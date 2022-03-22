Connect with us

Photos from day 26: Kyiv residents resilient amid bombing

Published

52 seconds ago

on

Photos from day 26: Kyiv residents resilient amid bombing
A shopping center lies in smoldering ruins after being bombarded by Russian forces in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. A man can be seen pacing in his upper-floor apartment after an entire wall of his residential building was sheered off in a shelling attack.

The Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital continued Monday with devastating force, targeting the homes of Kyiv’s residents, with deadly consequences. A worker at the crematorium of the city’s Baikave cemetery, 40-year-old Ruslan Trishchuk, took a brief smoke break from the sad task of incinerating the dead, dozens of wooden coffins stacked up behind him.

Still, the resilient spirt and determined fortitude of the city’s survivors was everywhere: A woman measured her apartment window destroyed by bombing a day earlier, before covering it with plastic. Serhii Volosovets, a commander in the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, fired a pistol at a training camp for volunteers in Brovary, northeast of Kyiv.

And a young woman, 19-year-old Daryna Kovalenko, held her little terrier, Tim, close upon arriving at Kyiv’s train station, after leaving her home in Chernihiv through a humanitarian corridor.

Boys basketball state tournament storylines

Published

7 mins ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

4A semifinal showdown?: Wayzata topped Cretin-Derham Hall in last year’s Class 4A state championship game. Raiders guard Tre Holloman has never stopped thinking about that loss, and just last week was eagerly awaiting a potential rematch.

It could come in the semifinals, if Cretin-Derham Hall can upset second-seeded Owatonna in the quarterfinals and third-seeded Wayzata can avoid a first-round upset.

Welcome back, New Life: New Life Academy (26-3) is the No. 3 seed in the Class A dance, marking the Eagles’ third tournament appearance ever, and first since 2004.

The Woodbury school has four players averaging double figures scoring, led by senior guard Kollin Kaemingk, who scores 15 points per game.

Last dance for Fadness: This is the 25th and final season at the helm for Austin coach Kris Fadness, who previously announced he is retiring at this season’s conclusion.

That this season will wrap at state is fitting for a program that has become a tournament mainstay under the coach’s direction. The Packers, unseeded in this week’s Class 3A tournament, are in pursuit of their second state title under Fadness.

Minnehaha’s man: Minnehaha Academy no longer features the likes of superstar players Chet Holmgren or Jalen Suggs. The Redhawks are not the overwhelming favorite to cut down the nets in Class 2A. That distinction belongs to Minneapolis North.

But Minnehaha Academy is back and in contention to continue its run of four straight state titles, thanks to senior wing Prince Aligbe. The Boston College commit averages 29 points a game.

Target Center, then Williams Arena: Like the girls basketball state tournament last week, this week’s boys state tournament will conclude with semifinals and the finals at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus.

The Class 4A quarterfinals and two Class 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday will be the only action at Target Center, as the Timberwolves’ home arena had limited availability this year because it already had to give up nearly a week of dates to host the Women’s Final Four games on April 1-3.

Dirty snow cited for reducing risk of extensive Red River Valley flooding

Published

13 mins ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

FARGO, N.D. — Any fears of an extended spring flooding season in the Red River Valley have been virtually eliminated thanks in large part to the soil-stained snow that helped absorb warmth from the sun, the National Weather Service said Monday in an updated briefing.

It was a strange benefit of two unwelcome weather woes — a summer drought followed by a winter season of numerous blizzards. The lack of precipitation made the topsoil receptive to the spring thaw and the gales of winter picked up loose dirt to color the snow and make it absorb more heat than usual.

“We really think that the snow being dark with plenty of sun and warm temperatures in the last week or so caused the snowpack to disappear really, really quickly,” weather service meteorologist Amanda Lee said. “As everybody knows, the melt is well underway and it’s been fast and furious for the most part.”

The weather service doesn’t measure dirt in the snow but does note it in its reports, Lee said.

