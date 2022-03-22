St. Louis officer called ‘hero’ for helping families after house fire rescue

Share Pin 0 Shares

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer who helped save a mom and her 9-year-old daughter from a house fire last month led an effort to assist them and other families after the dramatic rescue.

Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter are safe and sound now. They are living in a temporary apartment unit following a fire last month on Kensington Avenue.

“I have faith beyond faith,” said Clayborn. “I know it’s going to work out.”

Clayborn has hope because of the generosity she’s witnessed from a host of agencies and individuals.

“I didn’t know there could be some good people out here, people that don’t even know you,” she said.

At the top of her list is the St. Louis Police Officer who helped save her life. Officer Torre Dyson stood on top of a human ladder of officers to rescue Clayborn and her daughter in February.

The rescue would not be the end of Dyson’s involvement. He wanted to meet with Clayborn in the days that followed to see how much help the fire victims needed. They met at a Wendy’s to talk. Dyson said he was greeted with hugs.

“I was like, okay, now let’s get to the real business,” he said. “What do you actually need, and how can we be of further help?”

Dyson helped coordinate a donation effort that led to furniture and other help coming from several groups, including St. Vincent de Paul, Queen of All Saints Church in Oakville, Urban League of St. Louis, and Target Corporations St. Louis Region. The assistance is helping four families get back on their feet.

“I just want to take the time to give a special thanks to all of the organizations able to lend a hand to help the families in need and the citizens who are able to make the donations as well,” said Dyson.

Clayborn tried to call Dyson her hero, but he shrugged off that notion.

“It’s just part of my job,” he said.

“He’s a godsend angel and I love him,” said Clayborn.

Dyson said the amount of support witnessed helps validate his decision to be a St. Louis Police Officer. He graduated from the police academy last year.

“It actually just makes me feel like there’s still hope out there, you know. There are people with good hearts that are willing to lend a hand when people are in need,” he said.

Clayborn also credits her daughter’s teachers, her landlord, the American Red Cross, and others for all providing help.