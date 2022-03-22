News
Company faces $4M in penalties for alleged Ponzi scheme
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – An online business specializing in buying and selling precious metals could face millions of dollars in civil penalties for defrauding Missouri investors.
The Missouri Secretary of State’s Securities Division alleges the company Liberty Gold and Silver and four of its agents offered and sold at least $760,000 in unregistered homemade “silver and gold certificates” to six Missouri investors, including four elderly residents from Warrensburg, Independence, and Oak Grove. The suspected investment scam ran between April 2018 and August 2020.
According to the order from the securities division, the person behind Liberty Gold and Silver, identified as Robert Craig Bridgforth, used graphics, images, and statements on his website to make false claims that his investments were backed by currency minted from the U.S. Treasury.
In addition to offering these phony investments to Missourians, Bridgforth is also accused of making numerous material misstatements and omissions, and engaging in a Ponzi-like scheme in violation of the Missouri Securities Act.
The other three agents named in the order—Ashley Wegener, Dustin Raysik, and Bryan Cochran—allegedly introduced the Missouri investors to Bridgforth and received commissions for doing so.
The securities division has asked Missouri Securities Commissioner David Minnick for a judgment of more than $4 million civil penalties against Bridgforth and his cohorts, as well as $700,000 in restitution with interest, and additional fines to cover the cost of the investigation.
People with questions about certain investment opportunities can call the Missouri Secretary of State’s toll-free investor protection hotline at 800-721-7996 or go online to MissouriProtectsInvestors.com to file a complaint.
News
Obi Toppin set up for rare opportunity with Julius Randle out
Obi Toppin will get his chance in a big spot.
The struggling Julius Randle, fresh off his bizarre postgame incident Sunday, will sit Tuesday’s game against the Hawks because of a sore right quad, the Knicks announced.
It will be Randle’s first missed game due to injury this season, leaving the exciting Toppin as the obvious choice to fill in as the starting power forward.
Toppin, 24, the NBA’s Slam Dunk champion, has played sparingly as Randle’s backup since getting drafted ninth overall in 2020. He is averaging 14.8 minutes this season in 61 games, demonstrating elite tendencies in transition but struggling on defense and shooting just 23.6% from beyond the arc.
With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Knicks host the Hawks, the team they’re chasing in the play-in race.
Randle has been extremely durable with the Knicks and entered Wednesday ranked 15th in the league in total minutes played. He led the NBA last season.
Still, he’s endured a miserable season defined not only by his faltering jumper (30.7% on 3-pointers), but also by his open hostility towards the opponent, the fans and the referees. Sunday became the latest example, with Randle shoving Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert just before the final buzzer and leaving the court in a rage.
Randle, who has been ejected from two games this season and fined multiple times by the league, said he was simply mad at the officials Sunday. Coach Tom Thibodeau declined to address the incident after the game, saying his needed to watch the film.
Toppin, meanwhile, entered the Hawks matchup without logging more than 20 minutes in a game since February. He started twice earlier in the season when Randle was out with COVID-19, but the Knicks were blown out by the Thunder and Raptors.
Toppin missed four games this month with a strained hamstring.

News
Vikings to re-sign backup quarterback Sean Mannion
Once again, Sean Mannion could be Kirk Cousins’ backup.
The Vikings reached an agreement Tuesday to sign Mannion to a one-year contract, marking the fourth straight year he has been with the team under such a deal. He was Cousins’ backup the past three seasons.
The move was not a surprise. A source had said last week there was “definitely a chance” of Mannion returning after Cousins had reached an agreement on a contract extension, assuring him of being Minnesota’s starter for a fifth straight season. Mannion is very close to Cousins and helps him greatly in the quarterback room.
Also, Mannion has great familiarity with the offensive system the Vikings will run under new coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who both came from the Los Angeles Rams. While Mannion wasn’t with either during his 2015-18 tenure with the Rams, he did spend 2017 and 2018 under coach Sean McVay. O’Connell and Phillips will implement a similar system to McVay’s.
The Vikings also have quarterback Kellen Mond entering his second season. He will battle Mannion to be Cousins’ backup.
Mannion has started two games in his three Minnesota seasons. He started the 2019 finale against Chicago when the Vikings rested Cousins due to having a playoff spot locked up. And he started the penultimate game of last season, when Cousins was on the COVID-19 reserve list and the Vikings lost 37-10 at Green Bay to be eliminated from the playoff race.
News
New Ramsey County corrections director appointed
Ramsey County has given Monica Long a promotion, moving her into the role of director of community corrections.
Long has been with Ramsey County Community Corrections since 2019, serving as deputy director of the field services division where she oversees a range of adult and juvenile probation services. Prior to that, she worked as a director and division manager with Chisago County Health and Human Services and held several leadership positions at corrections and human service agencies in Pennsylvania.
Long, who lives in Shoreview, will begin her new role April. She will succeed John Klavins, who is retiring this month after leading the department since 2015.
