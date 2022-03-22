News
Vikings to re-sign backup QB Sean Mannion, LB Nick Vigil to sign with Cardinals
Sean Mannion is in line to once again be Kirk Cousins’ backup.
The Vikings reached an agreement Tuesday to sign the veteran quarterback to a one-year contract, marking the fourth straight year he has been with the team under such a deal. He was Cousins’ backup the past three seasons.
Also Tuesday, Nick Vigil, a Vikings starting linebacker in 2021, reached a deal to sign a one-year contract with Arizona.
A source said Mannion’s deal with the Vikings is for just under $1.3 million and he will receive nearly $300,000 in guaranteed money. The Vikings also have quarterback Kellen Mond entering his second season, and he will compete with Mannion to be Cousins’ backup.
The move to sign Mannion was not a surprise. A source said last week there was “definitely a chance” of Mannion returning to the Vikings after Cousins reached an agreement on a contract extension, assuring him of being Minnesota’s starter for a fifth straight season. Mannion is very close to Cousins and helps him greatly in the quarterback room.
Also, Mannion has great familiarity with the offensive system the Vikings will run under new coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, both of whom came from the Los Angeles Rams. While Mannion wasn’t with either coach during his 2015-18 tenure with the Rams, he did spend 2017 and 2018 under coach Sean McVay. O’Connell and Phillips will implement a similar system to McVay’s.
Mannion has started two games in his three seasons with the Vikings. He started the 2019 season finale against Chicago when the Vikings rested Cousins with a playoff spot locked up. And he started the penultimate game of last season, when Cousins was on the COVID-19 reserve list; the Vikings lost that one 37-10 at Green Bay to be eliminated from the playoff race.
Vigil started 12 of the 16 games he played in his only season for Minnesota. He was usually the third starting linebacker but did have six games in which he played every snap due to injuries. Against the Cardinals last September, Vigil returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown for the only score of his six-year NFL career.
How will Wild split time in goal with Marc-Andre Fleury and Cam Talbot?
The fact that Wild general manager Bill Guerin felt comfortable enough to trade for the longtime star Marc-Andre Fleury on Monday says just as much about fellow goaltender Cam Talbot as it does about the future NHL hall of famer.
As much as he believed Fleury’s experience would give the Wild some swagger in the playoffs, Guerin probably wouldn’t have done the deal if he felt like it was going to tear apart the locker room. In his conversations with Talbot leading up to the trade deadline, Guerin knew that wasn’t going to be an issue.
“I’m so confident in Cam Talbot as a player and as a person that this will go well,” Guerin said. “We’re all after the same thing here. There’s no room for petty (expletive). We’re on a team together and we’re trying to win.”
That’s something Talbot acknowledged Monday night after posting a 28-save shutout to lead the Wild to a 3-0 home victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Asked how he planned to approach the situation with Fleury, his potential replacement for the stretch run, Talbot replied, “Just go out there and be a good teammate. That’s the best thing I can do.”
“Honestly, I’m looking forward to being his partner out here,” Talbot said. “We’re just going to play off each other, build something special here, and work towards our ultimate goal.”
The use of the word “partner” is a perfect example of Talbot’s professionalism. He’s not looking at it as a competition with Fleury despite what the outside noise might suggest. He knows the Wild are going to need both goaltenders if they want to succeed in the playoffs.
As for Fleury, he said he’s not trying to come in and take Talbot’s job. He has been part of a platoon in the past, occasionally ceding the crease to Matt Murray with Pittsburgh Penguins and Robin Lehner with the Golden Knights.
“I don’t like the competition between the guys,” Fleury said. “I think we’re both part of the team and both want to help.”
It raises the question: How do the Wild plan to split the time between the pipes?
Though there’s no doubt Fleury is going to get a chance to acclimate to his new teammates in the ice in the coming weeks, Talbot is playing so well right now that it doesn’t make sense to sit him for prolonged stretches.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Guerin said. “They are both going to play a significant amount.”
Not surprisingly, coach Dean Evason doubled down on that message.
“They can do it together, too, right?” Evason said. “We talk about our players all the time and it’s not one guy on our hockey club that’s scoring goals. Why should it be one guy stopping the pucks? We’re a team. That’s what’s Billy’s instilled in our group from the top down, and our players have clearly bought in to that.”
“We’re not changing our philosophy because we’ve got Marc-Andre Fleury here,” Evason added. “We’re going to evaluate after every game. We’re going game by game.”
That’s perfectly fine with Fleury. He’s not trying to be the savior. He just want to help the Wild chase down their first Stanley Cup.
