WNIT: South Dakota State ends Minnesota’s season
Time ran out on Minnesota’s WNIT campaign, specifically in the third quarter of a second round game against South Dakota State.
After pulling to within 33-30 at intermission on Deja Winters’ 3-pointer, the Gophers couldn’t buy a basket in a decisive third quarter as South Dakota State advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 78-57 victory at Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D.
The Gophers were one of two losing teams invited to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament and proved they belonged when they rallied past Green Bay in the opening round. But the Jackrabbits, the regular-season champions of the Summit League, outscored Minnesota 26-10 in the third quarter to bring a 59-40 lead into the final frame.
The Gophers pulled within 59-45 on consecutive baskets by Winters but South Dakota State used a 10-0 run to put the game out of reach, 69-45 with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.
Haleigh Timmer scored a game-high 24 points, and Myah Selland added 18 points and seven rebounds for the Jackrabbits (25-9), who will meet the winner of Monday night’s game between Drake and Northern Iowa in the regional semifinals.
Gophers point guard Sara Scalia had her string of double-digit scoring games broken, held to eight points on 3-of-14 shooting, and Kadi Sissoko – who had averaged 19 points in her past five games — who played in foul trouble for much of the game and finished with nine points in just 16 minutes.
Winters and Gadiva Hubbard, graduate seniors playing their last games, each scored 11 points for Minnesota, which bows out with a 15-18 record after finishing 7-11 in the Big Ten this season.
Live updates: Exhausted staff at Chernobyl plant get relief
By The Associated Press
LVIV, Ukraine — Management of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986, said Sunday that 50 staff members who had been on the job since the plant was seized by Russian forces on Feb. 24 have been rotated out and replaced.
Officials had repeatedly expressed alarm that the staff was suffering exhaustion after weeks of forced, unrelieved work and that this endangered the decommissioned plant’s safety.
The authority that manages the plant did not give specifics on how agreement was reached to let the workers leave and others come in to replace them.
___
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR:
Go to for more coverage of the war — Zelenskyy evokes Holocaust as he appeals to Israel for aid
— ‘No city anymore’: Mariupol survivors take train to safety
— Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as a war of attrition
— Across Europe, Ukrainian exiles pray for peace back home
— Ukraine war is backdrop in US push for hypersonic weapons
— How the U.S. and its allies united to punish Putin
___
OTHER DEVELOPMENTS TODAY:
LVIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian survivors of one of the most brutal sieges in modern history were in the final minutes of their train ride to relative safety.
Some carried only what they had at hand when they seized the chance to escape the port of Mariupol amid relentless Russian bombardment. Some fled so quickly that relatives who were still in the starving, freezing Ukrainian city on the Sea of Azov aren’t aware that they have gone.
“There is no city anymore,” Marina Galla said. She wept in the doorway of a crowded train compartment that was pulling into the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.
Even as they finally fled Mariupol, aiming to reach trains heading west to safety, Russian soldiers at checkpoints made a chilling suggestion: It would be better to go to the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol or the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula instead.
Mariupol authorities say nearly 10% of the city’s population of 430,000 have fled over the past week.
___
WASHINGTON — China’s ambassador to the U.S. is defending his country’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, contending such a rebuke will do nothing to stop the violence.
Qin Gang tells CBS’s “Face the Nation” that China’s condemnation would not help and that he is doubtful it would have any effect on Russia.
He says China wants “friendly, good neighborly relations with Russia” and will keep up “normal trade, economic, financial, energy cooperation with Russia” as it continues “to promote peace talks” and urge an immediate ceasefire from Russia through negotiation and diplomacy.
Qin spoke after President Joe Biden last week warned Chinese President Xi Jinping of “consequences” if China gave material aid to Russia to support its war in Ukraine. Ukraine has since called on China to join Western countries and Japan in condemning Russia’s attack.
On Sunday, Qin said China is not providing any military assistance to Russia. He insisted that China remains “against a war” and “will do everything” — short of condemnation — “to deescalate the crisis.”
___
JERUSALEM — Ukraine’s president called on Israel to take a stronger stand against Russia as he compared the invasion of his country to atrocities committed by Nazi Germany during World War II.
