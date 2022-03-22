News
Detroit defenseman Nick Leddy coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are getting defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski from the Detroit Red Wings.
In return, the Blues are sending defenseman Jake Walman and forward Oskar Sundqvist and a 2023 second-round draft pick to Detroit.
The trade was announced Monday afternoon.
Leddy, 31, has made 55 appearances for the Red Wings this season, collecting 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) and 16 penalty minutes. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native is in his 12th NHL season. Throughout his career with Chicago, New York (Islanders), and Detroit, he has amassed 352 points (66 goals, 286 assists) and 161 penalty minutes in 831 career regular-season games. He won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. In 121 career playoff games, he has tallied 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) and 12 penalty minutes.
Witkowski, 31, has spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, posting seven points (three goals, four assists) and 62 penalty minutes in 44 games. The Holland, Michigan native has played in 132 NHL regular-season games, recording 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and 162 penalty minutes overall.
Twins’ Miguel Sanó sheds 25 pounds in an effort to ‘be better than yesterday’
FORT MYERS, Fla. — During the last weekend of the 2021 season, Miguel Sanó publicly laid out his grand plans to shed between 20-30 pounds over the offseason.
An ambitious goal like that left little time to waste. A week and a half later, Sanó took off for West Palm Beach, Fla., where he spent two and a half months of the offseason training at Cressey Sports Performance.
The end result?
Sanó reported to camp about 25 pounds lighter, hoping to translate better fitness into better results after a year in which Sanó found himself on the bench more than he would have liked during the middle of the season.
“I put in a lot of effort and tried to be a man every day and control myself and be a better player, teammate and better person and better dad and everything,” said Sanó, who was listed on the Twins’ web site last season as weighing 272 pounds. “Every day when I woke up, I said, ‘I need to be better than yesterday,’ and that’s what I did in the offseason.”
Sanó finished 2021 hitting .223 with a .778 OPS and 30 home runs, picking it up in the second half of the season after a dreadful first half. In April and May, Sano hit .163 and struck out 58 times in 150 plate appearances. By June, Alex Kirilloff was starting at first base with increasing frequency.
In the midst of the season, manager Rocco Baldelli and Sanó had a chat during which the manager told the first baseman that he wouldn’t be playing every day. In response to that, former Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz pulled him aside and delivered a message.
“He said, ‘That’s part of the game. If you’re a man and you’re a leader, you need to understand that and start working more hard,’ ” Sanó recalled. “And that’s what I did.”
Baldelli was pleased with the way Sanó responded, putting himself in a good spot to reclaim every-day at-bats — Kirilloff had season-ending surgery in July — and then taking advantage when he did, becoming what Baldelli called “a better version of himself at the end of the year.”
The version that showed up to spring training is even better, the Twins hope.
While the Twins were well aware of Sanó’s ambitious offseason plans, they weren’t able to communicate with him once the lockout began. So when he reported to camp, the Twins were quite pleased with what they saw.
“We looked at his Instagram a lot,” strength and conditioning coach Ian Kadish said. “It’s a testament to his work ethic and drive and desire to be a better player, teammate and person that he maintained it and carried it on even through the lockout and through the unknown circumstances. It was awesome to see.”
In addition to grueling workouts, Sanó credits much of his weight loss to cooking for himself — “I cook my own meals every day. I cook in the morning, at noon and night,” he said.
Among his staples? Rice, beans and chicken.
Inspired by his wife, he also upped his water intake, consuming, he said, around 14-16 bottles per day, something which he believes has helped with his weight loss. His hope, he said, is to shed even more weight.
“This is the best physical condition that Miggy has shown up in to camp with since I’ve been with the Twins,” Baldelli said. “I think (the) motivation is clear for him. … It’s just a guy also maturing in a lot of ways and just continuing to get better. He showed up in great shape. He looks fantastic.”
How that translates on the field remains to be seen.
But a determined Sanó is ready to see the fruits of his hard work.
“I said, ‘I need to be a better player,’ ” Sanó said. “I know I have a lot of talent, but I know I need to show everybody the talent I have. I wanted to show, for myself, I want my son and my daughter to remember their dad when he played baseball, and I want to put some better numbers on the board.”
Hawks, Trae Young can push Knicks further from play-in tournament contention
About 10 months after his Broadway Bow, Trae Young has a chance to bury the Knicks again.
It’s not the same magnitude of the playoffs, but a defeat to the Hawks on Tuesday sends the Knicks into a hole so deep the play-in tournament can be tossed into the Hudson River. As it stands, the Knicks (30-41) are five games behind the Hawks (35-36) for the final play-in spot with 11 to play.
A defeat Tuesday would make it a six-game deficit with 10 games remaining, while also clinching the Knicks a losing record after last season’s surge to the fourth seed. (The Knicks could also mathematically overtake Charlotte or the Nets for a play-in spot, but their clearest path, albeit unlikely, is beating out Atlanta).
Young hasn’t played at the Garden since morphing into the supervillain during last year’s playoffs, when the NYC crowd serenaded the point guard with “F— Trae Young” chants. He was in COVID-19 protocols for the Hawks’ first appearance this season on Christmas, which ended with a Knicks win and a Kemba Walker triple-double.
Young has since flashed his propensity for thrilling performances, scoring over 40 points on six occasions since New Year’s Day. He’s fifth in the NBA in points per game, trailing only Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.
Young embraced his role as resident NYC villain, even appearing at a WWE show in September to choke Rey Mysterio and get booed by the MSG crowd.
