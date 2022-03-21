News
‘The Outfit’ Is an Unusually Well-Tailored Mob Movie
It’s fitting that Mark Rylance plays a Savile Row tailor in The Outfit as the film itself feels tailor-made to the British actor. It’s a movie that relies on the sort of nuance Rylance has mastered, and he unfolds the layers of his character, Leonard, with the same precision that goes into crafting a custom suit. Leonard has relocated from London to Chicago, where he cuts and tailors suits for a family of gangsters, and the success of the story hinges on the audience never quite knowing where Leonard stands or what he might know.
THE OUTFIT ★★★ (3/4 stars)
The film was written by Graham Moore, best known as the screenwriter of 2014’s The Imitation Game, and Johnathan McClain, with Moore stepping behind the camera to direct for the first time. Moore, who won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Imitation Game, knows how to create a sense of tension in his script, deftly buoying up the action when needed. Often The Outfit is slow and methodical, but it’s a pace that fits the story. While it is about the mob and guns are fired, The Outfit is more psychological than it is about shoot-outs.
The scenes take place exclusively inside Leonard’s shop, which the filmmakers built on a soundstage in London, and confining things so tightly only adds to the tension. Leonard’s assistant Mable (a well-cast Zoey Deutch) is dating Ritchie (a less-well-cast Dylan O’Brien), the mob boss’ son. One evening, Francis (Johnny Flynn), the Boyle family’s volatile right-hand man, drags Richie into the tailor shop, bleeding from a gunshot wound. Things unravel quickly as Leonard is drawn into the situation, seemingly against his will. Flynn’s Francis is a live-wire, sparks flying off him in all directions, and pitting him against Leonard, a composed, precise man, is particularly compelling.
As the night unfolds, more and more goes amiss and it becomes clear that Leonard might have his own agenda. Rylance plays this perfectly, the conflicts clear on his face as Leonard is confronted with unplanned chaos and shifting allegiances. Also great is Simon Russell Beale, who plays the Boyle family patriarch Roy, an imposing figure who feels more complex than simply a mafia leader. Moore directs his cast with ease, allowing the actors to find their own way in each scene, and he clearly thought carefully about how much to reveal when. The culmination of the secrets and the growing tautness results in a tumultuous climax that feels just unexpected enough. By the time all the cards are on the table, you care deeply about Leonard, another tribute to Rylance’s performance.
The Outfit is a very different film than The Imitation Game, although both stories rely on historical detail and a central character who is relatively complicated. This is a simpler narrative, even for its twists, and occasionally slows down a bit too much. But The Outfit hints at a very interesting career to come from Moore, who grew up the film’s setting of Chicago. It’s also a masterful showcase for Rylance, who is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s best actors. While The Outfit not the most original story, here, under Moore’s direction, it’s very well told.
Observer Reviews are regular assessments of new and noteworthy cinema.
Omar Kelly: Terron Armstead is the piece, the player the Dolphins are missing
Only three types of players typically hit free agency in the NFL.
The first are the players whose teams believe will be paid more than they are worth.
The next group is comprised of veterans who are in their 30s.
And the final batch is made up of players who have struggled to stay healthy and have durability concerns.
Terron Armstead fits into all three of those categories, and that’s the only reason the Dolphins are fortunate enough to have him in town this week, listening to their sales pitch about possibly joining the team.
New head coach Mike McDaniel can’t let Armstead leave South Florida without signing a contract — no matter the cost. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is capable of transforming Miami’s lackluster offensive line into a forceful unit, one that complements the run-heavy, outsize zone running style McDaniel plans to install this spring.
Who cares if that means making Armstead the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL for two seasons, which is all NFL contracts come down to these days since all but the guaranteed money is fake. Owner Steve Ross has never shied away from making standouts like Karlos Dansby, Mike Wallace, Brandon Albert, Ndamukong Suh and Xavien Howard the highest-paid players at their respective positions.
Armstead, who will turn 31 in July, played through a knee injury last season, but you’d never tell based on how he effectively moved opposing linemen around in the trenches, opening up running lanes for the Saints.
The 6-foot-5, and fit 304-pounder, who has started 93 of the 97 NFL games he’s played, is a bulldozer.
