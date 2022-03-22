News
Timberwolves fall to Dallas in crucial tilt with massive playoff implications
Patrick Beverley was successful in both of his attempts to miss free-throws in the final 10 seconds Monday in Dallas.
Minnesota just couldn’t convert either ensuing offensive rebound into points. That was the difference in the Timberwolves’ 110-108 loss to the Mavericks, which drops Minnesota back into the No. 7 seed, one loss behind Denver. The Wolves are now two and a half games behind the fifth-place Mavericks, who they’ll see again Friday at Target Center.
Minnesota went toe to toe with Dallas, the first healthy playoff contender it had seen in weeks. Defensively, the Timberwolves showed up, limiting Luka Doncic to just 15 points and holding Dallas to 30 percent shooting from deep.
But Minnesota itself struggled to find much of an offensive rhythm. The Wolves have sported the best offense in basketball since the calendar flipped to 2022, but Mavericks assistant coach and defensive guru Sean Sweeney, a St. Paul product, devised a scheme that put heavy attention on Karl-Anthony Towns and made the rest of Minnesota’s roster beat Dallas.
It didn’t — not enough, anyway. The Wolves were sub-40 percent from the field.
“Yeah, they were doubling him and wrestling him, and we were using that as a way to create some open looks on the perimeter,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “He did a really good job. He then started driving more, which was good from the top of the key.”
They experienced droughts that allowed Dallas to extend its lead at times, like at the start of the third frame when the Mavericks quickly extended their halftime lead from six points to 14.
But every time it looked as though Dallas would pull away, Minnesota had a response. The Wolves pulled to within five again by the end of the third frame as Anthony Edwards scored 10 points in the third quarter.
Trailing by seven with six minutes to play, Patrick Beverley made a couple of critical plays to provide Minnesota with a jolt, including a steal of Doncic that led to a transition triple from the guard to knot the game at 99-99. Minnesota took a 101-100 lead on a powerful Malik Beasley slam, and led by three with three minutes to play.
But Dallas simply out-executed the Wolves in the final three minutes. Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith both scored right at the end of shot clocks, and Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock hit clutch triples to put Dallas back up by five.
Minnesota still gave itself a chance at the end of regulation. With Minnesota down three, Patrick Beverley was fouled on the floor prior to launching a triple — a call Finch vehemently disagreed with, though it appeared to be the proper call.
Beverley missed both free throws, the second intentionally, then raced in to get the offensive rebound. His putback attempt was no good. The refs originally called a foul on his shot attempt, but that was taken back after Dallas challenged the call, leading to a jump ball with six seconds to play.
Beverley was again intentionally fouled. This time, he made the first with two seconds left, and missed the second again. Towns grabbed the rebound, but his prayer attempt while falling out of bounds wasn’t close.
“It felt like a playoff game. It felt like a game that meant a lot,” a soft-spoken Towns said postgame. “We understood the magnitude of this game, and that’s why you hear it in my voice. It hurts a lot to have it played out like that. It’s a tough one to accept. It’s tough to watch the tape and have to see that. Just have to move on and get ready.”
Briefly
The tip-off was delayed for 15 minutes because of a leaky roof in Dallas’ arena.
News
Greitens denies new abuse allegations as he faces calls to exit Senate race
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A new court filing revealed abuse allegations against former Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens, who is now the Republican “front-runner” in Missouri’s 2022 U.S. Senate race.
The new claims come in a court filing by Greitens ex-wife, Sheena Greitens, seeking to modify the parenting agreement for their two boys and have the case handled in Texas, where she now lives, instead of Boone County (Columbia), Missouri.
Within hours of the filing Democrats and Republicans began calling for Eric Greitens to get out of the Senate race. That’s not happening. He denies all claims that he abused her or her sons.
His ex-wife stood by him at his swearing-in in January 2017 and again in the Spring of 2018 amid allegations that he invaded the privacy of his mistress.
The allegations ultimately led to his resignation in May of 2018 but no criminal charges after he denied taking a compromising photo of the mistress.
In the court filing, Sheena Greitens now claims Eric admitted there was a photo but “threatened that I would be exposed to legal jeopardy if I ever disclosed that fact to anyone…”
She also claims she’s been a victim of his political reach and influence as well as physical abuse saying, “Eric knocked me down and confiscated my cell phone, wallet and keys…” so that she couldn’t call for help.
