The Best Spring Candles to Elevate Any Space This Season
It was a long, cold and dreary winter, but we’ve finally made it to the official start of spring. It might still be a little early to trade in all our sweaters and layers for sundresses and sandals, but it’s the perfect time to usher in the new season with an easy home swap. Nothing elevates the atmosphere and refreshes a space like a luxe scented candle, especially one in a wonderfully spring-y aroma, so take this is a sign to light up a fresh new fragrance at home right now.
Finding the perfect home fragrance is a personal choice, but there are so many lovely options that embody the fresh arrival of spring. While some prefer a delicate bouquet of roses, others are partial to earthy and herbaceous scents, or favor a zesty citrus aroma. Spring is all about new beginnings, so welcome the season with a refreshing candle to lift your mood and brighten up your home right now. Below, see the best candles to light up right now, including delightful floral, fruity, fresh and woodsy aromas that will immediately liven up any space.
Over 35% of Missouri’s low-wage workers hit hard by record inflation
(NEXSTAR) – As inflation grows, and everything from gas to food to housing gets more expensive, your income effectively shrinks as your spending power weakens. It’s especially troubling for low-wage workers trying to get by on minimum wage or living below the poverty line.
Many states hiked their minimum wages in 2022, but the minimum wage isn’t rising fast enough to keep up with the increased cost of living. Several states still have their minimum wages set at the federal minimum of $7.25, which was last increased in 2009.
According to the Economic Policy Institute, the spending power of that $7.25/hour has already dropped dramatically since 2009. In 2021 dollars, $7.25 was more like $9.17 per hour in 2009. (The inflation that’s happened since June of last year has made the difference even more dramatic.)
Workers whose wages aren’t increasing this year are hit hardest by the rising price of goods. Oxfam America created an interactive map that shows where low-wage workers are concentrated in the U.S. On the map at the bottom of this story, the states shaded in darker red have the most workers making less than $15/hour.
You can also see how race, age, sex and family status affect people’s wages state-by-state. (See the map below.)
Last week, the government reported that surging gas, food and housing costs pushed consumer prices up 7.9% in February from a year earlier — the sharpest spike since 1982.
Prices are rising at the fastest rate in generations, and have already proven many economists wrong by continuing to rise far longer than they expected last year. If households across the country start to see high, persistent inflation as the new normal, they could ramp up their purchases in hopes of buying ahead of further price increases. That would make the expectation of higher prices itself another trigger for high inflation.
Surveys say that’s not the case yet, but worrying signs are growing as gasoline costs hit records on the back of surging oil prices.
See Oxfam’s map below:
Magic sign Jeff Dowtin to 10-day contract
The Orlando Magic signed Jeff Dowtin to a 10-day contract, the team announced Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
This will be the second stint in Orlando for Dowtin, who’ll wear No. 11 and occupy the Magic’s 15th and final standard roster spot for the duration of his deal.
Dowtin signed with the Magic as a free agent on Sept. 8 and appeared in three preseason games — averaging 4.7 points and 1.3 assists in 8.7 minutes — before being waived on Oct. 16 ahead of the start of the regular season.
His game-winning fadeaway over the Boston Celtics on Oct. 13 was one of the Magic’s preseason highlights.
Dowtin signed a two-way contract with the Warriors on Oct. 18, appearing in four games, before being waived on Jan. 2.
He signed a 10-day contract with the Bucks on Jan. 7, playing in one game for Milwaukee.
Most of Dowtin’s playing time has come in the G League, where he’s averaged 21.3 points (56.8% shooting, 40.7% on 3-pointers), 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 21 games with the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks’ affiliate, and Lakeland Magic, Orlando’s affiliate.
Dowtin went undrafted in 2020 after playing collegiately at Rhode Island for four seasons.
He’s appeared in 36 G League games with Lakeland and Wisconsin since the 2020-21 season, averaging 15.1 points (55% shooting) 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
Dowtin was part of the Lakeland Magic team that won the 2021 NBA G League championship.
His 10-day deal will expire on March 31, with the Magic having 10 days left in their season after that.
Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Missing St. Louis woman found in Dallas
ST. LOUIS – Dana Holt was found safe in Dallas, Texas Monday. Police made the official announcement on Twitter. She went missing after taking an Amtrak train alone from St. Louis to Dallas. No other details are available, but she is said to be OK.
Her family last heard from her on March 2 from Dallas. They were desperate for answers after she went missing and reached out to the police and the media to help find her. They even drove to Texas to hand out flyers.
Holt took an Amtrak train from downtown St. Louis on March 1 to Texas. A strange man was seen on video approaching Dana after getting off the train.
Mother, Deborah Holt, answered a phone call from Dana when she was in Dallas on the 2nd. The mom said Dana sounded scared and was crying.
