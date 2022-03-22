News
Wisconsin couple’s baby born on I-94 in Woodbury came ‘scary’ fast
Baily Bieniek-Phelps has a history of fast labor, so she was extra prepared for the birth of her fifth child.
The New Richmond, Wis., woman scheduled a St. Paul induction for Friday, one week ahead of her April 1 due date.
Her daughter, Ariel Olive Marie Bieniek-Phelps, had other plans.
When Baily’s water broke while lying in bed around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, she and her husband woke their eldest child, called Grandma and began racing to the Mother Baby Center at United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota.
Dad topped speeds of 80 mph on the interstate. “We figured we had a good excuse if we got pulled over,” Baily said in an interview Monday.
They got as far as the Radio Drive off-ramp on Interstate 94.
“When we got to Woodbury, I said, ‘Babe, you need to pull over. She’s coming out,’” Baily said. “He was, like, ‘Are you serious?’”
Ariel was born in the passenger seat of her parents’ 2020 Ford Explorer on the shoulder of the Radio Drive off-ramp around 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
After stopping the car, Timothy Bieniek-Phelps jumped out and ran around to open the passenger door. As he removed his wife’s pants, he saw that Ariel’s head already was out.
“He was such a champ about it,” Baily Bieniek-Phelps said. “Thank God, he paid attention to the other four kids when they were being born. He just looked at me and said, ‘Babe, take a big breath and push,’ and I pushed once and she was out.”
Timothy Bieniek-Phelps used a shoelace from one of his Chuck Taylors to tie her umbilical cord, she said.
Woodbury Ambulance medics arrived 10 minutes after the birth, loaded the mother and child into the back of the ambulance and let Timothy Bieniek-Phelps cut the cord, she said.
Ariel, who weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces, has blue eyes and dark-blonde hair. She was sleeping peacefully at the hospital on Monday, her mom reports.
The couple have four other children: Remington, 10; Wesson, 6; December, 5; and Benjamin, 2.
Bieniek-Phelps, 33, said she labored for about 19 hours with Remington but the others took two hours or less.
“Our daughter, December, took about an hour and a half,” she said, “so we arranged for Benjamin to be induced. From water break to birth, it was 1 hour, 20 minutes.”
Ariel beat her brother’s record Sunday night with a 40-minute labor.
“They talk about these long, scary labors, but nobody says how scary a quick labor can be,” said Baily Bieniek-Phelps, who works for Andersen Corp. in Bayport.
There was no time to take a painkiller – not even an aspirin or ibuprofen, she said.
“The only one I had an epidural with was my firstborn,” she said. “I planned to do a natural birth anyway — just not, like, out-in-the-nature kind of natural birth.”
MN Capitol’s stately cafe reopens for first time since March 2020
Jon Kelly, director of government affairs for the Minnesota Department of Commerce, was so excited he wore socks with hamburgers on them.
Jeremy Estenson, a lobbyist with the Taft law firm, described it as “by far, the best day in a long time.”
Rep. Marion O’Neill, R-Maple Lake, invited her son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren to celebrate.
And what was the momentous occasion? The cafeteria was open.
In a small-but-symbolic signal that the heart of Minnesota’s government is returning to its pre-pandemic rhythms, the Rathskeller Cafe inside the basement of the Minnesota Capitol reopened to the public Monday after being closed since March 2020, when coronavirus concerns shut it down.
Traffic was modest Monday inside the Rathskeller, a stately Beaux-Arts hall with German-themed frescoes overlooking mosaic-tile flooring. (Rathkellers, or ratskellers, originated in Germany as bars or restaurants in governmental building basements.)
“Sales were good, but not great,” said Larry Wojciechowski, district manager for Taher Catering Services, which for more than a decade has contracted with the state to run the Rathskeller and several other cafeterias in state-owned buildings, including two others on the Capitol campus. “Hopefully, as the word gets out, people will get back into the habit.”
For as long as anyone can remember, the archways and alcoves that were part of architect Cass Gilbert’s original design of the Capitol have afforded lawmakers, lobbyists and others who walk the halls of influence a chance to hobnob and share a meal. When the Legislature is in session, the place can be a bustling mishmash of lawmakers hustling for a bite between meetings, sign-toting activists, foreign tourists and perhaps a clutch of field-tripping schoolchildren.
That all ended March 17, 2020, when the Capitol — and much of the state — all but shut down for the pandemic. But the Rathskeller wasn’t mothballed. State workers kept the facility in working order, and when civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd prompted hundreds of law enforcement and National Guard soldiers to quarter in the halls of the Capitol, it briefly reopened to serve them.
However, for those who clock in at the Capitol — primarily staff, lawmakers, journalists and lobbyists — the absence of an on-site food option has been a nagging reminder of a diminished existence since the building reopened to the public in June.
