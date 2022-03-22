News
Man found dead with throat cut in SUV near Forest Park
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle with his throat cut Monday afternoon near Forest Park.
Police found the unresponsive man inside a white SUV in the 6200 block of Southwood. Investigators believe the victim was in his 30s or 40s.
No further details have been released. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Lauren Jensen’s former coach at Lakeville North wasn’t surprised by her performance during Creighton’s upset of Iowa
The bigger the game, the better Lauren Jensen plays. That, Lakeville North girls basketball coach Shelly Clemons said, has been the case for the guard since she was in elementary school.
The Panthers’ late-game plan when Jensen wore jerseny No. 15 for Lakeville North was simple: “Just get Lauren the ball.”
“And she always could make something happen,” Clemons said.
So, in the closing minutes of Creighton’s upset bid in Sunday’s NCAA tournament second-round game against Iowa, Clemons and her coaching staff wanted just one thing: “We were praying that he was going to go to Lauren.”
That’s the direction Creighton coach Jim Flanery chose to go.
“And I think when he did, obviously, it was the right call,” Clemons said.
After second-seeded Iowa took a four-point lead in the final quarter, Jensen scored Creighton’s next nine points — including the winning three-point shot with 15 seconds to play to send the 10th-seeded Bluejays to their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance.
Jensen scored 19 points in the upset victory — a special March Madness performance by any measure. But Sunday’s win came on the brightest of stages — an ABC, standalone tournament game — on Jensen’s former home court. She committed to Iowa out of high school, and spent her freshman year last season in Iowa City. But Jensen’s playing time in her first season went from little to almost none, and she made the decision to transfer last spring.
That storyline drew national attention, with WNBA icon Skylar Diggins-Smith even tweeting “the irony of Jensen being player of the game!”
That the post-transfer landing spot for Jensen was Creighton, which recruited her hard when she was in Lakeville, was no surprise. No staff has done a better job identifying Minnesota talent than the Bluejays. They’ve been building successful teams on the back of this state’s talent for years.
This season’s edition is flush with more of the same. Jensen, Farmington’s Molly Mogensen and Hastings’ Mallory Brake are all in Creighton’s rotation. Creighton’s leading scorer last season was then-senior guard Temi Carda, another Lakeville North grad.
Clemons received texts from other coaches in her conference Sunday that read something to the effect of: “South Suburban Conference. Awesome.”
“Coaches texting me of how proud they are,” Clemons said. “I think basketball in Minnesota is at such a high level, it’s fun to see that represented on the big stage.”
That’s certainly where Jensen belongs, as she proved Sunday. Those were not easy circumstances under which to thrive. Clemons heard boos from the Hawkeyes crowd Sunday after Jensen’s first bucket, which only made how the remainder of the game played out all the sweeter.
“I’m just so happy for her that she was able to give that little punch back and show Iowa what they’re missing out on,” Clemons said.
You won’t hear Jensen say that, though. In her postgame television interview, all the guard spoke of was how she was happy to win the game and play with her teammates.
“Lauren is such a good kid and such a classy young lady,” Clemons said. “She would never make it about her and about Iowa. She doesn’t have a bad thing to say about them, but I know it had to feel good for her. I’m happy that we all got to celebrate and be proud of her, because she really deserved that big moment, and I’m happy she got it.”
It’s likely that moment will only lead to more like them. It was a circuitous route to Creighton, but Clemons is happy Jensen found her way to a program where she fits so well. Clemons noted Creighton’s on- and off-court chemistry, and said the Bluejay’s 3-point-heavy offensive approach fits Jensen so well.
“Lauren is the type of player that’s so dynamic and likes to create. I think, this being her first year, I think Creighton is probably getting a small preview of what she really is capable of doing. And the next couple of years, watching her there, it’s going to be really fun,” Clemons said. “Obviously, these Creighton coaches know how good she is, but after (Sunday), it’s going to be fun to watch in the future. Not like they had her on a leash, but she’s probably going to have more freedom and the green light to make decisions out there and be able to create and attack when she’s feeling it.”
Clemons’ only regret Sunday was that she wasn’t there to witness Jensen’s breakout moment in person. The good news is, Jensen and Co. are just two more wins from bringing a Minnesota-heavy roster to Target Center for this year’s Women’s Final Four.
UConn’s Paige Bueckers isn’t the only Minnesota native trying to earn a trip back home.
News
Councilman calls for new investigation into death of Cora Faith Walker
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis Public Safety Director Dan Isom announced Monday that authorities have not found any foul play in the unexpected death of former Missouri State Rep. Cora Faith Walker.
Walker was the chief policy officer for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and a friend to St Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
The 37-year-old passed away on Friday, March 11, after leaving her hotel room and collapsing in the hallway. Authorities are still awaiting toxicology reports from the Medical Examiners Office to answer further questions, but St. Louis County councilman Tim Fitch said he is not satisfied with the police investigation.
He is trying to get the St. Louis County Council to pass a resolution calling for the Missouri Highway Patrol to handle the investigation. Fitch said there are still unanswered questions and wants an outside party to look into the matter.
Meanwhile, the friends of Cora Faith Walker and those who admired her said they’re saddened by all the questions surrounding her death.
St. Louis Aldermen Brandon Bosley said people should be concentrating on the positives and on her legacy, rather than trying to drag her name through the mud. He called her a true public servant who doesn’t deserve to be subject to all the negative talk.
News
As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
By CARA ANNA
LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known.
With communications crippled, movement restricted and many residents in hiding, the fate of those inside an art school flattened on Sunday and a theater that was blown apart four days earlier was unclear.
More than 1,300 people were believed to be sheltering in the theater, and 400 were estimated to have been in the art school.
Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol has been a key target that has been relentlessly pounded for more than three weeks and has seen some of the worst suffering of the war. The fall of the southern port city would help Russia establish a land bridge to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014.
But no clear picture emerged of how close its capture might be.
“Nobody can tell from the outside if it really is on the verge of being taken,” said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at the British think tank Chatham House.
Over the weekend, Moscow had offered safe passage out of Mariupol — one corridor leading east to Russia, another going west to other parts of Ukraine — in return for the city’s surrender before daybreak Monday. Ukraine flatly rejected the offer well before the deadline.
Mariupol officials said on March 15 that at least 2,300 people had died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves. There has been no official estimate since then, but the number is feared to be far higher after six more days of bombardment.
For those who remain, conditions have become brutal. The assault has cut off Mariupol’s electricity, water and food supplies and severed communication with the outside world, plunging residents into a fight for survival.
“What’s happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
Mariupol had a prewar population of about 430,000. Around a quarter were believed to have left in the opening days of the war, and tens of thousands escaped over the past week by way of a humanitarian corridor. Other attempts have been thwarted by the fighting.
Those who have made it out of Mariupol told of a devastated city.
“There are no buildings there anymore,” said 77-year-old Maria Fiodorova, who crossed the border to Poland on Monday after five days of travel.
Olga Nikitina, who fled Mariupol for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where she arrived Sunday, said gunfire blew out her windows, and her apartment dropped below freezing.
“Battles took place over every street. Every house became a target,” she said.
A long line of vehicles lined a road in Bezimenne, Ukraine, as Mariupol residents sought shelter at a temporary camp set up by the rebel Donetsk government. An estimated 5,000 people from Mariupol have taken refuge in the camp. Many arrived in cars with signs that said “children” in Russian.
A woman who gave her name as Yulia said she and her family sought shelter in Bezimenne after a bombing destroyed six houses behind her home.
“That’s why we got in the car, at our own risk, and left in 15 minutes because everything is destroyed there, dead bodies are lying around,” she said. “They don’t let us pass through everywhere — there are shootings.”
Francesco Rocca, president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, urged Russia to abide by the Geneva Convention and allow humanitarian aid into the city.
As Russia intensifies its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of the country has become bogged down, slowed by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces using air power and artillery to pulverize cities from a distance.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the military’s assessment, said Russia had increased air sorties over the past two days, carrying out as many as 300 in the past 24 hours, and has fired more than 1,100 missiles into Ukraine since the invasion began.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address Monday night, hailed those who have fought back against Russia.
“There is no need to organize resistance,” he said. “Resistance for Ukrainians is part of their soul.”
In the Russian-occupied southern city of Kherson on Monday, Russian forces shot into the air and fired stun grenades at protestors who were chanting “Go home!” Kherson early this month became the first major city to fall to Russia’s offensive.
“We saw slaves shooting at free people, slaves of propaganda that replaced their conscience,” the Ukrainian leader said in his video address.
In the capital, Kyiv, a shopping center in the densely populated Podil district near the city center was a smoking ruin after being hit late Sunday by shelling that killed eight people, according to emergency officials. The attack shattered every window in a neighboring high-rise.
Russian military spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov charged that Ukrainian forces had been using the shopping mall to store rockets and reload launchers. That claim could not be independently verified.
Britain’s defense ministry said Ukrainian resistance has kept the bulk of Moscow’s forces more than 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the center of Kyiv, but the capital “remains Russia’s primary military objective.”
Amid the continuing shelling, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a curfew extending from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.
Ukrainian authorities also said Russia shelled a chemical plant outside the eastern city of Sumy, sending toxic ammonia leaking from a 50-ton tank, and hit a military training base in the Rivne region of western Ukraine with cruise missiles.
Konashenkov said 80 foreign and Ukrainian troops were killed in the Rivne attack. There was no immediate word from the Ukrainian side on casualties.
In the Black Sea port city of Odesa, authorities said Russian forces damaged civilian houses in a strike Monday. The city council said no one was killed.
Russia’s invasion has driven nearly 3.5 million people from Ukraine, according to the United Nations. The U.N. has confirmed over 900 civilian deaths but said the real toll is probably much higher. Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands.
Talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued by video but failed to bridge the chasm between the two sides, with the Kremlin demanding Ukraine disarm and declare itself neutral and Ukraine calling for binding security guarantees and a withdrawal of all Russian forces.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry warned that relations with the U.S. are “on the verge of a breach,” citing “unacceptable statements” by U.S. President Joe Biden about Putin. Biden last week branded the Russian leader a war criminal.
In another worrying development, Ukraine’s nuclear regulatory agency said radiation monitors around the decommissioned Chernobyl power plant, the site in 1986 of the world’s worst nuclear meltdown, have stopped working.
The agency said that problem, and a lack of firefighters to protect the area’s radiation-tainted forests as the weather warms, could mean a “significant deterioration” in the ability to control the spread of radiation in Ukraine and beyond.
___
Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Ukraine, and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
Man found dead with throat cut in SUV near Forest Park
Lauren Jensen’s former coach at Lakeville North wasn’t surprised by her performance during Creighton’s upset of Iowa
Councilman calls for new investigation into death of Cora Faith Walker
As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known
‘Downfall: The Case Against Boeing’ and the Cost of Profit Above All
Photos from day 26: Kyiv residents resilient amid bombing
Boys basketball state tournament storylines
Dirty snow cited for reducing risk of extensive Red River Valley flooding
Carlos Correa arrives in Twins camp, number ‘negotiations’ to follow
How Teddy Bridgewater became a star high school QB in Miami before returning home to the Dolphins
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death