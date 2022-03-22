News
Police still looking for shooter of man, 23, who interrupted catalytic converter theft in St. Paul
Police are continuing to look for the person who shot and wounded a 23-year-old man who apparently interrupted a catalytic converter theft in St. Paul over the weekend.
Multiple people called 911 to report shots fired in the North End about 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Officers saw broken glass and blood in the street in the 1100 block of Marion Street, and a 56-year-old woman reported her son was shot.
Based on witnesses and evidence at the scene, police determined the woman’s son interrupted a catalytic converter theft. The suspects jumped in a vehicle and drove away, after which the 23-year-old chased them in a vehicle and was shot, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
The man arrived at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. No one was under arrest as of Monday afternoon.
A month ago, a man was also hurt in St. Paul when he stopped someone trying to steal his catalytic converter in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood and he was shot. Linders said he didn’t have information Monday to suggest the cases were connected.
The shooting happened the afternoon of Feb. 21 in the 2300 block of Territorial Road. Police arrested someone soon after, though he was released from jail without police presenting a case to the Ramsey County attorney’s office for charging consideration. The investigation continues, Linders said.
News
Afton plans celebration to honor hometown Olympic hero Jessie Diggins
Grab your glitter, everyone. Jessie Diggins is once again coming home with Olympic hardware.
A party to celebrate the most decorated cross-country skier in U.S. Olympic history will be held April 2 in her hometown of Afton.
Diggins, 30, won a silver medal in the women’s 30-km freestyle and a bronze medal in the women’s free sprint at the Winter Olympics in Beijing last month. She also has a gold medal from 2018.
“She’s absolutely amazing,” said Afton City Council member Stan Ross, who is organizing the event. “Watching that 30K race, at the end, she just absolutely committed. She leaves it all on the track. I was really worried about her, to be honest. It looked scary, but that’s the way she races.”
The welcome-home party will be noon-5 p.m. April 2 in Afton’s Town Square Park, rain or shine; Diggins will arrive at 1 p.m.
Diggins will speak at the event, but “primarily she will be on hand to say hello, pose for photos and show off her Olympic medals and World Cup trophies,” Ross said.
Diggins is known for wearing glitter on her face when she races. It reminds her sports are fun, she told NBC Sports in January. “It’s sports. When you put the glitter on, you can’t help but smile.”
There will be food trucks, a raffle and a “glitter station” at the event. The glitter station will be managed by the Stillwater Area High School girl’s Nordic ski team; Diggins is a graduate of SAHS and skied for Stillwater. In addition, Selma’s Ice Cream Parlor will be selling a special commemorative sundae in honor Diggins – complete with edible glitter, Ross said.
Afton’s Town Square Park is on the south end of Afton’s Old Village on the west side of St. Croix Trail South between Upper 34th Street South and 34th Street South.
In January, Afton officials installed a banner over St. Croix Trail in the city’s Old Village with Diggins’ photo and the words: “USA Go Jessie Go!”
This will be the second homecoming celebration for Diggins. Afton held a similar event in 2018 after Diggins and teammate Kikkan Randall won the U.S. cross-country skiing team’s first-ever gold medal in the team sprint.
“Like I told her mother, I love the term, ‘Wash, rinse, repeat,’” Ross said. “We’re happy to keep having them.”
News
East Metro boys basketball player of the year: Cretin-Derham Hall’s Tre Holloman
Trailing by one point with fewer than 20 seconds to play in the Class 4A, Section 4 title game against East Ridge with the season on the line, Cretin-Derham Hall coach Jerry Kline Jr. had little to consider concerning where the ball was going for the Raiders on the final possession.
That’s Tre Holloman’s moment.
“We’ve been here many times before, and everybody knows you’re going to Tre, and it’s just a dynamic piece of what decision he’s going to make, and most times, he’s made the right decision,” Kline said. “I believe in him, we believe in him, and confidence was high, obviously. He’s been there before, and he’s come through so many times. That’s just the talent that he has, and the ability. … The moment is not too big.”
Holloman averages double-digit assists for a reason. He loves to get his teammates involved. Kline said he’s never been around a player who would prefer to get others involved over himself to the degree Holloman does.
But the senior floor general knows when it’s his time to take the shot, and this was obviously it.
“My mom, my coaches, my trainer, my family, they just stress on it — if it’s the last shot of the game, you’ve got to take it,” Holloman said. “I’m so unselfish, but they just tell me to take the last shot always.”
So Holloman got the rock on the final possession, sized up the East Ridge defender off the switch and attacked. The initial plan was to get to the rim, but help arrived, causing Holloman to stop, make a move to create separation in the mid range and fire.
Bang.
The deuce with just two seconds to play lifted the Raiders to their third straight section title via a 52-51 win over the Raptors.
“As soon as it left my hand, yeah, I knew that it was good,” Holloman said.
Tre Holloman, Mr. March, is the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro boys basketball player of the year. Averaging 18.9 points, 10.3 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game, Holloman leads Cretin-Derham Hall (19-10) into a Class 4A state tournament at Target Center on Tuesday, starting with a 2 p.m. quarterfinal game against second-seeded Owatonna.
Holloman guided Cretin-Derham Hall on a magical run to last year’s Class 4A state title game, where the Raiders fell to Wayzata. In that run, Holloman also hit the game-winner in the section final, splashing a three-pointer at the horn to down Woodbury.
He’s made for those opportunities.
“Those are once-in-a-lifetime type moments,” Holloman said. “Some people don’t even get an option to shoot the last shot, so me getting to shoot the last shots, it feels great.”
And he almost always comes through. Kline said that’s a direct result of Holloman’s love for the game, and the time he puts into his craft.
