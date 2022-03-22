News
Winderman’s view: The collective yawn of ‘We’re No.1′ plus other Heat-76ers thoughts
Observations and other notes of interest from Monday night’s 113-106 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers:
— If you didn’t know better, or perhaps if you did, it appears few beyond the Heat are prioritizing the No. 1 seed in the East.
— And based on Monday night, perhaps even not the Heat.
— Shortly after it was announced that James Harden would join Joel Embiid as a 76ers spectator for Monday night’s game, Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers spoke of the true priority of the first round.
— Getting a top-four seed in the East.
— Not necessarily at No. 1 . . . or No. 2 . . . or No. 3.
— Just, as Rivers said, at least securing homecourt advantage in the first round.
— Potentially only in the first round.
— That’s where the 2021-22 East stands.
— With so many traps that there does not appear to be a comfortable seed.
— Or any spot less safe than another.
— So the Heat seemingly will be left to finish the job with No. 1.
— Then with a keen eye on the play-in round that will produce Nos. 7-8 in the East.
— Because there is no banner for a top seed in the East.
— Only for winning the conference in the playoffs.
— With that story two months from being written.
— Seemingly not matter how the seeds shake out.
— That made Monday night a night that mattered.
— And didn’t matter.
— Jimmy Butler was back in the Heat starting lineup, after sitting out Friday night’s home victory over the Thunder.
— Butler had last played in last Tuesday’s victory over the Pistons, when he went out in the first half with a sprained right ankle.
— That got the Heat back to their preferred starting lineup of Butler, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry.
— Tyler Herro then entered with 5:31 left in the opening period, after Lowry was called for his second foul, on a night the Heat with without Gabe Vincent due to a toe contusion.
— The Heat also were without Kyle Guy, who remains with G League Sioux Falls.
— Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Markieff Morris followed together as Erik Spoelstra’s next three subs.
— With Morris cast at center.
— The game was Strus’ 100th regular-season appearance.
— Herro’s ninth point moved him past Dwyane Wade’s Heat single-season record for bench points, of 1,028 in 2018-19.
— Herro’s first defensive rebound was the 700th of his career.
— Herro’s second basket moved him past Tyler Johnson for 25th on the Heat all-time list.
— Herro’s first 3-point attempt moved him past LeBron James for 13th on the Heat all-time list.
— Butler’s sixth made shot moved him past Jamal Mashburn for 23rd on the Heat all-time list.
— Spoelstra went in unconcerned about the 76ers being shorthanded, without Embiid and Harden.
— “We’re at the end, where you can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said of the regular season drawing to a close April 10. “We have some things that we want to work on.”
— He added, “We do have some new things that we’re trying to look at. And we’re trying to get ready for this postseason. We’re using every one of these days as an opportunity to get better.”
— And, “We want to gear up. We want to get ready. It’s going to be that time before we know it.”
— The playoffs open April 16.
— Of Morris’ ongoing return from a 58-game absence due to whiplash, Spoelstra said, “I just think if he’s out there, he can complement a lot of the guys that have gained a lot of confidence this season while he was out and have really taken big steps forward, particularly some of our young guys. And I think he complements them really well.”
— Spoelstra again took time to address the NCAA Tournament success of the University of Miami.
— “We all feel connected with that, that we’re slowly turning the 305 and South Florida into a basketball town, and the Hurricanes are a part of that,” he said.
— Of 72-year-old Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga, Spoelstra said, “He’s as young as he’s ever been.”
()
20 days in Mariupol: The team that documented a city’s agony, then barely escaped
By MSTYSLAV CHERNOV
MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — The Russians were hunting us down. They had a list of names, including ours, and they were closing in.
We were the only international journalists left in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and we had been documenting its siege by Russian troops for more than two weeks. We were reporting inside the hospital when gunmen began stalking the corridors. Surgeons gave us white scrubs to wear as camouflage.
Suddenly at dawn, a dozen soldiers burst in: “Where are the journalists, for fuck’s sake?”
I looked at their armbands, blue for Ukraine, and tried to calculate the odds that they were Russians in disguise. I stepped forward to identify myself. “We’re here to get you out,” they said.
