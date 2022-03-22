News
Ferguson man will spend 120 days in jail for son’s accidental death
CLAYTON, Mo. – A Ferguson father will spend 120 days in the St. Louis County Justice Center as part of a probationary sentence after the man’s three-year-old son fatally shot himself using an unsecured firearm in the dad’s home.
Rodney March II had been charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the case. The shooting happened on Sept. 12, 2019, at an apartment in the 9500 block of Jacobi Avenue. Police said March’s son, Rodney March III, found the gun atop a dresser in his father’s bedroom. The boy accidentally shot himself in the head with the firearm.
On Monday, a St. Louis County Circuit Court judge sentenced March to five years of probation under certain conditions, which includes the 120-day stint in jail. Upon his release, March must complete six months of house arrest, attend and complete parenting classes, and maintain full-time employment. He’s also not allowed to own or possess a firearm.
The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office handled the case becuase of an undisclosed conflict in the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Arrest made in Maryville, Ill. murder
MARYVILLE, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made an arrest for last week’s murder of a Jennings man in Maryville, Illinois.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office announced charges Monday against Daniel Johnson.
Prosecutors allege Johnson drove from the St. Louis area across the Mississippi River to kill 40-year-old Ronland Holland.
Investigators said the two men knew one another and it’s believed Johnson acted alone. Johnson was arrested early Sunday morning in Normandy, Missouri.
The shooting itself happened around 4:05 p.m. Thursday, March 17. Maryville Police found Holland lying in a pool of blood in the 2000 block of N. Bluff Road.
Johnson was charged with murder, use of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
The Major Case Squad did not close a motive for the killing nor explain what led the two men to Maryville prior to the murder.
‘We’re all in this together’: Raheem Mostert looks to be a leader in Dolphins’ revamped rushing attack
Ever have one of those moments where you’re supposed to know someone, begin a conversation with them, but it takes you a minute — or five — to identify exactly who you’re talking to?
That’s how Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds’ first meeting as the newest members of the Miami Dolphins backfield went last week for Mostert when their paths crossed while taking their team physicals to finalize their signings as free agents.
“I didn’t really realize who it was sitting in the chair because he had gotten there a couple of hours before I did,” Mostert recalled on Monday of their chance encounter. “As I was walking by to go use the restroom, he stopped me and said, ‘Hey Raheem, big fan. Blah, blah, blah, but I couldn’t recognize him because he had his mask on.
“He was like, ‘I’m Chase,” Mostert said. “I just dapped (a greeting) him up and was like ‘What’s up man.’ ”
Mostert, who is the more accomplished tailback courtesy of the 1,610 rushing yards he’s gained on 284 carries over his six seasons with the 49ers, hopes Edmonds didn’t feel he was big-timing him.
That’s not the vibe Mostert wants to create in Miami’s tailback room, which he hopes will develop a “we’re all in this together” mentality when it comes to producing what Miami hopes will be a forceful and effective rushing attack.
Even though the starting spot and roles are up for grabs for everyone, and that includes holdovers Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Gerrid Doaks, Mostert plans to be a mentor in the room and helping instill the culture new coach Mike McDaniel wants to bring from his former team.
Mostert, who is six months into rehabbing a surgically repaired left knee, hopes to create an environment where the backs lean on one another.
He said that type of attitude is what led to success in San Francisco, where McDaniel served as the run-game coordinator for three years before becoming the offensive coordinator in 2021.
Mostert, who signed a one-year deal reportedly worth $3.1 million, and McDaniel kept in touch throughout the season and Mostert said a reunion was a top his agenda and it was the same for McDaniel.
Edmonds, who has rushed for 1,551 yards and nine rushing touchdowns on the 333 carries he had in regular-season games over the past four years, signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the Dolphins because he wanted to be part of what McDaniel was building.
“I was following McDaniel. I believe he’s a guru. I’m told he’s a guru from players I trust,” said Edmonds, who also caught 128 passes for 921 yards and scored five touchdowns on receptions. “I believe he’ll find a way to utilize players. When you have a guy to do what he’s best at is when you’ll get the best out of a player.”
Rookie tailback Elijah Mitchell got the bulk of the 49ers carries (207) last season after Mostert got injured, and produced 963 of the 49ers’ 2,166 rushing yards.
But the season before that three tailbacks — Jeff Wilson, Mostert and Jerick McKinnon — handled 80-plus carries a piece. The season before that Tevin Coleman, Mostert and Matt Breida each handled 120-plus carries for a rushing attack that produced 2,305 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in the regular season.
“We lean on each other. It’s not so much I’m going to beat this guy out,” said Mostert, who has averaged 5.7 yards per carry during his career. “We’re all brothers. “We’re all in this together and this is how we’re going to operate. I want to see you win, and I hope you want to see me win. … The mindset I have for the running back group is, ‘I’m going to help you feed your family. You help me feed mine.’ “
()
Teen carjacks woman, runs her over in Schnucks parking lot
ST. LOUIS — A 16-year-old boy carjacked a woman outside of a Schnucks in south St. Louis and then ran over the victim twice before leaving in her vehicle, police said.
The woman said four teenagers approached her around 12:15 p.m. Sunday as she was walking to the entrance of the store, located at 1020 Loughborough. She said the teens complimented her shoes. They reportedly said the shoes looked expensive, so she must have money.
Police said one of the teens, a 15-year-old boy, forcibly took the woman’s car keys, phone, and wallet. He then gave the stolen items to the 16-year-old suspect, who hopped inside the woman’s Ford Fiesta. The other teens did not get inside the vehicle.
The woman said she ran to her car and stood behind it when the 16-year-old put the vehicle in reverse and ran her over. While the woman was lying on the ground, the teen drove forward and then placed the vehicle in reverse, running over the victim again.
A witness dragged the woman to safety. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police detained the three teens, who did not get inside the car, at the scene. They were remanded to juvenile court.
Several hours later, officers located the victim’s car and arrested three teens, including the 16-year-old who took the woman’s car and ran her over.
Police have not released any more details. The investigation is ongoing.
