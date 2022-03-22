News
Lonzo Ball has to stop running for 10 days — lowering the Chicago Bulls guard’s chances of returning for the regular season
A late-season return from meniscus surgery is becoming increasingly unlikely for Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball.
Ball ceased running this week in the latest development in his recovery process, which has been stymied by continued knee discomfort for several weeks. He won’t attempt to run again for 10 days. Ball hasn’t been able to sprint or perform any drills at full speed since he underwent surgery in January.
At the time, Ball was given a six-to-eight-week window to rehabilitate from surgery and rebuild strength. But his recovery has been complicated by a deep bone bruise in the knee that he suffered before the torn meniscus.
Every time Ball attempts a drill at full speed, he experiences pain in the knee, coach Billy Donovan said Monday. Every time he feels that twinge, he’s forced to stop.
Donovan emphasized that the discomfort isn’t indicative of further damage to the knee, but the injury isn’t healing as swiftly as the Bulls hoped.
“It’s not necessarily that he’s had any setbacks,” Donovan said. “It’s just that we have not been able to take that next step.”
The Bulls will determine whether Ball can return for the regular season after the 10-day moratorium on running. At that point, only six games will remain on the schedule, which means Ball is unlikely to return to the rotation before the postseason.
Although injuries have plagued the Bulls for most of the season, the roster is close to whole again after Patrick Williams returned Monday.
News
With 10 games left, Wendell Carter Jr.’s career night a reminder of what Magic have left to play for
For teams like the Orlando Magic, this is around the time of the season when questions from outside the organization about what’s left to play for start to get pondered.
The Magic (19-53) are one of four teams who’ve officially been eliminated from playoff contention entering Tuesday’s home matchup against the Golden State Warriors. With 10 games remaining, losses seemingly benefit Orlando more than wins — at least when it comes to the Magic’s draft-lottery odds.
But Orlando’s 90-85 Sunday win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Wendell Carter Jr.’s performance (career-high 30 points, 16 rebounds and 2 assists) served as a reminder that the Magic can’t ease up even though they know their season will end against the Miami Heat on April 10 in Orlando.
“It’s important to keep playing for each other,” R.J. Hampton said after Monday’s practice. “We’re a family here. No matter if we’re in playoff contention or out of it, we’re still going to play hard every single night.”
Carter’s performance since the start of 2022, and especially since the All-Star break, showed there are still higher levels the young players can reach as the season winds down. That matters from a confidence standpoint as well as knowing what needs to individually be worked on entering a crucial offseason.
There should also be plenty of opportunities over the next 10 games to see how guard Markelle Fultz, who remains on a minutes restriction after returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February, fits next to other key players.
Fultz’s playing time with the starters has been limited in his 162 minutes on the floor across nine games.
Of those 162 minutes, 59 have come alongside Carter, 43 have been played with Franz Wagner, 37 with Mo Bamba, 25 with Cole Anthony and only 3 (because of injury) with Jalen Suggs.
Suggs will sit his fourth consecutive game Tuesday because of a right ankle bone bruise and will have missed six of the last nine because of an injury to the right ankle.
“Nothing’s changed from the standpoint of how we approach every single day,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re going to lay a foundation of work [and] continue to work no matter the outcome of games. You keep seeing that in guys stepping into different roles, understanding different responsibilities, the spirit of our bench and the spirit of guys who are playing or not playing. The one answer to that is we’ve continued to say we’re going to work no matter what’s happening.”
When the Magic allowed a combined 284 points and two 50-point scorers in their losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons last week, there were concerns about how’d they close out the season.
Mosley remains confident Orlando will continue to lay a strong foundation to build on going into the summer and later the 2022-23 campaign.
“Those two games are tough ones and outliers in what we had done all year,” Mosley said. “Our guys have stayed tied together connected and they continue to push and fight for one another no matter what’s going on. These guys continue to pull for one another.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com.
