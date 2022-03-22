Vikings to re-sign backup quarterback Sean Mannion

Once again, Sean Mannion could be Kirk Cousins’ backup.

The Vikings reached an agreement Tuesday to sign Mannion to a one-year contract, marking the fourth straight year he has been with the team under such a deal. He was Cousins’ backup the past three seasons.

The move was not a surprise. A source had said last week there was “definitely a chance” of Mannion returning after Cousins had reached an agreement on a contract extension, assuring him of being Minnesota’s starter for a fifth straight season. Mannion is very close to Cousins and helps him greatly in the quarterback room.

Also, Mannion has great familiarity with the offensive system the Vikings will run under new coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who both came from the Los Angeles Rams. While Mannion wasn’t with either during his 2015-18 tenure with the Rams, he did spend 2017 and 2018 under coach Sean McVay. O’Connell and Phillips will implement a similar system to McVay’s.

The Vikings also have quarterback Kellen Mond entering his second season. He will battle Mannion to be Cousins’ backup.

Mannion has started two games in his three Minnesota seasons. He started the 2019 finale against Chicago when the Vikings rested Cousins due to having a playoff spot locked up. And he started the penultimate game of last season, when Cousins was on the COVID-19 reserve list and the Vikings lost 37-10 at Green Bay to be eliminated from the playoff race.