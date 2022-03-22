News
Minnesota congressional candidate quits race as he offers to fight for Ukrainian military
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Mark Lindquist was just eight months old and living in an orphanage in Seoul, South Korea, when he was adopted by Gordon and Diane Lindquist and given a new home and new life in Ortonville, Minn.
The fact that Lindquist was given a second chance at life is one reason why the Moorhead man feels such a tug of empathy for all the children and babies orphaned by Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
In fact, Lindquist has been so affected by the news of war that, at age 40, he intends to travel to the volatile region to fight alongside Ukrainians, if necessary, against Russian efforts to occupy the former Soviet republic.
Lindquist, an Air Force veteran, says he has submitted the required application to join the Territorial Defense of Ukraine and is awaiting an interview from that country’s embassy. He plans to fly out of Fargo, N.D., on March 29 and into Warsaw, Poland, where he’ll report as directed by Ukrainian officials to the border. If he isn’t granted military privileges, Lindquist says he will conduct humanitarian missions, such as shuttling refugees out of the country and into safety.
In a Facebook post, Lindquist wrote: “There are
many new orphans created by this conflict and as a person who started life out in an orphanage … I feel called to support these Ukrainian orphans to give the same chance at life I was given. Every Ukrainian we can get out of the country is one more the Russians can’t bomb.”
Lindquist has started a GoFundMe in efforts to raise $100,000 for an armored car or van to do transports. He also has ordered a deployment kit — complete with 30 days of MREs and body armor — off Amazon.
“I tell people my arms dealer is Jeff Bezos,” Lindquist quips, offsetting with humor the understandable nerves that accompany the prospect of entering a war zone.
Charismatic and confident, Lindquist’s “day job” normally involves working as an entertainer, success coach and motivational speaker. He’s also become known for his soaring tenor voice while performing the national anthem for massive crowds at NFL games and even the World Series. More recently, Lindquist became a candidate in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, though he announced last weekend he was suspending his campaign, leaving no announced Democrat candidates in the district represented by first-term Republican incumbent Michelle Fischbach.
Back in 2006, fueled by 9/11-inspired patriotism, the idealistic young man enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for six years. While his work as an intelligence analyst and USO entertainer didn’t require direct combat, he believes Ukraine needs people with professional military training right now.
“Now that I see they’re recruiting civilians, who were accountants and teachers and daycare providers last week, and now they have AK-47s in their hands, I think to myself that we, as American military professionals, would have some role in helping to train that civilian militia or organize civilians into a military unit with good order and discipline and a chain of command.”
I can make plans to go out and help people or I could sit on my couch and tweet about it.
Lindquist says he also has felt inspired to take action after witnessing the courage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has refused to flee the country. “He is showing us what true leadership looks like,” Lindquist says.
So when Zelenskyy put out a call for an international legion of volunteers and veterans to join in the fight, Lindquist felt compelled to answer.
“The last time we saw international brigades was the Spanish Civil War of the 1930s,” he says. “In my lifetime, I have never seen a sovereign nation be attacked by a world superpower and the leader of that sovereign nation put a call out to all former veterans to join a foreign legion, what they call the Territorial Defense of the Ukraine. That is unique in this time in history.”
And Lindquist hopes that his decision to join the fight might inspire others to do the same.
He himself made the decision after watching a YouTube interview with a British war vet who had joined the international brigade.
The Englishman, who was in his 40s, single, didn’t have children, was able-bodied and had a flexible job, told the interviewer, “I see what’s going on and how can I not help?”
In that moment, Lindquist realized he was in the same boat. “I was out of excuses,” he says. “I can make plans to go out and help people or I could sit on my couch and tweet about it.”
Even so, Lindquist realizes he will be entering a military environment unlike anything he’s ever experienced. “Once you join a foreign legion, all bets are off,” he says. “You don’t have the comfort and safety of the American military. You don’t have a military base to go to. You don’t have a chain of command. A conflict like this attracts mercenaries with no loyalty. You have to buy your own deployment gear … The orders are coming from myself. That’s very unique to a military member.”