The Red River Basin technically begins in Lake Traverse, South Dakota, and ends at Lake Winnipeg, Manitoba. At this point, Lee said, it appears that no areas of the flood-prone valley are facing major threats of high water and there a few signs of overland flooding. The amount of water in the southern part of the basin making its way to the northward-flowing river is slowing down, Lee said.

This week is trending toward continued favorable melting conditions, with limited precipitation and temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the day and below freezing at night.

“Things are looking pretty nice right now,” Lee said. “I don’t know of anyone complaining on how this spring is going so far. It was a long, long winter.”

In the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota, area, where years of battling floods persuaded area leaders to successfully lobby for a diversion project that’s under construction, the weather service has predicted a crest of 29.5 feet in about a week. That’s would be nearly 12 feet over flood stage, but unlikely to cause much disruption.

Fargo officials on Monday closed two blocks of Elm Street North, a low spot located within 70 feet of the river that is often shut down by heavy rain. The street also runs by one of the city’s golf courses, which might open earlier than usual thanks to the benign snowmelt.

“That’s what I thought when I went over to Elm Street today,” said Paul Fiechtner, the city’s public works services manager whose springs are generally more hectic. “We should go golfing.”

Carlos Correa arrives in Twins camp, number ‘negotiations’ to follow

Published

19 mins ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

FORT MYERS, Fla. — For part of a day, Nick Gordon’s teammates were feeding him advice, telling him what he should ask for should incoming shortstop Carlos Correa want his jersey number.

Gordon sports No. 1, the number Correa wore during his career with the Houston Astros. This was Gordon’s opportunity to cash in, and his teammates had some sage advice for him.

“They told me ‘Don’t sell myself short. Let’s wait it out. Let’s leave all offers on the table,’ ” Gordon said. “I was willing to negotiate. I was ready for it.”

Gordon, it turns out, won’t need that advice. Correa has instead chosen to wear No. 4, the number that belongs to top prospect Royce Lewis. But if Lewis needs any help with negotiating tactics, Gordon isn’t going to dish it out for nothing.

“I have tips, but I have to charge him to give him those tips,” Gordon joked. “It’s not free advice.”

Correa has arrived in Fort Myers, showing up at the Twins’ facility on Sunday afternoon. On Monday, he made the rounds, meeting many of his new teammates. Correa needs to complete a physical before his three-year, $105.3 million deal is official. The deal is expected to be announced on Wednesday morning.

And at some point, some important “negotiations” need to take place. Lewis, who said he was told Correa wanted to take No. 4 as part of a fresh start in Minnesota, already has something in mind.

“I would say they’re pretty good,” Lewis said of his negotiating skills. “I’m assuming I can get Correa to give me a little watch or something.”

DOBNAK OUT INDEFINITELY

A reinjury to his right middle finger, the same one Randy Dobnak hurt last season, will keep the Twins pitcher on the shelf until at least June. The Twins claimed pitcher Jhon Romero, who had a 4.50 earned-run average in five major-league relief appearances last season, off waivers from the Nationals on Monday, and as the corresponding move, Dobnak was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Last season, Dobnak injured the finger in June, came back for a start in early September and immediately was placed on the injured list after that game. After a healthy offseason, Dobnak reinjured the finger, necessitating another shutdown. The injury, manager Rocco Baldelli said, is in a different spot of the same finger.

“It’s something he won’t be pitching with in the near future,” Baldelli said. “He needs to be shut down and allowed to get to back to zero and start there and work his way back up. That’s going to take some time, and we know that. Yes, it’s disappointing. It’s really disappointing for him because he was ready to go and excited coming in. We’ll do what we need to do and go from there.”

BRIEFLY

Top prospect Austin Martin hit his first home run of the spring on Monday in the Twins’ 10-8 exhibition game loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota. Martin hit five home runs last season at Double-A, but the Twins have said they believe there is more power there for him to tap into.

