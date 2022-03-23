News
ASK IRA: Does Heat depth need to give way to concentrated excellence?
Q: Boston is peaking. If New York stops the vaccination mandates (well, they have for fans, just not for Kyrie Irving) then the Nets seem to be up there, too. Miami is deep, just don’t think they can compete with shrunken rosters to Boston and Brooklyn. — Martin.
A: And that is an element that many are overlooking. While the Heat might be deeper than most of the contenders in the Eastern Conference, much of that depth gets mitigated without back-to-back sets in the playoffs. You play your best players longer in the playoffs (it is a time when the face of exhaustion is a good thing, as witnessed by Jimmy Butler in 2020). For much of the season, the Heat’s best players have been good but not great. Brooklyn has two players capable of being great on a nightly basis. Boston again appears to have such a duo, as well. We still don’t know about Philadelphia, but you can’t sleep on Joel Embiid and James Harden. And Milwaukee again is maximizing its elite talent. The bottom line is the Heat need Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo (perhaps even Tyler Herro) at higher levels. Because when it comes to the playoffs, the supporting cast needs to support greatness. A true contender has concentrated talent. The Heat have not shown that as much lately.
Q: With team depth being a strength this year, especially on the defensive side, wouldn’t it make sense to play more pressure defense to wear down the opposing team and use our depth to our advantage? — Thomas, Pembroke Pines.
A: Except that’s not how it works. The goal is not to utilize your entire roster, players of varying degrees of ability. The goal is to maximize your elite players. And having them working the full 94 feet defensively and then subbing out when exhausted takes your best players off the floor. That’s not to say that defense shouldn’t be prioritized, but rather that it has to be weighed against having your best at their best in the moments that matter most. So, yes, you could have the likes of Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin pressuring 94 feet, but would you want that to be happening if it meant Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler were on the bench?
Q: Is Victor Oladipo the ultimate tease? — Seth.
A: Perhaps, but certainly not by choice. You don’t work for 10 months to return from quadriceps surgery unless you are committed to regain what previously was yours. Erik Spoelstra indicated that Victor Oladipo will be back Wednesday night against the Warriors. What the Heat need the balance of the regular season is for Victor to stay back.
Jay Ambrose: Evil wins when left alone
Evil, when it knocks on the door, when it walks in the room, when it surrounds us and smiles at its likely victory, is one of the worst things in life. Still, we are seeing it in Russian President Vladimir Putin just as in Joseph Stalin, Adolph Hitler and too many others. As the United States seems to know, the only answers are outrage, analysis, courage, strength and determination even as evil employs any means that suit its ends.
Evil reaches beyond immorality. It is anxious, brutal, endlessly inhumane, without conscience, delivering as much pain as it takes to satisfy the never satisfied. In Ukraine, Putin is threatening not just democracy, sovereignty, national pride and world order, but attacking maternity wards, schools, crowds in the street and shelters for the homeless.
Let’s get personal for a minute and contemplate a news report about a mass grave containing the bodies of a toddler with shrapnel in her head, a teenage girl missing legs blasted from her body as she played soccer and another slaughtered girl not yet 6 and wearing pajamas decorated with cartoonish drawings of unicorns.
Evil, of course, is forever turning history hellish for the sake of gain and misery. Consider information on how the ethnically bigoted, power-crazed Ugandan dictator Idi Amin fed some of his 500,000 victims to crocodiles. Contemplate devoutly worshipped Mao Zedong of China who executed and starved tens of millions to put the enslavement of communism in place. Consult facts to recall how Cambodian Prime Minister Pol Pot ordered babies ripped asunder as a fourth of the population was murdered.
The list of modern-day and long-past evil leaders all over much of the world goes on and on, and one to keep in mind in the context of Russia is Ivan the Terrible of the 16th century. He was named grand prince of Moscow as a 3-year-old, and, at 16, named himself the first tsar of all Russia, gradually making it an empire and centralizing the government, historical accounts say. He actually improved Russia in some ways, such as placing merit over birthright in the military.
Challenged by aristocratic oligarchs, however, he had secret guardians out and about, massacring them and others in a reign of terror. He destroyed a whole city as he also went unsuccessfully to war with such other countries as Poland and Sweden. He enjoyed watching prisoners tortured by ripping out their guts, blinding them and setting them on fire, it is observed, and apparently killed at least two of his eight wives.
Now we come to Putin who glorifies Russia, loves it, notes that it helped destroy Nazism in World War II, saw it come to enormous, imperial power after the war, but then witnessed the end of the Cold War and the Soviet Union in 1991. He doesn’t like communism any more than he likes democracy; a gangster economy has made him superrich and he is pretty much in charge of everything, with free speech punishable not just by prison, but by murders he is suspected of committing.
The country’s population has dwindled as much as its wealth and, like Ivan the Terrible, he wants a supremacist, menacing Russia. With puny Western response, Russia has taken control of Chechnya, occupies a major portion of Georgia and has annexed the Crimean section of Ukraine, all made independent with the end of the Cold War in 1991.
