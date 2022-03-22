News
Kyle Lowry on state of the Heat after ugly loss to 76ers, ‘We’re still not there. We should be”
For weeks, Kyle Lowry has spoken of the build up to when the stakes go up. Amid the Miami Heat’s few shaky moments, the veteran point guard stressed that what matters is getting to your best game for the playoffs.
Those playoffs are now 10 games away. And, no, the Heat did not look anything close to their best selves in Monday’s 113-106 road loss to a Philadelphia 76ers team that gave Joel Embiid and James Harden the night off.
“We’re still not there,” Lowry said, as attention shifted to the Golden State Warriors’ Wednesday night visit to FTX Arena at the start of a four-game Heat homestand. “We should be. We’re closer. And we should in one more step be there.
“But it’s just about communication and understanding of what’s going on and coverages and situations that we’re going to be in, and we’re all on the same page. You know, we haven’t had the opportunity to have our finishing lineup as much as we would like. And we don’t even know what our finishing lineups will be.”
So even now, with the regular season closing April 10 and the playoffs opening April 16, Lowry warned about getting too caught up in the one that got away at Wells Fargo Center against a remaining 76ers roster that was more lottery fodder than playoff material.
“We still have time,” he said, “and we still have situations where we will adjust and adapt and get better.”
Considering the Heat’s lack of bad losses, the types of indecipherable losses that dropped them to a No. 6 playoff seed last season, Monday was mostly absorbed as a one-off.
“I feel as though we’re at the top of the East for a reason,” forward Jimmy Butler said, with the Heat still in control of the race for the conference’s No. 1 seed, even after settling for a 2-2 split in the season series against the 76ers. “It’s all about being healthy at the end of this thing and playing our best basketball at the right time, figuring out the little bit of kinks that we do have.
“We’ve got a group of guys that want to win, that play for one another, that get along with one another. And I think that’s going to be the biggest key for us down the stretch.”
Against the league’s best, the Heat often have been at their best this season. Against what the 76ers offered Monday, there was something decidedly less.
“I just feel that we didn’t bring that intensity that we usually have throughout these games,” center Bam Adebayo said. “I feel like we came out lackadaisical, without having that chip on our shoulder.”
While the loss cost the Heat a potential three-team tiebreaker with the 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, their superior conference record still gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker against either, with a 2 1/2-game lead over both after Monday’s loss.
“We got 10 games left,” Adebayo said. “Can’t be too concerned with this one game. We’ve got 10 left that we’ve got a good chance of winning.”
So loss absorbed, with the team leaders assuring that confidence remains.
“It happens,” Lowry said. “You still got to stay even-keeled.
“It’s not worrisome. We just lost.”
What would be worrisome, coach Erik Spoelstra said, is if lessons were not learned.
“We’re much better than that,” he said, with the 76ers shooting 70 percent from the field in Monday night’s fourth quarter. “I’m going to chalk this up, hopefully, as an anomaly. But hopefully it catches our attention, as well.
“We couldn’t keep them out of the paint, particularly trying to contain them off the dribble, regardless of the scheme. It was not our best version.”
That, Lowry said, has to be the next step in these final 10 steps of the regular season.
“We’ve gotta figure out and find ways to make stops and kind of help each other,” he said, “and get to the point of we know exactly what we are doing defensively at all times if a breakdown happens.”
How a call from coach Matt Eberflus got DT Justin Jones to change his mind and fall ‘in love’ with the Chicago Bears
Defensive tackle Justin Jones was ready to pick the Indianapolis Colts in free agency before he received a phone call late Thursday at his South Carolina home.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus was on the other end.
Eberflus didn’t pressure Jones to make a decision. He instead talked about the opportunity ahead, about the Halas Hall facilities and the staff and coaches there. And importantly, Jones said, Eberflus talked about the family atmosphere he hoped Jones would encounter.
