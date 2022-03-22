News
Recent spate of St. Paul carjackings reported, with some at gunpoint
Police are reminding people to remain aware of their surroundings amid another recent spate in carjackings or attempted ones.
Robberies of vehicles are down overall — there have been 20 cases reported this year, compared with 32 at this time last year, according to St. Paul police as of Monday.
Suspects have pointed guns in recent cases and, in one instance, fired a shot.
“While it’s possible some of the most recent cases may be related, we won’t know for sure until the suspects are in custody and more investigating can occur,” said Steve Linders, a police spokesman.
CASES LAST WEEK
A woman visiting a friend at St. Catherine University reported on Thursday shortly after 9 p.m. that she had just exited her vehicle when she saw a male trying to open vehicle doors. She asked him what he was doing and he demanded her keys in the O’Shaughnessy parking lot. He pushed her to the ground, grabbed her keys and she yelled, Linders said.
He pushed a gun into her cheek, took her keys and started her car. The woman began filming him, ran to a call box and pressed the duress button, which connected directly to St. Kate’s Public Safety dispatch. The suspect came over, tried to cancel the signal and then ran away without her car. St. Kate’s sent out public safety alerts about the incident.
Also on Thursday, officers responded to the Highland Park area about 5:30 p.m. A 29-year-old woman reported she was next to her 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when a man got out of another car and pointed a gun at her. He grabbed her keys out of her purse and stole her car from the area of Graham Avenue and Davern Street. Police later found her car using OnStar, but the suspects weren’t with the vehicle.
Earlier Thursday, about 5 a.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Van Buren Avenue in the Hamline-Midway area, where a 34-year-old man reported a carjacking. He said he was in Minneapolis when a man asked for a ride and he drove him to St. Paul. The man demanded the driver get out, pointed a gun at him and then fired it toward the sky, Linders said. They tussled in the vehicle, which rolled forward and struck a parked vehicle. The suspect drove away in the man’s vehicle.
On Friday, a 72-year-old man on University Avenue near Western Avenue said he was having a cigarette when three males approached and one wrapped him in a hug. He reported he felt uncomfortable about the interaction, Linders said. He soon noticed his key fob missing, along with his car. He called police about 4:30 p.m. Police found evidence that showed the male who hugged him had climbed into his car and drove away.
RECENT ARRESTS
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged a man Friday with first-degree aggravated robbery in a carjacking from early Thursday. A 45-year-old man called 911 about 2 a.m. and reported a man who he didn’t know had threatened him with a gun and stolen his vehicle.
The man said, about an hour earlier, he went to a gas station at Interstate 94 and White Bear Avenue to get some items for his wife. An elderly man who appeared homeless approached and asked him for a ride to Minneapolis. He said he took pity on him and offered him a ride to downtown’s Union Depot instead. Once there, someone wearing a tracksuit and bulletproof vest approached the elderly man and, as he was about to drive away, they flagged him down.
The man in the tracksuit said he’d been kicked out of Union Depot and they both needed a ride to West Seventh Street near Famous Dave’s. The driver “reluctantly agreed,” the complaint said. The man in the tracksuit directed the driver to the area of Otto and Alaska avenues, pulled out a gun and said, “You should let me take this car.” He said he thought the man would shoot him if he didn’t turn over his car.
Police identified a man who’d been told to leave Union Depot that night as Geraldo Jeremy Dillworth, 34. He told police the driver had offered to let him drive his car and that he didn’t know there was a gun in his fanny pack, the complaint said. He’s charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.
In a separate case on Friday, St. Paul police found a Toyota Camry that had been stolen during a carjacking in Minneapolis. People ran from the car, including the driver with a gun in his hand, in the East Side area of Bradley Street and Case Avenue about 7:45 p.m.
Police arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and possession of stolen property; other teens, ages 14 and 15, were also taken into custody, police said.
SAFETY TIPS FROM POLICE
Because St Paul police say “carjackings can happen in an instant,” they remind people to be aware of their surroundings. They also suggest:
- Keep your vehicle doors locked.
- Park in well-lit, well-traveled areas.
- Unlock your vehicle doors only when you’re nearby, get in quickly, lock the doors again and leave.
Nets say Ben Simmons has herniated disk in back
Nets head coach Steve Nash confirmed reports that star forward Ben Simmons has aggravated his herniated disk, a back injury he’s been dealing with for several years dating back to his time with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Nash said the herniated disk is why Simmons, the 25-year-old two-time All-Star who was the highlight of the James Harden trade, received an epidural on March 15.
“He’s had this (a herniated disk) a couple of years ago, so he’s had this throughout his career at some points,” Nash said ahead of tipoff against the Jazz on Monday. “I’m not sure when they recognized it was beyond a regular back flare-up and a herniated disk or what not, but there’s something on the line there, that was the reason for the epidural.”
The Nets coach said Simmons was “in a great place” after five-to-six months of intensive training leading up to his trade to the Nets.
