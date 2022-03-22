News
Boys basketball state tournament storylines
4A semifinal showdown?: Wayzata topped Cretin-Derham Hall in last year’s Class 4A state championship game. Raiders guard Tre Holloman has never stopped thinking about that loss, and just last week was eagerly awaiting a potential rematch.
It could come in the semifinals, if Cretin-Derham Hall can upset second-seeded Owatonna in the quarterfinals and third-seeded Wayzata can avoid a first-round upset.
Welcome back, New Life: New Life Academy (26-3) is the No. 3 seed in the Class A dance, marking the Eagles’ third tournament appearance ever, and first since 2004.
The Woodbury school has four players averaging double figures scoring, led by senior guard Kollin Kaemingk, who scores 15 points per game.
Last dance for Fadness: This is the 25th and final season at the helm for Austin coach Kris Fadness, who previously announced he is retiring at this season’s conclusion.
That this season will wrap at state is fitting for a program that has become a tournament mainstay under the coach’s direction. The Packers, unseeded in this week’s Class 3A tournament, are in pursuit of their second state title under Fadness.
Minnehaha’s man: Minnehaha Academy no longer features the likes of superstar players Chet Holmgren or Jalen Suggs. The Redhawks are not the overwhelming favorite to cut down the nets in Class 2A. That distinction belongs to Minneapolis North.
But Minnehaha Academy is back and in contention to continue its run of four straight state titles, thanks to senior wing Prince Aligbe. The Boston College commit averages 29 points a game.
Target Center, then Williams Arena: Like the girls basketball state tournament last week, this week’s boys state tournament will conclude with semifinals and the finals at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.
The Class 4A quarterfinals and two Class 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday will be the only action at Target Center, as the Timberwolves’ home arena had limited availability this year because it already had to give up nearly a week of dates to host the Women’s Final Four games on April 1-3.
News
Dirty snow cited for reducing risk of extensive Red River Valley flooding
FARGO, N.D. — Any fears of an extended spring flooding season in the Red River Valley have been virtually eliminated thanks in large part to the soil-stained snow that helped absorb warmth from the sun, the National Weather Service said Monday in an updated briefing.
It was a strange benefit of two unwelcome weather woes — a summer drought followed by a winter season of numerous blizzards. The lack of precipitation made the topsoil receptive to the spring thaw and the gales of winter picked up loose dirt to color the snow and make it absorb more heat than usual.
“We really think that the snow being dark with plenty of sun and warm temperatures in the last week or so caused the snowpack to disappear really, really quickly,” weather service meteorologist Amanda Lee said. “As everybody knows, the melt is well underway and it’s been fast and furious for the most part.”
The weather service doesn’t measure dirt in the snow but does note it in its reports, Lee said.
The Red River Basin technically begins in Lake Traverse, South Dakota, and ends at Lake Winnipeg, Manitoba. At this point, Lee said, it appears that no areas of the flood-prone valley are facing major threats of high water and there a few signs of overland flooding. The amount of water in the southern part of the basin making its way to the northward-flowing river is slowing down, Lee said.
This week is trending toward continued favorable melting conditions, with limited precipitation and temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the day and below freezing at night.
“Things are looking pretty nice right now,” Lee said. “I don’t know of anyone complaining on how this spring is going so far. It was a long, long winter.”
In the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, area, where years of battling floods persuaded area leaders to successfully lobby for a diversion project that’s under construction, the weather service has predicted a crest of 29.5 feet in about a week. That’s would be nearly 12 feet over flood stage, but unlikely to cause much disruption.
Fargo officials on Monday closed two blocks of Elm Street North, a low spot located within 70 feet of the river that is often shut down by heavy rain. The street also runs by one of the city’s golf courses, which might open earlier than usual thanks to the benign snowmelt.
“That’s what I thought when I went over to Elm Street today,” said Paul Fiechtner, the city’s public works services manager whose springs are generally more hectic. “We should go golfing.”
News
Carlos Correa arrives in Twins camp, number ‘negotiations’ to follow
FORT MYERS, Fla. — For part of a day, Nick Gordon’s teammates were feeding him advice, telling him what he should ask for should incoming shortstop Carlos Correa want his jersey number.
