Cam Talbot posts shutout to lead Wild past Golden Knights
With all the hoopla surrounding the trade deadline on Monday afternoon, headlined by the blockbuster move that brought Marc-Andre Fleury to the Wild, the actual game against the Vegas Golden Knights felt like more of an afterthought.
Until the puck dropped.
Then the Wild got to work, outworking the Golden Knights en route to a 3-0 win, and proving the newly acquired Fleury right for waiving his no-move clause. The only reason the man they call Flower agreed to come to the Wild in the first place is because he believes they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.
Though that didn’t look like the case a couple of weeks ago with the Wild struggling through a midseason swoon, they boast a solid 5-1-1 record since March 8, looking very much like a Stanley Cup contender once again.
No doubt the addition of Fleury — a three-time Stanley Cup champion — will give the Wild some extra swagger come playoff time.
That said, Cam Talbot was very impressive on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center, reminding everyone that he’s a pretty darn good goaltender, too. He posted a 28-save shutout, making a statement with Fleury offering words of encouragement from the bench.
It’s the second shutout of the season for Talbot, the other coming in a Feb. 2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Ironically enough, Fleury was the opposing goaltender in that matchup.
Even before the puck dropped on Monday night, there was a noticeable buzz in the building, with the home crowd giving Fleury a nice ovation as he took the ice for warmups.
That energy carried over into the first period with fellow newcomer Nic Deslauriers setting the tone.
After delivering some hilarious self-deprecating remarks about his lack of skill in his introductory press conference, Deslauriers showed off an impressive shot to make it 1-0 in favor of the Wild. He added a few big hits, too, filling the role general manager Bill Guerin coveted when he acquired Deslauriers over the weekend.
That score held into the second period where the Wild and Golden Knights both tightened up defensively, neither team wanting to give an inch in front of their net.
With the Wild nursing their lead int he third period, Matt Dumba proved some separation, stretching the lead to 2-0 with a shot through traffic. That was more than enough and Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter to finalize the score at 3-0.
Rest of Nets keep team afloat in Kevin Durant’s bench minutes for win over Jazz
On one possession in the Nets’ 114-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, veteran guard Patty Mills flared up from the corner, received a hand-off from Blake Griffin, shed his defender by denying Griffin’s screen, then stepped back for an open three.
On another possession in the same quarter, veteran guard Goran Dragic called his own number, posting up the much smaller Mike Conley Jr. for a turnaround fadeaway in the low post.
And just two possessions before Kevin Durant checked back into the game after his usual break at the start of the second quarter, Nets rookie scorer Cam Thomas knifed through the teeth of the Utah defense and scored on a floater over Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
These baskets are a microcosm of an area the Nets need to improve on given the lack of roster consistency in a championship-chasing season: How is Brooklyn going to win the minutes Kevin Durant is off the floor?
Those minutes are vital. They are the minutes the Nets are most susceptible to being on the losing side of a scoring run, even more so with Kyrie Irving unavailable in home games, with Joe Harris (ankle surgery) out for the season, with LaMarcus Aldridge battling a hip injury and with no return timeline in sight for Ben Simmons, who suddenly has a herniated disk and has yet to fully participate in team practice.
“The biggest downside of all that is just the amount of burden it puts on the rest of the guys,” said head coach Steve Nash. “How many more minutes they have to play, how much more responsibility they have to assume, so it takes its toll. That’s the hard part. But as far as in-game that night, we do the best we can.”
The challenges mounted for the Nets early into Monday night: They ruled starting center Andre Drummond out shortly before the game due to a non-COVID related illness and watched Seth Curry sprain his ailing left ankle early into the second quarter.
Which is why those Durant-less minutes matter so much, and why it was so vital to the Nets’ success on Monday night that they survived the Jazz in his limited minutes off the floor.
The Nets actually outscored the Jazz, 13-12, while Durant rested the first six minutes of the second quarter, thanks in large part to contributions from Mills and Griffin. Griffin turned in one of his best games of a season he’s largely been glued to the bench: nine points, four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of play. Mills scored 13 points, and Nic Claxton played the starting center role beautifully, even connecting on a poster dunk over Rudy Gobert to punctuate his night.
