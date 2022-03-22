News
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac suffers ‘minor’ setback during rehab
Jonathan Isaac recently suffered a setback during his rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, but he’s still expected to return to the floor for the start of next season.
Isaac sustained a minor right hamstring injury during his rehab and underwent a small surgical procedure, according to Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman.
The injury occurred March 15 during Isaac’s rehab session hours after the team announced he’d miss the remainder of the season. He had surgery last Thursday.
Isaac hasn’t played since tearing his left ACL in the “bubble” on Aug. 2, 2020, after the league returned from a four-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He missed the entire 2020-21 season because of the injury, making this season the second consecutive one Isaac will miss because of the knee injury.
Isaac and Weltman said last week there hadn’t been a setback — aggravating the left knee or any other injury — during Isaac’s rehab
Isaac, the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, is in the first season of a 4-year, $69.6 million extension he signed with the Magic in December 2020.
He had just recovered from a major left knee injury he sustained in January 2020 before tearing his ACL during the league’s restart.
Isaac will finish this season having only played 34 of 227 possible regular-season games since the start of the 2019-20 season.
The Magic remain optimistic Isaac will be ready to return by the start of the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after he tore his ACL.
Training camp is expected to start at the end of September.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Dennis Gates takes over as Missouri’s head basketball coach
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri is hiring wildly successful Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia.
The university’s Board of Curators approved Gates’ hiring on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old Gates took over Cleveland State’s program in 2019 and, after winning just 11 games in his first season, engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball. The Vikings went 19-8 and made the NCAA Tournament last season, then went 20-11 and lost in the first round of the NIT this season.
Gates replaces Cuonzo Martin, who was fired after his third losing season in five years at Missouri.
One of the up-and-coming coaches in college hoops, Gates signed a revised contract in May 2021 that paid him $550,000 a year and made him the highest-earning coach in the Horizon League. Gates will be paid much more handsomely by Missouri, though, which lavished upon Martin a seven-year contract that guaranteed him $21 million total.
Gates is the first significant hiring by athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, who arrived at Missouri in August.
The pressure is on for Reed-Francois’s move to work out. Her decision to fire Martin, who was 78-77 with the Tigers but had helped the basketball program — and the athletic department — navigate several years of social unrest on campus, was met with almost universal scorn from those within the close-knit college basketball coaching fraternity.
Missouri has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2010, a period of ineptitude that in part cost not only Martin but also Frank Haith and Kim Anderson their jobs. The Tigers have never made it to the Final Four.
Gates grew up in Chicago and was a three-time captain for California before embarking on his coaching career, first as an intern for the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent time at Florida State and Marquette as a graduate assistant before stints on the bench at California, Northern Illinois, Nevada and alongside Leonard Hamilton at Florida State.
He helped to recruit lottery pick Jonathan Isaac and stars such as M.J. Walker and Terance Mann to Tallahassee.
Gates’ wife, Jocelyn, was hired as a senior associate athletic director at Ohio State last summer. It’s unclear whether she will remain there or if a job will be become available within the Missouri athletic department.
News
Jackson pushes back on GOP critics, defends record
By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MARK SHERMAN
WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing senators’ questions for the first time, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson forcefully defended her record as a federal judge Tuesday, declaring she will rule “from a position of neutrality” if she is confirmed as the first Black woman on the high court.
Jackson started the hearing by responding to Republicans who have questioned whether she is too liberal in her judicial philosophy. She said she tries to “understand what the people who created this law intended,“ relying on the words of a statute but also looking to history and practice when the meaning may not be clear.
Responding to Sen. Dick Durbin, the Judiciary Committee chairman, she also pushed back on Republican suggestions that she has given light sentences to child pornographers.
Could her rulings have endangered children? “As a mother and a judge,” she said, “nothing could be further from the truth.”
Those are some of the toughest cases a judge has to deal with, she said. She described looking into the eyes of defendants and explaining the lifelong effects on victims.
It is “is important to me to represent that the children’s voices are represented,” she said.
In what Durbin described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson answered questions right off the bat that attempted to deflect GOP concerns and also highlight the empathetic style that she has frequently described. Republicans planned to use their questioning to brand Jackson — and Democrats in general — as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns.