In a speech delivered Sunday via Zoom to members of Israel’s parliament, Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to carry out a “permanent solution” against Ukraine. That was the term used by Nazi Germany for its genocide of some 6 million Jews.
Zelenskyy also noted that a Russian missile attack recently struck Babi Yar in Ukraine, where over 30,000 Jews were slaughtered by the Nazis over two days in 1941. The site is now Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial.
“You know what this place means, where the victims of the Holocaust are buried,” he said.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has emerged as a key mediator between Russia and Ukraine, in part because Israel has good relations with both sides.
Zelenskyy, who is Jewish, urged Israel to follow moves by Western countries to impose sanctions on Russia and provide Ukraine weapons.
___
LONDON — The bells of St. Paul’s Cathedral rang out Sunday as a gesture of support for Ukraine.
The London landmark rang its 12 bells at 4 p.m. (1600GMT), the same time as church bells were due to sound in the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Durham Cathedral in northern England and other churches around Britain also joined in.
Dean of St. Paul’s David Ison said he hoped Ukrainians would “find comfort in this act of solidarity.” He said “we continue to pray for strength and safety for the many people affected by the conflict, and for peace in Ukraine and around the world.”
Ukrainian politicians have likened their fight against Russian invasion to Britain’s struggle against Nazi Germany in World War II. One of the most iconic images of British wartime resilience is a photo showing the dome of St. Paul’s surrounded by thick smoke during a night of heavy German bombing in 1940.
___
BERLIN — Alona Fartukhova has been coming to Berlin’s Ukrainian Orthodox Christian community every day since she arrived in Germany five days ago from war-torn Kyiv. The 20-year-old refugee has been attending daily prayers for peace and helped organize donations for her compatriots back home.
On Sunday, Fartukhova joined dozens of other Ukrainian worshippers at a red brick stone church in the German capital who sang together, lit candles, and received blessings from the head of the community, Father Oleh Polianko. Later they put medical crutches, sleeping bags, diapers, big boxes of gummi bears and countless jars of pickles — which were piling up everywhere inside the church — into big cardboard boxes to be send to Ukraine.
Across Europe, Ukrainians gathered for church services to pray for peace in their war-torn country. Newly arrived refugees mingled with long-time members of Europe’s 1.5 million-strong Ukrainian diaspora at houses of worship all over the continent from Germany to Romania to Moldova.
Since Russia attacked Ukraine more than three weeks ago, over 3.38 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency. Most have escaped to neighboring Poland, Romania or Moldova, but as the war continues many are moving further west.
___
BERLIN — More than 8,000 people are attending an open-air concert in the German capital to express their support for Ukraine.
The “Sound of Peace” concert at the city’s landmark Brandenburg Gate on Sunday features German music stars such as Marius Mueller-Westernhagen, who was to perform his iconic song Freiheit, or freedom in German, violinist David Garrett, singer Peter Maffay, and the bands Revolverheld and Silbermond.
Up to 20,000 people were expected at the concert which started in the early afternoon and was supposed to last into the night.
On Sunday afternoon, police called on visitors that the main streets leading to the venue where so crowded that newcomers should look for others ways to get to the concert, German news agency dpa reported.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — The Mariupol City Council has issued a statement claiming that its residents are being evacuated to Russia against their will and one Ukrainian lawmaker says those people are being taken for forced labor in remote parts of Russia.
“The occupiers are forcing people to leave Ukraine for Russia. Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents have been taken to the Russian territory,” the city statement said.
The Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said Sunday that 2,973 people have been evacuated from Mariupol since March 5, including 541 over the last 24 hours.
The statement by the Mariupol City Council also claimed that cellphones and documents of evacuees have been inspected by Russian troops before sending Mariupol residents to the “remote cities in Russia.”
Ukrainian lawmaker Inna Sovsun told Times Radio that according to the mayor and city council in Mariupol, those citizens are going to so-called filtration camps and “then they’re being relocated to very distant parts of Russia, where they’re being forced to sign papers that they will stay in that area for two or three years and they will work for free in those areas.”