There’s risk associated with signing him, but that’s no different than any other free agent or draft pick the Dolphins could add this offseason to bolster the offensive line, which has often disappointed Dolphins fans the past three seasons.
Fail to close the deal with Armstead, who is more athlete than offensive lineman, and we’re again rolling the dice on Liam Eichenberg, Austin Jackson, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Jesse Davis and Robert Hunt, who have struggled throughout their brief NFL careers.
And that’s part of the issue — the origin of this desperation associated with Miami’s pursuit of Armstead. General manager Chris Grier’s evaluation, and selection of offensive linemen since he took over as the team’s top football executive in 2018 has been troublesome.
And that’s putting it nicely.
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Connor Williams, who the Dolphins signed to a two-year, $14 million deal in the first round of free agency last week, is a nice player. He’s a decent NFL starter, which his contract reflects. But Williams, who has played left guard most of his NFL career, is a supporting actor on a respectable offensive line.
Armstead, who owns the NFL combine record for running the fastest 40-time (4.71) of any offensive linemen, is a box office star, a talent who can make everyone around him perform up to a higher standard.
He’s an offensive linemen in the Trent Williams mold, a talent McDaniel can build his running game around much like he built the 49ers rushing attack around Williams, and that’s exactly what the Dolphins are missing.
Expecting to find that type of talent in the draft, especially with Grier’s draft history, is risky.
So if the Dolphins intend on building this forceful rushing attack that can provide balance to the offense, giving Tua Tagovailoa the ground game he needs to be successful, this deal has to get done unless a medical examination advises otherwise.
Miami might not be Armstead’s first choice, which is evident from his week-long wait to see how the Saints fared in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, which they lost to Cleveland.
But that doesn’t mean Armstead and the Dolphins, who likely are the highest bidders, can’t agree to a deal.
Miami can provide Armstead financial security — say $48-50 million in guaranteed money — and potentially generational wealth.
The Dolphins would also be providing him the opportunity to transform their troublesome offensive line.
It shouldn’t be too challenging for Armstead to imagine himself as the player who turned one of the NFL’s weakest offensive lines into one of its most feared because that’s what his legacy could be if he buys into what McDaniel and these coaches are selling, and signs on the dotted line, finishing his career in Miami.
Zach Wilson’s new teammates praise their new quarterback
Zach Wilson struggled in his rookie year. He threw nine touchdowns for 2,334 yards and completed 55% of his passes. But that hasn’t deterred his new teammates from seeing the young quarterback’s successes.
Game recognizes game.
And Wilson’s game last season featured outstanding arm strength paired with good mobility to improvise off script. The abilities he displayed in year one outweighed the worrisome raw numbers for free agents.
The most impressive review of the 2021 No. 2 overall pick came from former Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead, who played against Wilson in Week 17 of the season.
“When we were playing them, you can see he had that arm, he could throw the ball, then he could run the ball,” said Whitehead, who the Jets acquired on a two-year deal on March 15. “I just know it’s harder for a defense to get ready for a quarterback who is mobile and who has a great arm.”
It was arguably Wilson’s best game. His starting receiving corps was injured with Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Jamison Crowder out.
But Wilson threw for 234 yards with one touchdown as Wilson sliced the Buccaneers defense up throwing to backups in Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and Jeff Smith.
If not for a failed fourth down QB sneak from Wilson, it would have been the biggest NFL upset of the year.
That afternoon was not lost on Whitehead, who remembered a specific, jaw dropping 21-yard throw in the third quarter to Cole.
“I was in a red zone and I was in a post,” Whitehead explained. “They ran a dig and a post. I jumped the dig, I was hesitant. I kind of waited for the dig and it was open. It was about to be open and I jumped it and didn’t even think the post was going to be coming because the corner was inside.
“And he threw that ball over top two linebackers and in between me and the corner,” Whitehead continued. “That guy got a lot of arm accuracy, a lot of arm strength and just trusting his ability to squeeze that ball in there just shows the type of quarterback he is.”
The Jets also nabbed two tight ends who produced career years during the 2021-22 season, former Bengal C.J. Uzomah and former Viking Tyler Conklin.
Conklin admitted he was already a fan of Wilson coming out of BYU.
