News
Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash
ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people who died in the chain-reaction crash. Authorities say he was driving a 2018 Ram truck.
The other fatal victims:
- Joshua Wiggins, 30, of Candler, North Carolina
- Jesse Jiminez, 51, of Houston, Texas
- Raina Jamerson, 22, of Kenosha Wisconsin
A fifth, unidentified victim was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
More than 30 vehicles were involved in the crash.
News
Jimmy Butler’s ankle a Heat concern? ‘It’s as good as I’m going to feel right now’
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler showed he could play through pain with his 27-point performance in Monday night’s road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but he also recognizes that these final three weeks of the regular season could be a delicate balancing act.
“I know that guys here can hoop,” he said, “they are not going to forgot how to put the ball in the basket or get a stop or dribble overnight, so you don’t want anybody to get injured.
“But some guys like to rest, some guys like to go out there and hoop. I don’t think that either way is a bad way, and that will be between the players and coaches to figure that out.”
And perhaps between Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra as well, with Butler walking with a somewhat gimpy gait after his first game back from a sprained right ankle.
“I’m OK,” he said. “A little bit more rest and recovery coming. But it’s as good as I’m going to feel right now out there. And then I’ve got another day until we play on Wednesday.”
The Heat were without Gabe Vincent (toe) and Victor Oladipo (back) for Monday night’s game. Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Golden State Warriors opens a run of three games in four nights, with a home back-to-back set against the New York Knicks on Friday night and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
“As long as guys are healthy at the end of the regular season, going into the playoffs, is the most important thing,” point guard Kyle Lowry said.
Attack mode
Lowry vowed to move more into attack mode as the playoffs approach and lately that has proven the case, with Lowry 7 of 13 from the field and 6 of 11 on 3-pointers in Monday night’s loss.
“I can always get my guys involved offensively with my passing,” he said, also with six assists against the 76ers. “But for me and us to be successful long term, I understand that it starts at the point of attack. For me, personally, it’s just about getting rhythm and getting to a place where I’m comfortable doing what I need to do and helping my team win games.
“We’ll figure it out as we go. But for me, personally, just try to do whatever it takes to help my team long term.”
Coverage concerns
The 76ers put Monday’s game away by consistently attacking the defense of guard Tyler Herro.
“Tyler, it is what it is,” Lowry said. “We know what the situation is going to be. We know who we’re going to guard and what teams are going at. And Tyler’s going to take the challenge.
“At the end of the day, he’s going to take the challenge as a man to try to man up and we’ll help him as best we can and be in the right spots and help him.”
Center Bam Adebayo said it was a team meltdown.
“They ran the same play for the last four minutes. That’s on us as players to make an adjustment,” he said.
“I feel like we were so locked in on our offense, we weren’t really trying to fix our defense at the time.”
Spoelstra wasn’t playing the blame game.
“Tyler has been one of our better individual defenders during the course of the year, he said.
Dedmon sits
Center Dewayne Dedmon was held out for a second consecutive game Monday, as Spoelstra continued to explore the possibilities with Markieff Morris at center in smallball approach.
“This was more matchup based, and that could change game to game,” Spoelstra said. “We’re so close to the playoffs right now, it’ll eventually become just match-up based. He’ll be ready.”
News
Company faces $4M in penalties for alleged Ponzi scheme
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – An online business specializing in buying and selling precious metals could face millions of dollars in civil penalties for defrauding Missouri investors.
The Missouri Secretary of State’s Securities Division alleges the company Liberty Gold and Silver and four of its agents offered and sold at least $760,000 in unregistered homemade “silver and gold certificates” to six Missouri investors, including four elderly residents from Warrensburg, Independence, and Oak Grove. The suspected investment scam ran between April 2018 and August 2020.
According to the order from the securities division, the person behind Liberty Gold and Silver, identified as Robert Craig Bridgforth, used graphics, images, and statements on his website to make false claims that his investments were backed by currency minted from the U.S. Treasury.
In addition to offering these phony investments to Missourians, Bridgforth is also accused of making numerous material misstatements and omissions, and engaging in a Ponzi-like scheme in violation of the Missouri Securities Act.
The other three agents named in the order—Ashley Wegener, Dustin Raysik, and Bryan Cochran—allegedly introduced the Missouri investors to Bridgforth and received commissions for doing so.
The securities division has asked Missouri Securities Commissioner David Minnick for a judgment of more than $4 million civil penalties against Bridgforth and his cohorts, as well as $700,000 in restitution with interest, and additional fines to cover the cost of the investigation.
People with questions about certain investment opportunities can call the Missouri Secretary of State’s toll-free investor protection hotline at 800-721-7996 or go online to MissouriProtectsInvestors.com to file a complaint.
News
Obi Toppin set up for rare opportunity with Julius Randle out
Obi Toppin will get his chance in a big spot.
The struggling Julius Randle, fresh off his bizarre postgame incident Sunday, will sit Tuesday’s game against the Hawks because of a sore right quad, the Knicks announced.
It will be Randle’s first missed game due to injury this season, leaving the exciting Toppin as the obvious choice to fill in as the starting power forward.
Toppin, 24, the NBA’s Slam Dunk champion, has played sparingly as Randle’s backup since getting drafted ninth overall in 2020. He is averaging 14.8 minutes this season in 61 games, demonstrating elite tendencies in transition but struggling on defense and shooting just 23.6% from beyond the arc.
With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Knicks host the Hawks, the team they’re chasing in the play-in race.
Randle has been extremely durable with the Knicks and entered Wednesday ranked 15th in the league in total minutes played. He led the NBA last season.
Still, he’s endured a miserable season defined not only by his faltering jumper (30.7% on 3-pointers), but also by his open hostility towards the opponent, the fans and the referees. Sunday became the latest example, with Randle shoving Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert just before the final buzzer and leaving the court in a rage.
Randle, who has been ejected from two games this season and fined multiple times by the league, said he was simply mad at the officials Sunday. Coach Tom Thibodeau declined to address the incident after the game, saying his needed to watch the film.
Toppin, meanwhile, entered the Hawks matchup without logging more than 20 minutes in a game since February. He started twice earlier in the season when Randle was out with COVID-19, but the Knicks were blown out by the Thunder and Raptors.
Toppin missed four games this month with a strained hamstring.