News
No COVID patients at St. Louis area hospital for first time in years
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Officials at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights announced a milestone in their fight against COVID-19 on Monday. For the first time in more than two years, they don’t have any patients hospitalized with the virus.
It was an emotional day for the hospital staff.
“I’m gonna cry. My boss told me that we didn’t have any COVID patients today,” said Katie Wheatley, a critical care nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. “I couldn’t believe it. We never thought this day would come.”
The last COVID patient was discharged over the weekend. In January, St. Mary’s had hundreds of COVID patients. Health care workers now feel a sense of relief and accomplishment.
“I think together as a team we’ve come together and been able to pull this off,” said Wheatley. “A lot of teamwork, a lot of the community doing what we’re supposed to be doing we’re getting through this together.”
The good news comes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID variant, known as BA.2, is making its way across the United States and spreading more quickly in the northeast and west.
Seth Bland, an infection prevention specialist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, said BA.2 is similar to the omicron variant.
“It’s kind of a twin to it,” said Bland.
Studies have shown that BA.2 is more transmissible than omicron BA.1.
What’s not yet known is if BA.2 causes severe illness.
“A lot of the guidance that we’re going to be pushing out is from the CDC, and it’s the same stuff that we’re very familiar with now,” he said. “Continue to mask, continue to social distance, continue to wash your hands. Just don’t take your foot off the gas yet.”
Workers at SSM Health Mary’s Hospital said they can breathe a little easier now after being overwhelmed with COVID patients for the past two years. They also feel prepared if another round of COVID spreads through St. Louis.
News
Minnesota congressional candidate quits race as he offers to fight for Ukrainian military
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Mark Lindquist was just eight months old and living in an orphanage in Seoul, South Korea, when he was adopted by Gordon and Diane Lindquist and given a new home and new life in Ortonville, Minn.
The fact that Lindquist was given a second chance at life is one reason why the Moorhead man feels such a tug of empathy for all the children and babies orphaned by Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
In fact, Lindquist has been so affected by the news of war that, at age 40, he intends to travel to the volatile region to fight alongside Ukrainians, if necessary, against Russian efforts to occupy the former Soviet republic.
Lindquist, an Air Force veteran, says he has submitted the required application to join the Territorial Defense of Ukraine and is awaiting an interview from that country’s embassy. He plans to fly out of Fargo, N.D., on March 29 and into Warsaw, Poland, where he’ll report as directed by Ukrainian officials to the border. If he isn’t granted military privileges, Lindquist says he will conduct humanitarian missions, such as shuttling refugees out of the country and into safety.
In a Facebook post, Lindquist wrote: “There are
many new orphans created by this conflict and as a person who started life out in an orphanage … I feel called to support these Ukrainian orphans to give the same chance at life I was given. Every Ukrainian we can get out of the country is one more the Russians can’t bomb.”
Lindquist has started a GoFundMe in efforts to raise $100,000 for an armored car or van to do transports. He also has ordered a deployment kit — complete with 30 days of MREs and body armor — off Amazon.
“I tell people my arms dealer is Jeff Bezos,” Lindquist quips, offsetting with humor the understandable nerves that accompany the prospect of entering a war zone.
Charismatic and confident, Lindquist’s “day job” normally involves working as an entertainer, success coach and motivational speaker. He’s also become known for his soaring tenor voice while performing the national anthem for massive crowds at NFL games and even the World Series. More recently, Lindquist became a candidate in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, though he announced last weekend he was suspending his campaign, leaving no announced Democrat candidates in the district represented by first-term Republican incumbent Michelle Fischbach.
Back in 2006, fueled by 9/11-inspired patriotism, the idealistic young man enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for six years. While his work as an intelligence analyst and USO entertainer didn’t require direct combat, he believes Ukraine needs people with professional military training right now.
“Now that I see they’re recruiting civilians, who were accountants and teachers and daycare providers last week, and now they have AK-47s in their hands, I think to myself that we, as American military professionals, would have some role in helping to train that civilian militia or organize civilians into a military unit with good order and discipline and a chain of command.”