So as not to feel completely alone in a strange land, Lindquist is using this time to network with other veterans, humanitarians and residents of Poland and Ukraine who can provide guidance and connections, if needed. “You need ‘friendlies’ at times like this,” he says.
Through his social media contacts with others who plan to join the Territorial Defense, Lindquist has learned that most who have submitted applications haven’t yet advanced to the next step — a phone interview with the secretary of defense. This is understandable, he adds, as the Ukrainian embassy and government are clearly overwhelmed right now.
Once that hurdle is cleared, international brigade members are expected to head to one of two border crossings in Poland, where they will be given orders. Lindquist says they’ve been told they will be provided with weapons.
But he also has heard through the grapevine that he may never even make it to the frontlines.
“What I’m hearing is if you don’t have combat experience, they’re seeing you as a liability,” he says. “I respect that and will follow their orders if they don’t accept me.”
In that case, Lindquist is ready to step into a humanitarian role, helping to extract as many refugees from Ukraine and into safety as he can. He says many vets in the region are already doing this.
Lindquist’s GoFundMe would go toward purchasing either an armored car or a Sprinter van to help transport those whose health issues make it difficult to use mass transport. If he doesn’t receive enough to purchase a vehicle, Lindquist writes in his GoFundMe post that he will use funds to buy basic hygiene and emergency supplies for the estimated 3 million refugees so far.
He’s also made contact with people in over a dozen cities throughout Ukraine and has started compiling a list of those who need supplies, support or extraction.
In fact, he hopes more Americans will join him in lending a hand, even if that means organizing diaper drives or supply backpacks for the millions who have found themselves suddenly without a home.
And he’s hoping the fact that he’s a familiar face to people throughout the region will help encourage local citizens to give. “I figure if I’m over there and people in the Red River Valley who know and trust me will see that as their lifeline to help directly,” he says. “Then they can know their money isn’t going to a fraudulent place.”
Still showing glimpses of that young idealist who enlisted in the military 16 years ago, Lindquist believes this latest conflict — for all the suffering and horror it has caused — has brought Americans closer together than they’ve felt since post-9/11.
“It’s after two years or however many years of a tumultuous American life … what a time to find an issue that unites us. Isn’t that exactly what we’ve been needing as an American society, after being at each others throats?”
Lindquist and his friends will continue to update the public on his Ukrainian efforts via his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/positivityliveshere or via YouTube.
Those who wish to donate can go to
He can also be reached at [email protected] (Note the “j” in the address.)
News
Former St. Louis officer sentenced after charging for unworked security hours
ST. LOUIS – A former St. Louis Police officer was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison for charging tens of thousands of dollars to his employer and taxpayers for unworked security hours.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Brad Stephens admitted in December 2021 to lying on his timesheets and pleaded guilty to three counts of mail fraud.
Stephens had worked for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department since October 2014. Beginning in 2015, he dedicated some of his off-duty time to working for City Wide Security, a private company that contracts with local businesses and organizations to provide security patrols in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.
Stephens filed false documentation regarding his hours worked. In 2018, Stephens falsely represented that he worked 93 days. In 2019, Stephens falsely claimed that he worked 76 days. All told, CWS received $50,000 from businesses and organizations in Tower Grove South for all the hours Stephens claimed to have worked.
News
Man found dead with throat cut in SUV near Forest Park
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle with his throat cut Monday afternoon near Forest Park.
Police found the unresponsive man inside a white SUV in the 6200 block of Southwood. Investigators believe the victim was in his 30s or 40s.
No further details have been released. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
News
Lauren Jensen’s former coach at Lakeville North wasn’t surprised by her performance during Creighton’s upset of Iowa
The bigger the game, the better Lauren Jensen plays. That, Lakeville North girls basketball coach Shelly Clemons said, has been the case for the guard since she was in elementary school.