The walls of the surgery shook from artillery and machine gun fire outside, and it seemed safer to stay inside. But the Ukrainian soldiers were under orders to take us with them.
___
Mstyslav Chernov is a video journalist for The Associated Press. This is his account of the siege of Mariupol, as documented with photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and told to correspondent Lori Hinnant.
___
We ran into the street, abandoning the doctors who had sheltered us, the pregnant women who had been shelled and the people who slept in the hallways because they had nowhere else to go. I felt terrible leaving them all behind.
Nine minutes, maybe 10, an eternity through roads and bombed-out apartment buildings. As shells crashed nearby, we dropped to the ground. Time was measured from one shell to the next, our bodies tense and breath held. Shockwave after shockwave jolted my chest, and my hands went cold.
We reached an entryway, and armored cars whisked us to a darkened basement. Only then did we learn from a policeman why the Ukrainians had risked the lives of soldiers to extract us from the hospital.
“If they catch you, they will get you on camera and they will make you say that everything you filmed is a lie,” he said. “All your efforts and everything you have done in Mariupol will be in vain.”
The officer, who had once begged us to show the world his dying city, now pleaded with us to go. He nudged us toward the thousands of battered cars preparing to leave Mariupol.
It was March 15. We had no idea if we would make it out alive.
____
As a teenager growing up in Ukraine in the city of Kharkiv, just 20 miles from the Russian border, I learned how to handle a gun as part of the school curriculum. It seemed pointless. Ukraine, I reasoned, was surrounded by friends.
I have since covered wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and the disputed territory of Nagorno Karabakh, trying to show the world the devastation first-hand. But when the Americans and then the Europeans evacuated their embassy staffs from the city of Kyiv this winter, and when I pored over maps of the Russian troop build-up just across from my hometown, my only thought was, “My poor country.”
In the first few days of the war, the Russians bombed the enormous Freedom Square in Kharkiv, where I had hung out until my 20s.
I knew Russian forces would see the eastern port city of Mariupol as a strategic prize because of its location on the Sea of Azov. So on the evening of Feb. 23, I headed there with my long-time colleague Evgeniy Maloletka, a Ukrainian photographer for The Associated Press, in his white Volkswagen van.
On the way, we started worrying about spare tires, and found online a man nearby willing to sell to us in the middle of the night. We explained to him and to a cashier at the all-night grocery store that we were preparing for war. They looked at us like we were crazy.
We pulled into Mariupol at 3:30 a.m. The war started an hour later.
About a quarter of Mariupol’s 430,000 residents left in those first days, while they still could. But few people believed a war was coming, and by the time most realized their mistake, it was too late.
One bomb at a time, the Russians cut electricity, water, food supplies and finally, crucially, the cell phone, radio and television towers. The few other journalists in the city got out before the last connections were gone and a full blockade settled in.
The absence of information in a blockade accomplishes two goals.
Chaos is the first. People don’t know what’s going on, and they panic. At first I couldn’t understand why Mariupol fell apart so quickly. Now I know it was because of the lack of communication.
Impunity is the second goal. With no information coming out of a city, no pictures of demolished buildings and dying children, the Russian forces could do whatever they wanted. If not for us, there would be nothing.
That’s why we took such risks to be able to send the world what we saw, and that’s what made Russia angry enough to hunt us down.
I have never, ever felt that breaking the silence was so important.
___
The deaths came fast. On Feb. 27, we watched as a doctor tried to save a little girl hit by shrapnel. She died.
A second child died, then a third. Ambulances stopped picking up the wounded because people couldn’t call them without a signal, and they couldn’t navigate the bombed-out streets.
The doctors pleaded with us to film families bringing in their own dead and wounded, and let us use their dwindling generator power for our cameras. No one knows what’s going on in our city, they said.
Shelling hit the hospital and the houses around. It shattered the windows of our van, blew a hole into its side and punctured a tire. Sometimes we would run out to film a burning house and then run back amid the explosions.