She accuses him of “cuffing our then-3-year-old son across the face at the dinner table…and yanking him around by his hair.”
She also claims that after a 2019 visit with Eric Greitens, one of the boys had “a swollen face, bleeding gums, and a loose tooth. He said Dad had hit him…however Eric said they had been roughhousing and that it had been an accident.”
She claims that in 2018 he repeatedly “threatened to kill himself unless I provided specific public political support to him.”
Eric Greitens has now released statements calling her ‘deranged’ and saying:
“I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of my being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations. I am seeking full custody of my sons, and for their sake, I will continue to pray for their mother and hope that she gets the help that she needs…Sadly, political operatives and the liberal media peddle in lies. However, I have faith, and I know that ultimately truth will always prevail.”
He also denies her claims in a newly filed court document asking a judge to seal court records.
His opponents in the Senate race are responding harshly.
“Real men never abuse women and children, period, end of story,” Republican Missouri Congresswoman, Vicky Hartzler, said in a video released by her campaign. “It’s time for Eric to get out of the Senate race and get professional help.”
“For me, it’s not about politics,” said Lucan Kunce, a Democrat candidate for the Senate. “I agree with Vicky Hartzler, Eric Schmitt, Josh Hawley, and everyone else. The guy shouldn’t be a U.S. Senator.”
His opponent and fellow Democrat, Scott Sifton, said, “Eric Greitens is unfit for office. His well-established pattern of conduct shows he has no business representing Missouri. I called on him to resign as Governor four years ago, and today I am calling on him to withdraw from the U.S. Senate race.”
Schmitt, a Republican candidate and the current Missouri Attorney General, said, “These allegations of abuse are disgusting and sickening. As Missouri’s Attorney General, I know a predator when I see one, and I have fought for victims every step of the way.”
Another Republican candidate, Congressman, Billy Long, of Springfield, MO, said, “I’m shocked and appalled by what was in Sheena Greitens’ sworn affidavit about Eric Greitens. He is clearly unfit to represent the State of Missouri in the United States Senate. There’s no way he can stay in this race.”
Current Missouri Republican Senator, Josh Hawley, said, “If you hit a woman or child you belong in handcuffs, not the Senate. It’s time for Greitens to leave the race.”
Hawley had previously endorsed Hartzler.
Greitens maintains it’s all part of an ongoing campaign of lies he referred to when filing to run for the Senate last month.
“At the end of the day you can have a big wave of lies,” he said on filing day.
He claims that he spent the last week with his sons while his ex-wife was meeting with political operatives in Washington.
News
Sally C. Pipes: The private sector can help solve our doctor shortage
The pandemic has laid bare a crisis we’ve ignored for far too long — our chronic doctor shortage. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States faces a shortfall of up to 124,000 physicians over the next decade.
This is a supply problem, as the demand for care will only go up. So we must create more doctors — by expanding medical school capacity and increasing the number of residency slots where budding doctors can complete their training.
The causes of this looming shortage are many. Over half of doctors in this country are 55 or older and heading for retirement. Our aging population is increasing the overall demand for medical care.
Burnout is also becoming a bigger problem. Even before the pandemic, long hours, stifling bureaucracy and a lack of autonomy had been causing many doctors to hang up their stethoscopes early. The horrors and stresses of COVID-19 pushed many more out of active practice.
The shortage does not hit all Americans equally. Rural areas and poorer communities are more likely to lack the physicians they need.
We’re in this mess, in part, because of policies that ensued from a flawed, four-decade-old federal government report. In 1981, the Graduate Medical Education National Advisory Committee concluded that America would have a large surplus of physicians. The committee said that medical school enrollment had increased too much during the ’60s and ’70s.
The report is one reason why no new M.D.-granting medical schools were established until after the new millennium.
By 2006, the Association of American Medical Colleges issued its own report claiming that new medical schools were needed to avoid an impending doctor shortage.
Today, we’re graduating far too few doctors. Only 36.2% of those who apply to medical school end up matriculating, according to AAMC data from 2021-22.