The besieged city of Mariupol, which has suffered under heavy Russian forces’ shelling, has been cut off from food, water and energy supplies.
___
WARSAW, Poland — Officials in Poland say that trucks headed for Belarus are backed up for 40 kilometers (25 miles) while they wait to reach the Koroszczyn border point as a group of protesters is blocking the road there. The protesters are calling for a ban on trade with Russia and its ally Belarus.
The protesters, Ukrainians and Poles, have been blocking access to the crossing – on and off – for some two weeks, to pressure Moscow into ending its war on Ukraine.
The latest round of the “NO Trade with Russia!” protest in eastern Poland began early Saturday.
Some 950 trucks were waiting to cross into Belarus early Sunday, according to spokesman for the local tax office, Michal Derus. The waiting time was 32 hours, he said.
The road leading to the border point has been closed and the police were separating the protesters from the trucks and the drivers, road infrastructure authorities said.
The pressure of truck traffic on the Koroszczyn border point increased after Poland’s largest crossing into Belarus, in Kuznica, was closed in November, following border guard clashes with Middle East migrants who were trying to illegally cross into Poland, European Union member.
Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called on the European Union to halt all land and sea trade with Russia.
___
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Germany’s economy minister is visiting the tiny, energy-rich state of Qatar to discuss improving stability in the energy market as Russia’s war in Ukraine sends gas prices to new highs.
Robert Habeck met with Qatar’s foreign minister and minister of state for energy affairs on Sunday about the short-term supply of liquefied natural gas, as Germany seeks to scale back its reliance on Russian oil and gas.
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani spoke with Habeck about ways to boost energy cooperation and security, a Qatari government statement said.
Habeck is the latest Western official to visit the oil-rich sheikhdoms of the Persian Gulf amid turmoil in energy markets as Europe seeks to wean itself off Russian energy sources while keeping skyrocketing gasoline prices under control.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia last week in a bid to convince the countries to pump more oil after prices spiked dramatically on supply disruption concerns.
Italy’s foreign minister, after visiting Algeria, also went to Qatar, as the Italian government is intent on quickly reducing reliance of Russian-energy. Italy is also looking to Azerbaijan, Tunisia and Libya, to boost its acquisition of gas.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says that six Russian generals and dozens of other senior officers have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion.
Podolyak tweeted on Sunday that “the high mortality rate among Russia’s senior military officers” reflects a “total lack of readiness,” adding that the Russian military relies on big number of troops and cruise missiles.
The Russian military hasn’t confirmed the death of any of its generals. But an associate and an officers’ group in Russia confirmed the death of one, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, the commanding general of the 7th Airborne Division.
___
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s foreign minister says Ukraine and Russia are close to an agreement on “fundamental issues” and that negotiations were ongoing.
Speaking on Sunday in Antalya, Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey was in touch with negotiators on both sides and was acting as a “mediator and facilitator.” He said he could not divulge details but that there was “momentum.”
The minister said in return for its neutrality, Ukraine was demanding that Turkey, Germany and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council act as guarantors. Cavusoglu visited Russia and Ukraine this week to meet his counterparts.
Turkey is close with both Russia and Ukraine. It has close energy, trade and defense relations with Moscow, even though it supports opposing sides in Syria and Libya. Ankara has not sanctioned Russia or closed its airspace but has closed the Turkish Straits connecting the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, which affects Russian warships’ access except for those returning to port.
Turkey has been critical of Russia’s occupation of Crimea, where Crimean Tatars share ethnic and religious links with Turkey, and has emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.
___
BEIRUT — Dozens of people have demonstrated outside U.N. headquarters in Beirut to express support for Russia in its war against Ukraine. They contend that Moscow only moved in to protect Russian-speaking people who have been under attack for eight years.
Sunday’s gathering by nearly 150 Lebanese, Syrians and Russians.
Some Lebanese and Syrians support Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military joined Syria’s civil war in 2015 and helped tip the balance of power in favor of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
Lebanon is divided by a Western-backed coalition and another by groups supported by Iran and Assad’s government.
___
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has denounced Russia’s “repugnant war” against Ukraine as “cruel and sacrilegious inhumanity.”
