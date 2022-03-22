Connect with us

North St. Louis church building damaged in fire

Published

57 seconds ago

on

North St. Louis church building damaged in fire
ST. CHARLES – A fire broke out in The St. Charles Lwanga Center on Carter Avenue in north St. Louis Monday night.

It’s part of the Archdiocese of St. Louis. It is the home of the Office of Black Catholic Ministries.

St. Louis City fire officials say the fire started in the attic at about 9 p.m. No one was injured.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

News

Madison County struggles to spend millions in COVID funds

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

Madison County struggles to spend millions in COVID funds
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Like many other communities, Madison County is struggling to spend all of the pandemic funds it received from the federal government.

Madison County was allotted $51 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county has received half of that amount, or about $25 million. Meanwhile, officials have only spent approximately $500,000.

As they search for projects to allocate the money, another round of cash is on the way. Madison County is supposed to get the second half of the pandemic funds in May.

County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said he’s looking at projects dealing with water, sewer, and cybersecurity. He said the projects involve long lead times and don’t just happen overnight.

Toni Corona, Madison County’s Director of Public Health, is facing a different dilemma. Her COVID funding is running out, and there is no more. She’s looking at laying off about 30 contract tracers that were brought in during the height of the COVID pandemic.

Prenzler said he can’t spend the infrastructure money on the Health Department.

News

Scattered rain Tuesday, with highs in the 60s

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

Scattered rain Tuesday, with highs in the 60s
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:

ST. LOUIS – It’s going to be a wet start this morning. There’ll be some scattered rain throughout the day, with highs in the low 60s and windy, too.

We’ll also see some scattered showers through Thursday, but there will be dry time as well. It’ll be much cooler by Thursday with highs only in the 40s.

Quiet weather on Friday and that will last through the weekend, with highs in the 50s and 60s.

News

St. Louis man who fought and died in WWII identified in 2020

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

St. Louis man who fought and died in WWII identified in 2020
ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man who fought in World War II was accounted for in 2020, but his family only recently received a full briefing.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Monday that Navy Coxswain Paul L. Boemer, 21, was accounted for on September 29, 2020.

Scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Boemer’s remains, and scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), Y chromosome DNA (Y-STR), and autosomal DNA (auSTR) analysis.

“On Dec. 7, 1941, Boemer was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Boemer,” DPAA said.

Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew from December 1941 to June 1944. The recovered were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

Members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred remains from those cemeteries in September 1947. They were then transferred to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. Staff there was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The remaining unidentified were buried in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. Those who could not be identified, including Boemer, were labeled as non-recoverable.

DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl between June and November 2015 for analysis.

Boemer’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Boemer will be buried on May 3, 2022 in his hometown.

For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.

