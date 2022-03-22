News
St. Louis officer called ‘hero’ for helping families after house fire rescue
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police officer who helped save a mom and her 9-year-old daughter from a house fire last month led an effort to assist them and other families after the dramatic rescue.
Ebony Clayborn and her 9-year-old daughter are safe and sound now. They are living in a temporary apartment unit following a fire last month on Kensington Avenue.
“I have faith beyond faith,” said Clayborn. “I know it’s going to work out.”
Clayborn has hope because of the generosity she’s witnessed from a host of agencies and individuals.
“I didn’t know there could be some good people out here, people that don’t even know you,” she said.
At the top of her list is the St. Louis Police Officer who helped save her life. Officer Torre Dyson stood on top of a human ladder of officers to rescue Clayborn and her daughter in February.
The rescue would not be the end of Dyson’s involvement. He wanted to meet with Clayborn in the days that followed to see how much help the fire victims needed. They met at a Wendy’s to talk. Dyson said he was greeted with hugs.
“I was like, okay, now let’s get to the real business,” he said. “What do you actually need, and how can we be of further help?”
Dyson helped coordinate a donation effort that led to furniture and other help coming from several groups, including St. Vincent de Paul, Queen of All Saints Church in Oakville, Urban League of St. Louis, and Target Corporations St. Louis Region. The assistance is helping four families get back on their feet.
“I just want to take the time to give a special thanks to all of the organizations able to lend a hand to help the families in need and the citizens who are able to make the donations as well,” said Dyson.
Clayborn tried to call Dyson her hero, but he shrugged off that notion.
“It’s just part of my job,” he said.
“He’s a godsend angel and I love him,” said Clayborn.
Dyson said the amount of support witnessed helps validate his decision to be a St. Louis Police Officer. He graduated from the police academy last year.
“It actually just makes me feel like there’s still hope out there, you know. There are people with good hearts that are willing to lend a hand when people are in need,” he said.
Clayborn also credits her daughter’s teachers, her landlord, the American Red Cross, and others for all providing help.
Shots fired at sheriff’s deputies near Steelville
ST. LOUIS –Authorities in Crawford County appear to be in a standoff in a neighborhood south of Steelville Tuesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says shots were fired at deputies in the area of Valley Side Rd., south of Steelville near the Anderson Memorial Conservation Area.
One person is barricaded inside a home in the area. Authorities are calling it an isolated incident.
Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash
ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people who died in the chain-reaction crash. Authorities say he was driving a 2018 Ram truck.
The other fatal victims:
- Joshua Wiggins, 30, of Candler, North Carolina
- Jesse Jiminez, 51, of Houston, Texas
- Raina Jamerson, 22, of Kenosha Wisconsin
A fifth, unidentified victim was pronounced dead at a hospital in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
More than 30 vehicles were involved in the crash.
Jimmy Butler’s ankle a Heat concern? ‘It’s as good as I’m going to feel right now’
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler showed he could play through pain with his 27-point performance in Monday night’s road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, but he also recognizes that these final three weeks of the regular season could be a delicate balancing act.
“I know that guys here can hoop,” he said, “they are not going to forgot how to put the ball in the basket or get a stop or dribble overnight, so you don’t want anybody to get injured.
“But some guys like to rest, some guys like to go out there and hoop. I don’t think that either way is a bad way, and that will be between the players and coaches to figure that out.”
And perhaps between Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra as well, with Butler walking with a somewhat gimpy gait after his first game back from a sprained right ankle.
“I’m OK,” he said. “A little bit more rest and recovery coming. But it’s as good as I’m going to feel right now out there. And then I’ve got another day until we play on Wednesday.”
The Heat were without Gabe Vincent (toe) and Victor Oladipo (back) for Monday night’s game. Wednesday night’s game against the visiting Golden State Warriors opens a run of three games in four nights, with a home back-to-back set against the New York Knicks on Friday night and the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.
“As long as guys are healthy at the end of the regular season, going into the playoffs, is the most important thing,” point guard Kyle Lowry said.
Attack mode
Lowry vowed to move more into attack mode as the playoffs approach and lately that has proven the case, with Lowry 7 of 13 from the field and 6 of 11 on 3-pointers in Monday night’s loss.
“I can always get my guys involved offensively with my passing,” he said, also with six assists against the 76ers. “But for me and us to be successful long term, I understand that it starts at the point of attack. For me, personally, it’s just about getting rhythm and getting to a place where I’m comfortable doing what I need to do and helping my team win games.
“We’ll figure it out as we go. But for me, personally, just try to do whatever it takes to help my team long term.”
Coverage concerns
The 76ers put Monday’s game away by consistently attacking the defense of guard Tyler Herro.
“Tyler, it is what it is,” Lowry said. “We know what the situation is going to be. We know who we’re going to guard and what teams are going at. And Tyler’s going to take the challenge.
“At the end of the day, he’s going to take the challenge as a man to try to man up and we’ll help him as best we can and be in the right spots and help him.”
Center Bam Adebayo said it was a team meltdown.
“They ran the same play for the last four minutes. That’s on us as players to make an adjustment,” he said.
“I feel like we were so locked in on our offense, we weren’t really trying to fix our defense at the time.”
Spoelstra wasn’t playing the blame game.
“Tyler has been one of our better individual defenders during the course of the year, he said.
Dedmon sits
Center Dewayne Dedmon was held out for a second consecutive game Monday, as Spoelstra continued to explore the possibilities with Markieff Morris at center in smallball approach.
“This was more matchup based, and that could change game to game,” Spoelstra said. “We’re so close to the playoffs right now, it’ll eventually become just match-up based. He’ll be ready.”
