News
ASK IRA: Did loss to 76ers expose Tyler Herro’s late-game defense?
Q: Ira, besides Tyler Herro having a horrible shooting night, almost every Sixers basket in the fourth quarter was scored while Tyler Herro was guarding the scorer. — Joel, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Yes, they were, as Tyler Herro continually was lined up by Tyrese Maxey. It was a straightforward, simple and effective approach by the 76ers. And that’s the thing, as you note in the first part of your question: With Tyler, it often comes down to whether his offense compensates for his defense. For the most part, it more than has this season. Then there are games such as Monday night’s, when he shot 5 of 15 and was a game-worst minus 15. This well could have been a game that Erik Spoelstra might have turned to Gabe Vincent late, but Vincent was out with a toe issue. And this was the very type of moment that set up as a Victor Oladipo moment. But, again, no Oladipo. For as much as Spoelstra has spoken of tinkering with his rotations in advance of the playoffs, it still could come down to going with late defensive lineups, with the likes of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and perhaps Caleb Martin or Oladipo.
Q: Both the Heat and Sixers don’t want to show their full hand. — Victor.
A: Actually, I think absences at this stage of the season are more a factor of the schedule that playing it coy in advance of potential playoff matchups. The 76ers played a late start on Sunday in their loss to the Raptors, so it made sense to sit Joel Embiid amid his back issues, as well as James Harden. The Heat, by contrast, took five days to rest Jimmy Butler, with it making sense for him to return Monday. Heck, the Heat get the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night at FTX, so that well could mean no Draymond Green or Klay Thompson. That’s just how the NBA rolls these days.
Q: Victor Oladipo missed nearly two years with injuries. Now he’s back missing his second game in a row with back spasms. Can you imagine the Heat making any significant investment in him after the season? — Brian.
A: I could if at the season’s biggest moments he provides the biggest payoffs. Yes, optimally, you would like to see and have reason for playing him in such postseason moments. But all it takes is a few of such moments on the brightest stage for all the thinking to change. In that respect, Victor truly has yet to even start writing his comeback story. But, of course, availability remains a primary ability, as well.
()
News
Zach LaVine takes over after halftime, and the Chicago Bulls rekindle their ‘swagger’ in a 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors
For the first time in too long — maybe weeks, maybe a month — the Chicago Bulls took complete control of a game.
Monday night’s 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors at the United Center couldn’t have come at a more necessary, even desperate time. After weeks of blowout losses and scattered grind-it-out wins, the Bulls were crumbling in confidence and in the Eastern Conference standings.
But they won Monday in their style on their home court. The victory ended a three-game losing streak, but more importantly, it proved the Bulls’ winning formula from early in the season still has the same bite.
“There was times in all these games … we’ve had moments we played really, really good basketball, but it’s just not sustained for a long enough period of time,” coach Billy Donovan said. “We had these moments and these lapses that really hurt us. But tonight, from start to finish, we played to an identity.”
The win served as a welcome-back party for forward Patrick Williams, who played his first game in almost five months after wrist surgery.
Before the game, Williams joked that every player improbably hopes to score 30 points in his return game. Williams didn’t go on a scoring spree, but his return was promising in its consistency.
He bounced into 3-pointers and second-chance opportunities on offense and kept a hand in the passing lane to divert the Raptors on defense. In the third quarter, Williams used his physicality to poke away passes on defense and rumble down the court to flip a back-handed layup into the basket. The second-year forward finished with seven points and two rebounds in 19 minutes.
“I can’t really put it into words, honestly,” Williams said. “Just having something taken from you for so long, something that you love, and finally being able to get it back and enjoy it again — there’s really nothing like it.”
While Williams brought a spark to the nearly healthy Bulls, Zach LaVine took control of the game in the third quarter.
LaVine hasn’t always been himself since his left knee flared up just before the All-Star break. He has been hesitant at times to drive to the rim and slow to pull up for his typically lethal jumpers. When the Bulls aren’t shooting well, LaVine visibly carries the weight of their frustration.
But when LaVine barreled out of the locker room and into the third quarter, he played with the same combination of fury and precision that earned him love in Chicago long before the Bulls started winning. He blew down the court to set up Alex Caruso for a 3-pointer, then scored three baskets in a row to break the game open for the Bulls.
LaVine finished the quarter with 16 points after scoring eight in the entire first half. His explosive output led the Bulls through a 15-0 run and a 21-8 finish over the final 6 minutes, 42 seconds of the quarter, establishing a double-digit lead they wouldn’t shake for the rest of the game.
