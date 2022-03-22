News
Motorist with revoked license charged with killing Burnsville priest as he rode his bike in Rosemount
A Minneapolis man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the death of a Burnsville priest who was struck last fall while riding his bicycle in Rosemount.
Trejean Derrell Curry, 26, was driving with a revoked license when he fatally struck the Rev. Dennis Keith Dempsey on Oct. 25, as the 73-year-old rode his bike on the shoulder of County Road 42 in Rosemount, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in Dakota County District Court.
A warrant was issued March 17 for Curry’s arrest; he could not be reached for comment. If convicted, Curry faces up to 10 years in prison.
Dempsey, who lived in Apple Valley, had recently been installed as the parish priest at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville when he was killed, after serving for 15 years at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield.
Curry was driving west in a sedan on County Road 42 near Auburn Avenue about 3:20 p.m. when he struck Dempsey, the criminal complaint said.
County Road 42 is a four-lane road with two eastbound and two westbound lanes separated by a grassy median. Curry allegedly told police he was driving in the right-most westbound lane at the time of the crash, and that Dempsey swerved in front of him.
However, the Minnesota State Patrol determined that Dempsey was on the shoulder of the road when Curry veered from the travel lane and struck him at between 54 and 63 mph, according to the complaint. The speed limit on that stretch of County Road 42 is 55 mph.
The State Patrol’s crash analysis found that the skid marks from Curry’s car were to the right of the solid white line that separates the travel lane from the shoulder, and that the skid mark made by Dempsey’s bicycle when he was struck was near the center of the shoulder, the complaint said.
“Curry’s phone was recovered and analyzed,” the charges against him say. “The analysis revealed that leading up to the crash the screen on Curry’s phone was on. A music application was in use.”
Shortly after the crash, Curry sent a text message to someone that read, “Just got in a accident biker got in the way,” according to the complaint.
An analysis of Curry’s blood did not detect any drugs or alcohol.
Curry has been convicted nine times for driving without a license, Minnesota court records show. About a month before the crash, Curry was convicted of driving 100 mph in a 70-mph zone.
News
St. Louis police, firefighter unions push for pay increases
ST. LOUIS — Monday afternoon outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis, members of the police and firefighter’s unions gathered to talk about the lack of pay.
“We need almost 10 to 50 percent increases depending on the classification just to get up to the minimum salary sighted by the study,” said Emily Perez, attorney for Local 73.
Leaders of the two unions representing almost all first responders employed by the City of St. Louis, the Police Officers Association (SLPOA) and the International Association of Firefighters Local 73 (IAFF73), talked about the future of public safety as contract negotiations loom on the horizon.
“It takes our dispatchers 21 years to make what a dispatcher makes in St. Louis County starts with, so that’s how drastically underpaid our dispatchers are,” said Jay Schroeder, with the Police Officers Association. “That’s another reason we can’t keep dispatchers here. They’ll come, they’ll train and go to a better paying job out in the county.”
The groups said an influx of millions from federal pandemic relief dollars to the historic Rams settlement means the city will have a surplus of money to finally pay fire, EMT, and police officers the pay they deserve.
“We’re always negotiating for better pay,” said Demetris Alfred, the president of Local 73. “Over the years it seems like it falls on deaf ears. That doesn’t mean we haven’t gotten anything but what it means it’s just not up to par with the rest of the nation or rest of the regional area.”
Earlier this year Mayor Tishaura Jones named John Molten Jr. the personnel director for the city. The firefighters union has a lawsuit filed over that hiring, fearing too much power in a position that was considered apolitical since the 1940s. This city-funded study was done last May, but the firefighters union used the sunshine law to find the results proving they are all underpaid severely.
News
Recent spate of St. Paul carjackings reported, with some at gunpoint
Police are reminding people to remain aware of their surroundings amid another recent spate in carjackings or attempted ones.
Robberies of vehicles are down overall — there have been 20 cases reported this year, compared with 32 at this time last year, according to St. Paul police as of Monday.
Suspects have pointed guns in recent cases and, in one instance, fired a shot.
“While it’s possible some of the most recent cases may be related, we won’t know for sure until the suspects are in custody and more investigating can occur,” said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
CASES LAST WEEK
A woman visiting a friend at St. Catherine University reported on Thursday shortly after 9 p.m. that she had just exited her vehicle when she saw a male trying to open vehicle doors. She asked him what he was doing and he demanded her keys in the O’Shaughnessy parking lot. He pushed her to the ground, grabbed her keys and she yelled, Linders said.
He pushed a gun into her cheek, took her keys and started her car. The woman began filming him, ran to a call box and pressed the duress button, which connected directly to St. Kate’s Public Safety dispatch. The suspect came over, tried to cancel the signal and then ran away without her car. St. Kate’s sent out public safety alerts about the incident.
Also on Thursday, officers responded to the Highland Park area about 5:30 p.m. A 29-year-old woman reported she was next to her 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when a man got out of another car and pointed a gun at her. He grabbed her keys out of her purse and stole her car from the area of Graham Avenue and Davern Street. Police later found her car using OnStar, but the suspects weren’t with the vehicle.