“Coming out of college, I really liked Zach. Coming into free agency. I think one of the big things I wanted was to be with a young quarterback,” Conklin said. “Especially him with his arm talent, mobility, and just all the things I’ve heard about from players and coaches, about how he approaches the game just seemed like a perfect fit. And I’m excited to go help him with whatever he needs to grow.”
And Uzomah spent time around young QBs Joe Burrow and Andy Dalton during his tenure in Cincinnati. He witnessed Burrow and Dalton guide the Bengals to a divisional title and watched Burrow lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl. So Uzomah knows what a young and talented QB looks like.
“I think he’s a great talent man. He was a rookie last year. He’s gonna make huge strides this year,” Uzomah said. “And I’m hoping that I can be kind of a crutch for him if he needs anything if he wants anything. And hopefully I can be a security blanket for him on the field as well. So yeah, I think I think he’s an incredible talent and he’s just gonna grow.”
Hearing opens for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, 1st Black female high court pick
By MARK SHERMAN and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday opened the Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court.
Jackson, 51, is to give her opening statement later Monday and answer questions on Tuesday and Wednesday from the panel’s 11 Democratic and 11 Republican senators.
Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter. She would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, as well as the first Black woman on the high court.
“It’s not easy being the first. Often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest,” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee chairman, said shortly after the proceedings began.
The committee’s senior Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, promised Republicans would “ask tough questions about Judge Jackson’s judicial philosophy,” without turning the hearings into a ”spectacle.”
Jackson’s testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender. That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Marshall.
Jackson will be introduced on Monday by Thomas B. Griffith, a retired judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and Lisa M. Fairfax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School.
Jackson appeared before the same committee last year, after President Joe Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington, just down the hill from the Supreme Court.
The American Bar Association, which evaluates judicial nominees, on Friday gave Jackson’s its highest rating, unanimously “well qualified.”
Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel of the NAACP, said she is excited to see a Black woman on the verge of a high court seat.
“Representation matters,” Wallace said. “It’s critical to have diverse experience on the bench. It should reflect the rich cultural diversity of this country.”
It’s not yet clear how aggressively Republicans will go after Jackson, given that her confirmation would not alter the court’s 6-3 conservative majority.
Still, some Republicans have signaled they could use Jackson’s nomination to try to brand Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns. Biden has chosen several former public defenders for life-tenured judicial posts. In addition, Jackson served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., highlighted one potential line of attack. “I’ve noticed an alarming pattern when it comes to Judge Jackson’s treatment of sex offenders, especially those preying on children,” Hawley wrote on Twitter last week in a thread that was echoed by the Republican National Committee. Hawley did not raise the issue when he questioned Jackson last year before voting against her appeals court confirmation.
The White House pushed back forcefully against the criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation.” Sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that Jackson’s record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, “but so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide.”
Hawley is one of several committee Republicans, along with Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who are potential 2024 presidential candidates, and their aspirations may collide with other Republicans who would just as soon not pursue a scorched-earth approach to Jackson’s nomination.
Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years on the court.
Jackson once worked as a high court law clerk to Breyer early in her legal career.
Democrats are moving quickly to confirm Jackson, even though Breyer’s seat will not officially open until the summer. They have no votes to spare in a 50-50 Senate that they run by virtue of the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
But they are not moving as fast as Republicans did when they installed Amy Coney Barrett on the court little more than a month after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and days before the 2020 presidential election.
Barrett, the third of President Donald Trump’s high court picks, entrenched the court’s conservative majority when she took the place of the liberal Ginsburg.
Last year, Jackson won Senate confirmation by a 53-44 vote, with three Republicans supporting her. It’s not clear how many Republicans might vote for her this time.
Jackson is married to Patrick Johnson, a surgeon in Washington. They have two daughters, one in college and the other in high school. She is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., who also was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2012. Ryan has voiced support for Jackson’s nomination.
Jackson has spoken about how her children have kept her in touch with reality, even as she has held a judge’s gavel since 2013. In the courtroom, she told an audience in Athens, Georgia, in 2017, “people listen and generally do what I tell them to do.”
At home, though, her daughters “make it very clear I know nothing, I should not tell them anything, much less give them any orders, that is, if they talk to me at all,” Jackson said.