Gordon sports No. 1, the number Correa wore during his career with the Houston Astros. This was Gordon’s opportunity to cash in, and his teammates had some sage advice for him.
“They told me ‘Don’t sell myself short. Let’s wait it out. Let’s leave all offers on the table,’ ” Gordon said. “I was willing to negotiate. I was ready for it.”
Gordon, it turns out, won’t need that advice. Correa has instead chosen to wear No. 4, the number that belongs to top prospect Royce Lewis. But if Lewis needs any help with negotiating tactics, Gordon isn’t going to dish it out for nothing.
“I have tips, but I have to charge him to give him those tips,” Gordon joked. “It’s not free advice.”
Correa has arrived in Fort Myers, showing up at the Twins’ facility on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, he made the rounds, meeting many of his new teammates. Correa needs to complete a physical before his three-year, $105.3 million deal is official. The deal is expected to be announced on Wednesday morning.
And at some point, some important “negotiations” need to take place. Lewis, who said he was told Correa wanted to take No. 4 as part of a fresh start in Minnesota, already has something in mind.
“I would say they’re pretty good,” Lewis said of his negotiating skills. “I’m assuming I can get Correa to give me a little watch or something.”
DOBNAK OUT INDEFINITELY
A reinjury to his right middle finger, the same one Randy Dobnak hurt last season, will keep the Twins pitcher on the shelf until at least June. The Twins claimed pitcher Jhon Romero, who had a 4.50 earned-run average in five major-league relief appearances last season, off waivers from the Nationals on Monday, and as the corresponding move, Dobnak was placed on the 60-day injured list.
Last season, Dobnak injured the finger in June, came back for a start in early September and immediately was placed on the injured list after that game. After a healthy offseason, Dobnak reinjured the finger, necessitating another shutdown. The injury, manager Rocco Baldelli said, is in a different spot of the same finger.
“It’s something he won’t be pitching with in the near future,” Baldelli said. “He needs to be shut down and allowed to get to back to zero and start there and work his way back up. That’s going to take some time, and we know that. Yes, it’s disappointing. It’s really disappointing for him because he was ready to go and excited coming in. We’ll do what we need to do and go from there.”
BRIEFLY
Top prospect Austin Martin hit his first home run of the spring on Monday in the Twins’ 10-8 exhibition game loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. Martin hit five home runs last season at Double-A, but the Twins have said they believe there is more power there for him to tap into.
News
How Teddy Bridgewater became a star high school QB in Miami before returning home to the Dolphins
Billy Rolle thought he had a possession receiver on his hands when Teddy Bridgewater was a 6-foot-3 sophomore at Miami Northwestern High in 2008, one that could go up and catch jump balls in the end zone for his team that was defending a 2007 national championship.
That was until one drill that spring where receivers were instructed to run go routes, catch the deep throws and then run the ball back to the quarterbacks.
Bridgewater decided he had a much quicker way to return the ball to the passers. He would flash his arm.
“One of his balls whistled right by my ear,” Rolle recalled in a phone conversation with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, “and I said to one of the coaches, ‘Coach, did you hear that? Watch it next time.’ Next time he went again, threw the ball back, and the coach looked at me and we were like, ‘This kid could probably play quarterback.’ … We had him start throwing some passes from that point.”
And so began Bridgewater’s journey to become, not just any quarterback, a future NFL quarterback — one that now is returning back home to Miami to play for the Dolphins in his eighth professional season.
“I’m just happy to be back home, man,” Bridgewater said over a Monday web conference call with reporters. “So many memories. So many special moments in my sports career happened in South Florida, and South Florida played a huge role in me developing the mindset that I have as an athlete, as a man in society.
“Of course, you remember the Friday nights at Traz Powell Stadium, competing against Miami Central, Carol City and Booker T. [Washington] and just the pageantry. You realize how passionate everyone is about sports down here.”