There was still one place in the city to get a steady connection, outside a looted grocery store on Budivel’nykiv Avenue. Once a day, we drove there and crouched beneath the stairs to upload photos and video to the world. The stairs wouldn’t have done much to protect us, but it felt safer than being out in the open.
The signal vanished by March 3. We tried to send our video from the 7th-floor windows of the hospital. It was from there that we saw the last shreds of the solid middle-class city of Mariupol come apart.
The Port City superstore was being looted, and we headed that way through artillery and machine gunfire. Dozens of people ran and pushed shopping carts loaded with electronics, food, clothes.
A shell exploded on the roof of the store, throwing me to the ground outside. I tensed, awaiting a second hit, and cursed myself a hundred times because my camera wasn’t on to record it.
And there it was, another shell hitting the apartment building next to me with a terrible whoosh. I shrank behind a corner for cover.
A teenager passed by rolling an office chair loaded with electronics, boxes tumbling off the sides. “My friends were there and the shell hit 10 meters from us,” he told me. “I have no idea what happened to them.”
We raced back to the hospital. Within 20 minutes, the injured came in, some of them scooped into shopping carts.
For several days, the only link we had to the outside world was through a satellite phone. And the only spot where that phone worked was out in the open, right next to a shell crater. I would sit down, make myself small and try to catch the connection.
Everybody was asking, please tell us when the war will be over. I had no answer.
Every single day, there would be a rumor that the Ukrainian army was going to come to break through the siege. But no one came.
___
By this time I had witnessed deaths at the hospital, corpses in the streets, dozens of bodies shoved into a mass grave. I had seen so much death that I was filming almost without taking it in.
On March 9, twin airstrikes shredded the plastic taped over our van’s windows. I saw the fireball just a heartbeat before pain pierced my inner ear, my skin, my face.
We watched smoke rise from a maternity hospital. When we arrived, emergency workers were still pulling bloodied pregnant women from the ruins.
Our batteries were almost out of juice, and we had no connection to send the images. Curfew was minutes away. A police officer overheard us talking about how to get news of the hospital bombing out.
“This will change the course of the war,” he said. He took us to a power source and an internet connection.
We had recorded so many dead people and dead children, an endless line. I didn’t understand why he thought still more deaths could change anything.
I was wrong.
In the dark, we sent the images by lining up three mobile phones with the video file split into three parts to speed the process up. It took hours, well beyond curfew. The shelling continued, but the officers assigned to escort us through the city waited patiently.
Then our link to the world outside Mariupol was again severed.
We went back to an empty hotel basement with an aquarium now filled with dead goldfish. In our isolation, we knew nothing about a growing Russian disinformation campaign to discredit our work.
The Russian Embassy in London put out two tweets calling the AP photos fake and claiming a pregnant woman was an actress. The Russian ambassador held up copies of the photos at a U.N. Security Council meeting and repeated lies about the attack on the maternity hospital.
In the meantime, in Mariupol, we were inundated with people asking us for the latest news from the war. So many people came to me and said, please film me so my family outside the city will know I’m alive.
By this time, no Ukrainian radio or TV signal was working in Mariupol. The only radio you could catch broadcast twisted Russian lies — that Ukrainians were holding Mariupol hostage, shooting at buildings, developing chemical weapons. The propaganda was so strong that some people we talked to believed it despite the evidence of their own eyes.
The message was constantly repeated, in Soviet style: Mariupol is surrounded. Surrender your weapons.
On March 11, in a brief call without details, our editor asked if we could find the women who survived the maternity hospital airstrike to prove their existence. I realized the footage must have been powerful enough to provoke a response from the Russian government.
We found them at a hospital on the front line, some with babies and others in labor. We also learned that one woman had lost her baby and then her own life.
We went up to the 7th floor to send the video from the tenuous Internet link. From there, I watched as tank after tank rolled up alongside the hospital compound, each marked with the letter Z that had become the Russian emblem for the war.
We were surrounded: Dozens of doctors, hundreds of patients, and us.
___
The Ukrainian soldiers who had been protecting the hospital had vanished. And the path to our van, with our food, water and equipment, was covered by a Russian sniper who had already struck a medic venturing outside.
