News
Madison County struggles to spend millions in COVID funds
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Like many other communities, Madison County is struggling to spend all of the pandemic funds it received from the federal government.
Madison County was allotted $51 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has received half of that amount, or about $25 million. Meanwhile, officials have only spent approximately $500,000.
As they search for projects to allocate the money, another round of cash is on the way. Madison County is supposed to get the second half of the pandemic funds in May.
County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he’s looking at projects dealing with water, sewer, and cybersecurity. He said the projects involve long lead times and don’t just happen overnight.
Toni Corona, Madison County’s Director of Public Health, is facing a different dilemma. Her COVID funding is running out, and there is no more. She’s looking at laying off about 30 contract tracers that were brought in during the height of the COVID pandemic.
Prenzler said he can’t spend the infrastructure money on the Health Department.
News
Scattered rain Tuesday, with highs in the 60s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:
ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a wet start this morning. There’ll be some scattered rain throughout the day, with highs in the low 60s and windy, too.
We’ll also see some scattered showers through Thursday, but there will be dry time as well. It’ll be much cooler by Thursday with highs only in the 40s.
Quiet weather on Friday and that will last through the weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
News
St. Louis man who fought and died in WWII identified in 2020
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man who fought in World War II was accounted for in 2020, but his family only recently received a full briefing.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Monday that Navy Coxswain Paul L. Boemer, 21, was accounted for on September 29, 2020.
Scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Boemer’s remains, and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.
“On Dec. 7, 1941, Boemer was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Boemer,” DPAA said.
Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew from December 1941 to June 1944. The recovered were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.
Members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred remains from those cemeteries in September 1947. They were then transferred to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. Staff there was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The remaining unidentified were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. Those who could not be identified, including Boemer, were labeled as non-recoverable.
DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl between June and November 2015 for analysis.
Boemer’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
Boemer will be buried on May 3, 2022 in his hometown.
For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.
News
ASK IRA: Did loss to 76ers expose Tyler Herro’s late-game defense?
Q: Ira, besides Tyler Herro having a horrible shooting night, almost every Sixers basket in the fourth quarter was scored while Tyler Herro was guarding the scorer. — Joel, Fort Lauderdale.
A: Yes, they were, as Tyler Herro continually was lined up by Tyrese Maxey. It was a straightforward, simple and effective approach by the 76ers. And that’s the thing, as you note in the first part of your question: With Tyler, it often comes down to whether his offense compensates for his defense. For the most part, it more than has this season. Then there are games such as Monday night’s, when he shot 5 of 15 and was a game-worst minus 15. This well could have been a game that Erik Spoelstra might have turned to Gabe Vincent late, but Vincent was out with a toe issue. And this was the very type of moment that set up as a Victor Oladipo moment. But, again, no Oladipo. For as much as Spoelstra has spoken of tinkering with his rotations in advance of the playoffs, it still could come down to going with late defensive lineups, with the likes of Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and perhaps Caleb Martin or Oladipo.
Q: Both the Heat and Sixers don’t want to show their full hand. — Victor.
A: Actually, I think absences at this stage of the season are more a factor of the schedule that playing it coy in advance of potential playoff matchups. The 76ers played a late start on Sunday in their loss to the Raptors, so it made sense to sit Joel Embiid amid his back issues, as well as James Harden. The Heat, by contrast, took five days to rest Jimmy Butler, with it making sense for him to return Monday. Heck, the Heat get the Warriors on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday night at FTX, so that well could mean no Draymond Green or Klay Thompson. That’s just how the NBA rolls these days.
Q: Victor Oladipo missed nearly two years with injuries. Now he’s back missing his second game in a row with back spasms. Can you imagine the Heat making any significant investment in him after the season? — Brian.
A: I could if at the season’s biggest moments he provides the biggest payoffs. Yes, optimally, you would like to see and have reason for playing him in such postseason moments. But all it takes is a few of such moments on the brightest stage for all the thinking to change. In that respect, Victor truly has yet to even start writing his comeback story. But, of course, availability remains a primary ability, as well.
()
Madison County struggles to spend millions in COVID funds
Scattered rain Tuesday, with highs in the 60s
St. Louis man who fought and died in WWII identified in 2020
ASK IRA: Did loss to 76ers expose Tyler Herro’s late-game defense?
Zach LaVine takes over after halftime, and the Chicago Bulls rekindle their ‘swagger’ in a 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors
Timberwolves fall to Dallas in crucial tilt with massive playoff implications
Greitens denies new abuse allegations as he faces calls to exit Senate race
Sally C. Pipes: The private sector can help solve our doctor shortage
Mississippi River tow kicks off start of navigation season
Cam Talbot posts shutout to lead Wild past Golden Knights
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death