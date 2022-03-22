Connect with us

News

Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Next Spring Getaway

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Next Spring Getaway
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Jet Set What to Pack for Your Next Spring Getaway

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From an eco-friendly shoulder bag and silk floral eye mask to essential black leggings and an adorable pajama set, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

North St. Louis church building damaged in fire

Published

32 mins ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

North St. Louis church building damaged in fire
google news

ST. CHARLES – A fire broke out in The St. Charles Lwanga Center on Carter Avenue in north St. Louis Monday night.

It’s part of the Archdiocese of St. Louis. It is the home of the Office of Black Catholic Ministries.

St. Louis City fire officials say the fire started in the attic at about 9 p.m. No one was injured.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Madison County struggles to spend millions in COVID funds

Published

38 mins ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

Madison County struggles to spend millions in COVID funds
google news

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Like many other communities, Madison County is struggling to spend all of the pandemic funds it received from the federal government.

Madison County was allotted $51 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has received half of that amount, or about $25 million. Meanwhile, officials have only spent approximately $500,000.

As they search for projects to allocate the money, another round of cash is on the way. Madison County is supposed to get the second half of the pandemic funds in May.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he’s looking at projects dealing with water, sewer, and cybersecurity. He said the projects involve long lead times and don’t just happen overnight.

Toni Corona, Madison County’s Director of Public Health, is facing a different dilemma. Her COVID funding is running out, and there is no more. She’s looking at laying off about 30 contract tracers that were brought in during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Prenzler said he can’t spend the infrastructure money on the Health Department.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Scattered rain Tuesday, with highs in the 60s

Published

44 mins ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

Scattered rain Tuesday, with highs in the 60s
google news

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:

ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a wet start this morning. There’ll be some scattered rain throughout the day, with highs in the low 60s and windy, too.

We’ll also see some scattered showers through Thursday, but there will be dry time as well. It’ll be much cooler by Thursday with highs only in the 40s.

Quiet weather on Friday and that will last through the weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.