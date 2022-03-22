News
Missing St. Louis woman found in Dallas
ST. LOUIS – Dana Holt was found safe in Dallas, Texas Monday. Police made the official announcement on Twitter. She went missing after taking an Amtrak train alone from St. Louis to Dallas. No other details are available, but she is said to be OK.
Her family last heard from her on March 2 from Dallas. They were desperate for answers after she went missing and reached out to the police and the media to help find her. They even drove to Texas to hand out flyers.
Holt took an Amtrak train from downtown St. Louis on March 1 to Texas. A strange man was seen on video approaching Dana after getting off the train.
Mother, Deborah Holt, answered a phone call from Dana when she was in Dallas on the 2nd. The mom said Dana sounded scared and was crying.
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faces pointed questions at Senate hearing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson faced senators’ questions for the first time Tuesday as Democrats push to quickly confirm the only Black female justice in the court’s 233-year history.
Jackson, a federal appeals court judge, sat and silently listened to more than four hours of senators’ opening statements on Monday, the first of four days of Judiciary Committee hearings on her nomination. As senators began 30-minute rounds of grilling on Tuesday, she faced their specific points, including charges by some Republicans that she has been too lenient in sentencing on criminal matters.
Tuesday’s hearing is the first of two days of questioning. On Thursday, the committee will hear from legal experts before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the Senate floor. Barring unexpected developments, Democrats who control the Senate by the slimmest of margins hope to wrap up Jackson’s confirmation before Easter, though Breyer is not leaving the court until after the current session ends this summer.
In her own 12-minute statement, Jackson didn’t mention specific cases but told the committee that she would “apply the laws to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath,” if she were to be confirmed.
Jackson, 51, thanked God and professed love for “our country and the Constitution.” She stressed that she has been independent, deciding cases “from a neutral posture” in her nine years as a federal judge.
While Republicans promised pointed questions, Democrats were full of praise for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin said that to be first, “often, you have to be the best, in some ways the bravest.”
Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court for the first time in American history. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire after 28 years on the court.
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., spoke emotionally about the “joy” he felt about her historic nomination and acknowledged her family’s pride. Booker, who is Black, said the white men who have sat on the Supreme Court for two centuries were “extraordinary patriots who helped shape this country” but that many people could have never dreamed of sitting on the court.
Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman.
“When the next generation behind us looks at the highest courts in the land, this ideal will be made more real,” Booker said.
Democratic leaders are hoping for some Republican support, but can confirm her with the support of only Democrats in the 50-50 Senate as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote.
In the opening statements, Democrats on the Judiciary panel sought to preemptively rebut Republican criticism of Jackson’s record on criminal matters as a judge and before that as a federal public defender and a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, an independent agency created by Congress to reduce disparity in federal prison sentences.
Jackson “is not anti-law enforcement” and is not “soft on crime,” Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., said, noting that members of Jackson’s family have worked in law enforcement and that she has support from some national police organizations. ”Judge Jackson is no judicial activist.”
The committee’s senior Republican, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, promised Republicans would “ask tough questions about Jackson’s judicial philosophy,” without turning the hearings into a ”spectacle.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., noted that Democrats had opposed some past Republican judicial nominees who were Black or Hispanic, and he said that he and his GOP colleagues wouldn’t be deterred by Jackson’s race from asking probing questions.
Graham said of some criticism from the left: “It’s about, ‘We’re all racist if we ask hard questions.’ That’s not going to fly with us.”
Graham was one of three Republicans to support Jackson’s confirmation, 53-44, as an appellate judge last year. But he has indicated over the past several weeks that he is unlikely to vote for her again.
Even though few Republicans are likely to vote for her, most GOP senators did not aggressively criticize Jackson, whose confirmation would not change the court’s 6-3 conservative majority. Several Republicans used their time to denounce Senate Democrats instead of Jackson’s record.
Republicans are trying to use her nomination to brand Democrats as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns. Biden has chosen several former public defenders for life-tenured judicial posts.
With Jackson taking notes, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said in his opening statement that his research showed that she had a pattern of issuing lower sentences in child pornography cases, repeating comments he wrote in a Twitter thread last week. The Republican National Committee echoed his claims in blast messages to supporters.