In some of his strongest words yet since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, Francis on Sunday told thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square that every day brings more atrocities in what is a “senseless massacre.”
“There is no justification for this,’ Francis said, in an apparent reference to Russia, which sought to justify its invasion as vital for its own defense. But Francis again stopped short of naming Russia as the aggressor. Pontiffs typically have decried wars and their devastating toll on civilians without citing warmongers by name.
Francis also called on “all actors in the international community” to work toward ending the war. “Again this week, missiles, bombs, rained down on the elderly, children and pregnant mothers,’ the pope said. His thoughts, he said, went to the millions who flee. “And I feel great pain for those who don’t even have the chance to escape,’ Francis added.
The pope said that “above all, defenseless life should get respected and protected, not eliminated.” That priority “comes before any strategy,’ Francis said, before leading those in the square in a moment of silent prayer.
___
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad says the first multinational NATO units with the Patriot air defense systems have been moving to his country.
Nad said on Sunday the transfers will continue in the next days.
Germany and the Netherlands have agreed to send their troops armed with the Patriots to Slovakia. The troops are some of the 2,100 soldiers from several NATO members, including the United States, who will form a battlegroup on Slovak territory as the alliance boosts its defenses in its eastern flank following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Nad says the Patriots will be initially deployed at the armed forces base of Sliac in central Slovakia before they will be stationed at various places to protect the largest possible Slovak territory.
He thanked Germany and the Netherlands for their “responsible decision” to fundamentally boost Slovakia’s defenses.
At the same time, Nad said, the Patriots would not replace the Russian-made S-300 air-defense system his country has relied on, calling their deployment “another component to protect Slovakia’s airspace.”
Nad previously has said his country will be willing to provide its S-300 long-range air defense missile system to Ukraine on condition it has a proper replacement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the S-300s when he spoke to U.S. lawmakers by video Wednesday, appealing for anti-air systems that would allow Ukraine protect its airspace against Russian warplanes and missiles. NATO members Bulgaria, Slovakia and Greece have the S-300s.
The Slovak minister said Sunday his country will work to replace the S-300s with a different system that would be compatible with the systems used by the allies.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — The authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol say that nearly 40,000 people have fled over the past week. That’s nearly 10% of its 430,000 population.
The city council in the Azov Sea port city said Sunday that 39,426 residents have safely evacuated from Mariupol in their own vehicles. It said the evacuees used more than 8,000 vehicles to leave via a humanitarian corridor via Berdyansk to Zaporizhzhia.
The strategic city has been encircled by the Russian troops and faced a relentless Russian bombardment for three weeks, coming to symbolize the horror of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Local authorities have said the siege has cut off food, water and energy supplies, and killed at least 2,300 people, some of whom had to be buried in mass graves. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kharkiv say at least five civilians have been killed in the latest Russian shelling.
Regional police in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said the victims of the Russian artillery attack early Sunday included a 9-year-old boy.
Kharkiv has been besieged by Russian forces since the start of the invasion and has come under a relentless barrage.
KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in Ukraine have evacuated scores of baby orphans from a city engulfed by combat.
The governor of the northeastern Sumy region, Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, said Sunday that 71 infants have been safely evacuated via a humanitarian corridor. Zhyvytskyy said on Facebook that the orphans will be taken to an unspecified foreign country. He said most of them require constant medical attention.
Like many other Ukrainian cities, Sumy has been besieged by Russian troops and faced repeated shelling.
___
The Russian military says it has carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Sunday that the Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka near the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv. The strike marked the second day in a row that Russia used the Kinzhal, a weapon capable of striking targets 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) away at a speed 10 times the speed of sound.
The previous day, the Russian military said the Kinzhal was used for the first time in combat to destroy an ammunition depot in Diliatyn in the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine.
Konashenkov noted that the Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russian warships from the Caspian Sea were also involved in the strike on the fuel depot in Kostiantynivka. He said Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea were used to destroy an armor repair plant in Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine.
