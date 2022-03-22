Timberwolves fall to Dallas in crucial tilt with massive playoff implications

Patrick Beverley was successful in both of his attempts to miss free-throws in the final 10 seconds Monday in Dallas.

Minnesota just couldn’t convert either ensuing offensive rebound into points. That was the difference in the Timberwolves’ 110-108 loss to the Mavericks, which drops Minnesota back into the No. 7 seed, one loss behind Denver. The Wolves are now two and a half games behind the fifth-place Mavericks, who they’ll see again Friday at Target Center.

Minnesota went toe to toe with Dallas, the first healthy playoff contender it had seen in weeks. Defensively, the Timberwolves showed up, limiting Luka Doncic to just 15 points and holding Dallas to 30 percent shooting from deep.

But Minnesota itself struggled to find much of an offensive rhythm. The Wolves have sported the best offense in basketball since the calendar flipped to 2022, but Mavericks assistant coach and defensive guru Sean Sweeney, a St. Paul product, devised a scheme that put heavy attention on Karl-Anthony Towns and made the rest of Minnesota’s roster beat Dallas.

It didn’t — not enough, anyway. The Wolves were sub-40 percent from the field.

“Yeah, they were doubling him and wrestling him, and we were using that as a way to create some open looks on the perimeter,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “He did a really good job. He then started driving more, which was good from the top of the key.”

They experienced droughts that allowed Dallas to extend its lead at times, like at the start of the third frame when the Mavericks quickly extended their halftime lead from six points to 14.

But every time it looked as though Dallas would pull away, Minnesota had a response. The Wolves pulled to within five again by the end of the third frame as Anthony Edwards scored 10 points in the third quarter.

Trailing by seven with six minutes to play, Patrick Beverley made a couple of critical plays to provide Minnesota with a jolt, including a steal of Doncic that led to a transition triple from the guard to knot the game at 99-99. Minnesota took a 101-100 lead on a powerful Malik Beasley slam, and led by three with three minutes to play.

But Dallas simply out-executed the Wolves in the final three minutes. Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith both scored right at the end of shot clocks, and Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock hit clutch triples to put Dallas back up by five.

Minnesota still gave itself a chance at the end of regulation. With Minnesota down three, Patrick Beverley was fouled on the floor prior to launching a triple — a call Finch vehemently disagreed with, though it appeared to be the proper call.

Beverley missed both free throws, the second intentionally, then raced in to get the offensive rebound. His putback attempt was no good. The refs originally called a foul on his shot attempt, but that was taken back after Dallas challenged the call, leading to a jump ball with six seconds to play.

Beverley was again intentionally fouled. This time, he made the first with two seconds left, and missed the second again. Towns grabbed the rebound, but his prayer attempt while falling out of bounds wasn’t close.

“It felt like a playoff game. It felt like a game that meant a lot,” a soft-spoken Towns said postgame. “We understood the magnitude of this game, and that’s why you hear it in my voice. It hurts a lot to have it played out like that. It’s a tough one to accept. It’s tough to watch the tape and have to see that. Just have to move on and get ready.”

Briefly

The tip-off was delayed for 15 minutes because of a leaky roof in Dallas’ arena.