The Panthers’ late-game plan when Jensen wore jerseny No. 15 for Lakeville North was simple: “Just get Lauren the ball.”
“And she always could make something happen,” Clemons said.
So, in the closing minutes of Creighton’s upset bid in Sunday’s NCAA tournament second-round game against Iowa, Clemons and her coaching staff wanted just one thing: “We were praying that he was going to go to Lauren.”
That’s the direction Creighton coach Jim Flanery chose to go.
“And I think when he did, obviously, it was the right call,” Clemons said.
After second-seeded Iowa took a four-point lead in the final quarter, Jensen scored Creighton’s next nine points — including the winning three-point shot with 15 seconds to play to send the 10th-seeded Bluejays to their first-ever Sweet 16 appearance.
Jensen scored 19 points in the upset victory — a special March Madness performance by any measure. But Sunday’s win came on the brightest of stages — an ABC, standalone tournament game — on Jensen’s former home court. She committed to Iowa out of high school, and spent her freshman year last season in Iowa City. But Jensen’s playing time in her first season went from little to almost none, and she made the decision to transfer last spring.
That storyline drew national attention, with WNBA icon Skylar Diggins-Smith even tweeting “the irony of Jensen being player of the game!”
That the post-transfer landing spot for Jensen was Creighton, which recruited her hard when she was in Lakeville, was no surprise. No staff has done a better job identifying Minnesota talent than the Bluejays. They’ve been building successful teams on the back of this state’s talent for years.
This season’s edition is flush with more of the same. Jensen, Farmington’s Molly Mogensen and Hastings’ Mallory Brake are all in Creighton’s rotation. Creighton’s leading scorer last season was then-senior guard Temi Carda, another Lakeville North grad.
Clemons received texts from other coaches in her conference Sunday that read something to the effect of: “South Suburban Conference. Awesome.”
“Coaches texting me of how proud they are,” Clemons said. “I think basketball in Minnesota is at such a high level, it’s fun to see that represented on the big stage.”
That’s certainly where Jensen belongs, as she proved Sunday. Those were not easy circumstances under which to thrive. Clemons heard boos from the Hawkeyes crowd Sunday after Jensen’s first bucket, which only made how the remainder of the game played out all the sweeter.
“I’m just so happy for her that she was able to give that little punch back and show Iowa what they’re missing out on,” Clemons said.
You won’t hear Jensen say that, though. In her postgame television interview, all the guard spoke of was how she was happy to win the game and play with her teammates.
“Lauren is such a good kid and such a classy young lady,” Clemons said. “She would never make it about her and about Iowa. She doesn’t have a bad thing to say about them, but I know it had to feel good for her. I’m happy that we all got to celebrate and be proud of her, because she really deserved that big moment, and I’m happy she got it.”
It’s likely that moment will only lead to more like them. It was a circuitous route to Creighton, but Clemons is happy Jensen found her way to a program where she fits so well. Clemons noted Creighton’s on- and off-court chemistry, and said the Bluejay’s 3-point-heavy offensive approach fits Jensen so well.
“Lauren is the type of player that’s so dynamic and likes to create. I think, this being her first year, I think Creighton is probably getting a small preview of what she really is capable of doing. And the next couple of years, watching her there, it’s going to be really fun,” Clemons said. “Obviously, these Creighton coaches know how good she is, but after (Sunday), it’s going to be fun to watch in the future. Not like they had her on a leash, but she’s probably going to have more freedom and the green light to make decisions out there and be able to create and attack when she’s feeling it.”
Clemons’ only regret Sunday was that she wasn’t there to witness Jensen’s breakout moment in person. The good news is, Jensen and Co. are just two more wins from bringing a Minnesota-heavy roster to Target Center for this year’s Women’s Final Four.
UConn’s Paige Bueckers isn’t the only Minnesota native trying to earn a trip back home.
Trending