The White House, along with several Democrats at the hearing, has rejected Hawley’s criticism as “toxic and weakly presented misinformation.” Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, who is guiding Jackson through the Senate process, told reporters afterward that “she will be the one to counter many of those questions” on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Hawley is one of several committee Republicans, along with Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who are potential 2024 presidential candidates, and their aspirations may collide with other Republicans who would prefer not to pursue a scorched-earth approach to Jackson’s nomination.
Members of the Judiciary panel are already familiar with Jackson, who appeared before them last year after Biden chose her to fill an opening on the federal appeals court in Washington. She was also vetted by the committee and confirmed by the Senate as a district court judge under President Barack Obama and to her post on the sentencing commission.
Jackson expressed her thanks and love to her husband, Patrick Jackson, a surgeon in Washington who wore socks with an image of George Washington and occasionally wiped away tears. Their two daughters, one in college and the other in high school, also attended, as did Jackson’s parents and in-laws.
While the focus was on the Senate hearings, the Supreme Court itself was in session Monday, but one chair was was empty. Thomas, 73, the longest-serving justice now on the court, was in the hospital being treated for an infection. He does not have COVID-19, the court said in a statement.
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Jessica Gresko, Colleen Long and Kevin Freking in Washington and Aaron Morrison in New York contributed to this report.
Kyle Lowry on state of the Heat after ugly loss to 76ers, ‘We’re still not there. We should be”
For weeks, Kyle Lowry has spoken of the build up to when the stakes go up. Amid the Miami Heat’s few shaky moments, the veteran point guard stressed that what matters is getting to your best game for the playoffs.
Those playoffs are now 10 games away. And, no, the Heat did not look anything close to their best selves in Monday’s 113-106 road loss to a Philadelphia 76ers team that gave Joel Embiid and James Harden the night off.
“We’re still not there,” Lowry said, as attention shifted to the Golden State Warriors’ Wednesday night visit to FTX Arena at the start of a four-game Heat homestand. “We should be. We’re closer. And we should in one more step be there.
“But it’s just about communication and understanding of what’s going on and coverages and situations that we’re going to be in, and we’re all on the same page. You know, we haven’t had the opportunity to have our finishing lineup as much as we would like. And we don’t even know what our finishing lineups will be.”
So even now, with the regular season closing April 10 and the playoffs opening April 16, Lowry warned about getting too caught up in the one that got away at Wells Fargo Center against a remaining 76ers roster that was more lottery fodder than playoff material.
“We still have time,” he said, “and we still have situations where we will adjust and adapt and get better.”
Considering the Heat’s lack of bad losses, the types of indecipherable losses that dropped them to a No. 6 playoff seed last season, Monday was mostly absorbed as a one-off.
“I feel as though we’re at the top of the East for a reason,” forward Jimmy Butler said, with the Heat still in control of the race for the conference’s No. 1 seed, even after settling for a 2-2 split in the season series against the 76ers. “It’s all about being healthy at the end of this thing and playing our best basketball at the right time, figuring out the little bit of kinks that we do have.
“We’ve got a group of guys that want to win, that play for one another, that get along with one another. And I think that’s going to be the biggest key for us down the stretch.”
Against the league’s best, the Heat often have been at their best this season. Against what the 76ers offered Monday, there was something decidedly less.
“I just feel that we didn’t bring that intensity that we usually have throughout these games,” center Bam Adebayo said. “I feel like we came out lackadaisical, without having that chip on our shoulder.”
While the loss cost the Heat a potential three-team tiebreaker with the 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, their superior conference record still gives them the head-to-head tiebreaker against either, with a 2 1/2-game lead over both after Monday’s loss.
“We got 10 games left,” Adebayo said. “Can’t be too concerned with this one game. We’ve got 10 left that we’ve got a good chance of winning.”
So loss absorbed, with the team leaders assuring that confidence remains.
“It happens,” Lowry said. “You still got to stay even-keeled.
“It’s not worrisome. We just lost.”
What would be worrisome, coach Erik Spoelstra said, is if lessons were not learned.
“We’re much better than that,” he said, with the 76ers shooting 70 percent from the field in Monday night’s fourth quarter. “I’m going to chalk this up, hopefully, as an anomaly. But hopefully it catches our attention, as well.
“We couldn’t keep them out of the paint, particularly trying to contain them off the dribble, regardless of the scheme. It was not our best version.”
That, Lowry said, has to be the next step in these final 10 steps of the regular season.
