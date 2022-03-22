News
COVID hospitalizations in Missouri near 2-year low
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials are reporting the fewest number of COVID-19 patients in nearly two years. In addition, the number of COVID-positive patients in ICUs across the state has also dropped below 100 people.
As of March 18, Missouri is reporting 365 COVID hospitalizations. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 19% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
Across Missouri, 81 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 23%.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 1,129,946 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 497 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 15,952 total deaths as of Monday, March 21, an increase of 5. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.41%.
It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 268; yesterday, it was 278. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 619.
|Month
|Cumulative case fatality rate
on the final day of the month
|March 2020
|1.06%
|April 2020
|4.35%
|May 2020
|4.71%
|June 2020
|4.71%
|July 2020
|2.52%
|August 2020
|1.81%
|September 2020
|1.68%
|October 2020
|1.65%
|November 2020
|1.28%
|December 2020
|1.41%
|January 2021
|1.47%
|February 2021
|1.66%
|March 2021
|1.74%
|April 2021
|1.74%
|May 2021
|1.77%
|June 2021
|1.77%
|July 2021
|1.70%
|August 2021
|1.68%
|September 2021
|1.70%
|October 2021
|1.71%
|November 2021
|1.70%
|December 2021
|1.61%
|January 2022
|1.30%
|February 2022
|1.36%
The state has administered 15,717 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
State health officials report 63.5% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 74.5% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
But how many have tested positive and died from COVID after getting all their shots?
Just 8.08% of 3.46 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 279,988 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 1,823 people (or 0.05%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.
The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.
The city of Joplin, St. Louis County, and St. Charles County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, Cole, Greene, Jefferson, and Cass, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.
Approximately 51.8% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 133,207 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 97,848 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 39.3% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|45,707
|October 2021
|33,855
|November 2021
|37,594
|December 2021
|74,376
|January 2022
|255,880
|February 2022
|51,380
|March 2022
|6,052
Missouri has administered 9,790,622 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of March 20, 21.9% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 3.0% positivity rate as of March 18. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of March 20, the CDC identified 79,555,007 cases of COVID-19 and 968,839 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.22%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09%. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136% (2017-2018), 0.131% (2016-2017), 0.096% (2015-2016), and 0.17% (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3%. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021% case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID data and the vaccine, click here.
Machine Gun Kelly will hit Xcel Energy Center on his first arena tour
Hip-hop star Machine Gun Kelly will spend his summer playing his first arena tour, which includes a July 28 stop at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center.
Tickets, at prices to be announced, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster. Will Smith’s daughter Willow and “Complicated” hitmaker Avril Lavigne are also on the bill.
Born Richard Colson Baker, Machine Gun Kelly discovered hip-hop as a teen and listened to Ludacris, Eminem and DMX as a way to escape his troubled family life. In 2011, he signed with Bad Boy Records and hit the charts with “Wild Boy” and “Invincible.” He recorded his biggest hit to date, 2016’s “Bad Things,” with former Fifth Harmony vocalist Camila Cabello.
For his fifth album, 2010’s “Tickets to My Downfall,” the rapper changed direction and began exploring pop punk, collaborating with the likes of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. His singles “I Think I’m Okay,” “Bloody Valentine” and “My Ex’s Best Friend” found success on rock radio. He worked with Barker once again on his latest record, “Mainstream Sellout,” which will be released Friday.
Billed as Colson Baker, the musician has also carved out a side career as an actor, appearing in a number of films including “Bird Box,” “The King of Staten Island” and “Captive State.” He also played drummer Tommy Lee in Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic “The Dirt.”
Alice in Chains to headline evening of grunge at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
The Minnesota State Fair Grandstand will go grunge on Aug. 25 with a headlining set from Alice in Chains.
Tickets are $79 (general admission) and $62-$36 (reserved seats) and go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.
Thanks to radio hits like “Rooster” and “No Excuses,” Alice in Chains was one of the most successful bands to emerge from the Seattle grunge scene in the early ’90s. But after releasing their third album in 1995, vocalist Layne Staley fell into severe drug addiction and eventually died in 2002.
The surviving members first reunited three years later to play a tsunami benefit and eventually began touring with new vocalist William DuVall. The group has also released a trio of albums with DuVall, including 2019’s “Rainier Fog,” which earned a Grammy nomination (the band’s 11th overall) for best rock album.
Two bands that followed in Alice in Chain’s wake, Breaking Benjamin and Bush, are also on the bill.
Breaking Benjamin spent the ’00s scoring a series of hits including “So Cold,” “Sooner or Later,” “The Diary of Jane,” “Breath,” “I Will Not Bow,” “Give Me a Sign” and “Lights Out.”
After touring with Nickelback in 2010, lead singer Benjamin Burnley put the band on hiatus to deal with health problems stemming from alcoholism as well as inter-band turmoil. In 2014, Burnley relaunched the group with a new lineup and has since returned to the charts with “Failure,” “Angels Fall,” “Never Again,” “Torn in Two” and “Far Away.”
Bush emerged from London in the mid ’90s with a slicker take on grunge. For the latter half of the decade, they were unstoppable with radio hits like “Everything Zen,” “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead” and “The Chemicals Between Us.”
They broke up in 2002, with lead singer Gavin Rossdale becoming best known as Gwen Stefani’s (now ex-)husband. Rossdale reformed the group in 2010, minus two of the founding members, and has since released four more albums.
Help police identify women wanted for assault and stealing car
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in an assault and robbery.
A woman was driving west in the 1900 block of Arsenal on Thursday, March 17 at 8:20 p.m. when her car was stolen.
The victim told police she saw the suspects walking in the street, so she blew her horn at them. The two parties then exchanged words. The suspects then began hitting the victim’s car with items. At that point, the victim exited her vehicle. Then the suspects attacked her. The suspects left the scene in the victim’s 2012 Volkswagen Jetta.
The victim was treated at the scene for facial injuries.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available. Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
