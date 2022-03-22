North St. Louis church building damaged in fire

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man who fought in World War II was accounted for in 2020, but his family only recently received a full briefing.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Monday that Navy Coxswain Paul L. Boemer, 21, was accounted for on September 29, 2020.

Scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Boemer’s remains, and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

“On Dec. 7, 1941, Boemer was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Boemer,” DPAA said.

Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew from December 1941 to June 1944. The recovered were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

Members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred remains from those cemeteries in September 1947. They were then transferred to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. Staff there was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The remaining unidentified were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. Those who could not be identified, including Boemer, were labeled as non-recoverable.

DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl between June and November 2015 for analysis.

Boemer’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Boemer will be buried on May 3, 2022 in his hometown.

For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.