“That’s just Zach being Zach,” Williams said. “Last year, before DeMar (DeRozan) was here, Zach did that every game. It’s nothing new to me to see. It’s good to see him get back in his rhythm, get back in his flow.”
With LaVine churning out points, the rest of the Bulls offense played with the fluidity missing in recent weeks. LaVine and DeRozan each scored 26 points, while Nikola Vučević found space in the point to score 19 points. After being outshot in free throws consistently through their losing stretch, the Bulls forced their way to the line 24 times.
The Bulls defense also was honed by Caruso, who replaced Ayo Dosunmu in the starting lineup. After the Bulls forced 29 points off turnovers — their second-highest number of the season — Donovan said he might make the change permanent.
The Raptors coughed up the ball 12 times, forced into blunders as the Bulls guards hounded passes along the perimeter. Early in the second half, Scottie Barnes chucked a rushed pass three feet above the head of Precious Achiuwa and into the hands of an ecstatic fan. The Raptors shot 18.8% from 3-point range as the Bulls forced them to take increasingly haphazard shots.
One good night — no matter how spectacular — can do only so much to bolster confidence.
The Bulls still are correcting a free fall down the East standings. They haven’t beaten top teams with consistency, and the long-held hope of Lonzo Ball’s return by the end of the regular season is fading.
The celebratory period won’t last 24 hours before the Bulls have to head north to face the Milwaukee Bucks in a back-to-back. And the Raptors entered the game at a disadvantage — playing on the second night of a road back-to-back while missing starters OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr.
But after the win, the Bulls soaked in the much-needed reminder of who they are — and who they can be.
“We just need to get that confidence and that swagger back,” LaVine said.
()
News
Timberwolves fall to Dallas in crucial tilt with massive playoff implications
Patrick Beverley was successful in both of his attempts to miss free-throws in the final 10 seconds Monday in Dallas.
Minnesota just couldn’t convert either ensuing offensive rebound into points. That was the difference in the Timberwolves’ 110-108 loss to the Mavericks, which drops Minnesota back into the No. 7 seed, one loss behind Denver. The Wolves are now two and a half games behind the fifth-place Mavericks, who they’ll see again Friday at Target Center.
Minnesota went toe to toe with Dallas, the first healthy playoff contender it had seen in weeks. Defensively, the Timberwolves showed up, limiting Luka Doncic to just 15 points and holding Dallas to 30 percent shooting from deep.
But Minnesota itself struggled to find much of an offensive rhythm. The Wolves have sported the best offense in basketball since the calendar flipped to 2022, but Mavericks assistant coach and defensive guru Sean Sweeney, a St. Paul product, devised a scheme that put heavy attention on Karl-Anthony Towns and made the rest of Minnesota’s roster beat Dallas.
It didn’t — not enough, anyway. The Wolves were sub-40 percent from the field.
“Yeah, they were doubling him and wrestling him, and we were using that as a way to create some open looks on the perimeter,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “He did a really good job. He then started driving more, which was good from the top of the key.”
They experienced droughts that allowed Dallas to extend its lead at times, like at the start of the third frame when the Mavericks quickly extended their halftime lead from six points to 14.
But every time it looked as though Dallas would pull away, Minnesota had a response. The Wolves pulled to within five again by the end of the third frame as Anthony Edwards scored 10 points in the third quarter.
Trailing by seven with six minutes to play, Patrick Beverley made a couple of critical plays to provide Minnesota with a jolt, including a steal of Doncic that led to a transition triple from the guard to knot the game at 99-99. Minnesota took a 101-100 lead on a powerful Malik Beasley slam, and led by three with three minutes to play.
But Dallas simply out-executed the Wolves in the final three minutes. Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith both scored right at the end of shot clocks, and Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock hit clutch triples to put Dallas back up by five.
Minnesota still gave itself a chance at the end of regulation. With Minnesota down three, Patrick Beverley was fouled on the floor prior to launching a triple — a call Finch vehemently disagreed with, though it appeared to be the proper call.
Beverley missed both free throws, the second intentionally, then raced in to get the offensive rebound. His putback attempt was no good. The refs originally called a foul on his shot attempt, but that was taken back after Dallas challenged the call, leading to a jump ball with six seconds to play.
Beverley was again intentionally fouled. This time, he made the first with two seconds left, and missed the second again. Towns grabbed the rebound, but his prayer attempt while falling out of bounds wasn’t close.