Durant also rested the first four-plus minutes of the fourth quarter. The Nets tied the Jazz in scoring during that time, 10-10.
That type of scoring is needed, as the Nets face seven of their final 10 regular season games without Irving, who is ineligible to play in New York City due to his decision not to get vaccinated in a city with a vaccine mandate. It’s also needed given the unpredictable injuries the Nets continue to find across the roster: There’s no telling how much time Curry will miss with his sprained ankle.
Thankfully for the Nets, Durant is the superhero. He scored 37 points, often toying with Jazz defenders, jawing with their players on the bench and responding to the trash talk with buckets few humans on the planet can stop. It’s a luxury the Nets bought for $198 million: Durant is the most unstoppable scorer in all of basketball, and when coupled with Irving, and — if the day ever comes — with Simmons, the Nets project to be a deadly playoff team.
For them to capitalize on that, however, they’ll need to solidify their playoff standing by winning as many games as they can in the latter stretch of the season. That means more scoring in the minutes Durant is off the floor, more big games from players like Bruce Brown and Dragic.
And of course, more good luck: The Nets can score more with Durant on the bench if their injured players finally stay healthy for an extended period of time.
Heat crumble to 113-106 loss against 76ers team lacking Embiid, Harden
The last time the Miami Heat played, the praise was about the business-like approach against an Oklahoma City Thunder team with nothing to play for and almost no one available to play.
Monday night at Wells Fargo Center, the Heat seemingly were gifted a similar opportunity, with the Philadelphia 76ers holding out Joel Embiid and James Harden.
This time, they didn’t take care of business, falling 113-106, essentially playing down to — and then below — the level of the competition.
Back from a sprained right ankle, Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 27 points, supported by 22 from Bam Adebayo and 20 from Kyle Lowry.
Particularly missing was the bench spark from Tyler Herro, who closed with 10 points on 5-of-15 shooting and continually was victimized defensively at the finish. Nonetheless, Herro’s ninth point moved him past Dwyane Wade’s Heat single-season record for bench points, of 1,028 in 2018-19.
The 76ers got 28 points from Tyrese Maxey and a season-high 20 points from Shake Milton, managing to play competitively with a center rotation of 37-year-old Paul Millsap and 33-year-old DeAndre Jordan.
Five Degrees of Heat from Monday’s game:
1. Closing time: The Heat led 32-26 after the first quarter, but then trailed 57-56 at halftime and 80-78 after three periods, with neither team leading by more than six to that stage.
A 3-pointer by Caleb Martin with 7:06 left put the Heat up 93-92, with the 76ers regaining the lead 103-99 with 3:30 left on a Furkan Korkmaz 3-pointer and a Tobias Harris driving pull-up.
Later, a 3-point play by Maxey moved the 76ers to a 106-101 advantage with 2:18 left, with a Maxey 3-pointer with 1:34 to go making it 109-101 and effectively ending it.
2. Butler back: Idle the previous five days after spraining his right ankle in the first half of last Tuesday’s home victory over the Detroit Pistons, Butler had 10 points in the first quarter and 15 by halftime.
The approach upon his return was both passive and aggressive. He was 0 for 2 on 3-point attempts over the first two periods, but also converted all three free-throw when fouled on a first-quarter 3-point attempt.
He closed 11 of 11 from the line.
3. Range found: After shooting 4 of 7 on 3-pointers in the Heat’s previous game, Friday night’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Lowry again stepped up from the 3-point line, closing 6 of 11 from beyond the arc.
Before these past two games, Lowry had converted four 3-pointers total in his previous five games.
Even with the loss, the aggression of Lowry has been a positive development as the playoffs approach.
4. Downsizing: With Embiid out for the 76ers, the Heat again went small with their first substitution at center, with Markieff Morris entering in the middle for Adebayo.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra downplayed the notion of Morris as center as some type of late-season revelation.
“Markieff is just a good, winning, veteran player,” he said. “So he does a lot of things that fit with what we do.”
Spoelstra said such moments should not be overstated, as Dewayne Dedmon again was held out.
