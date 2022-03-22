Connect with us

Entertainment

Viral video shows skimming device on card reader at 7-Eleven store: ‘Be careful, y’all’

Published

40 seconds ago

on

google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A viral video shows an illegal skimming overlay on a card reader at a 7-Eleven store on Shaw Avenue in Fresno

The post Viral video shows skimming device on card reader at 7-Eleven store: ‘Be careful, y’all’ first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Entertainment

Heir Holiness, 50, admits she’s Daniel Kaluuya’s personal manager & spiritual adviser

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 22, 2022

By

google news

Heir Holiness admits she is Daniel Kaluuya’s “personal manager” after initially denying the rumors

The post Heir Holiness, 50, admits she’s Daniel Kaluuya’s personal manager & spiritual adviser first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Did host Trevor Noah pull strings to get Kanye West’s Grammy performance banned?

Published

20 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

google news

Kanye’s performance was yanked from this year’s Grammy Awards due to “concerning online behavior”

The post Did host Trevor Noah pull strings to get Kanye West’s Grammy performance banned? first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Body Language 101: Kendall Jenner leads Devin Booker around like a child

Published

22 hours ago

on

March 21, 2022

By

google news

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker dined with friends, Justin and Hailey Bieber, at Giorgio Baldi

The post Body Language 101: Kendall Jenner leads Devin Booker around like a child first appeared on Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment | Sandra Rose.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending