News
Source: Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith agrees to three-year, $42 million deal with Vikings
Free-agent edge rusher Za’Darius Smith agreed to sign with the Vikings on Tuesday, giving them one of the top pass-rushing duos in the NFL.
A source said Smith will get a three-year, $42 million contract, and it could be worth up to $47 million with incentives. He will play outside linebacker in the Minnesota’s new 3-4 defensive scheme, and will team with Danielle Hunter. Hunter has been a defensive end but could be moved to outside linebacker.
Smith, who played the past three years with Green Bay before being released last week in a salary-related move, visited Minnesota on Monday and remained on Tuesday. He tweeted on Monday night, “Meet at the quarterback,” a reference to the dominant pass rushers the Vikings had with the Purple People Eaters defensive line in the late 1960s and in the 1970s.
Smith had 13 1/2 sacks for the Packers in 2019 and 12 1/2 for them in 2020 before playing just one game in 2021 after a back injury that required surgery. He agreed to sign a four-year, $35 million contract last week with the Baltimore Ravens before changing his mind and backing out of the deal.
Hunter had 14 1/2 sacks for the Vikings in both 2018 and 2019. He has played in just seven games over the past two seasons due to injuries.
News
‘Price Is Right’ tour coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – “Come on Down!”
A tour to mark the 50th anniversary of the popular game show The Price is Right is coming to the Gateway City.
ViacomCBS announced the first eight stops on what will be a 50-city tour taking the show on the road, including a detour through St. Louis.
“THE PRICE IS RIGHT has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS in a news release. “This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television. The COME ON DOWN TOUR is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city.”
Fans will have a chance to play the iconic show’s famous games, win prizes from local businesses and enter a chance to win a $50,000 cash prize.
The news release doesn’t spell out exactly where the St. Louis stop, scheduled for Thursday, April 28, will take place, but does suggest the Gateway Arch will be involved in some way.
The tour starts Friday, March 25 at the Santa Monica Pier.
News
Vikings to re-sign backup QB Sean Mannion, LB Nick Vigil to sign with Cardinals
Sean Mannion is in line to once again be Kirk Cousins’ backup.
The Vikings reached an agreement Tuesday to sign the veteran quarterback to a one-year contract, marking the fourth straight year he has been with the team under such a deal. He was Cousins’ backup the past three seasons.
Also Tuesday, Nick Vigil, a Vikings starting linebacker in 2021, reached a deal to sign a one-year contract with Arizona.
A source said Mannion’s deal with the Vikings is for just under $1.3 million and he will receive nearly $300,000 in guaranteed money. The Vikings also have quarterback Kellen Mond entering his second season, and he will compete with Mannion to be Cousins’ backup.
The move to sign Mannion was not a surprise. A source said last week there was “definitely a chance” of Mannion returning to the Vikings after Cousins reached an agreement on a contract extension, assuring him of being Minnesota’s starter for a fifth straight season. Mannion is very close to Cousins and helps him greatly in the quarterback room.
Also, Mannion has great familiarity with the offensive system the Vikings will run under new coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, both of whom came from the Los Angeles Rams. While Mannion wasn’t with either coach during his 2015-18 tenure with the Rams, he did spend 2017 and 2018 under coach Sean McVay. O’Connell and Phillips will implement a similar system to McVay’s.
Mannion has started two games in his three seasons with the Vikings. He started the 2019 season finale against Chicago when the Vikings rested Cousins with a playoff spot locked up. And he started the penultimate game of last season, when Cousins was on the COVID-19 reserve list; the Vikings lost that one 37-10 at Green Bay to be eliminated from the playoff race.
Vigil started 12 of the 16 games he played in his only season for Minnesota. He was usually the third starting linebacker but did have six games in which he played every snap due to injuries. Against the Cardinals last September, Vigil returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown for the only score of his six-year NFL career.
News
How will Wild split time in goal with Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot?
The fact that Wild general manager Bill Guerin felt comfortable enough to trade for the longtime star Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday says just as much about fellow goaltender Cam Talbot as it does about the future NHL hall of famer.
As much as he believed Fleury’s experience would give the Wild some swagger in the playoffs, Guerin probably wouldn’t have done the deal if he felt like it was going to tear apart the locker room. In his conversations with Talbot leading up to the trade deadline, Guerin knew that wasn’t going to be an issue.
“I’m so confident in Cam Talbot as a player and as a person that this will go well,” Guerin said. “We’re all after the same thing here. There’s no room for petty (expletive). We’re on a team together and we’re trying to win.”
That’s something Talbot acknowledged Monday night after posting a 28-save shutout to lead the Wild to a 3-0 home victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Asked how he planned to approach the situation with Fleury, his potential replacement for the stretch run, Talbot replied, “Just go out there and be a good teammate. That’s the best thing I can do.”
“Honestly, I’m looking forward to being his partner out here,” Talbot said. “We’re just going to play off each other, build something special here, and work towards our ultimate goal.”
The use of the word “partner” is a perfect example of Talbot’s professionalism. He’s not looking at it as a competition with Fleury despite what the outside noise might suggest. He knows the Wild are going to need both goaltenders if they want to succeed in the playoffs.
As for Fleury, he said he’s not trying to come in and take Talbot’s job. He has been part of a platoon in the past, occasionally ceding the crease to Matt Murray with Pittsburgh Penguins and Robin Lehner with the Golden Knights.
“I don’t like the competition between the guys,” Fleury said. “I think we’re both part of the team and both want to help.”
It raises the question: How do the Wild plan to split the time between the pipes?
Though there’s no doubt Fleury is going to get a chance to acclimate to his new teammates in the ice in the coming weeks, Talbot is playing so well right now that it doesn’t make sense to sit him for prolonged stretches.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Guerin said. “They are both going to play a significant amount.”
Not surprisingly, coach Dean Evason doubled down on that message.
“They can do it together, too, right?” Evason said. “We talk about our players all the time and it’s not one guy on our hockey club that’s scoring goals. Why should it be one guy stopping the pucks? We’re a team. That’s what’s Billy’s instilled in our group from the top down, and our players have clearly bought in to that.”
“We’re not changing our philosophy because we’ve got Marc-Andre Fleury here,” Evason added. “We’re going to evaluate after every game. We’re going game by game.”
That’s perfectly fine with Fleury. He’s not trying to be the savior. He just want to help the Wild chase down their first Stanley Cup.
“Hopefully I can help,” Fleury said. “It is already a great team. I think Cam’s a great goaltender. I’ll just try to pull my weight, try to do well and try to help win some games.”
Source: Edge rusher Za’Darius Smith agrees to three-year, $42 million deal with Vikings
‘Price Is Right’ tour coming to St. Louis
Vikings to re-sign backup QB Sean Mannion, LB Nick Vigil to sign with Cardinals
How will Wild split time in goal with Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot?
New Dolphins lineman Connor Williams not limiting himself to guard, looks to fix 2021 penalty problem
Here’s what the Jets are doing to put more WR help around Zach Wilson
It’s windy and wet; will St. Louis dry out soon?
RIP: Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dead at 60
Enbridge Line 3 pipeline work breached additional aquifers, DNR says
St. Louis officer called ‘hero’ for helping families after house fire rescue
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death