Konashenkov added that another strike by air-launched missiles hit a Ukrainian facility in Ovruch in the northern Zhytomyr region where foreign fighters and Ukrainian special forces were based.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Authorities in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol say that the Russian military has bombed an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge.
Local authorities said Sunday that the school building was destroyed and people could remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.
Russian forces on Wednesday also bombed a theater in Mariupol where civilians took shelter. The authorities said 130 people were rescued but many more could remain under the debris.
Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, has been encircled by Russian troops, cut off from energy, food and water supplies, and has faced a relentless bombardment.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the siege of Mariupol would go down in history for what he said were war crimes committed by Russian troops.
___
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ordered activities of 11 political parties with links to Russia to be suspended.
The largest of them is the Opposition Platform for Life, which has 44 out of 450 seats in the country’s parliament. The party is led by Viktor Medvedchuk, who has friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is the godfather of Medvedchuk’s daughter.
Also on the list is the Nashi (Ours) party led by Yevheniy Murayev. Before the Russian invasion. the British authorities had warned that Russia wanted to install Murayev as the leader of Ukraine.
Speaking in a video address early Sunday, Zelenskyy said that “given a large-scale war unleashed by the Russian Federation and links between it and some political structures, the activities of a number of political parties is suspended for the period of the martial law.”
Zelenskyy’s announcement follows the introduction of the martial law that envisages a ban on parties associated with Russia.
___
The Nets can still avoid the daunting NBA play-in tournament
The Nets can avoid the sudden-death NBA Play-In Tournament and sneak into the Top 6 in the Eastern Conference.
It won’t be easy, but it’s not impossible. It’ll take extreme intentionality and a little bit of luck for these Nets to be guaranteed safe passage into the postseason.
Here’s a short explainer on the play-in tournament, as a referesher: The No. 7 and No. 8 seeds play to determines the seventh seed. The loser of that game plays the winner of the matchup between the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds to determine the eighth seed. The losers are eliminated from the playoff picture altogether.
And that means there’s a chance the Nets could finish the season eighth and still miss the playoffs.
That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors, the two teams standing in-between the Nets and playoff security.
As of Sunday morning, the Nets (37-34) were four games behind the sixth-place Cavaliers (41-30) and 2.5 games behind the seventh-seeded Raptors (39-31). That means the Nets would need to win four more games than the Cavaliers to tie them for sixth in the standings at the end of the season and three more games than the Raptors to leapfrog them for seventh.
And the Nets are watching the standings, looking at Cleveland and Toronto’s results as a source of fuel for the rest of the season.
“I think it’s kind of natural,” Nic Claxton said. “You can get caught up in that a little bit, but at the end of the day, we’ve just gotta control what we can control and try to win as many games as we can.”
They should be. With 11 games left, the Nets have no margin for error, but their schedule, even if Kyrie Irving can play only on the road, is lighter than their Eastern Conference competition.
In theory, the Nets should be underdogs in only two more games this season — Monday at Barclays Center without Irving (unvaccinated, ineligible in NYC) against Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz and March 31 at home, again without Irving, against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.
There are another pair of games that could go either way — Wednesday in Memphis against Ja Morant’s second-seeded Grizzlies, and then March 26 in Miami against the East’s top-seeded Heat. Irving will be available for both games, which gives the Nets better odds.
The Nets can’t go out to celebrate after their game in South Beach, because they have to catch a flight back to Brooklyn to play the Charlotte Hornets at Barclays the next day. The Nets drilled the Hornets in their last game … in Charlotte with Irving. A back-to-back after a hard fought game against the Heat could be a tricky game to maneuver, especially against a Hornets team also positioning itself for the play-in.
Then, of course, there’s the luck aspect. The Nets need both the Raptors and the Cavs to lose enough games to keep the Nets in the mix for the sixth seed.
To be more precise, the Nets need the Raptors to lose the games they’re likely to lose — two to the 76ers, and one apiece to the Bulls, Celtics, Timberwolves, Heat — and then beat the Cavaliers on March 24.
The Nets also need to beat the Cavaliers and need Cleveland to lose to the Lakers, Bulls, Mavericks, 76ers and Bucks. The Nets could also use some help from Trae Young, whose Hawks play the Cavs on March 31.
