Entertainment

Trump Uses “N-Word” in Discussion About Russia’s Nuclear Threats

Published

59 seconds ago

on

google news
“Varney & Co.” host Stuart Varney continuously pressed former President Donald Trump to say the “n-word”

Entertainment

Viral video shows skimming device on card reader at 7-Eleven store: ‘Be careful, y’all’

Published

2 hours ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

google news

A viral video shows an illegal skimming overlay on a card reader at a 7-Eleven store on Shaw Avenue in Fresno

Entertainment

Heir Holiness, 50, admits she’s Daniel Kaluuya’s personal manager & spiritual adviser

Published

3 hours ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

google news

Heir Holiness admits she is Daniel Kaluuya’s “personal manager” after initially denying the rumors

Entertainment

Did host Trevor Noah pull strings to get Kanye West’s Grammy performance banned?

Published

22 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

google news

Kanye’s performance was yanked from this year’s Grammy Awards due to “concerning online behavior”

Trending