“I just want to be open to all the possibilities, whatever makes the most sense,” Spoelstra said. “Once you get in the playoffs, a lot of it does become matchup based.”
With Adebayo the Heat’s only rim deterrence, the 76ers continually attacked the rim once he left in favor of Morris.
5. Still waiting: The first time the Heat face the 76ers’ Embiid-Harden pairing could come in the playoffs.
Although both were given Monday off ostensibly for rest on the back end of the 76ers’ back-to-back set that opened with Sunday night’s home loss to the Raptors, Embiid and Harden very much have the attention of Spoelstra.
“It’s a great fit,” Spoelstra said of the duo’s pairing with the 76ers. “And their games complement each other. Either guy can make plays. Either guy can be the recipient from the other guys. And you’re just talking about two MVP-caliber talents. It has a way of making itself work out.”
Winderman’s view: The collective yawn of ‘We’re No.1′ plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 113-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers:
— If you didn’t know better, or perhaps if you did, it appears few beyond the Heat are prioritizing the No. 1 seed in the East.
— And based on Monday night, perhaps even not the Heat.
— Shortly after it was announced that James Harden would join Joel Embiid as a 76ers spectator for Monday night’s game, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers spoke of the true priority of the first round.
— Getting a top-four seed in the East.
— Not necessarily at No. 1 . . . or No. 2 . . . or No. 3.
— Just, as Rivers said, at least securing homecourt advantage in the first round.
— Potentially only in the first round.
— That’s where the 2021-22 East stands.
— With so many traps that there does not appear to be a comfortable seed.
— Or any spot less safe than another.
— So the Heat seemingly will be left to finish the job with No. 1.
— Then with a keen eye on the play-in round that will produce Nos. 7-8 in the East.
— Because there is no banner for a top seed in the East.
— Only for winning the conference in the playoffs.
— With that story two months from being written.
— Seemingly not matter how the seeds shake out.
— That made Monday night a night that mattered.
— And didn’t matter.
— Jimmy Butler was back in the Heat starting lineup, after sitting out Friday night’s home victory over the Thunder.
— Butler had last played in last Tuesday’s victory over the Pistons, when he went out in the first half with a sprained right ankle.
— That got the Heat back to their preferred starting lineup of Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry.
— Tyler Herro then entered with 5:31 left in the opening period, after Lowry was called for his second foul, on a night the Heat with without Gabe Vincent due to a toe contusion.
— The Heat also were without Kyle Guy, who remains with G League Sioux Falls.
— Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris followed together as Erik Spoelstra’s next three subs.
— With Morris cast at center.
— The game was Strus’ 100th regular-season appearance.
— Herro’s ninth point moved him past Dwyane Wade’s Heat single-season record for bench points, of 1,028 in 2018-19.
— Herro’s first defensive rebound was the 700th of his career.
— Herro’s second basket moved him past Tyler Johnson for 25th on the Heat all-time list.
— Herro’s first 3-point attempt moved him past LeBron James for 13th on the Heat all-time list.
— Butler’s sixth made shot moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 23rd on the Heat all-time list.
— Spoelstra went in unconcerned about the 76ers being shorthanded, without Embiid and Harden.
— “We’re at the end, where you can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said of the regular season drawing to a close April 10. “We have some things that we want to work on.”
— He added, “We do have some new things that we’re trying to look at. And we’re trying to get ready for this postseason. We’re using every one of these days as an opportunity to get better.”
— And, “We want to gear up. We want to get ready. It’s going to be that time before we know it.”
— The playoffs open April 16.
— Of Morris’ ongoing return from a 58-game absence due to whiplash, Spoelstra said, “I just think if he’s out there, he can complement a lot of the guys that have gained a lot of confidence this season while he was out and have really taken big steps forward, particularly some of our young guys. And I think he complements them really well.”
— Spoelstra again took time to address the NCAA Tournament success of the University of Miami.
— “We all feel connected with that, that we’re slowly turning the 305 and South Florida into a basketball town, and the Hurricanes are a part of that,” he said.
— Of 72-year-old Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga, Spoelstra said, “He’s as young as he’s ever been.”
()
