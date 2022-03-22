News
Sally C. Pipes: The private sector can help solve our doctor shortage
The pandemic has laid bare a crisis we’ve ignored for far too long — our chronic doctor shortage. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States faces a shortfall of up to 124,000 physicians over the next decade.
This is a supply problem, as the demand for care will only go up. So we must create more doctors — by expanding medical school capacity and increasing the number of residency slots where budding doctors can complete their training.
The causes of this looming shortage are many. Over half of doctors in this country are 55 or older and heading for retirement. Our aging population is increasing the overall demand for medical care.
Burnout is also becoming a bigger problem. Even before the pandemic, long hours, stifling bureaucracy and a lack of autonomy had been causing many doctors to hang up their stethoscopes early. The horrors and stresses of COVID-19 pushed many more out of active practice.
The shortage does not hit all Americans equally. Rural areas and poorer communities are more likely to lack the physicians they need.
We’re in this mess, in part, because of policies that ensued from a flawed, four-decade-old federal government report. In 1981, the Graduate Medical Education National Advisory Committee concluded that America would have a large surplus of physicians. The committee said that medical school enrollment had increased too much during the ’60s and ’70s.
The report is one reason why no new M.D.-granting medical schools were established until after the new millennium.
By 2006, the Association of American Medical Colleges issued its own report claiming that new medical schools were needed to avoid an impending doctor shortage.
Today, we’re graduating far too few doctors. Only 36.2% of those who apply to medical school end up matriculating, according to AAMC data from 2021-22.
The United States cuts a sorry figure in the data for medical graduates per 100,000 people among developed countries. In 2019, Ireland topped the list with 24.8 medical graduates for every 100,000 inhabitants. That year, the United States had just 8.1 per 100,000 people. Italy, Slovakia, Belgium and the Czech Republic all had twice as many medical graduates per capita in 2019 as we did.
Med school admissions are, of course, supposed to be competitive. But how many people are denied the chance to become doctors simply because there aren’t enough desks — not because they wouldn’t make great physicians?
Med school applications have been increasing for decades — by two-thirds since 2005. Last year, a record 62,000 prospective students applied.Acceptance rates are stunningly low, with only 7 of every 100 applicants admitted on average. At Harvard, the figure is 2.8.
There’s no escaping it — more slots are desperately needed.
Money is targeting student enrollment. The University of Utah will use a $110 million donation to increase each class’ size from 125 to 155, as well as to raise the number of residency slots it offers to finish training doctors.
There’s more. UMass Medical School received a “transformational” $175 million gift from the Morningside Foundation. Western Michigan University’s Medical School has received gifts totaling $300 million that could lead to a transformational growth in its student body.
Rowan University in New Jersey recently received an $85 million donation for a new osteopathic school of medicine. Belmont University in Tennessee got $10 million from its board of trustees chair to bolster its med school, and Wake Forest secured $25 million from the Howard R. Levine Foundation to go toward a brand-new medical school in Charlotte.
We could also use more residency slots, the postgraduate sites where medical graduates complete their training. This past December, the federal government committed to fund 200 new slots per year over five years through Medicare. It’s the largest increase in Medicare-funded residencies in more than a quarter-century.
Private philanthropists and other organizations dedicated to improving health care should seriously consider augmenting efforts like this one by funding residencies themselves.
Given the scope of the doctor shortage, we need many more actors to join the fight. This is a crisis we can stop.
Sally C. Pipes is president, CEO, and Thomas W. Smith fellow in health care policy at the Pacific Research Institute. Her latest book is “False Premise, False Promise: The Disastrous Reality of Medicare for All.” She wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
News
Mississippi River tow kicks off start of navigation season
The first Mississippi River towboat has marked the unofficial start of the 2022 navigation season.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say the Motor Vessel W. Red Harris was due to pass through Lock and Dam 3 near Welch on Monday afternoon.
The tow originated from St. Louis and was pushing nine barges to St. Paul. It had earlier passed through Lake Pepin, which borders Minnesota and Wisconsin. The lake is the last major barrier to spring navigation because its ice is the last part of the river to break up.
The Corps’ St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot-deep navigation channel and operates 12 locks and dams to support navigation from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa.
The Corps measures ice thickness on Lake Pepin throughout the spring to report to tow companies about the impending ice-out. The average opening date of the navigation season has been March 20. Last year it was on March 19.
News
Cam Talbot posts shutout to lead Wild past Golden Knights
With all the hoopla surrounding the trade deadline on Monday afternoon, headlined by the blockbuster move that brought Marc-Andre Fleury to the Wild, the actual game against the Vegas Golden Knights felt like more of an afterthought.
Until the puck dropped.
Then the Wild got to work, outworking the Golden Knights en route to a 3-0 win, and proving the newly acquired Fleury right for waiving his no-move clause. The only reason the man they call Flower agreed to come to the Wild in the first place is because he believes they have what it takes to make a deep playoff run.