The United States cuts a sorry figure in the data for medical graduates per 100,000 people among developed countries. In 2019, Ireland topped the list with 24.8 medical graduates for every 100,000 inhabitants. That year, the United States had just 8.1 per 100,000 people. Italy, Slovakia, Belgium and the Czech Republic all had twice as many medical graduates per capita in 2019 as we did.
Med school admissions are, of course, supposed to be competitive. But how many people are denied the chance to become doctors simply because there aren’t enough desks — not because they wouldn’t make great physicians?
Med school applications have been increasing for decades — by two-thirds since 2005. Last year, a record 62,000 prospective students applied.Acceptance rates are stunningly low, with only 7 of every 100 applicants admitted on average. At Harvard, the figure is 2.8.
There’s no escaping it — more slots are desperately needed.
Money is targeting student enrollment. The University of Utah will use a $110 million donation to increase each class’ size from 125 to 155, as well as to raise the number of residency slots it offers to finish training doctors.
There’s more. UMass Medical School received a “transformational” $175 million gift from the Morningside Foundation. Western Michigan University’s Medical School has received gifts totaling $300 million that could lead to a transformational growth in its student body.
Rowan University in New Jersey recently received an $85 million donation for a new osteopathic school of medicine. Belmont University in Tennessee got $10 million from its board of trustees chair to bolster its med school, and Wake Forest secured $25 million from the Howard R. Levine Foundation to go toward a brand-new medical school in Charlotte.
We could also use more residency slots, the postgraduate sites where medical graduates complete their training. This past December, the federal government committed to fund 200 new slots per year over five years through Medicare. It’s the largest increase in Medicare-funded residencies in more than a quarter-century.
Private philanthropists and other organizations dedicated to improving health care should seriously consider augmenting efforts like this one by funding residencies themselves.
Given the scope of the doctor shortage, we need many more actors to join the fight. This is a crisis we can stop.
Sally C. Pipes is president, CEO, and Thomas W. Smith fellow in health care policy at the Pacific Research Institute. Her latest book is “False Premise, False Promise: The Disastrous Reality of Medicare for All.” She wrote this column for the Chicago Tribune.
News
Mississippi River tow kicks off start of navigation season
The first Mississippi River towboat has marked the unofficial start of the 2022 navigation season.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say the Motor Vessel W. Red Harris was due to pass through Lock and Dam 3 near Welch on Monday afternoon.
The tow originated from St. Louis and was pushing nine barges to St. Paul. It had earlier passed through Lake Pepin, which borders Minnesota and Wisconsin. The lake is the last major barrier to spring navigation because its ice is the last part of the river to break up.
The Corps’ St. Paul District maintains a 9-foot-deep navigation channel and operates 12 locks and dams to support navigation from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa.
The Corps measures ice thickness on Lake Pepin throughout the spring to report to tow companies about the impending ice-out. The average opening date of the navigation season has been March 20. Last year it was on March 19.
Timberwolves fall to Dallas in crucial tilt with massive playoff implications
Greitens denies new abuse allegations as he faces calls to exit Senate race
Sally C. Pipes: The private sector can help solve our doctor shortage
Mississippi River tow kicks off start of navigation season
Cam Talbot posts shutout to lead Wild past Golden Knights
Rest of Nets keep team afloat in Kevin Durant’s bench minutes for win over Jazz
Heat crumble to 113-106 loss against 76ers team lacking Embiid, Harden
Winderman’s view: The collective yawn of ‘We’re No.1′ plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
20 days in Mariupol: The team that documented a city’s agony, then barely escaped
Wisconsin couple’s baby born on I-94 in Woodbury came ‘scary’ fast
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?
Ahmaud Arbery killers convicted of federal hate crime in his death
Fire department responds to ‘confined space rescue’ in Fenton
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Louis-area family mourns Ukrainian man who helped with international adoptions
-
News4 weeks ago
‘Twin Cities Live’ co-host Elizabeth Ries was in ‘excruciating pain’ after breaking her ankle in three places
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Best Bookies to Use in 2022
-
Tech4 weeks ago
What is the Working Algorithm of Reverse Image Search?
-
News4 weeks ago
Northern Minnesota family named tallest in the world by Guinness World Records
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Everything You Need To Know About Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding
-
Business2 weeks ago
What Makes Cardboard Shipping Boxes So Special?