“It felt like a playoff game. It felt like a game that meant a lot,” a soft-spoken Towns said postgame. “We understood the magnitude of this game, and that’s why you hear it in my voice. It hurts a lot to have it played out like that. It’s a tough one to accept. It’s tough to watch the tape and have to see that. Just have to move on and get ready.”
Briefly
The tip-off was delayed for 15 minutes because of a leaky roof in Dallas’ arena.
News
Greitens denies new abuse allegations as he faces calls to exit Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A new court filing revealed abuse allegations against former Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens, who is now the Republican “front-runner” in Missouri’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.
The new claims come in a court filing by Greitens ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, seeking to modify the parenting agreement for their two boys and have the case handled in Texas, where she now lives, instead of Boone County (Columbia), Missouri.
Within hours of the filing Democrats and Republicans began calling for Eric Greitens to get out of the Senate race. That’s not happening. He denies all claims that he abused her or her sons.
His ex-wife stood by him at his swearing-in in January 2017 and again in the Spring of 2018 amid allegations that he invaded the privacy of his mistress.
The allegations ultimately led to his resignation in May of 2018 but no criminal charges after he denied taking a compromising photo of the mistress.
In the court filing, Sheena Greitens now claims Eric admitted there was a photo but “threatened that I would be exposed to legal jeopardy if I ever disclosed that fact to anyone…”
She also claims she’s been a victim of his political reach and influence as well as physical abuse saying, “Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys…” so that she couldn’t call for help.
She accuses him of “cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table…and yanking him around by his hair.”
She also claims that after a 2019 visit with Eric Greitens, one of the boys had “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth. He said Dad had hit him…however Eric said they had been roughhousing and that it had been an accident.”
She claims that in 2018 he repeatedly “threatened to kill himself unless I provided specific public political support to him.”
Eric Greitens has now released statements calling her ‘deranged’ and saying:
“I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of my being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations. I am seeking full custody of my sons, and for their sake, I will continue to pray for their mother and hope that she gets the help that she needs…Sadly, political operatives and the liberal media peddle in lies. However, I have faith, and I know that ultimately truth will always prevail.”
He also denies her claims in a newly filed court document asking a judge to seal court records.
His opponents in the Senate race are responding harshly.
“Real men never abuse women and children, period, end of story,” Republican Missouri Congresswoman, Vicky Hartzler, said in a video released by her campaign. “It’s time for Eric to get out of the Senate race and get professional help.”
“For me, it’s not about politics,” said Lucan Kunce, a Democrat candidate for the Senate. “I agree with Vicky Hartzler, Eric Schmitt, Josh Hawley, and everyone else. The guy shouldn’t be a U.S. Senator.”
His opponent and fellow Democrat, Scott Sifton, said, “Eric Greitens is unfit for office. His well-established pattern of conduct shows he has no business representing Missouri. I called on him to resign as Governor four years ago, and today I am calling on him to withdraw from the U.S. Senate race.”
Schmitt, a Republican candidate and the current Missouri Attorney General, said, “These allegations of abuse are disgusting and sickening. As Missouri’s Attorney General, I know a predator when I see one, and I have fought for victims every step of the way.”
Another Republican candidate, Congressman, Billy Long, of Springfield, MO, said, “I’m shocked and appalled by what was in Sheena Greitens’ sworn affidavit about Eric Greitens. He is clearly unfit to represent the State of Missouri in the United States Senate. There’s no way he can stay in this race.”
Current Missouri Republican Senator, Josh Hawley, said, “If you hit a woman or child you belong in handcuffs, not the Senate. It’s time for Greitens to leave the race.”
Hawley had previously endorsed Hartzler.
Greitens maintains it’s all part of an ongoing campaign of lies he referred to when filing to run for the Senate last month.
“At the end of the day you can have a big wave of lies,” he said on filing day.
He claims that he spent the last week with his sons while his ex-wife was meeting with political operatives in Washington.
ASK IRA: Did loss to 76ers expose Tyler Herro’s late-game defense?
Zach LaVine takes over after halftime, and the Chicago Bulls rekindle their ‘swagger’ in a 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors
Timberwolves fall to Dallas in crucial tilt with massive playoff implications
Greitens denies new abuse allegations as he faces calls to exit Senate race
Sally C. Pipes: The private sector can help solve our doctor shortage
Mississippi River tow kicks off start of navigation season
Cam Talbot posts shutout to lead Wild past Golden Knights
Rest of Nets keep team afloat in Kevin Durant’s bench minutes for win over Jazz
Heat crumble to 113-106 loss against 76ers team lacking Embiid, Harden
Winderman’s view: The collective yawn of ‘We’re No.1′ plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death