Though that didn’t look like the case a couple of weeks ago with the Wild struggling through a midseason swoon, they boast a solid 5-1-1 record since March 8, looking very much like a Stanley Cup contender once again.
No doubt the addition of Fleury — a three-time Stanley Cup champion — will give the Wild some extra swagger come playoff time.
That said, Cam Talbot was very impressive on Monday night at Xcel Energy Center, reminding everyone that he’s a pretty darn good goaltender, too. He posted a 28-save shutout, making a statement with Fleury offering words of encouragement from the bench.
It’s the second shutout of the season for Talbot, the other coming in a Feb. 2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Ironically enough, Fleury was the opposing goaltender in that matchup.
Even before the puck dropped on Monday night, there was a noticeable buzz in the building, with the home crowd giving Fleury a nice ovation as he took the ice for warmups.
That energy carried over into the first period with fellow newcomer Nic Deslauriers setting the tone.
After delivering some hilarious self-deprecating remarks about his lack of skill in his introductory press conference, Deslauriers showed off an impressive shot to make it 1-0 in favor of the Wild. He added a few big hits, too, filling the role general manager Bill Guerin coveted when he acquired Deslauriers over the weekend.
That score held into the second period where the Wild and Golden Knights both tightened up defensively, neither team wanting to give an inch in front of their net.
With the Wild nursing their lead int he third period, Matt Dumba proved some separation, stretching the lead to 2-0 with a shot through traffic. That was more than enough and Ryan Hartman added an empty-netter to finalize the score at 3-0.
News
Rest of Nets keep team afloat in Kevin Durant’s bench minutes for win over Jazz
On one possession in the Nets’ 114-106 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday, veteran guard Patty Mills flared up from the corner, received a hand-off from Blake Griffin, shed his defender by denying Griffin’s screen, then stepped back for an open three.
On another possession in the same quarter, veteran guard Goran Dragic called his own number, posting up the much smaller Mike Conley Jr. for a turnaround fadeaway in the low post.
And just two possessions before Kevin Durant checked back into the game after his usual break at the start of the second quarter, Nets rookie scorer Cam Thomas knifed through the teeth of the Utah defense and scored on a floater over Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
These baskets are a microcosm of an area the Nets need to improve on given the lack of roster consistency in a championship-chasing season: How is Brooklyn going to win the minutes Kevin Durant is off the floor?
Those minutes are vital. They are the minutes the Nets are most susceptible to being on the losing side of a scoring run, even more so with Kyrie Irving unavailable in home games, with Joe Harris (ankle surgery) out for the season, with LaMarcus Aldridge battling a hip injury and with no return timeline in sight for Ben Simmons, who suddenly has a herniated disk and has yet to fully participate in team practice.
“The biggest downside of all that is just the amount of burden it puts on the rest of the guys,” said head coach Steve Nash. “How many more minutes they have to play, how much more responsibility they have to assume, so it takes its toll. That’s the hard part. But as far as in-game that night, we do the best we can.”
The challenges mounted for the Nets early into Monday night: They ruled starting center Andre Drummond out shortly before the game due to a non-COVID related illness and watched Seth Curry sprain his ailing left ankle early into the second quarter.
Which is why those Durant-less minutes matter so much, and why it was so vital to the Nets’ success on Monday night that they survived the Jazz in his limited minutes off the floor.
The Nets actually outscored the Jazz, 13-12, while Durant rested the first six minutes of the second quarter, thanks in large part to contributions from Mills and Griffin. Griffin turned in one of his best games of a season he’s largely been glued to the bench: nine points, four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes of play. Mills scored 13 points, and Nic Claxton played the starting center role beautifully, even connecting on a poster dunk over Rudy Gobert to punctuate his night.
Durant also rested the first four-plus minutes of the fourth quarter. The Nets tied the Jazz in scoring during that time, 10-10.
That type of scoring is needed, as the Nets face seven of their final 10 regular season games without Irving, who is ineligible to play in New York City due to his decision not to get vaccinated in a city with a vaccine mandate. It’s also needed given the unpredictable injuries the Nets continue to find across the roster: There’s no telling how much time Curry will miss with his sprained ankle.
Thankfully for the Nets, Durant is the superhero. He scored 37 points, often toying with Jazz defenders, jawing with their players on the bench and responding to the trash talk with buckets few humans on the planet can stop. It’s a luxury the Nets bought for $198 million: Durant is the most unstoppable scorer in all of basketball, and when coupled with Irving, and — if the day ever comes — with Simmons, the Nets project to be a deadly playoff team.
For them to capitalize on that, however, they’ll need to solidify their playoff standing by winning as many games as they can in the latter stretch of the season. That means more scoring in the minutes Durant is off the floor, more big games from players like Bruce Brown and Dragic.
And of course, more good luck: The Nets can score more with Durant on the bench if their injured players finally stay healthy for an extended period of time.
