Nets say Ben Simmons has herniated disk in back
Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed reports that star forward Ben Simmons has aggravated his herniated disk, a back injury he’s been dealing with for several years dating back to his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Nash said the herniated disk is why Simmons, the 25-year-old two-time All-Star who was the highlight of the James Harden trade, received an epidural on March 15.
“He’s had this (a herniated disk) a couple of years ago, so he’s had this throughout his career at some points,” Nash said ahead of tipoff against the Jazz on Monday. “I’m not sure when they recognized it was beyond a regular back flare-up and a herniated disk or what not, but there’s something on the line there, that was the reason for the epidural.”
The Nets coach said Simmons was “in a great place” after five-to-six months of intensive training leading up to his trade to the Nets.
“Unfortunately, I think there was a little flare-up at some point in there, and it’s never quite turned the corner since,” Nash said. “I think he had months of five, six days a week on-court and was doing very well. Just unfortunate, but we’ll stay the course and hopefully we’ll have great resolutions with this in the future.”
Nash did not give any definitive answer when asked whether or not the epidural has worked but said there was some pain relief in Simmons’ lower back. An epidural is a medicated injection, usually in one’s lower spine, that alleviates back pain and takes anywhere from two days to two weeks to kick in, depending on the severity of the injury and the strength of the steroid injected.
“I don’t know how to qualify, like, how does an epidural work?” asked Nash, who has received an epidural at least two times in his playing career. “(I don’t know) what the timeline is, but I do think, if I’m not speaking out of turn, that there was some relief.
“I don’t know how much (relief), or if it’s a total success, or how long it takes for that to be called a success. You know, it’s just one layer to try to, if I’m not mistaken, to relieve the symptoms as much as anything.”
Nash said the herniated disk doesn’t impact the team’s optimism on whether or not Simmons will be able to make his debut for the Nets this season.
“We still have high hopes that he can come back,” the head coach said. “He’s had moments during his rehab where he’s on the court doing some things, and it looks like he’s about to turn a corner, and then there’s a setback. So I still feel optimistic that he can play for us.”
Lonzo Ball has to stop running for 10 days — lowering the Chicago Bulls guard’s chances of returning for the regular season
A late-season return from meniscus surgery is becoming increasingly unlikely for Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball.
Ball ceased running this week in the latest development in his recovery process, which has been stymied by continued knee discomfort for several weeks. He won’t attempt to run again for 10 days. Ball hasn’t been able to sprint or perform any drills at full speed since he underwent surgery in January.
At the time, Ball was given a six-to-eight-week window to rehabilitate from surgery and rebuild strength. But his recovery has been complicated by a deep bone bruise in the knee that he suffered before the torn meniscus.
Every time Ball attempts a drill at full speed, he experiences pain in the knee, coach Billy Donovan said Monday. Every time he feels that twinge, he’s forced to stop.
Donovan emphasized that the discomfort isn’t indicative of further damage to the knee, but the injury isn’t healing as swiftly as the Bulls hoped.
“It’s not necessarily that he’s had any setbacks,” Donovan said. “It’s just that we have not been able to take that next step.”
The Bulls will determine whether Ball can return for the regular season after the 10-day moratorium on running. At that point, only six games will remain on the schedule, which means Ball is unlikely to return to the rotation before the postseason.
Although injuries have plagued the Bulls for most of the season, the roster is close to whole again after Patrick Williams returned Monday.
With 10 games left, Wendell Carter Jr.’s career night a reminder of what Magic have left to play for
For teams like the Orlando Magic, this is around the time of the season when questions from outside the organization about what’s left to play for start to get pondered.
The Magic (19-53) are one of four teams who’ve officially been eliminated from playoff contention entering Tuesday’s home matchup against the Golden State Warriors. With 10 games remaining, losses seemingly benefit Orlando more than wins — at least when it comes to the Magic’s draft-lottery odds.
But Orlando’s 90-85 Sunday win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Wendell Carter Jr.’s performance (career-high 30 points, 16 rebounds and 2 assists) served as a reminder that the Magic can’t ease up even though they know their season will end against the Miami Heat on April 10 in Orlando.
“It’s important to keep playing for each other,” R.J. Hampton said after Monday’s practice. “We’re a family here. No matter if we’re in playoff contention or out of it, we’re still going to play hard every single night.”
Carter’s performance since the start of 2022, and especially since the All-Star break, showed there are still higher levels the young players can reach as the season winds down. That matters from a confidence standpoint as well as knowing what needs to individually be worked on entering a crucial offseason.
There should also be plenty of opportunities over the next 10 games to see how guard Markelle Fultz, who remains on a minutes restriction after returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February, fits next to other key players.
Fultz’s playing time with the starters has been limited in his 162 minutes on the floor across nine games.
Of those 162 minutes, 59 have come alongside Carter, 43 have been played with Franz Wagner, 37 with Mo Bamba, 25 with Cole Anthony and only 3 (because of injury) with Jalen Suggs.
Suggs will sit his fourth consecutive game Tuesday because of a right ankle bone bruise and will have missed six of the last nine because of an injury to the right ankle.
“Nothing’s changed from the standpoint of how we approach every single day,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re going to lay a foundation of work [and] continue to work no matter the outcome of games. You keep seeing that in guys stepping into different roles, understanding different responsibilities, the spirit of our bench and the spirit of guys who are playing or not playing. The one answer to that is we’ve continued to say we’re going to work no matter what’s happening.”
When the Magic allowed a combined 284 points and two 50-point scorers in their losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons last week, there were concerns about how’d they close out the season.
Mosley remains confident Orlando will continue to lay a strong foundation to build on going into the summer and later the 2022-23 campaign.
“Those two games are tough ones and outliers in what we had done all year,” Mosley said. “Our guys have stayed tied together connected and they continue to push and fight for one another no matter what’s going on. These guys continue to pull for one another.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
No COVID patients at St. Louis area hospital for first time in years
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Officials at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights announced a milestone in their fight against COVID-19 on Monday. For the first time in more than two years, they don’t have any patients hospitalized with the virus.
It was an emotional day for the hospital staff.
“I’m gonna cry. My boss told me that we didn’t have any COVID patients today,” said Katie Wheatley, a critical care nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital. “I couldn’t believe it. We never thought this day would come.”
The last COVID patient was discharged over the weekend. In January, St. Mary’s had hundreds of COVID patients. Health care workers now feel a sense of relief and accomplishment.
“I think together as a team we’ve come together and been able to pull this off,” said Wheatley. “A lot of teamwork, a lot of the community doing what we’re supposed to be doing we’re getting through this together.”
The good news comes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID variant, known as BA.2, is making its way across the United States and spreading more quickly in the northeast and west.
Seth Bland, an infection prevention specialist at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, said BA.2 is similar to the omicron variant.
“It’s kind of a twin to it,” said Bland.
Studies have shown that BA.2 is more transmissible than omicron BA.1.
What’s not yet known is if BA.2 causes severe illness.
“A lot of the guidance that we’re going to be pushing out is from the CDC, and it’s the same stuff that we’re very familiar with now,” he said. “Continue to mask, continue to social distance, continue to wash your hands. Just don’t take your foot off the gas yet.”
Workers at SSM Health Mary’s Hospital said they can breathe a little easier now after being overwhelmed with COVID patients for the past two years. They also feel prepared if another round of COVID spreads through St. Louis.
