News
Source: Free-agent pass rusher Za’Darius Smith in Minnesota on Monday to visit Vikings
Free-agent pass rusher Za’Darius Smith came to Minnesota on Monday to meet with the Vikings, a source said.
A source said the Vikings could carve out enough salary-cap room to make a suitable offer on Smith if that’s what they desire. Smith had originally agreed to sign a four-year, $35 million contract with Baltimore last week before changing his mind and not signing the deal.
Smith would be a outside linebacker in Minnesota’s new 3-4 scheme under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. As an outside linebacker for Green Bay in a 3-4, he had 13 1/2 sacks in 2019 and 12 1/2 sacks in 2020. He played just one game in 2021 due to suffering a back injury and did not have a sack.
Smith, 29, played with Baltimore from 2015-18 before spending 2019-21 with the Packers. He has 44 1/2 sacks in 91 career games.
The Vikings over the weekend kept defensive end Danielle Hunter, who was due a $18 million roster bonus. That can be converted into a signing bonus to create as much as $13.5 million of cap space. Hunter could be an outside linebacker in 2022 in Donatell’s 3-4 scheme.
News
Detroit defenseman Nick Leddy coming to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are getting defensemen Nick Leddy and Luke Witkowski from the Detroit Red Wings.
In return, the Blues are sending defenseman Jake Walman and forward Oskar Sundqvist and a 2023 second-round draft pick to Detroit.
The trade was announced Monday afternoon.
Leddy, 31, has made 55 appearances for the Red Wings this season, collecting 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) and 16 penalty minutes. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native is in his 12th NHL season. Throughout his career with Chicago, New York (Islanders), and Detroit, he has amassed 352 points (66 goals, 286 assists) and 161 penalty minutes in 831 career regular-season games. He won a Stanley Cup with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2013. In 121 career playoff games, he has tallied 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) and 12 penalty minutes.
Witkowski, 31, has spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, posting seven points (three goals, four assists) and 62 penalty minutes in 44 games. The Holland, Michigan native has played in 132 NHL regular-season games, recording 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and 162 penalty minutes overall.
News
Twins’ Miguel Sanó sheds 25 pounds in an effort to ‘be better than yesterday’
FORT MYERS, Fla. — During the last weekend of the 2021 season, Miguel Sanó publicly laid out his grand plans to shed between 20-30 pounds over the offseason.
An ambitious goal like that left little time to waste. A week and a half later, Sanó took off for West Palm Beach, Fla., where he spent two and a half months of the offseason training at Cressey Sports Performance.
The end result?
Sanó reported to camp about 25 pounds lighter, hoping to translate better fitness into better results after a year in which Sanó found himself on the bench more than he would have liked during the middle of the season.
“I put in a lot of effort and tried to be a man every day and control myself and be a better player, teammate and better person and better dad and everything,” said Sanó, who was listed on the Twins’ web site last season as weighing 272 pounds. “Every day when I woke up, I said, ‘I need to be better than yesterday,’ and that’s what I did in the offseason.”
Sanó finished 2021 hitting .223 with a .778 OPS and 30 home runs, picking it up in the second half of the season after a dreadful first half. In April and May, Sano hit .163 and struck out 58 times in 150 plate appearances. By June, Alex Kirilloff was starting at first base with increasing frequency.
In the midst of the season, manager Rocco Baldelli and Sanó had a chat during which the manager told the first baseman that he wouldn’t be playing every day. In response to that, former Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz pulled him aside and delivered a message.
“He said, ‘That’s part of the game. If you’re a man and you’re a leader, you need to understand that and start working more hard,’ ” Sanó recalled. “And that’s what I did.”
Baldelli was pleased with the way Sanó responded, putting himself in a good spot to reclaim every-day at-bats — Kirilloff had season-ending surgery in July — and then taking advantage when he did, becoming what Baldelli called “a better version of himself at the end of the year.”
The version that showed up to spring training is even better, the Twins hope.
While the Twins were well aware of Sanó’s ambitious offseason plans, they weren’t able to communicate with him once the lockout began. So when he reported to camp, the Twins were quite pleased with what they saw.