Earlier Thursday, about 5 a.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Van Buren Avenue in the Hamline-Midway area, where a 34-year-old man reported a carjacking. He said he was in Minneapolis when a man asked for a ride and he drove him to St. Paul. The man demanded the driver get out, pointed a gun at him and then fired it toward the sky, Linders said. They tussled in the vehicle, which rolled forward and struck a parked vehicle. The suspect drove away in the man’s vehicle.
On Friday, a 72-year-old man on University Avenue near Western Avenue said he was having a cigarette when three males approached and one wrapped him in a hug. He reported he felt uncomfortable about the interaction, Linders said. He soon noticed his key fob missing, along with his car. He called police about 4:30 p.m. Police found evidence that showed the male who hugged him had climbed into his car and drove away.
RECENT ARRESTS
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged a man Friday with first-degree aggravated robbery in a carjacking from early Thursday. A 45-year-old man called 911 about 2 a.m. and reported a man who he didn’t know had threatened him with a gun and stolen his vehicle.
The man said, about an hour earlier, he went to a gas station at Interstate 94 and White Bear Avenue to get some items for his wife. An elderly man who appeared homeless approached and asked him for a ride to Minneapolis. He said he took pity on him and offered him a ride to downtown’s Union Depot instead. Once there, someone wearing a tracksuit and bulletproof vest approached the elderly man and, as he was about to drive away, they flagged him down.
The man in the tracksuit said he’d been kicked out of Union Depot and they both needed a ride to West Seventh Street near Famous Dave’s. The driver “reluctantly agreed,” the complaint said. The man in the tracksuit directed the driver to the area of Otto and Alaska avenues, pulled out a gun and said, “You should let me take this car.” He said he thought the man would shoot him if he didn’t turn over his car.
Police identified a man who’d been told to leave Union Depot that night as Geraldo Jeremy Dillworth, 34. He told police the driver had offered to let him drive his car and that he didn’t know there was a gun in his fanny pack, the complaint said. He’s charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.
In a separate case on Friday, St. Paul police found a Toyota Camry that had been stolen during a carjacking in Minneapolis. People ran from the car, including the driver with a gun in his hand, in the East Side area of Bradley Street and Case Avenue about 7:45 p.m.
Police arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and possession of stolen property; other teens, ages 14 and 15, were also taken into custody, police said.
SAFETY TIPS FROM POLICE
Because St Paul police say “carjackings can happen in an instant,” they remind people to be aware of their surroundings. They also suggest:
- Keep your vehicle doors locked.
- Park in well-lit, well-traveled areas.
- Unlock your vehicle doors only when you’re nearby, get in quickly, lock the doors again and leave.
News
Nets say Ben Simmons has herniated disk in back
Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed reports that star forward Ben Simmons has aggravated his herniated disk, a back injury he’s been dealing with for several years dating back to his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Nash said the herniated disk is why Simmons, the 25-year-old two-time All-Star who was the highlight of the James Harden trade, received an epidural on March 15.
“He’s had this (a herniated disk) a couple of years ago, so he’s had this throughout his career at some points,” Nash said ahead of tipoff against the Jazz on Monday. “I’m not sure when they recognized it was beyond a regular back flare-up and a herniated disk or what not, but there’s something on the line there, that was the reason for the epidural.”
The Nets coach said Simmons was “in a great place” after five-to-six months of intensive training leading up to his trade to the Nets.
“Unfortunately, I think there was a little flare-up at some point in there, and it’s never quite turned the corner since,” Nash said. “I think he had months of five, six days a week on-court and was doing very well. Just unfortunate, but we’ll stay the course and hopefully we’ll have great resolutions with this in the future.”
Nash did not give any definitive answer when asked whether or not the epidural has worked but said there was some pain relief in Simmons’ lower back. An epidural is a medicated injection, usually in one’s lower spine, that alleviates back pain and takes anywhere from two days to two weeks to kick in, depending on the severity of the injury and the strength of the steroid injected.
“I don’t know how to qualify, like, how does an epidural work?” asked Nash, who has received an epidural at least two times in his playing career. “(I don’t know) what the timeline is, but I do think, if I’m not speaking out of turn, that there was some relief.
“I don’t know how much (relief), or if it’s a total success, or how long it takes for that to be called a success. You know, it’s just one layer to try to, if I’m not mistaken, to relieve the symptoms as much as anything.”
Nash said the herniated disk doesn’t impact the team’s optimism on whether or not Simmons will be able to make his debut for the Nets this season.
“We still have high hopes that he can come back,” the head coach said. “He’s had moments during his rehab where he’s on the court doing some things, and it looks like he’s about to turn a corner, and then there’s a setback. So I still feel optimistic that he can play for us.”
()
Motorist with revoked license charged with killing Burnsville priest as he rode his bike in Rosemount
St. Louis police, firefighter unions push for pay increases
Recent spate of St. Paul carjackings reported, with some at gunpoint
Nets say Ben Simmons has herniated disk in back
Lonzo Ball has to stop running for 10 days — lowering the Chicago Bulls guard’s chances of returning for the regular season
With 10 games left, Wendell Carter Jr.’s career night a reminder of what Magic have left to play for
No COVID patients at St. Louis area hospital for first time in years
Minnesota congressional candidate quits race as he offers to fight for Ukrainian military
Former St. Louis officer sentenced after charging for unworked security hours
Man found dead with throat cut in SUV near Forest Park
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death