his versatility, how he works on his game. He can defend so many different positions. We’ve missed that, he presence on the ball.”

It is the energy that has been embraced since Martin’s arrival, passion that led the Heat converting his two-way deal into a standard contract, now seemingly essential to the playoff roster.

Continually, the 6-foot-5 forward has made the little things count.

“Those plays in between, those are winning plays that don’t necessarily show up anywhere,” Spoelstra said. “But they’re the hustle plays, the deflections, extra possessions, the tip-outs, the cuts, all of those different things just contribute to winning in a big-time way.”

The waiting was the hardest part, with Martin back in Friday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder at FTX Arena.

“It felt good to be back,” Martin said. “Obviously, I’m always trying to play. If I can go, I’m going to go.”

Still, as a precaution, the Heat again had him listed as questionable for Monday night due to the hyperextended knee.

“Obviously, it’s around the time I have to be smart and obviously the coaches want me to be smart and take care of my body,” he said. “But it was pretty easy to get back in rhythm.

“It took a little bit just trying to find my spots and just getting in there and playing with new guys and stuff like that, that is getting implemented. But I think it was pretty easy.”

And with that, back to being off to the races, consistently providing a moving target in transition for the outlet passes of center Bam Adebayo and point guard Kyle Lowry.

“Obviously anytime Kyle has the ball, trying to be a wide receiver,” Martin said of his fly patterns. “And obviously Bam and him pushing the pace, too, off the rebounds, you never will be asleep when it’s time to go with them guys.

“They’re always looking to push the pace and they’re always looking up. They like to mix in homerun plays.”

For Martin, the thought is that his perpetual motion eases the burden on others, whether it’s Adebayo and Lowry alongside, or the second unit.

“With me,” he said. “I just try to do my job regardless of if it’s them of somebody else in, to create pressure on the wings and make sure I run guys out of plays and just run with a purpose. So, yeah, it’s always fun.

“And it’s really crazy to me that Gabe [Vincent] has picked up a lot from Kyle doing that, too. I feel the same style when Gabe’s in, too, he’s pushing the pace, he’s looking up, he’s trying to throw passes and throw lobs. So, he’s really picked a lot from Kyle and it’s really shown from him.”

Monday was Vincent’s turn to take a rest, sidelined by a bruised right big toe.

No matter, with there seemingly always a running partner for Martin.

“We play the right way,” Vincent said.

