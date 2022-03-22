News
Vikings to re-sign backup quarterback Sean Mannion
Once again, Sean Mannion could be Kirk Cousins’ backup.
The Vikings reached an agreement Tuesday to sign Mannion to a one-year contract, marking the fourth straight year he has been with the team under such a deal. He was Cousins’ backup the past three seasons.
The move was not a surprise. A source had said last week there was “definitely a chance” of Mannion returning after Cousins had reached an agreement on a contract extension, assuring him of being Minnesota’s starter for a fifth straight season. Mannion is very close to Cousins and helps him greatly in the quarterback room.
Also, Mannion has great familiarity with the offensive system the Vikings will run under new coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who both came from the Los Angeles Rams. While Mannion wasn’t with either during his 2015-18 tenure with the Rams, he did spend 2017 and 2018 under coach Sean McVay. O’Connell and Phillips will implement a similar system to McVay’s.
The Vikings also have quarterback Kellen Mond entering his second season. He will battle Mannion to be Cousins’ backup.
Mannion has started two games in his three Minnesota seasons. He started the 2019 finale against Chicago when the Vikings rested Cousins due to having a playoff spot locked up. And he started the penultimate game of last season, when Cousins was on the COVID-19 reserve list and the Vikings lost 37-10 at Green Bay to be eliminated from the playoff race.
New Ramsey County corrections director appointed
Ramsey County has given Monica Long a promotion, moving her into the role of director of community corrections.
Long has been with Ramsey County Community Corrections since 2019, serving as deputy director of the field services division where she oversees a range of adult and juvenile probation services. Prior to that, she worked as a director and division manager with Chisago County Health and Human Services and held several leadership positions at corrections and human service agencies in Pennsylvania.
Long, who lives in Shoreview, will begin her new role April. She will succeed John Klavins, who is retiring this month after leading the department since 2015.
Magic’s Jonathan Isaac suffers ‘minor’ setback during rehab
Jonathan Isaac recently suffered a setback during his rehab from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, but he’s still expected to return to the floor for the start of next season.
Isaac sustained a minor right hamstring injury during his rehab and underwent a small surgical procedure, according to Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman.
The injury occurred March 15 during Isaac’s rehab session hours after the team announced he’d miss the remainder of the season. He had surgery last Thursday.
Isaac hasn’t played since tearing his left ACL in the “bubble” on Aug. 2, 2020, after the league returned from a four-month hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He missed the entire 2020-21 season because of the injury, making this season the second consecutive one Isaac will miss because of the knee injury.
Isaac and Weltman said last week there hadn’t been a setback — aggravating the left knee or any other injury — during Isaac’s rehab
Isaac, the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, is in the first season of a 4-year, $69.6 million extension he signed with the Magic in December 2020.
He had just recovered from a major left knee injury he sustained in January 2020 before tearing his ACL during the league’s restart.
Isaac will finish this season having only played 34 of 227 possible regular-season games since the start of the 2019-20 season.
The Magic remain optimistic Isaac will be ready to return by the start of the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after he tore his ACL.
Training camp is expected to start at the end of September.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Dennis Gates takes over as Missouri’s head basketball coach
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri is hiring wildly successful Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates to help rebuild a long-floundering program that has churned through seven head and interim coaches since Norm Stewart prowled the sidelines in Columbia.
The university’s Board of Curators approved Gates’ hiring on Tuesday.
The 42-year-old Gates took over Cleveland State’s program in 2019 and, after winning just 11 games in his first season, engineered one of the biggest turnarounds in Division I basketball. The Vikings went 19-8 and made the NCAA Tournament last season, then went 20-11 and lost in the first round of the NIT this season.
Gates replaces Cuonzo Martin, who was fired after his third losing season in five years at Missouri.
One of the up-and-coming coaches in college hoops, Gates signed a revised contract in May 2021 that paid him $550,000 a year and made him the highest-earning coach in the Horizon League. Gates will be paid much more handsomely by Missouri, though, which lavished upon Martin a seven-year contract that guaranteed him $21 million total.
Gates is the first significant hiring by athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois, who arrived at Missouri in August.
The pressure is on for Reed-Francois’s move to work out. Her decision to fire Martin, who was 78-77 with the Tigers but had helped the basketball program — and the athletic department — navigate several years of social unrest on campus, was met with almost universal scorn from those within the close-knit college basketball coaching fraternity.
Missouri has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2010, a period of ineptitude that in part cost not only Martin but also Frank Haith and Kim Anderson their jobs. The Tigers have never made it to the Final Four.
Gates grew up in Chicago and was a three-time captain for California before embarking on his coaching career, first as an intern for the Los Angeles Clippers. He spent time at Florida State and Marquette as a graduate assistant before stints on the bench at California, Northern Illinois, Nevada and alongside Leonard Hamilton at Florida State.
He helped to recruit lottery pick Jonathan Isaac and stars such as M.J. Walker and Terance Mann to Tallahassee.
Gates’ wife, Jocelyn, was hired as a senior associate athletic director at Ohio State last summer. It’s unclear whether she will remain there or if a job will be become available within the Missouri athletic department.