“Hopefully I can help,” Fleury said. “It is already a great team. I think Cam’s a great goaltender. I’ll just try to pull my weight, try to do well and try to help win some games.”
New Dolphins lineman Connor Williams not limiting himself to guard, looks to fix 2021 penalty problem
As the Miami Dolphins await a decision from prime free-agent tackle Terron Armstead, they already have taken one step this offseason toward fixing a troublesome, concerning offensive line.
Former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams comes to Miami as one potential solution on a line that could probably use upgrades at four of the five positions.
Because of this, it’s unclear if Williams will remain where he has spent most of his professional career, left guard, or if he ends up playing elsewhere for the Dolphins. Left guard seems like a natural fit, based on his experience and Miami’s makeshift use there last season of former left tackle Austin Jackson, a struggling 2020 first-round pick.
“As of now, it is still really open,” Williams said in a Monday web conference with reporters. “After meeting the coaches and everything, they’ve seen my ability to play really any position. Obviously, most of my work in the league has been at guard and, at that, it has been at left guard and I feel most comfortable at left guard. But also, they understand that I can probably play tackle, I can play center and so it’s really wherever I’m needed and wherever I’m placed is where I’m willing to work.”
Williams, who turns 25 in May, noted he played tackle in college at Texas and has taken snaps at center in preseason games. In addition to left guard, the Dolphins could use help at either tackle spot or center. Armstead, who visited with the Dolphins on Monday, or another tackle could help fill one of those holes. Robert Hunt, a right guard in 2021, also played right tackle as a rookie in 2020.
Williams has brought those left tackle pass-blocking skills to guard with the Cowboys. He surrendered just one sack in 2021 and allowed 13 quarterback pressures, which was second-fewest among guards with at least 200 pass-blocking snaps. Pro Football Focus also tabbed Williams the league’s No. 10 run-blocking guard among those with the same number of run-blocking snaps.
The concerning part of Williams’ game last season, however, was the uptick in penalties. He had 11 accepted holding calls go against him. That after he had 10 in his first three NFL seasons combined.
Williams said that was uncharacteristic of him to commit that many holds.
“Honestly, it was a one-off year, and it’s not a reputation I’ve had in previous years,” he said. “I think a lot of things not going the right way and just build on the season.”
He comes to Miami with a mindset to fix that issue after it popped up for him in 2021.
“No excuses to be made, but just fine-tuning my craft and knowing when to let go and when not to and just focusing on the very details and just playing a cleaner game,” Williams said. “Honestly, that comes with an additional year of experience. One year at a time. This game is all about experience and live reps. The more you get those, the more you’re comfortable with it and the more you understand the full scope of what you’re doing.”
Williams also had just one false start go against him in 2021, the fewest since his rookie season, when he played nearly 300 fewer offensive snaps. He had three other declined or offsetting penalties called on him last year.
Williams feels he’s a good fit in the outside-zone running scheme new coach Mike McDaniel will install, and it was part of the reason he signed his two-year, $14 million deal with Miami that guarantees him $7.5 million.
“That was one of the best things we did in Dallas, was coming off the ball, running side to side, getting the D-line moving and getting the defense on their feet and then penetrating the defense with the run game,” Williams explained. “Once you get the defense on their heels, then you can get them in the air, you can dish it out.
“After talking to coach, you can tell his excitement in bringing this new zone scheme into Miami. That is part of the reason I’m here, is to be part of that building block of starting a great zone scheme.”
Williams, still young himself, brings some of the most experience among a Dolphins offensive line that returns Hunt, Jackson, Liam Eichenberg, Michael Deiter, Solomon Kindley, Robert Jones, Greg Little and Larnel Coleman. Williams recalls learning from the likes of Zack Martin, Travis Frederick, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins coming into the league at 20 years old.
“Just having a younger O-line group, it’s going to be exciting,” Williams said. “It’s going to be some good energy of just being able to get to work day-in and day-out with guys that are eager, that are hungry and just being able to grow as a unit together.”
Here’s what the Jets are doing to put more WR help around Zach Wilson
The Jets know they need to get more weapons to put around Zach Wilson.
So why hasn’t GM Joe Douglas been more aggressive in adding help at the wide receiver spot during free agency?
It’s starting to look clear what Douglas’ thinking is this offseason: 1) the Jets believe in Elijah Moore’s potential and 2) wide receivers are coming in next month’s draft.