“We looked at his Instagram a lot,” strength and conditioning coach Ian Kadish said. “It’s a testament to his work ethic and drive and desire to be a better player, teammate and person that he maintained it and carried it on even through the lockout and through the unknown circumstances. It was awesome to see.”
In addition to grueling workouts, Sanó credits much of his weight loss to cooking for himself — “I cook my own meals every day. I cook in the morning, at noon and night,” he said.
Among his staples? Rice, beans and chicken.
Inspired by his wife, he also upped his water intake, consuming, he said, around 14-16 bottles per day, something which he believes has helped with his weight loss. His hope, he said, is to shed even more weight.
“This is the best physical condition that Miggy has shown up in to camp with since I’ve been with the Twins,” Baldelli said. “I think (the) motivation is clear for him. … It’s just a guy also maturing in a lot of ways and just continuing to get better. He showed up in great shape. He looks fantastic.”
How that translates on the field remains to be seen.
But a determined Sanó is ready to see the fruits of his hard work.
“I said, ‘I need to be a better player,’ ” Sanó said. “I know I have a lot of talent, but I know I need to show everybody the talent I have. I wanted to show, for myself, I want my son and my daughter to remember their dad when he played baseball, and I want to put some better numbers on the board.”
News
Hawks, Trae Young can push Knicks further from play-in tournament contention
About 10 months after his Broadway Bow, Trae Young has a chance to bury the Knicks again.
It’s not the same magnitude of the playoffs, but a defeat to the Hawks on Tuesday sends the Knicks into a hole so deep the play-in tournament can be tossed into the Hudson River. As it stands, the Knicks (30-41) are five games behind the Hawks (35-36) for the final play-in spot with 11 to play.
A defeat Tuesday would make it a six-game deficit with 10 games remaining, while also clinching the Knicks a losing record after last season’s surge to the fourth seed. (The Knicks could also mathematically overtake Charlotte or the Nets for a play-in spot, but their clearest path, albeit unlikely, is beating out Atlanta).
Young hasn’t played at the Garden since morphing into the supervillain during last year’s playoffs, when the NYC crowd serenaded the point guard with “F— Trae Young” chants. He was in COVID-19 protocols for the Hawks’ first appearance this season on Christmas, which ended with a Knicks win and a Kemba Walker triple-double.
Young has since flashed his propensity for thrilling performances, scoring over 40 points on six occasions since New Year’s Day. He’s fifth in the NBA in points per game, trailing only Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic.
Young embraced his role as resident NYC villain, even appearing at a WWE show in September to choke Rey Mysterio and get booed by the MSG crowd.
But the rivalry lost some juice because the Knicks and the Hawks have both disappointed this season. Atlanta, which made a shocking run to the Eastern Conference finals last year, is struggling just to reach .500. It fell to the Pelicans on Sunday and is missing power forward John Collins, who is out indefinitely with a plantar fasciitis tear. Kevin Knox, who was acquired from the Knicks in a January trade for Cam Reddish, hasn’t cracked the rotation, playing sparingly with the Hawks as he did under Tom Thibodeau.
The Knicks, meanwhile, are plunging toward another crossroads summer, without cap space and without a clear direction. But they have the opportunity Tuesday to exact a small measure of revenge against the fanbase’s No. 1 enemy, and maybe avoid Young getting the last laugh at MSG for a second straight year.
()
Source: Free-agent pass rusher Za’Darius Smith in Minnesota on Monday to visit Vikings
Detroit defenseman Nick Leddy coming to St. Louis
Twins’ Miguel Sanó sheds 25 pounds in an effort to ‘be better than yesterday’
Hawks, Trae Young can push Knicks further from play-in tournament contention
Jackson hearings open with pointed comments from Republicans
Ex-UM star Duke Johnson leaving hometown Miami Dolphins for AFC East rival
23,000 images – Webster Groves man sentenced for child porn
Minnesota Twins help St. Paul waive youth baseball, softball fees this summer
Omar Kelly: The top free agents still available for NFL teams shopping for help
Did host Trevor Noah pull strings to get Kanye West’s Grammy performance banned?
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
News4 weeks ago
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death