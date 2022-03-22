Former St. Louis officer sentenced after charging for unworked security hours

The bigger the game, the better Lauren Jensen plays. That, Lakeville North girls basketball coach Shelly Clemons said, has been the case for the guard since she was in elementary school.

The Panthers’ late-game plan when Jensen wore jerseny No. 15 for Lakeville North was simple: “Just get Lauren the ball.”

“And she always could make something happen,” Clemons said.

So, in the closing minutes of Creighton’s upset bid in Sunday’s NCAA tournament second-round game against Iowa, Clemons and her coaching staff wanted just one thing: “We were praying that he was going to go to Lauren.”

That’s the direction Creighton coach Jim Flanery chose to go.

“And I think when he did, obviously, it was the right call,” Clemons said.

After second-seeded Iowa took a four-point lead in the final quarter, Jensen scored Creighton’s next nine points — including the winning three-point shot with 15 seconds to play to send the 10th-seeded Bluejays to their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance.

Jensen scored 19 points in the upset victory — a special March Madness performance by any measure. But Sunday’s win came on the brightest of stages — an ABC, standalone tournament game — on Jensen’s former home court. She committed to Iowa out of high school, and spent her freshman year last season in Iowa City. But Jensen’s playing time in her first season went from little to almost none, and she made the decision to transfer last spring.

That storyline drew national attention, with WNBA icon Skylar Diggins-Smith even tweeting “the irony of Jensen being player of the game!”

That the post-transfer landing spot for Jensen was Creighton, which recruited her hard when she was in Lakeville, was no surprise. No staff has done a better job identifying Minnesota talent than the Bluejays. They’ve been building successful teams on the back of this state’s talent for years.

This season’s edition is flush with more of the same. Jensen, Farmington’s Molly Mogensen and Hastings’ Mallory Brake are all in Creighton’s rotation. Creighton’s leading scorer last season was then-senior guard Temi Carda, another Lakeville North grad.

Clemons received texts from other coaches in her conference Sunday that read something to the effect of: “South Suburban Conference. Awesome.”

“Coaches texting me of how proud they are,” Clemons said. “I think basketball in Minnesota is at such a high level, it’s fun to see that represented on the big stage.”

That’s certainly where Jensen belongs, as she proved Sunday. Those were not easy circumstances under which to thrive. Clemons heard boos from the Hawkeyes crowd Sunday after Jensen’s first bucket, which only made how the remainder of the game played out all the sweeter.

“I’m just so happy for her that she was able to give that little punch back and show Iowa what they’re missing out on,” Clemons said.

You won’t hear Jensen say that, though. In her postgame television interview, all the guard spoke of was how she was happy to win the game and play with her teammates.

“Lauren is such a good kid and such a classy young lady,” Clemons said. “She would never make it about her and about Iowa. She doesn’t have a bad thing to say about them, but I know it had to feel good for her. I’m happy that we all got to celebrate and be proud of her, because she really deserved that big moment, and I’m happy she got it.”

It’s likely that moment will only lead to more like them. It was a circuitous route to Creighton, but Clemons is happy Jensen found her way to a program where she fits so well. Clemons noted Creighton’s on- and off-court chemistry, and said the Bluejay’s 3-point-heavy offensive approach fits Jensen so well.

“Lauren is the type of player that’s so dynamic and likes to create. I think, this being her first year, I think Creighton is probably getting a small preview of what she really is capable of doing. And the next couple of years, watching her there, it’s going to be really fun,” Clemons said. “Obviously, these Creighton coaches know how good she is, but after (Sunday), it’s going to be fun to watch in the future. Not like they had her on a leash, but she’s probably going to have more freedom and the green light to make decisions out there and be able to create and attack when she’s feeling it.”

Clemons’ only regret Sunday was that she wasn’t there to witness Jensen’s breakout moment in person. The good news is, Jensen and Co. are just two more wins from bringing a Minnesota-heavy roster to Target Center for this year’s Women’s Final Four.

UConn’s Paige Bueckers isn’t the only Minnesota native trying to earn a trip back home.