Hours passed in darkness, as we listened to the explosions outside. That’s when the soldiers came to get us, shouting in Ukrainian.
It didn’t feel like a rescue. It felt like we were just being moved from one danger to another. By this time, nowhere in Mariupol was safe, and there was no relief. You could die at any moment.
I felt amazingly grateful to the soldiers, but also numb. And ashamed that I was leaving.
We crammed into a Hyundai with a family of three and pulled into a 5-kilometer-long traffic jam out of the city. Around 30,000 people made it out of Mariupol that day — so many that Russian soldiers had no time to look closely into cars with windows covered with flapping bits of plastic.
People were nervous. They were fighting, screaming at each other. Every minute there was an airplane or airstrike. The ground shook.
We crossed 15 Russian checkpoints. At each, the mother sitting in the front of our car would pray furiously, loud enough for us to hear.
As we drove through them — the third, the tenth, the 15th, all manned with soldiers with heavy weapons — my hopes that Mariupol was going to survive were fading. I understood that just to reach the city, the Ukrainian army would have to break through so much ground. And it wasn’t going to happen.
At sunset, we came to a bridge destroyed by the Ukrainians to stop the Russian advance. A Red Cross convoy of about 20 cars was stuck there already. We all turned off the road together into fields and back lanes.
The guards at checkpoint No. 15 spoke Russian in the rough accent of the Caucasus. They ordered the whole convoy to cut the headlights to conceal the arms and equipment parked on the roadside. I could barely make out the white Z painted on the vehicles.
As we pulled up to the sixteenth checkpoint, we heard voices. Ukrainian voices. I felt an overwhelming relief. The mother in the front of the car burst into tears. We were out.
We were the last journalists in Mariupol. Now there are none.
We are still flooded by messages from people wanting to learn the fate of loved ones we photographed and filmed. They write to us desperately and intimately, as though we are not strangers, as though we can help them.
When a Russian airstrike hit a theater where hundreds of people had taken shelter late last week, I could pinpoint exactly where we should go to learn about survivors, to hear firsthand what it was like to be trapped for endless hours beneath piles of rubble. I know that building and the destroyed homes around it. I know people who are trapped underneath it.
And on Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said Russia had bombed an art school with about 400 people in it in Mariupol.
But we can no longer get there.
Wisconsin couple’s baby born on I-94 in Woodbury came ‘scary’ fast
Baily Bieniek-Phelps has a history of fast labor, so she was extra prepared for the birth of her fifth child.
The New Richmond, Wis., woman scheduled a St. Paul induction for Friday, one week ahead of her April 1 due date.
Her daughter, Ariel Olive Marie Bieniek-Phelps, had other plans.
When Baily’s water broke while lying in bed around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, she and her husband woke their eldest child, called Grandma and began racing to the Mother Baby Center at United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota.
Dad topped speeds of 80 mph on the interstate. “We figured we had a good excuse if we got pulled over,” Baily said in an interview Monday.
They got as far as the Radio Drive off-ramp on Interstate 94.
“When we got to Woodbury, I said, ‘Babe, you need to pull over. She’s coming out,’” Baily said. “He was, like, ‘Are you serious?’”
Ariel was born in the passenger seat of her parents’ 2020 Ford Explorer on the shoulder of the Radio Drive off-ramp around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
After stopping the car, Timothy Bieniek-Phelps jumped out and ran around to open the passenger door. As he removed his wife’s pants, he saw that Ariel’s head already was out.
“He was such a champ about it,” Baily Bieniek-Phelps said. “Thank God, he paid attention to the other four kids when they were being born. He just looked at me and said, ‘Babe, take a big breath and push,’ and I pushed once and she was out.”
Timothy Bieniek-Phelps used a shoelace from one of his Chuck Taylors to tie her umbilical cord, she said.
Woodbury Ambulance medics arrived 10 minutes after the birth, loaded the mother and child into the back of the ambulance and let Timothy Bieniek-Phelps cut the cord, she said.