Despite the spring revelation of his arm, Bridgewater remained a receiver to start that sophomore season. Wayne Times, who was former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jacory Harris’ backup when Northwestern won the 2007 national title, was supposed to be the heir apparent to Harris. Times, a senior, had the job to start the year, but Bridgewater supplanted him and Rolle moved Times to wide receiver, a move that benefited him to earn a scholarship to FIU.
Bridgewater lifted Northwestern through the gauntlet that was Class 6A in South Florida before an eventual state championship loss to Sanford Seminole that 2008 season.
While becoming a star recruit as a quarterback, Bridgewater wouldn’t return to the big game in high school, falling to Miami Central in regionals his junior and senior seasons. To this day, although he has an NFL résumé with 63 career starts and a Pro Bowl in 2015 with the Minnesota Vikings, Bridgewater still gives Central quarterback Rakeem Cato, who went on to play at Marshall and the CFL, his due respect.
“I have the accolades, but I tell people all the time my favorite guy is Cato, Rakeem Cato,” Bridgewater said on Monday when asked if he’s the best quarterback Miami has produced. “He’s the one guy that I just couldn’t beat.”
Bridgewater nearly remained home to play college football. He was committed to UM’s 2011 recruiting class, but with the Hurricanes firing coach Randy Shannon late in the previous fall, he flipped to Louisville while Miami brought in Al Golden as coach.
Rolle said Bridgewater was already in communication with Louisville coach Charlie Strong, and Bridgewater’s mother was upset over criticism she saw from Hurricanes fans toward Harris as a quarterback playing collegiately in his hometown. She didn’t want her son to be subject to the same local reproach.
“We all had a good relationship with Randy, and then when that happened, they visited Louisville, a couple of places,” Rolle said. “She felt a little more comfortable with Louisville and coach Strong.”
Although he had developed as a passer, Bridgewater still had a feeling as a high school senior that he would have to switch to receiver in order to reach the NFL due to the perception of the Black quarterback before the league’s surge in that area over the past decade. Rolle worked more under-center plays into the offense to better prepare Bridgewater for a pro-style offense, which he was set to see more of at UM had he stuck with that commitment.
Going pro after three seasons at Louisville, Bridgewater wrapped his college career by dominating his hometown Hurricanes, throwing for 447 yards and three touchdowns in the 2013 Russell Athletic Bowl. He was the final pick of the first round in the 2014 draft.
After his Pro Bowl and playoff appearance with the Vikings in 2015, Bridgewater suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in training camp ahead of the 2016 season that cost him the year and most of the next with the Vikings.
“Just a little tad of bad luck with the injuries,” Rolle said. “Other than that, I always felt he was cerebral enough to make it. His IQ, he has a big football IQ. I think that’s what’s been holding him there as long as it has, other than his throwing ability and his scrambling ability.”
Bridgewater worked to rebound in his career as Drew Brees’ backup in 2018 and 2019 with the New Orleans Saints. He went 5-0 in five starts for Brees in 2019. Starting campaigns with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos followed in 2020 and 2021, going 4-11 and 7-7, respectively, in his starts those years.
Bridgewater is reportedly coming to Miami to be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup, but Bridgewater himself on Monday declined to discuss what conversations he and the coaches have had about how the situation will play out.
When coach Mike McDaniel described what the Dolphins are looking for in a quarterback to pair with Tagovailoa at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier in March, he described the role as a “No. 2 quarterback.”
“You want him to benefit the starting quarterback while the starting quarterback is the starting quarterback,” McDaniel said, “and empower him with how they approach their daily game-plan responsibilities and how they develop when they’re training in the offseason. But you also want a guy that can win games should the starter go down.”
Rolle, who is a four-time state champion coach with three Miami-Dade high schools (Northwestern, Killian, Southridge) and is now assistant head coach at Florida A&M, thinks Bridgewater is the man for the job.
“I think he’ll help Tua, definitely, as it relates to the IQ and reading defenses and stuff like that,” Rolle said. “He’s going to be a big asset, but he’s going to be an even bigger threat when he gets in, because of the experience that he has.
“I just hope it’s not the last that we hear of Teddy. I hope he’s coming to do well.”
