Obi Toppin set up for rare opportunity with Julius Randle out
Obi Toppin will get his chance in a big spot.
The struggling Julius Randle, fresh off his bizarre postgame incident Sunday, will sit Tuesday’s game against the Hawks because of a sore right quad, the Knicks announced.
It will be Randle’s first missed game due to injury this season, leaving the exciting Toppin as the obvious choice to fill in as the starting power forward.
Toppin, 24, the NBA’s Slam Dunk champion, has played sparingly as Randle’s backup since getting drafted ninth overall in 2020. He is averaging 14.8 minutes this season in 61 games, demonstrating elite tendencies in transition but struggling on defense and shooting just 23.6% from beyond the arc.
With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Knicks host the Hawks, the team they’re chasing in the play-in race.
Randle has been extremely durable with the Knicks and entered Wednesday ranked 15th in the league in total minutes played. He led the NBA last season.
Still, he’s endured a miserable season defined not only by his faltering jumper (30.7% on 3-pointers), but also by his open hostility towards the opponent, the fans and the referees. Sunday became the latest example, with Randle shoving Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert just before the final buzzer and leaving the court in a rage.
Randle, who has been ejected from two games this season and fined multiple times by the league, said he was simply mad at the officials Sunday. Coach Tom Thibodeau declined to address the incident after the game, saying his needed to watch the film.
Toppin, meanwhile, entered the Hawks matchup without logging more than 20 minutes in a game since February. He started twice earlier in the season when Randle was out with COVID-19, but the Knicks were blown out by the Thunder and Raptors.
Toppin missed four games this month with a strained hamstring.
Vikings to re-sign backup quarterback Sean Mannion
Once again, Sean Mannion could be Kirk Cousins’ backup.
The Vikings reached an agreement Tuesday to sign Mannion to a one-year contract, marking the fourth straight year he has been with the team under such a deal. He was Cousins’ backup the past three seasons.
The move was not a surprise. A source had said last week there was “definitely a chance” of Mannion returning after Cousins had reached an agreement on a contract extension, assuring him of being Minnesota’s starter for a fifth straight season. Mannion is very close to Cousins and helps him greatly in the quarterback room.
Also, Mannion has great familiarity with the offensive system the Vikings will run under new coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who both came from the Los Angeles Rams. While Mannion wasn’t with either during his 2015-18 tenure with the Rams, he did spend 2017 and 2018 under coach Sean McVay. O’Connell and Phillips will implement a similar system to McVay’s.
The Vikings also have quarterback Kellen Mond entering his second season. He will battle Mannion to be Cousins’ backup.
Mannion has started two games in his three Minnesota seasons. He started the 2019 finale against Chicago when the Vikings rested Cousins due to having a playoff spot locked up. And he started the penultimate game of last season, when Cousins was on the COVID-19 reserve list and the Vikings lost 37-10 at Green Bay to be eliminated from the playoff race.
New Ramsey County corrections director appointed
Ramsey County has given Monica Long a promotion, moving her into the role of director of community corrections.
Long has been with Ramsey County Community Corrections since 2019, serving as deputy director of the field services division where she oversees a range of adult and juvenile probation services. Prior to that, she worked as a director and division manager with Chisago County Health and Human Services and held several leadership positions at corrections and human service agencies in Pennsylvania.
Long, who lives in Shoreview, will begin her new role April. She will succeed John Klavins, who is retiring this month after leading the department since 2015.
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac suffers ‘minor’ setback during rehab
Jonathan Isaac recently suffered a setback during his rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, but he’s still expected to return to the floor for the start of next season.
Isaac sustained a minor right hamstring injury during his rehab and underwent a small surgical procedure, according to Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman.
The injury occurred March 15 during Isaac’s rehab session hours after the team announced he’d miss the remainder of the season. He had surgery last Thursday.
Isaac hasn’t played since tearing his left ACL in the “bubble” on Aug. 2, 2020, after the league returned from a four-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He missed the entire 2020-21 season because of the injury, making this season the second consecutive one Isaac will miss because of the knee injury.
Isaac and Weltman said last week there hadn’t been a setback — aggravating the left knee or any other injury — during Isaac’s rehab
Isaac, the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, is in the first season of a 4-year, $69.6 million extension he signed with the Magic in December 2020.
He had just recovered from a major left knee injury he sustained in January 2020 before tearing his ACL during the league’s restart.
Isaac will finish this season having only played 34 of 227 possible regular-season games since the start of the 2019-20 season.
The Magic remain optimistic Isaac will be ready to return by the start of the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after he tore his ACL.
Training camp is expected to start at the end of September.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