Ariel, who weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, has blue eyes and dark-blonde hair. She was sleeping peacefully at the hospital on Monday, her mom reports.
The couple have four other children: Remington, 10; Wesson, 6; December, 5; and Benjamin, 2.
Bieniek-Phelps, 33, said she labored for about 19 hours with Remington but the others took two hours or less.
“Our daughter, December, took about an hour and a half,” she said, “so we arranged for Benjamin to be induced. From water break to birth, it was 1 hour, 20 minutes.”
Ariel beat her brother’s record Sunday night with a 40-minute labor.
“They talk about these long, scary labors, but nobody says how scary a quick labor can be,” said Baily Bieniek-Phelps, who works for Andersen Corp. in Bayport.
There was no time to take a painkiller – not even an aspirin or ibuprofen, she said.
“The only one I had an epidural with was my firstborn,” she said. “I planned to do a natural birth anyway — just not, like, out-in-the-nature kind of natural birth.”
MN Capitol’s stately cafe reopens for first time since March 2020
Jon Kelly, director of government affairs for the Minnesota Department of Commerce, was so excited he wore socks with hamburgers on them.
Jeremy Estenson, a lobbyist with the Taft law firm, described it as “by far, the best day in a long time.”
Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, invited her son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren to celebrate.
And what was the momentous occasion? The cafeteria was open.
In a small-but-symbolic signal that the heart of Minnesota’s government is returning to its pre-pandemic rhythms, the Rathskeller Cafe inside the basement of the Minnesota Capitol reopened to the public Monday after being closed since March 2020, when coronavirus concerns shut it down.
Traffic was modest Monday inside the Rathskeller, a stately Beaux-Arts hall with German-themed frescoes overlooking mosaic-tile flooring. (Rathkellers, or ratskellers, originated in Germany as bars or restaurants in governmental building basements.)
“Sales were good, but not great,” said Larry Wojciechowski, district manager for Taher Catering Services, which for more than a decade has contracted with the state to run the Rathskeller and several other cafeterias in state-owned buildings, including two others on the Capitol campus. “Hopefully, as the word gets out, people will get back into the habit.”
For as long as anyone can remember, the archways and alcoves that were part of architect Cass Gilbert’s original design of the Capitol have afforded lawmakers, lobbyists and others who walk the halls of influence a chance to hobnob and share a meal. When the Legislature is in session, the place can be a bustling mishmash of lawmakers hustling for a bite between meetings, sign-toting activists, foreign tourists and perhaps a clutch of field-tripping schoolchildren.
That all ended March 17, 2020, when the Capitol — and much of the state — all but shut down for the pandemic. But the Rathskeller wasn’t mothballed. State workers kept the facility in working order, and when civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd prompted hundreds of law enforcement and National Guard soldiers to quarter in the halls of the Capitol, it briefly reopened to serve them.
However, for those who clock in at the Capitol — primarily staff, lawmakers, journalists and lobbyists — the absence of an on-site food option has been a nagging reminder of a diminished existence since the building reopened to the public in June.
“I couldn’t really enjoy lunch with my son,” said Christine Zimmer, a veteran lobbyist who on Monday dined with her son, Dom Lonetti, legislative assistant for state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault.
A recent college grad who started his job last year, Lonetti used to cruise the Capitol halls and tunnels in Heelys (wheeled shoes) as a youngster. “I have vague memories of coming here to eat with my mom, but since I’ve been working here, I haven’t been able to actually eat here. I’ve just been brown-bagging it,” he said.
HOUSE OFFICES OPEN
Monday also marked the first day the State Office Building, which houses the offices of the House of Representatives, reopened to anyone other than staff and House members, with limited hours and restrictions. The Senate Office Building has been open for some time, but also with restrictions.
The other cafeterias around the Capitol campus, which traditionally served the thousands of state workers who office there, have yet to announce their reopening dates.
“We’ve got to be really cautious about reopenings,” Wojciechowski said. “You could have a place with 500 workers and 500 people at work, or you could have a place with 5,000 workers and five people are at work.”
The Rathskeller Cafe is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays while the Legislature is in session.