If all that happens, the Cavs will finish this season with just four wins. And if the Nets only lose three, they’ll finish with eight wins, which will be enough to tie the Cavaliers.
The Nets have a 2-1 record against the Cavs this season, meaning in the event of a tied record at the end of the season, the tiebreaker would go to the Nets for winning more head-to-head matchups.
That outcome would give the Nets the sixth seed and playoff certainty.
()
Theater review: Biographical drama keeps its focus on lessons from Gordon Parks’ early life
When children are encouraged to dream with the words, “You can be anything,” the advising adult could use as an example Gordon Parks.
For Parks was so many things. In addition to being one of the most important photographers of the 20th century, he was also a songwriter, novelist, film director, composer, poet, painter, and the writer of some marvelous memoirs.
The first of those was called “A Choice of Weapons,” its title derived from the idea that — as many of his fellow young Black men responded to their rage at racism by picking up guns and knives — he chose art as his weapon. His camera captured images from the lives of Black Americans that opened the eyes of multiple generations, primarily through his long relationship with Life magazine.
It is that memoir’s early chapters that inspired “Parks,” an intriguing new play by Harrison David Rivers that premiered this weekend at St. Paul’s History Theatre. Concentrating on the formative 13 years that Parks spent in the Twin Cities — most of his teens and 20s — it’s a kind of fantasia on the central themes and events in the life of a young man recognizing his mission in life.
It’s also something of a jukebox musical, although you don’t find many traditional gospel tunes on a jukebox. Under the guidance of multi-Grammy-nominated gospel artist Darnell Davis, a very talented cast of eight enhances the play’s most moving moments with the sadness, comfort and confidence found in the anthems of African-American churches.
Combine that with skillfully sculpted characterizations and excellently executed design elements, and you have a biographical drama that admirably keeps its focus firmly on the important lessons one can derive from Parks’ early life.
So “Parks” is, by and large, a success, a memoir for the stage that keeps its protagonist decidedly human-sized where other writers might have been tempted to place Parks on a pedestal. But it also stumbles a bit in unnecessary interludes, conversations and songs that don’t propel the story forward, resulting in a 2-hour-and-20-minute show that may have been more effective if pared down.
It’s a story rooted in hardship, for young Parks loses his mother in one of the play’s first scenes — although she continues to play an important role as a mentor who’s more memory than ghost — moves to St. Paul with his sister, is thrown out by her husband, and spends most of his first Minnesota winter homeless.
On the streets, he encounters race-based hostility and almost turns to robbery. But Rivers emphasizes that the warmth and generosity of others was key to getting Parks through the difficulties. His ascent from rock bottom was clearly not just a solo effort.
Despite Kevin Brown Jr.’s solid performance as Parks, the egalitarian script is devised in such a way that many a minor character steals scenes from him. Whenever Jamila Anderson lifts her beautiful voice in song, she becomes the center of attention, and her portrayal of Parks’ mother is a fine blend of tough and tender. Mikell Sapp admirably inhabits some of the play’s most compassionate characters, and Pearce Bunting has a series of brief, rich portrayals.
But Parks was a man best known for visuals, and this production is filled with splendid images, many of them large-scale projections of his photographs. Seitu Jones’ scenic design and Kathy Maxwell’s videos are expertly interwoven. A turntable sets things in motion to excellent effect, but so does the high-energy direction of Talvin Wilks, leaving never a stagnant moment in this rush of youthful activity.
Yes, there are flaws in Rivers’ script: James A. Williams’ narration provides welcome entrée to the story, but eventually feels like unnecessary interruption. And the first-act finale of the old children’s song, “There’s a Hole in the Bucket,” is a baffling addition. But, like Parks’ celebrated photographic eye, this show mostly keeps its focus firmly on what’s most important to telling the story.
If you go
- What: “Parks”
- When: Through April 10
- Where: History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul
- Tickets: $53-$15, available at historytheatre.org
- Capsule: Strong music, design and portrayals make the Renaissance man’s youth come alive.
- Note: “Parks” is available for streaming, April 4-10 ($40-$25)