“He just is such a competitor that he wants to be playing in the last week in March, he wants to be there with his teammates and his schoolmates,” Kline said. “And we’re going to have that opportunity.”
Which not everyone through the Raiders would have. Each of the past two seasons, Cretin-Derham Hall has found itself replacing large chunks of its rotation around Holloman. It’s been fair to see that and question if the Raiders could piece it all together to get back to state.
Cretin-Derham Hall opened this season with a 2-5 record.
“People have doubted us a lot,” Holloman said. “Nobody thought we were going to state, but we just believed, we knew that we could. Last year’s team, we didn’t get no love, so we just stayed together, played as a team and we acted like a family, so that’s why I think we’ve been good.”
Holloman cited a tough road win at Park in early February as a turning point for his team. He said the Raiders “found themselves.” He believes in his teammates as much as they believe in him. The guard is always making those around him better — the mark of any true superstar.
“He takes time to get to know (teammates), time to care about them and to listen to what they need as players, and what works best for them, when we run our offense, where they’re going to fit in,” Kline said.
Holloman demands a high level of play from his teammates but puts in the time to help them reach that point. It’s easy to cite his big-time plays as favorite Tre Holloman memories, but just as special to Kline are the moments in practice where he’ll look over and see the point guard teaching a younger teammate a new skill.
His basketball IQ is off the charts — a product of learning under his mom, Cretin-Derham Hall girls coach Crystal Flint, as well as hours Holloman said he spent growing up watching guys like Rajon Rondo or, going even further back into the archives, Magic Johnson.
“He sees things before they happen. He has that gift,” Kline said.
And he chooses to share that gift with as many others as he can.
“I gotta give a lot of credit to his mother. She instills a lot in him. What kind of young man Tre is, has become and will be is incredible,” Kline said. “He understands and he appreciates the opportunity, and he’s made the most of it.”
He’s got one final opportunity this week to lace ‘em up for the Raiders and pursue that elusive state championship. Holloman is in a rare class of Minnesota high school boys basketball players, belonging in the same tier as the likes of Tre and Tyus Jones. Kline called the guard a “once-in-a-decade, or two-decade” player who simply has that “it” factor.
Holloman, a Michigan State commit, has so much ahead of him in his basketball career, yet this week remains first and foremost in his mind.
“I’ve got to finish business,” Holloman said. “We lost last year, and I’m trying to get back to that state championship. I know that I’ve got the guys to do it. I’ve just got to finish the business, and go win state.”
FINALISTS
Prince Aligbe, senior guard, Minnehaha Academy: Boston College commit averaging a gaudy 29 points per game for state-bound Redhawks.
Kendall Blue, senior guard, East Ridge: St. Thomas commit grew into true go-to, all-around player this season, averaging 19.6 points and nearly 10 rebounds and five assists per game.
Alonzo Dodd, senior guard, South St. Paul: Packers’ backbone, triple-double threat every night averaging 17.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 4.7 steals per game. State’s best player yet to commit to a college.
Devin Newsome, senior guard, South St. Paul: Dodd’s running mate, Newsome averaged 19.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals a game.
Pharrel Payne, senior forward, Park: Gophers commit was physically dominant, scoring more than 20 points per game while leading Park to a section final.
News
Music in the Zoo won’t happen this summer
The popular Music in the Zoo summer concert series at the Minnesota Zoo will not return in 2022, with longtime promoters Sue McLean and Associates focusing on other outdoor venues. On July 29 and 30, the company will present Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park, with headliners Gary Clark Jr. and Kelsea Ballerini performing at the Hilde Performance Center in Plymouth.
Tickets are priced from $150 to $60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Etix. Two-day, single-day and VIP options are available.
Guitarist Gary Clark Jr., grew up in Austin, Texas, and found an early mentor in promoter Clifford Antone, who helped launch the careers of two of Clark’s idols, Jimmie and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
Clark released his debut album back in 2001, but he didn’t start turning heads on a national scale until 2012’s “Blak and Blu,” which saw him dabbling in hip-hop, R&B, soul, rock and blues. It also won Clark his first Grammy, a best traditional R&B performance nod for “Please Come Home.” Clark has since released two more records and won three more Grammys, including best contemporary blues album for 2019’s “This Land.”
The daughter of a country radio programmer, Kelsea Ballerini grew up listening to pop music, but was inspired to pursue country after hearing Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy.” Her debut album, 2015’s “The First Time,” went platinum and produced a trio of chart-toppers with “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs” and “Peter Pan.” She has since returned to No. 1 with “Legends” and “Half of My Hometown,” a duet with Kenny Chesney.
Cold War Kids, Suzanne Santo and Kiss the Tiger join Clark on July 29, while the Band Perry, Brittney Spencer and a local act to be announced will warm the stage July 30 for Ballerini.
In a statement, SMA president Patricia McLean said “we understand the Minnesota Zoo is focused on their animal collection and their own events, and there are no plans to bring back Music in the Zoo at this time.” As they did last summer, the company does plan to produce a handful of outdoor concerts at Canterbury Park.
Police still looking for shooter of man, 23, who interrupted catalytic converter theft in St. Paul
Afton plans celebration to honor hometown Olympic hero Jessie Diggins
East Metro boys basketball player of the year: Cretin-Derham Hall’s Tre Holloman
Music in the Zoo won’t happen this summer
Eric Greitens faces calls to drop out of Missouri Senate race after abuse claims
COVID hospitalizations in Missouri near 2-year low
Machine Gun Kelly will hit Xcel Energy Center on his first arena tour
Alice in Chains to headline evening of grunge at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand
Help police identify women wanted for assault and stealing car
Jackson pledges to decide cases ‘without fear or favor’
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death