I can make plans to go out and help people or I could sit on my couch and tweet about it.
Lindquist says he also has felt inspired to take action after witnessing the courage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has refused to flee the country. “He is showing us what true leadership looks like,” Lindquist says.
So when Zelenskyy put out a call for an international legion of volunteers and veterans to join in the fight, Lindquist felt compelled to answer.
“The last time we saw international brigades was the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s,” he says. “In my lifetime, I have never seen a sovereign nation be attacked by a world superpower and the leader of that sovereign nation put a call out to all former veterans to join a foreign legion, what they call the Territorial Defense of the Ukraine. That is unique in this time in history.”
And Lindquist hopes that his decision to join the fight might inspire others to do the same.
He himself made the decision after watching a YouTube interview with a British war vet who had joined the international brigade.
The Englishman, who was in his 40s, single, didn’t have children, was able-bodied and had a flexible job, told the interviewer, “I see what’s going on and how can I not help?”
In that moment, Lindquist realized he was in the same boat. “I was out of excuses,” he says. “I can make plans to go out and help people or I could sit on my couch and tweet about it.”
Even so, Lindquist realizes he will be entering a military environment unlike anything he’s ever experienced. “Once you join a foreign legion, all bets are off,” he says. “You don’t have the comfort and safety of the American military. You don’t have a military base to go to. You don’t have a chain of command. A conflict like this attracts mercenaries with no loyalty. You have to buy your own deployment gear … The orders are coming from myself. That’s very unique to a military member.”
So as not to feel completely alone in a strange land, Lindquist is using this time to network with other veterans, humanitarians and residents of Poland and Ukraine who can provide guidance and connections, if needed. “You need ‘friendlies’ at times like this,” he says.
Through his social media contacts with others who plan to join the Territorial Defense, Lindquist has learned that most who have submitted applications haven’t yet advanced to the next step — a phone interview with the secretary of defense. This is understandable, he adds, as the Ukrainian embassy and government are clearly overwhelmed right now.
Once that hurdle is cleared, international brigade members are expected to head to one of two border crossings in Poland, where they will be given orders. Lindquist says they’ve been told they will be provided with weapons.
But he also has heard through the grapevine that he may never even make it to the frontlines.
“What I’m hearing is if you don’t have combat experience, they’re seeing you as a liability,” he says. “I respect that and will follow their orders if they don’t accept me.”
In that case, Lindquist is ready to step into a humanitarian role, helping to extract as many refugees from Ukraine and into safety as he can. He says many vets in the region are already doing this.
Lindquist’s GoFundMe would go toward purchasing either an armored car or a Sprinter van to help transport those whose health issues make it difficult to use mass transport. If he doesn’t receive enough to purchase a vehicle, Lindquist writes in his GoFundMe post that he will use funds to buy basic hygiene and emergency supplies for the estimated 3 million refugees so far.
He’s also made contact with people in over a dozen cities throughout Ukraine and has started compiling a list of those who need supplies, support or extraction.
In fact, he hopes more Americans will join him in lending a hand, even if that means organizing diaper drives or supply backpacks for the millions who have found themselves suddenly without a home.
And he’s hoping the fact that he’s a familiar face to people throughout the region will help encourage local citizens to give. “I figure if I’m over there and people in the Red River Valley who know and trust me will see that as their lifeline to help directly,” he says. “Then they can know their money isn’t going to a fraudulent place.”
Still showing glimpses of that young idealist who enlisted in the military 16 years ago, Lindquist believes this latest conflict — for all the suffering and horror it has caused — has brought Americans closer together than they’ve felt since post-9/11.
“It’s after two years or however many years of a tumultuous American life … what a time to find an issue that unites us. Isn’t that exactly what we’ve been needing as an American society, after being at each others throats?”
Lindquist and his friends will continue to update the public on his Ukrainian efforts via his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/positivityliveshere or via YouTube.
Those who wish to donate can go to
He can also be reached at [email protected] (Note the “j” in the address.)