“Unfortunately, I think there was a little flare-up at some point in there, and it’s never quite turned the corner since,” Nash said. “I think he had months of five, six days a week on-court and was doing very well. Just unfortunate, but we’ll stay the course and hopefully we’ll have great resolutions with this in the future.”
Nash did not give any definitive answer when asked whether or not the epidural has worked but said there was some pain relief in Simmons’ lower back. An epidural is a medicated injection, usually in one’s lower spine, that alleviates back pain and takes anywhere from two days to two weeks to kick in, depending on the severity of the injury and the strength of the steroid injected.
“I don’t know how to qualify, like, how does an epidural work?” asked Nash, who has received an epidural at least two times in his playing career. “(I don’t know) what the timeline is, but I do think, if I’m not speaking out of turn, that there was some relief.
“I don’t know how much (relief), or if it’s a total success, or how long it takes for that to be called a success. You know, it’s just one layer to try to, if I’m not mistaken, to relieve the symptoms as much as anything.”
Nash said the herniated disk doesn’t impact the team’s optimism on whether or not Simmons will be able to make his debut for the Nets this season.
“We still have high hopes that he can come back,” the head coach said. “He’s had moments during his rehab where he’s on the court doing some things, and it looks like he’s about to turn a corner, and then there’s a setback. So I still feel optimistic that he can play for us.”
Lonzo Ball has to stop running for 10 days — lowering the Chicago Bulls guard’s chances of returning for the regular season
A late-season return from meniscus surgery is becoming increasingly unlikely for Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball.
Ball ceased running this week in the latest development in his recovery process, which has been stymied by continued knee discomfort for several weeks. He won’t attempt to run again for 10 days. Ball hasn’t been able to sprint or perform any drills at full speed since he underwent surgery in January.
At the time, Ball was given a six-to-eight-week window to rehabilitate from surgery and rebuild strength. But his recovery has been complicated by a deep bone bruise in the knee that he suffered before the torn meniscus.
Every time Ball attempts a drill at full speed, he experiences pain in the knee, coach Billy Donovan said Monday. Every time he feels that twinge, he’s forced to stop.
Donovan emphasized that the discomfort isn’t indicative of further damage to the knee, but the injury isn’t healing as swiftly as the Bulls hoped.
“It’s not necessarily that he’s had any setbacks,” Donovan said. “It’s just that we have not been able to take that next step.”
The Bulls will determine whether Ball can return for the regular season after the 10-day moratorium on running. At that point, only six games will remain on the schedule, which means Ball is unlikely to return to the rotation before the postseason.
Although injuries have plagued the Bulls for most of the season, the roster is close to whole again after Patrick Williams returned Monday.
With 10 games left, Wendell Carter Jr.’s career night a reminder of what Magic have left to play for
For teams like the Orlando Magic, this is around the time of the season when questions from outside the organization about what’s left to play for start to get pondered.
The Magic (19-53) are one of four teams who’ve officially been eliminated from playoff contention entering Tuesday’s home matchup against the Golden State Warriors. With 10 games remaining, losses seemingly benefit Orlando more than wins — at least when it comes to the Magic’s draft-lottery odds.
But Orlando’s 90-85 Sunday win over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Wendell Carter Jr.’s performance (career-high 30 points, 16 rebounds and 2 assists) served as a reminder that the Magic can’t ease up even though they know their season will end against the Miami Heat on April 10 in Orlando.
“It’s important to keep playing for each other,” R.J. Hampton said after Monday’s practice. “We’re a family here. No matter if we’re in playoff contention or out of it, we’re still going to play hard every single night.”
Carter’s performance since the start of 2022, and especially since the All-Star break, showed there are still higher levels the young players can reach as the season winds down. That matters from a confidence standpoint as well as knowing what needs to individually be worked on entering a crucial offseason.
There should also be plenty of opportunities over the next 10 games to see how guard Markelle Fultz, who remains on a minutes restriction after returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February, fits next to other key players.
Fultz’s playing time with the starters has been limited in his 162 minutes on the floor across nine games.
Of those 162 minutes, 59 have come alongside Carter, 43 have been played with Franz Wagner, 37 with Mo Bamba, 25 with Cole Anthony and only 3 (because of injury) with Jalen Suggs.
Suggs will sit his fourth consecutive game Tuesday because of a right ankle bone bruise and will have missed six of the last nine because of an injury to the right ankle.
“Nothing’s changed from the standpoint of how we approach every single day,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We’re going to lay a foundation of work [and] continue to work no matter the outcome of games. You keep seeing that in guys stepping into different roles, understanding different responsibilities, the spirit of our bench and the spirit of guys who are playing or not playing. The one answer to that is we’ve continued to say we’re going to work no matter what’s happening.”
When the Magic allowed a combined 284 points and two 50-point scorers in their losses to the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons last week, there were concerns about how’d they close out the season.
Mosley remains confident Orlando will continue to lay a strong foundation to build on going into the summer and later the 2022-23 campaign.
“Those two games are tough ones and outliers in what we had done all year,” Mosley said. “Our guys have stayed tied together connected and they continue to push and fight for one another no matter what’s going on. These guys continue to pull for one another.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