“I couldn’t really enjoy lunch with my son,” said Christine Zimmer, a veteran lobbyist who on Monday dined with her son, Dom Lonetti, legislative assistant for state Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault.
A recent college grad who started his job last year, Lonetti used to cruise the Capitol halls and tunnels in Heelys (wheeled shoes) as a youngster. “I have vague memories of coming here to eat with my mom, but since I’ve been working here, I haven’t been able to actually eat here. I’ve just been brown-bagging it,” he said.
HOUSE OFFICES OPEN
Monday also marked the first day the State Office Building, which houses the offices of the House of Representatives, reopened to anyone other than staff and House members, with limited hours and restrictions. The Senate Office Building has been open for some time, but also with restrictions.
The other cafeterias around the Capitol campus, which traditionally served the thousands of state workers who office there, have yet to announce their reopening dates.
“We’ve got to be really cautious about reopenings,” Wojciechowski said. “You could have a place with 500 workers and 500 people at work, or you could have a place with 5,000 workers and five people are at work.”
The Rathskeller Cafe is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays while the Legislature is in session.
Motorist with revoked license charged with killing Burnsville priest as he rode his bike in Rosemount
A Minneapolis man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in the death of a Burnsville priest who was struck last fall while riding his bicycle in Rosemount.
Trejean Derrell Curry, 26, was driving with a revoked license when he fatally struck the Rev. Dennis Keith Dempsey on Oct. 25, as the 73-year-old rode his bike on the shoulder of County Road 42 in Rosemount, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in Dakota County District Court.
A warrant was issued March 17 for Curry’s arrest; he could not be reached for comment. If convicted, Curry faces up to 10 years in prison.
Dempsey, who lived in Apple Valley, had recently been installed as the parish priest at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville when he was killed, after serving for 15 years at the Church of St. Dominic in Northfield.
Curry was driving west in a sedan on County Road 42 near Auburn Avenue about 3:20 p.m. when he struck Dempsey, the criminal complaint said.
County Road 42 is a four-lane road with two eastbound and two westbound lanes separated by a grassy median. Curry allegedly told police he was driving in the right-most westbound lane at the time of the crash, and that Dempsey swerved in front of him.
However, the Minnesota State Patrol determined that Dempsey was on the shoulder of the road when Curry veered from the travel lane and struck him at between 54 and 63 mph, according to the complaint. The speed limit on that stretch of County Road 42 is 55 mph.
The State Patrol’s crash analysis found that the skid marks from Curry’s car were to the right of the solid white line that separates the travel lane from the shoulder, and that the skid mark made by Dempsey’s bicycle when he was struck was near the center of the shoulder, the complaint said.
“Curry’s phone was recovered and analyzed,” the charges against him say. “The analysis revealed that leading up to the crash the screen on Curry’s phone was on. A music application was in use.”
Shortly after the crash, Curry sent a text message to someone that read, “Just got in a accident biker got in the way,” according to the complaint.
An analysis of Curry’s blood did not detect any drugs or alcohol.
Curry has been convicted nine times for driving without a license, Minnesota court records show. About a month before the crash, Curry was convicted of driving 100 mph in a 70-mph zone.
St. Louis police, firefighter unions push for pay increases
ST. LOUIS — Monday afternoon outside City Hall in downtown St. Louis, members of the police and firefighter’s unions gathered to talk about the lack of pay.
“We need almost 10 to 50 percent increases depending on the classification just to get up to the minimum salary sighted by the study,” said Emily Perez, attorney for Local 73.
Leaders of the two unions representing almost all first responders employed by the City of St. Louis, the Police Officers Association (SLPOA) and the International Association of Firefighters Local 73 (IAFF73), talked about the future of public safety as contract negotiations loom on the horizon.
“It takes our dispatchers 21 years to make what a dispatcher makes in St. Louis County starts with, so that’s how drastically underpaid our dispatchers are,” said Jay Schroeder, with the Police Officers Association. “That’s another reason we can’t keep dispatchers here. They’ll come, they’ll train and go to a better paying job out in the county.”
The groups said an influx of millions from federal pandemic relief dollars to the historic Rams settlement means the city will have a surplus of money to finally pay fire, EMT, and police officers the pay they deserve.
“We’re always negotiating for better pay,” said Demetris Alfred, the president of Local 73. “Over the years it seems like it falls on deaf ears. That doesn’t mean we haven’t gotten anything but what it means it’s just not up to par with the rest of the nation or rest of the regional area.”
Earlier this year Mayor Tishaura Jones named John Molten Jr. the personnel director for the city. The firefighters union has a lawsuit filed over that hiring, fearing too much power in a position that was considered apolitical since the 1940s. This city-funded study was done last May, but the firefighters union used the sunshine law to find the results proving they are all underpaid severely.