“We’ve gotta figure out and find ways to make stops and kind of help each other,” he said, “and get to the point of we know exactly what we are doing defensively at all times if a breakdown happens.”
How a call from coach Matt Eberflus got DT Justin Jones to change his mind and fall ‘in love’ with the Chicago Bears
Defensive tackle Justin Jones was ready to pick the Indianapolis Colts in free agency before he received a phone call late Thursday at his South Carolina home.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus was on the other end.
Eberflus didn’t pressure Jones to make a decision. He instead talked about the opportunity ahead, about the Halas Hall facilities and the staff and coaches there. And importantly, Jones said, Eberflus talked about the family atmosphere he hoped Jones would encounter.
By 9:45 a.m. Friday, Jones was on a flight to Chicago, having settled on the Bears’ two-year offer worth $12 million, according to NFL Network. Less than 24 hours after the Bears’ three-year, $40.5 million deal with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi fell through because of a failed physical, general manager Ryan Poles and Eberflus had signed another, cheaper option for a three-technique tackle.
“(Eberflus) said, ‘I really think you fit right in with our guys, you fit right in with our scheme, you fit right in with what we’re trying to accomplish. The way you go about your work, the way you go about as a character, as a man, it just fits in with what we have going on with the Bears,’” Jones said Friday in Lake Forest after signing his contract. “And I just fell in love with the conversation we had and I believed in what he was talking about, and here we are today.”
The Ogunjobi deal was to be Poles’ biggest in the first week of free agency and was supposed to add a player Poles said would bring “leadership, toughness, energy and (a) violent style of play” to the Bears defense. Ogunjobi had the best season of his five-year NFL career in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals, recording a career-high seven sacks and 16 quarterback hits before suffering a foot injury in the playoffs that required surgeryNew Chicago Bears center Lucas Patrick — already a Justin Fields fan — plans ‘to keep him as clean as possible’.
When Ogunjobi failed his physical, Poles said in a statement that killing the deal “is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears.”
Jones and Ogunjobi have a mutual connection through Bengals defensive lineman B.J. Hill, who went to N.C. State with Jones, and they briefly trained together. So Jones walked the line of feeling empathy for Ogunjobi, whom he called a “great guy,” while also appreciating the opportunity before him.
“Larry is a hell of a player, made a lot of plays last year,” Jones said. “He deserved everything he was about to get. That’s just terrible how that went about. But it’s an opportunity that I can take advantage of and I’m really excited to be here, really excited to get to know these guys, get to work with these guys and just show them, ‘Hey, I’m here to win games with you guys, I’m here to win a championship and I’m here to put on a show with these fans.’”
Jones, 25, hasn’t been as productive rushing the passer as Ogunjobi with just 4½ sacks and 13 quarterback hits in four seasons with the Chargers, compared with Ogunjobi’s five-year totals of 21½ and 53. Jones had the best numbers of his career in 2021 with 37 tackles, five tackles for a loss, three sacks and five quarterback hits in 11 games after dealing with a calf injury early in the season.
But he can be a run stopper. Poles said in a statement Jones is “a big, physical and long interior player that can cause disruption in both the run and the pass.”
The 6-foot-3, 309-pound Jones missed a handful of games in each of the last three seasons with injuries, and he was asked Friday whether he can do anything this offseason to help prevent that.
“Some of the injuries I’ve had I can’t really say the way I was training was different or if I could have done something better,” he said. “Some of that is just luck. You fall the wrong way or you land on somebody the wrong way or somebody lands on you — like, it’s a tough game we play. So every time you take that field, it’s a risk that anything can happen.
“So for me it’s more so just making sure my body is flexible enough, making sure my body is able to withstand some of the beating that we take being in the trenches.”
Jones’ pivot to signing with the Bears was so quick that he hadn’t had much time as of Friday to dive deep into the defense Eberflus is building. He hadn’t yet connected with his new teammates. He had only listened to a voicemail from former Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers, now with the Chargers, detailing his positive thoughts on Jones joining the Bears. And he figures he needs to upgrade his winter coat situation.
But he had enough time to buy Eberflus’ message.
“Just the eager group of guys to go out there and win games and just play for each other — that’s one thing Coach Flus talked to me about,” Jones said. “Every guy on this team plays hard and they play for one another because of that family atmosphere that goes through this building.”
()