He is seeing his declining country impoverished as much of the world turns against him and supports the wonder of Ukraine, but has still maintained economic relations with self-serving nations and has united with two likewise propelled by evil, China and Iran. He is now playing games with hypersonic missiles and has more than whispered how his nuclear-armed military could destroy anybody, bringing us to Albert Einstein.
“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything,” he said.
Project on I-70 aims to fix huge traffic hotspot near Wentzville
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — We are learning more about a major construction project on Interstate 70 near Wentzville. The improvements aim to fix a huge traffic hotspot that’s been the scene of some serious crashes, between Wentzville Parkway and Route Z.
“It can be a challenge because the railroad bridge we have to go underneath gets very narrow and backs up. Like on a Sunday, coming towards town from the lake in the summertime — oh, It’s bad,” said Wentzville resident Cameron Bettie.
Bettie has lived in Wentzville for almost two decades and drives I-70 every day to get to his work in the city.
He said the population has exploded out west and has led to more cars on the road.
“It’s really grown, and the population and the traffic have just grown exponentially,” said Bettie.
MoDOT also agrees the stretch of road is way too outdated and can no longer handle the increased traffic. In their first virtual meeting Tuesday, MoDOT engineers explained the project’s timeline and answered questions.
“The goal of the project is simply to improve capacity safety and reliability of I-70 between Wentzville Parkway and just passed Highway Z,” said MoDOT Area Engineer, Andy Tuerck. “That corridor section experiences a significantly higher crash rate compared statewide, averaging about 167 crashes every year over a five-year period.”
The project will shift the more than one-mile section to the Southwest. It will add two lanes in either direction and replace an existing railroad bridge and make the bridge taller.
The big question from folks is: “Will there be delays?” MoDOT said to expect some slowdowns, but they plan to keep at least 2-3 lanes open during peak travel times throughout the project.
“It’s going to be a challenge during construction but we’re going to love it afterward,” Bettie said.
The project is estimated to cost more than $38 million. The construction is set to begin in the fall of 2023.
Boys basketball Class 2A quarterfinals: Morris’ frenetic style ends Minnehaha Academy streaks
Minnehaha Academy’s boys basketball team has spent the last half decade running through its competition. The likes of Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren making state tournament runs look like nothing more than Sunday scrimmages as the Redhawks routinely overwhelmed their opponents with talent.
This year was different. Other than senior Prince Aligbe — a top-100 recruit and Mr. Basketball finalist — the top, experienced talent is gone. And with it, Minnehaha’s state tournament prowess.
After winning every state championship since 2017 — three Class 2A and one Class 3A — and winning every tournament game by a margin of 12 or more, both streaks came to an end Tuesday as Minnehaha Academy lost to Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 71-67 in the Class 2A state quarterfinals at Williams Arena.
“We knew we had to play very well to win any of our games in the state tournament due to our lack of experience beyond Prince, and we came out a little bit slow,” Minnehaha Academy coach Lance Johnson said.
That discrepancy showed. Aligbe was a major contributor to the championships of the team’s past and looked like it. After scoring just nine points because of early foul trouble, Aligbe scored 27 points in the second half, finishing with 36 points for the game as well as 14 rebounds. None of rest of the team had played a minute in the state tournament before, and they struggled, shooting 35 percent from the field.
Up against a zone, the Redhawks made just 3 of 16 3-point attempts and converted 12 of 21 free throws.
“When you play against the zone, you can only hit Prince in the middle so many times until you have to hit a couple of threes to loosen it up, and we weren’t able to do that tonight,” Johnson said.
Morris Area forced Minnehaha to be uncomfortable, especially in the first half. The Tigers built a 14-point lead going into halftime by forcing seven turnovers and playing with a frenetic style on both ends that put several starters, including Aligbe, in early foul trouble.
“That was probably the best half we played all year long,” said Morris senior Jackson Loge, who scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. Thomas Tiernan led the Tigers with 20 points.
The lead got as large as 17 early in the second half before Aligbe clawed Minnehaha Academy back into the game. The deficit got as small as three with 1:32 remaining in the game, but a pair of missed three throws squandered a chance to close the gap further and allowed Morris to extend its lead on the following possession.
Still, Aligbe and Johnson said they were happy with the team’s fight to get back into it. Aligbe, a departing senior, said he’d help the team in the offseason learn from it.
“Hopefully they know how to get to this point again and again because that’s the culture we had here,” he said.
With Aligbe headed to Boston College to play basketball, a new era begins at Minnehaha Academy, one that will be much better because of Aligbe’s contributions, Johnson said.
“We’ve had a lot of good players at Minnehaha, and we’ve never had a player that is more valuable to our particular team than Prince was this year for these guys,” Johnson said. “He absolutely held us together all year.”
