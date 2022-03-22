Afton plans celebration to honor hometown Olympic hero Jessie Diggins

Trailing by one point with fewer than 20 seconds to play in the Class 4A, Section 4 title game against East Ridge with the season on the line, Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline Jr. had little to consider concerning where the ball was going for the Raiders on the final possession.

That’s Tre Holloman’s moment.

“We’ve been here many times before, and everybody knows you’re going to Tre, and it’s just a dynamic piece of what decision he’s going to make, and most times, he’s made the right decision,” Kline said. “I believe in him, we believe in him, and confidence was high, obviously. He’s been there before, and he’s come through so many times. That’s just the talent that he has, and the ability. … The moment is not too big.”

Holloman averages double-digit assists for a reason. He loves to get his teammates involved. Kline said he’s never been around a player who would prefer to get others involved over himself to the degree Holloman does.

But the senior floor general knows when it’s his time to take the shot, and this was obviously it.

“My mom, my coaches, my trainer, my family, they just stress on it — if it’s the last shot of the game, you’ve got to take it,” Holloman said. “I’m so unselfish, but they just tell me to take the last shot always.”

So Holloman got the rock on the final possession, sized up the East Ridge defender off the switch and attacked. The initial plan was to get to the rim, but help arrived, causing Holloman to stop, make a move to create separation in the mid range and fire.

Bang.

The deuce with just two seconds to play lifted the Raiders to their third straight section title via a 52-51 win over the Raptors.

“As soon as it left my hand, yeah, I knew that it was good,” Holloman said.

Tre Holloman, Mr. March, is the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro boys basketball player of the year. Averaging 18.9 points, 10.3 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game, Holloman leads Cretin-Derham Hall (19-10) into a Class 4A state tournament at Target Center on Tuesday, starting with a 2 p.m. quarterfinal game against second-seeded Owatonna.

Holloman guided Cretin-Derham Hall on a magical run to last year’s Class 4A state title game, where the Raiders fell to Wayzata. In that run, Holloman also hit the game-winner in the section final, splashing a three-pointer at the horn to down Woodbury.

He’s made for those opportunities.

“Those are once-in-a-lifetime type moments,” Holloman said. “Some people don’t even get an option to shoot the last shot, so me getting to shoot the last shots, it feels great.”

And he almost always comes through. Kline said that’s a direct result of Holloman’s love for the game, and the time he puts into his craft.

“He just is such a competitor that he wants to be playing in the last week in March, he wants to be there with his teammates and his schoolmates,” Kline said. “And we’re going to have that opportunity.”

Which not everyone through the Raiders would have. Each of the past two seasons, Cretin-Derham Hall has found itself replacing large chunks of its rotation around Holloman. It’s been fair to see that and question if the Raiders could piece it all together to get back to state.

Cretin-Derham Hall opened this season with a 2-5 record.

“People have doubted us a lot,” Holloman said. “Nobody thought we were going to state, but we just believed, we knew that we could. Last year’s team, we didn’t get no love, so we just stayed together, played as a team and we acted like a family, so that’s why I think we’ve been good.”

Holloman cited a tough road win at Park in early February as a turning point for his team. He said the Raiders “found themselves.” He believes in his teammates as much as they believe in him. The guard is always making those around him better — the mark of any true superstar.

“He takes time to get to know (teammates), time to care about them and to listen to what they need as players, and what works best for them, when we run our offense, where they’re going to fit in,” Kline said.

Holloman demands a high level of play from his teammates but puts in the time to help them reach that point. It’s easy to cite his big-time plays as favorite Tre Holloman memories, but just as special to Kline are the moments in practice where he’ll look over and see the point guard teaching a younger teammate a new skill.

His basketball IQ is off the charts — a product of learning under his mom, Cretin-Derham Hall girls coach Crystal Flint, as well as hours Holloman said he spent growing up watching guys like Rajon Rondo or, going even further back into the archives, Magic Johnson.

“He sees things before they happen. He has that gift,” Kline said.

And he chooses to share that gift with as many others as he can.

“I gotta give a lot of credit to his mother. She instills a lot in him. What kind of young man Tre is, has become and will be is incredible,” Kline said. “He understands and he appreciates the opportunity, and he’s made the most of it.”

He’s got one final opportunity this week to lace ‘em up for the Raiders and pursue that elusive state championship. Holloman is in a rare class of Minnesota high school boys basketball players, belonging in the same tier as the likes of Tre and Tyus Jones. Kline called the guard a “once-in-a-decade, or two-decade” player who simply has that “it” factor.

Holloman, a Michigan State commit, has so much ahead of him in his basketball career, yet this week remains first and foremost in his mind.

“I’ve got to finish business,” Holloman said. “We lost last year, and I’m trying to get back to that state championship. I know that I’ve got the guys to do it. I’ve just got to finish the business, and go win state.”

FINALISTS

Prince Aligbe, senior guard, Minnehaha Academy: Boston College commit averaging a gaudy 29 points per game for state-bound Redhawks.

Kendall Blue, senior guard, East Ridge: St. Thomas commit grew into true go-to, all-around player this season, averaging 19.6 points and nearly 10 rebounds and five assists per game.

Alonzo Dodd, senior guard, South St. Paul: Packers’ backbone, triple-double threat every night averaging 17.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 4.7 steals per game. State’s best player yet to commit to a college.

Devin Newsome, senior guard, South St. Paul: Dodd’s running mate, Newsome averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals a game.

Pharrel Payne, senior forward, Park: Gophers commit was physically dominant, scoring more than 20 points per game while leading Park to a section final.