When you look at how things stand here in late March, Gang Green’s receiver room for 2022 looks pretty much like it did during last year’s 4-13 campaign with Moore and Corey Davis as the lead horses. The Jets did re-sign fan favorite Braxton Berrios to a two-year, $12 million deal, but Jamison Crowder left to join AFC East rival Jamison Crowder.
Keelan Cole is still a free agent and the Jets haven’t closed the door on a reunion, according to sources. It just comes down to how active the market will be him.
Big names such as Robert Woods, Amari Cooper, Davante Adams, Christian Kirk and Allen Robinson were all available, but the Jets weren’t heavily after any of them for various reasons.
Naturally, this left Jets fans a bit frantic because so much of a young quarterback’s development is tied to the talent surrounding him.
Let’s start with Moore, last season’s find out of Ole Miss with the 34th overall pick. The Jets’ staff believes he has the ability to be a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL and can be the focal point of the passing attack.
The 5-10, 178-speedster finished his rookie campaign with 538 yards on 43 receptions with five touchdowns in 11 games (including six starts).
There’s been mention of Moore going in the slot because of his size even though he ran 70% of his routes from the outside spot, according to Next Gen Stats in 2021. But a source within the team said Moore is staying on the outside. He’ll rotate between the slot and outside, though, as the offense requires receivers to know all three spots.
The stretch of games that convinced the Jets of his No. 1 potential came between Week 8 and Week 13. Moore ranked sixth in the NFL in receiving yards (459), tied for first in touchdowns (five) and 10th in receptions (34). His performance stacked up with the likes of Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, Bills’ Stefon Diggs and Rams’ Cooper Kupp.
Moore is also working on his top-end speed to add another element to his game and stretch the field more often, according to someone close to him.
The main concern with Moore is his health. He missed time during training camp with a quad injury, missed a game after suffering a concussion against the Broncos and then missed the final five games after suffering another quad injury against the Eagles in Week 12.
If Moore can stay healthy, the Jets believe he can be the No. 1.
Second, the Jets are clearly targeting receiver help for Wilson through the draft. The question is how high up will they target a WR?
Gang Green currently has the No. 4, No. 10, No. 35 and No. 38 picks in the first two rounds.
It’s unlikely the Jets would select a receiver with the No. 4 pick, but at No. 10 they could select one of the marquee options of Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson or Chris Olave, USC’s Drake London, or Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.
London fits a type of receiver the Jets are missing in their offense.
The Jets want a big body receiver who can consistently make contested catches and be a big target in the red zone. Their receiver group had only 24 contested catches (Davis led with six) last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
How many times did Wilson throw a dime in a tight window and it was dropped in 2021? Countless
Adding a receiver who can win in tight windows with a defender attached to him is something the Jets desire.
What makes London attractive to some within the building from what I’ve heard is, “he has a skill set we don’t have.”
London, who had 1,084 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a junior, is 6-5.
In 2021, the majority of their contributing receivers were undersized in Moore, Berrios and Crowder. Davis and Cole are over six feet, but they don’t necessarily play with the level of physicality that London displays.
The only question is his top-end speed. His personal Pro Day is scheduled for April 5. He didn’t work out at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis because he was still rehabbing from a fractured ankle injury he suffered in October of last season.
Or the Jets could wait until the second round. The Jets have been boom or bust selecting receivers in the second round under Douglas. They hit on Moore, but dropped the ball with Denzel Mims in 2020.
So there’s inherent risk waiting until the second round, but here are some intriguing options.
Georgia’s George Pickens, who suffered a torn ACL in the spring of 2021 but came back during the later parts of the season, possesses a skill set of size, speed and athleticism at 6-3, 200 pounds. He ran a 4.47 at the combine.
Alabama’s Jameson Williams is a perplexing option because when he was healthy, he was the clear-cut No. 1 receiver in this class. Williams’ game-breaking speed was ungodly. He was the most dynamic receiver in college football. But he tore his ACL in the national championship game.
That hurt Williams’ stock. Could he fall to the second round? Maybe.
North Dakota State’s Christian Watson shot up draft boards after impressing at the Senior Bowl. The 6-4 receiver is a twitchy athlete who can play big but take the top off the defense. Watson ran a 4.36 at the combine.
Watson should be available in the second round. So there will be options if the Jets wait.
Gang Green will probably add a mid-level veteran receiver for depth purposes to account for the inevitable injuries that crop up. And there could be an unforeseen trade for a receiver as the Jets still have $30 million in cap space as the majority of their 2022 free agent signings have a low cap hit.
But, fear not Jets nation, Gang Green will be bringing in more help for Wilson.
