Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Next Spring Getaway
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From an eco-friendly shoulder bag and silk floral eye mask to essential black leggings and an adorable pajama set, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
North St. Louis church building damaged in fire
ST. CHARLES – A fire broke out in The St. Charles Lwanga Center on Carter Avenue in north St. Louis Monday night.
It’s part of the Archdiocese of St. Louis. It is the home of the Office of Black Catholic Ministries.
St. Louis City fire officials say the fire started in the attic at about 9 p.m. No one was injured.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Madison County struggles to spend millions in COVID funds
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Like many other communities, Madison County is struggling to spend all of the pandemic funds it received from the federal government.
Madison County was allotted $51 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has received half of that amount, or about $25 million. Meanwhile, officials have only spent approximately $500,000.
As they search for projects to allocate the money, another round of cash is on the way. Madison County is supposed to get the second half of the pandemic funds in May.
County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he’s looking at projects dealing with water, sewer, and cybersecurity. He said the projects involve long lead times and don’t just happen overnight.
Toni Corona, Madison County’s Director of Public Health, is facing a different dilemma. Her COVID funding is running out, and there is no more. She’s looking at laying off about 30 contract tracers that were brought in during the height of the COVID pandemic.
Prenzler said he can’t spend the infrastructure money on the Health Department.
Scattered rain Tuesday, with highs in the 60s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a wet start this morning. There’ll be some scattered rain throughout the day, with highs in the low 60s and windy, too.
We’ll also see some scattered showers through Thursday, but there will be dry time as well. It’ll be much cooler by Thursday with highs only in the 40s.
Quiet weather on Friday and that will last through the weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