But the rivalry lost some juice because the Knicks and the Hawks have both disappointed this season. Atlanta, which made a shocking run to the Eastern Conference finals last year, is struggling just to reach .500. It fell to the Pelicans on Sunday and is missing power forward John Collins, who is out indefinitely with a plantar fasciitis tear. Kevin Knox, who was acquired from the Knicks in a January trade for Cam Reddish, hasn’t cracked the rotation, playing sparingly with the Hawks as he did under Tom Thibodeau.
The Knicks, meanwhile, are plunging toward another crossroads summer, without cap space and without a clear direction. But they have the opportunity Tuesday to exact a small measure of revenge against the fanbase’s No. 1 enemy, and maybe avoid Young getting the last laugh at MSG for a second straight year.
()
Jackson hearings open with pointed comments from Republicans
By MARK SHERMAN and MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee opened Supreme Court confirmation hearings Monday, with Republicans promising pointed questions for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and Democrats full of praise for the first Black woman nominated for the nation’s highest court.
Jackson, 51, was to give her opening statement Monday and answer questions on Tuesday and Wednesday from the panel’s 11 Democratic and 11 Republican senators.
Barring a significant misstep by the 51-year-old Jackson, a federal judge for the past nine years, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins intend to wrap up her confirmation before Easter. She would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, as well as the first Black woman on the high court.
“It’s not easy being the first. Often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest,” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the committee chairman, said in support shortly after the proceedings began.
Democrats sought to preemptively rebut Republican criticism of her record on criminal matters as a judge and before that as a federal public defender and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
Jackson “is not anti-law enforcement,” and is not “soft on crime,” Sen. Pat Leahy, D-Vt., said, noting that members of Jackson’s family have worked in law enforcement and that she has support from some national law enforcement organizations. ”Judge Jackson is no judicial activist.”
The committee’s senior Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, promised Republicans would “ask tough questions about Jackson’s judicial philosophy,” without turning the hearings into a ”spectacle.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., noted that Democrats had opposed some past Republican judicial nominees who were Black or Hispanic, and he said that he and his GOP colleagues wouldn’t be deterred from asking probing questions by Jackson’s race.
He said of some criticism from the left: “Bottom line here is, It’s about ‘We’re all racist if we ask hard questions.’ That’s not going to fly with us.”
Graham was one of three Republicans to support Jackson’s confirmation as an appellate judge last year. But he has indicated over the past several weeks that he is unlikely to vote for her again.
Jackson’s testimony will give most Americans, as well as the Senate, their most extensive look yet at the Harvard-trained lawyer with a resume that includes two years as a federal public defender. That makes her the first nominee with significant criminal defense experience since Marshall.
Jackson appeared before the same committee last year, after President Joe Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington, just down the hill from the Supreme Court.
The American Bar Association, which evaluates judicial nominees, has given Jackson its highest rating, “well qualified.”
Janette McCarthy Wallace, general counsel of the NAACP, said she was excited to see a Black woman on the verge of a high court seat.
“Representation matters,” Wallace said. “It’s critical to have diverse experience on the bench. It should reflect the rich cultural diversity of this country.”
While few Republicans are likely to vote for Jackson, most GOP senators did not aggressively criticize her, given that her confirmation would not alter the court’s 6-3 conservative majority. Several GOP senators on the panel used their time to denounce Senate Democrats instead of Jackson’s record.
The Republicans are trying to use her nomination to brand Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns. Biden has chosen several former public defenders for life-tenured judicial posts. In addition, Jackson served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said in his opening statement that his research showed that Jackson had a pattern of issuing lower sentences in child pornography cases, repeating comments he wrote in a Twitter thread last week. The Republican National Committee echoed his claims, which Hawley did not raise when he questioned Jackson last year before voting against her appeals court confirmation.
The White House, along with several Democrats at the hearing, pushed back forcefully against Hawley’s criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation.”
Sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that Jackson’s record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, “but so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide.”
As Jackson silently took notes, Hawley said he would raise his concerns again in questioning over the next two days. He said he found her candid and “enormously thoughtful” in a meeting earlier this month.
Hawley is one of several committee Republicans, along with Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who are potential 2024 presidential candidates, and their aspirations may collide with other Republicans who would prefer not to pursue a scorched-earth approach to Jackson’s nomination.
Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire after 28 years on the court.
Jackson once worked as a law clerk to Breyer early in her legal career.
Democrats are moving quickly to confirm Jackson, even though Breyer’s seat will not officially open until the summer. They have no votes to spare in a 50-50 Senate that they run by virtue of the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.
But they are not moving as fast as Republicans did when they installed Amy Coney Barrett on the court little more than a month after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and days before the 2020 presidential election.
Barrett, the third of President Donald Trump’s high court picks, entrenched the court’s conservative majority when she took the place of the liberal Ginsburg.
The court revealed Monday that Justice Thomas, the oldest member of the court at 73, was in the hospital being treated for an infection but that he did not have COVID-19.
Last year, Jackson won Senate confirmation by a 53-44 vote, with three Republicans supporting her.
She is married to Patrick Johnson, a surgeon in Washington, who sat in the audience with their two daughters, one in college and the other in high school. She is related by marriage to former House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, who was the Republican vice presidential nominee in 2012. Ryan has voiced support for her nomination.
Jackson has said her children have kept her in touch with reality, even as she has held a judge’s gavel since 2013.
In the courtroom, she told an audience in Athens, Georgia, in 2017, “people listen and generally do what I tell them to do.” At home, though, her daughters “make it very clear I know nothing, I should not tell them anything, much less give them any orders, that is, if they talk to me at all.”