Tuesday’s hearing was the first of two days of questioning after Jackson and the 22 members of the committee gave opening statements on Monday. On Thursday, the committee will hear from legal experts before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the Senate floor.
Barring unexpected developments, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins hope to wrap up Jackson’s confirmation before Easter, though Breyer is not leaving the court until after the current session ends this summer.
In her own 12-minute statement, Jackson didn’t mention specific cases but told the committee that she would “apply the laws to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath,” if she were to be confirmed.
While Republicans promised pointed questions, Democrats were full of praise for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said that to be first, “often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest.”
Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire after 28 years on the court.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., spoke emotionally about the “joy” he felt about her historic nomination and acknowledged her family’s pride. Booker, who is Black, said the white men who have sat on the Supreme Court for two centuries were “extraordinary patriots who helped shape this country” but that many people could have never dreamed of sitting on the court.
Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman.
“When the next generation behind us looks at the highest courts in the land, this ideal will be made more real,” Booker said.
Democratic leaders are hoping for some Republican support, but can confirm her with the support of only Democrats in the 50-50 Senate as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.
In the opening statements, Democrats on the Judiciary panel sought to preemptively rebut Republican criticism of Jackson’s record on criminal matters as a judge and before that as a federal public defender and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.
Jackson “is not anti-law enforcement” and is not “soft on crime,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said, noting that members of Jackson’s family have worked in law enforcement and that she has support from some national police organizations. ”Judge Jackson is no judicial activist.”
The committee’s senior Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, promised Republicans would “ask tough questions about Jackson’s judicial philosophy,” without turning the hearings into a ”spectacle.”
Even though few Republicans are likely to vote for her, most GOP senators did not aggressively criticize Jackson, whose confirmation would not change the court’s 6-3 conservative majority. Several Republicans used their time to denounce Senate Democrats instead of Jackson’s record.
The questions about her sentences for child pornographers first came from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who said in his opening statement that his research showed that she had a pattern of issuing lower sentences in child pornography cases, repeating comments he wrote in a Twitter thread last week. The Republican National Committee echoed his claims in blast messages to supporters.
The White House, along with several Democrats at the hearing, has rejected Hawley’s criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation.” Sentencing expert Douglas Berman, an Ohio State law professor, wrote on his blog that Jackson’s record shows she is skeptical of the range of prison terms recommended for child pornography cases, “but so too were prosecutors in the majority of her cases and so too are district judges nationwide.”
Hawley is one of several committee Republicans, along with Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who are potential 2024 presidential candidates, and their aspirations may collide with other Republicans who would prefer not to pursue a scorched-earth approach to Jackson’s nomination.
Members of the Judiciary panel are already familiar with Jackson, who appeared before them last year after Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington. She was also vetted by the committee and confirmed by the Senate as a district court judge under President Barack Obama and to her post on the sentencing commission.
In her opening statement, Jackson expressed her thanks and love to her husband, Patrick Jackson, a surgeon in Washington who wore socks with an image of George Washington and occasionally wiped away tears. Their two daughters, one in college and the other in high school, also attended, as did Jackson’s parents and in-laws.
While the focus was on the Senate hearings, the Supreme Court itself was in session Monday, but one chair was was empty. Thomas, 73, the longest-serving justice now on the court, was in the hospital being treated for an infection. He does not have COVID-19, the court said in a statement.
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Jessica Gresko, Colleen Long and Kevin Freking in Washington and Aaron Morrison in New York contributed to this report.
News
The Best Spring Candles to Elevate Any Space This Season
It was a long, cold and dreary winter, but we’ve finally made it to the official start of spring. It might still be a little early to trade in all our sweaters and layers for sundresses and sandals, but it’s the perfect time to usher in the new season with an easy home swap. Nothing elevates the atmosphere and refreshes a space like a luxe scented candle, especially one in a wonderfully spring-y aroma, so take this is a sign to light up a fresh new fragrance at home right now.
Finding the perfect home fragrance is a personal choice, but there are so many lovely options that embody the fresh arrival of spring. While some prefer a delicate bouquet of roses, others are partial to earthy and herbaceous scents, or favor a zesty citrus aroma. Spring is all about new beginnings, so welcome the season with a refreshing candle to lift your mood and brighten up your home right now. Below, see the best candles to light up right now, including delightful floral, fruity, fresh and woodsy aromas that will immediately liven up any space.
