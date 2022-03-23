5 Mistakes To Avoid If You Are At Fault In A Car Accident

Share Pin 0 Shares

After a car accident, you may have trouble getting your thoughts in order, because you will be upset, confused, and even hurt. In addition, you still may be unclear of what steps to take next, so it is necessary to keep evidence of the car accident to secure your rights further down the path.

1. Not Calling the Police

You must call the police to the accident location, so they can prepare a report. It will include all essential information, such as driver details, insurance information, a summary of the events, and tickets issued. In addition, you need the police report as evidence to advise the other vehicle’s insurance company. Without it, there may be delays with the claim acceptance.

2. Not Having Photos or Videos of the Damage

You can never recreate the accident site as quickly as you can with photos or videos. If the other person switches their information, you have photographic or video evidence proving them false. After you have confirmed everyone involved is okay, and you have moved your car to the side of the road is a good time to take some pictures. Take photos of the vehicles from different vantage points and of anything else, such as skid marks, that may show insight into how the accident occurred.

3. Not Taking Down the Other Person’s Information

If you have the other person’s information, you could prepare your claim straight away with your insurance company. You want the data to include the other person’s details, the vehicle they were driving, their insurance company and policy number. With this information, you can get started on your claim. Learn more about car accident settlements here.

4. Don’t Leave the Accident Scene

Leaving the site of an accident can create several issues, which can result in a permit for your arrest. First, the police have ways of detecting involvement in an accident, including witnesses, traffic light or business cameras, even paint left on the point of impact. Second, a person who flees the accident scene can appear guilty even without criminal charges. Third, the injured victim may pursue a civil claim for damages against the driver. A jury may view a person fleeing from the accident scene as guilty even if they did nothing wrong,

5. Don’t Admit Fault

You’re not required to admit fault. Doing so can risk a lawsuit and result in an investigation. Statements you make to police will go in an official report, and investigating companies may deny your claim. Always decline questions about the accident and instead direct insurance companies to the police report. A car accident attorney will help ensure you receive a fair settlement.

Remember, knowing what not to do after a car accident can be vital as remembering what to do. If you seek advice on what to do after a car accident that is not your fault (or even if it is), solicit the advice of an attorney.