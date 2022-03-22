Recent spate of St. Paul carjackings reported, with some at gunpoint

Police are reminding people to remain aware of their surroundings amid another recent spate in carjackings or attempted ones.

Robberies of vehicles are down overall — there have been 20 cases reported this year, compared with 32 at this time last year, according to St. Paul police as of Monday.

Suspects have pointed guns in recent cases and, in one instance, fired a shot.

“While it’s possible some of the most recent cases may be related, we won’t know for sure until the suspects are in custody and more investigating can occur,” said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.

CASES LAST WEEK

A woman visiting a friend at St. Catherine University reported on Thursday shortly after 9 p.m. that she had just exited her vehicle when she saw a male trying to open vehicle doors. She asked him what he was doing and he demanded her keys in the O’Shaughnessy parking lot. He pushed her to the ground, grabbed her keys and she yelled, Linders said.

He pushed a gun into her cheek, took her keys and started her car. The woman began filming him, ran to a call box and pressed the duress button, which connected directly to St. Kate’s Public Safety dispatch. The suspect came over, tried to cancel the signal and then ran away without her car. St. Kate’s sent out public safety alerts about the incident.

Also on Thursday, officers responded to the Highland Park area about 5:30 p.m. A 29-year-old woman reported she was next to her 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when a man got out of another car and pointed a gun at her. He grabbed her keys out of her purse and stole her car from the area of Graham Avenue and Davern Street. Police later found her car using OnStar, but the suspects weren’t with the vehicle.

Earlier Thursday, about 5 a.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Van Buren Avenue in the Hamline-Midway area, where a 34-year-old man reported a carjacking. He said he was in Minneapolis when a man asked for a ride and he drove him to St. Paul. The man demanded the driver get out, pointed a gun at him and then fired it toward the sky, Linders said. They tussled in the vehicle, which rolled forward and struck a parked vehicle. The suspect drove away in the man’s vehicle.

On Friday, a 72-year-old man on University Avenue near Western Avenue said he was having a cigarette when three males approached and one wrapped him in a hug. He reported he felt uncomfortable about the interaction, Linders said. He soon noticed his key fob missing, along with his car. He called police about 4:30 p.m. Police found evidence that showed the male who hugged him had climbed into his car and drove away.

RECENT ARRESTS

The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged a man Friday with first-degree aggravated robbery in a carjacking from early Thursday. A 45-year-old man called 911 about 2 a.m. and reported a man who he didn’t know had threatened him with a gun and stolen his vehicle.

The man said, about an hour earlier, he went to a gas station at Interstate 94 and White Bear Avenue to get some items for his wife. An elderly man who appeared homeless approached and asked him for a ride to Minneapolis. He said he took pity on him and offered him a ride to downtown’s Union Depot instead. Once there, someone wearing a tracksuit and bulletproof vest approached the elderly man and, as he was about to drive away, they flagged him down.

The man in the tracksuit said he’d been kicked out of Union Depot and they both needed a ride to West Seventh Street near Famous Dave’s. The driver “reluctantly agreed,” the complaint said. The man in the tracksuit directed the driver to the area of Otto and Alaska avenues, pulled out a gun and said, “You should let me take this car.” He said he thought the man would shoot him if he didn’t turn over his car.

Police identified a man who’d been told to leave Union Depot that night as Geraldo Jeremy Dillworth, 34. He told police the driver had offered to let him drive his car and that he didn’t know there was a gun in his fanny pack, the complaint said. He’s charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

In a separate case on Friday, St. Paul police found a Toyota Camry that had been stolen during a carjacking in Minneapolis. People ran from the car, including the driver with a gun in his hand, in the East Side area of Bradley Street and Case Avenue about 7:45 p.m.

Police arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and possession of stolen property; other teens, ages 14 and 15, were also taken into custody, police said.

SAFETY TIPS FROM POLICE

Because St Paul police say “carjackings can happen in an instant,” they remind people to be aware of their surroundings. They also suggest: