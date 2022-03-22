News
It’s windy and wet; will St. Louis dry out soon?
ST. LOUIS – A slow moving weather system will keep our weather unsettled here across Missouri and Illinois, with scattered showers and gusty winds.
The best chance for rain on Tuesday will be over the eastern half of the FOX 2 viewing area, or roughly along and east of Highway 67 in both Missouri and Illinois. Things will settle for a few hours between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with scattered showers bubbling up over the western half of the viewing area into the evening.
We can expect scattered showers through Thursday but there will be a dry time as well. Expect a much cooler Thursday with highs only in the 40s.
Meanwhile, after tornadic storms in Texas and Oklahoma on Monday, Tuesday brings a second big severe weather day, this time across the Deep South, well away from St. Louis. Tuesday’s focus is across eastern and southern Louisiana on over into Mississippi and Alabama.
A Level-4 (Major Risk) day is ahead in the red shaded regions with the potential for several long track and destructive tornadoes in addition to damaging winds.
Enbridge Line 3 pipeline work breached additional aquifers, DNR says
BRAINERD — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has released details of more groundwater leaks caused by the construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline last year.
The DNR has completed its investigation of three sites where crews installing the pipeline breached underground aquifers, causing uncontrolled — and unauthorized — flows of groundwater.
State regulators previously identified one of the three locations, near Enbridge’s Clearbrook terminal. In January 2021, crews installing the replacement pipeline dug deeper than planned, piercing the top layer of an aquifer under pressure.
Enbridge reported that flow was stopped nearly a year later, after releasing at least 50 million gallons of groundwater.
The DNR now says a second breach occurred around Aug. 2 near LaSalle Creek in Hubbard County, and released about 9.8 million gallons of groundwater before Enbridge reported it had stopped the flow four months later.
A third breach was identified around Sept. 10 near the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa reservation in St. Louis County, when groundwater began welling up as crews removed sheet piling after finishing construction on that stretch of pipeline.
The DNR said Enbridge has substantially slowed — but not completely stopped — that leak, which has resulted in the release of nearly 220 million gallons of groundwater. The agency said the breach potentially could affect nearby Dead Fish Lake, an important wild rice water for the Fond du Lac Band.
State regulators ordered Enbridge to stop the groundwater flows and restore the sites. The company already has paid more than $3 million for the violations, and could face additional penalties.
In a statement released Monday, Enbridge said they regret the breaches and “are taking steps to improve our procedures to prevent this type of occurrence in the future. We are dedicated to resolving these matters quickly and thoroughly as we continue to work with the regulatory agencies on the ongoing restoration and monitoring at all three sites.”
An Enbridge spokesperson said the vast majority of the water discharged at all three sites was returned nearby, while a small amount was removed for treatment.
The DNR said it has investigated whether other aquifer breaches occurred along the Line 3 route, but has not confirmed any other breach sites. The agency said it will complete its final assessment following the spring thaw.
In a press release, the Fond du Lac Band said the breach is discharging water within the reservation boundaries upstream of Dead Fish Lake. It said the flow potentially could violate the Band’s water quality standards and impact its natural resources, including one of its wild rice waters.
The Fond du Lac Band adopted “stringent” water quality standards in 1998 that surpass the state’s, the release stated. “These water quality standards prompted decades of specialized, technical investment in stewarding our cultural and natural resources; the breach’s hydrologic alteration could threaten that work,” it stated.
The 340-mile replacement pipeline, which follows a partly new route across northern Minnesota, began pumping crude oil last fall.
St. Louis officer called ‘hero’ for helping families after house fire rescue
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer who helped save a mom and her 9-year-old daughter from a house fire last month led an effort to assist them and other families after the dramatic rescue.
Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter are safe and sound now. They are living in a temporary apartment unit following a fire last month on Kensington Avenue.
“I have faith beyond faith,” said Clayborn. “I know it’s going to work out.”
Clayborn has hope because of the generosity she’s witnessed from a host of agencies and individuals.
“I didn’t know there could be some good people out here, people that don’t even know you,” she said.
At the top of her list is the St. Louis Police Officer who helped save her life. Officer Torre Dyson stood on top of a human ladder of officers to rescue Clayborn and her daughter in February.
The rescue would not be the end of Dyson’s involvement. He wanted to meet with Clayborn in the days that followed to see how much help the fire victims needed. They met at a Wendy’s to talk. Dyson said he was greeted with hugs.
“I was like, okay, now let’s get to the real business,” he said. “What do you actually need, and how can we be of further help?”
Dyson helped coordinate a donation effort that led to furniture and other help coming from several groups, including St. Vincent de Paul, Queen of All Saints Church in Oakville, Urban League of St. Louis, and Target Corporations St. Louis Region. The assistance is helping four families get back on their feet.
“I just want to take the time to give a special thanks to all of the organizations able to lend a hand to help the families in need and the citizens who are able to make the donations as well,” said Dyson.
Clayborn tried to call Dyson her hero, but he shrugged off that notion.
“It’s just part of my job,” he said.
“He’s a godsend angel and I love him,” said Clayborn.
Dyson said the amount of support witnessed helps validate his decision to be a St. Louis Police Officer. He graduated from the police academy last year.
“It actually just makes me feel like there’s still hope out there, you know. There are people with good hearts that are willing to lend a hand when people are in need,” he said.
Clayborn also credits her daughter’s teachers, her landlord, the American Red Cross, and others for all providing help.
Shots fired at sheriff’s deputies near Steelville
ST. LOUIS –Authorities in Crawford County appear to be in a standoff in a neighborhood south of Steelville Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says shots were fired at deputies in the area of Valley Side Rd., south of Steelville near the Anderson Memorial Conservation Area.
One person is barricaded inside a home in the area. Authorities are calling it an isolated incident.