By 9:45 a.m. Friday, Jones was on a flight to Chicago, having settled on the Bears’ two-year offer worth $12 million, according to NFL Network. Less than 24 hours after the Bears’ three-year, $40.5 million deal with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi fell through because of a failed physical, general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus had signed another, cheaper option for a three-technique tackle.
“(Eberflus) said, ‘I really think you fit right in with our guys, you fit right in with our scheme, you fit right in with what we’re trying to accomplish. The way you go about your work, the way you go about as a character, as a man, it just fits in with what we have going on with the Bears,’” Jones said Friday in Lake Forest after signing his contract. “And I just fell in love with the conversation we had and I believed in what he was talking about, and here we are today.”
The Ogunjobi deal was to be Poles’ biggest in the first week of free agency and was supposed to add a player Poles said would bring “leadership, toughness, energy and (a) violent style of play” to the Bears defense. Ogunjobi had the best season of his five-year NFL career in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals, recording a career-high seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits before suffering a foot injury in the playoffs that required surgeryNew Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick — already a Justin Fields fan — plans ‘to keep him as clean as possible’.
When Ogunjobi failed his physical, Poles said in a statement that killing the deal “is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”
Jones and Ogunjobi have a mutual connection through Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill, who went to N.C. State with Jones, and they briefly trained together. So Jones walked the line of feeling empathy for Ogunjobi, whom he called a “great guy,” while also appreciating the opportunity before him.
“Larry is a hell of a player, made a lot of plays last year,” Jones said. “He deserved everything he was about to get. That’s just terrible how that went about. But it’s an opportunity that I can take advantage of and I’m really excited to be here, really excited to get to know these guys, get to work with these guys and just show them, ‘Hey, I’m here to win games with you guys, I’m here to win a championship and I’m here to put on a show with these fans.’”
Jones, 25, hasn’t been as productive rushing the passer as Ogunjobi with just 4½ sacks and 13 quarterback hits in four seasons with the Chargers, compared with Ogunjobi’s five-year totals of 21½ and 53. Jones had the best numbers of his career in 2021 with 37 tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks and five quarterback hits in 11 games after dealing with a calf injury early in the season.
But he can be a run stopper. Poles said in a statement Jones is “a big, physical and long interior player that can cause disruption in both the run and the pass.”
The 6-foot-3, 309-pound Jones missed a handful of games in each of the last three seasons with injuries, and he was asked Friday whether he can do anything this offseason to help prevent that.
“Some of the injuries I’ve had I can’t really say the way I was training was different or if I could have done something better,” he said. “Some of that is just luck. You fall the wrong way or you land on somebody the wrong way or somebody lands on you — like, it’s a tough game we play. So every time you take that field, it’s a risk that anything can happen.
“So for me it’s more so just making sure my body is flexible enough, making sure my body is able to withstand some of the beating that we take being in the trenches.”
Jones’ pivot to signing with the Bears was so quick that he hadn’t had much time as of Friday to dive deep into the defense Eberflus is building. He hadn’t yet connected with his new teammates. He had only listened to a voicemail from former Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, now with the Chargers, detailing his positive thoughts on Jones joining the Bears. And he figures he needs to upgrade his winter coat situation.
But he had enough time to buy Eberflus’ message.
“Just the eager group of guys to go out there and win games and just play for each other — that’s one thing Coach Flus talked to me about,” Jones said. “Every guy on this team plays hard and they play for one another because of that family atmosphere that goes through this building.”
Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Next Spring Getaway
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is starting to open up again, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. From an eco-friendly shoulder bag and silk floral eye mask to essential black leggings and an adorable pajama set, here are the travel pieces we’re loving and coveting right now.
North St. Louis church building damaged in fire
ST. CHARLES – A fire broke out in The St. Charles Lwanga Center on Carter Avenue in north St. Louis Monday night.
It’s part of the Archdiocese of St. Louis. It is the home of the Office of Black Catholic Ministries.
St. Louis City fire officials say the fire started in the attic at about 9 p.m. No one was injured.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
