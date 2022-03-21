News
Wendell Carter Jr. scores career-high 30 in Magic’s win over Thunder
Ahead of Sunday’s home matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley wanted to see how his team would respond defensively after allowing a combined 284 points and two 50-point scorers in the previous two games.
The Thunder, the league’s lowest-scoring team who were without their top-three scorers, shot 32.6% (30 of 92) and didn’t have enough firepower to be the same offensive threats as the Brooklyn Nets or Detroit Pistons.
While the Magic experienced their own offensive struggles, Wendell Carter Jr.’s career-best performance lifted Orlando to a 90-85 win over the Thunder.
Carter scored a career-high 30 points (12-of-15 shooting, 2 of 3 on 3-pointers) to go along with 16 rebounds and 2 assists to give the Magic their first win since the start of their homestand.
He scored his previous career-high of 28 during his rookie season while with the Chicago Bulls against the Pistons on Nov. 30, 2018. It was the first time he scored 30 points since high school.
“A lot of credit to my teammates,” Carter said. “They found me a lot on the rolls and in the dunker [spot]. Whenever I was spacing, they found me. A lot of credit to them. I saw it as an opportunity to help my team out.”
The Magic (19-53) struggled for most of Sunday, shooting 38.6% (32 of 83) and turning the ball over 21 times for 23 Thunder points.
But when they needed a jolt offensively, Carter stepped up, scoring 10 points in the final 5 1/2 minutes as part of a 17-9 run the Magic ended the game with. Carter secured his career-high with a putback layup with 1:08 remaining to give Orlando an 85-81 lead.
Tre Mann missed a 3-pointer on the next possession and the Magic closed out the win with free throws from Cole Anthony (6 points, 7 assists) and Chuma Okeke (8 points, career-high 11 rebounds) to end their losing streak at three games.
Franz Wagner had 11 points (3 of 12), 7 rebounds and 4 assists.
“His dominance,” Mosley responded when asked what impressed him the most about Carter’s performance. “His ability to understand what his physical presence is, what his voice is and what it means to this team. That’s the biggest thing for me with Wendell. He did a great job of commanding the basketball as well as being a presence of both sides of the floor.”
Carter’s performance is part of a late-season breakout.
He’s averaged 20.2 points and 12 rebounds in his nine games since the All-Star break and has been the team’s leading scorer (17.7 points) since Jan. 1.
The Thunder (20-51) were led by Darius Bazley’s 18 points. They were without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle soreness), Lu Dort (left shoulder surgery) and Josh Giddey (right hip soreness).
The Magic will wrap up their six-game homestand against the Golden State Warriors Tuesday before playing the Thunder in Oklahoma City Wednesday.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Car strikes MetroLink train in Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – MetroLink was forced to shuttle riders in the Illinois Metro East for several hours Sunday after a car struck a train.
The crash happened near the Washington Park Station at N. Kingshighway. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the vehicle that struck the train caught fire.
At least six people from the train were taken to a local hospital for various injuries. The driver was hospitalized as well.
The crash was cleared and Metro resumed service just before 8 p.m.
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalized because of an infection, the Supreme Court said Sunday.
Thomas, 73, has been at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., since Friday after experiencing “flu-like symptoms,” the court said in a statement.
The court offered no explanation for why it waited two days to disclose that the justice was in the hospital.
It also provided no additional details about the infection, but said Thomas is being treated with antibiotics and his symptoms are abating.
He could released in the next couple of days, the court said.
The Supreme Court is meeting this week to hear arguments in four cases. Thomas plans to participate in the cases even if he misses the arguments, the court said.
Thomas has been on the court since 1991.
What’s Behind Affirm’s $35 Billion Meltdown?
Here is a shocking fact to behold: within the last five months, the market value of Affirm—the widely touted US market leader in the burning-hot Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) sector—has plummeted by about $35 billion. At one point this week Affirm’s market capitalization dipped below $10 billion for the first time since going public in January 2021.
This is especially surprising for at least two reasons: a) the company was founded, and is run, by Max Levchin, who’s usually considered to have magical Wall Street powers; b) Affirm continues to post phenomenal growth numbers (more on this below).
So what is going on?
Yes, fintech and technology stocks in general have had a tough time since late 2021, but Affirm has cratered even relative to that correction, and despite the stock’s upward thrust in recent days. Here is Affirm’s performance over the last six months until Friday’s market close, compared to the tech-loaded Nasdaq index:
This is not what you expect from a company posting 77% annual revenue growth, and total transaction growth of 218%. You can forgive Affirm’s leadership for being a bit flummoxed by this treatment. Levchin told Bloomberg News in mid-February: “The market seems to be having a bit of an identity crisis. We are certainly not.”
There are several theories about Affirm’s plunge. One is a generalized sense of market jitters, not helped by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On March 11, Bloomberg reported that Affirm had
delayed a proposed asset-backed securities sale on Friday after a good portion of it had already been sold to money managers.
A major investor in the top-rated portion of the deal, also its largest tranche at more than $400 million, was said to have backed out at the last minute due to general market volatility that may have led to wider risk premiums than the company wanted, three people with knowledge of the matter said. That AAA slice was almost entirely sold when the transaction was halted, two of the investors said.
Yet it’s clear from the chart above that the company’s market troubles go back months further. The tumble beginning in mid-November suggests that investors were spooked (as in many cases) by the increasing certainty of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat historic inflation. BNPL, after all, is a kind of loan, often an interest-free loan. If rising interest rates make capital more expensive for Affirm to acquire, it stands to reason the company will make less money. The company acknowledged this when it announced earnings in mid-February; it argues, however, that interest rate hikes in the amounts currently contemplated will have only a modest effect on the metric it uses to gauge its financial health (which is revenue-minus-transaction-costs as a percentage of gross merchandise value, or the total amount purchased).
Another theory is that increased competition in the BNPL space is strengthening the negotiating power of retailers, allowing them to pay less to Affirm, especially going forward. There is also the issue of ongoing regulatory investigations of Affirm and other BNPL companies, which could interfere with future growth and profits.
But there is a broader sense that BNPL as it has been practiced is not necessarily what consumers want, or even what BNPL companies want to offer. (An Affirm representative cited to the Observer how tiny the BNPL market is right now, especially in the US, along with projections for growth, and said that BNPL is “a very attractive industry to be in.”)
Maybe. But numerous surveys have shown a large percentage of BNPL incurring debts they couldn’t afford. This week, Bloomberg reported on a survey showing that nearly a quarter of BNPL users end up with increased debt because they use credit cards to pay off the BNPL loan.
The dynamic of a lot of fintech companies that have gone public recalls so vividly the dot-com era; there is a giddy helium around the initial idea and growth that sidesteps any issues of profitability. But once market reality and competition set in, much of that helium shoots out of the stock balloon, and it’s not always obvious, especially in the absence of profit, that it will reinflate.
