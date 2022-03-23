News
BuzzFeed announces staff reduction as its top editors resign
BuzzFeed, the website that popularized listicles while also delving into serious news, is cutting staff as its profits declined, CEO Jonah Peretti said in a conference call with analysts and investors March 22. Editor-in-Chief Mark Schoofs resigned along with two other senior editors.
Earnings before taxes and other costs fell 12 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 31 compared to the previous year, and perhaps more alarmingly for the company, time spent on the website fell 4 percent, BuzzFeed said in its quarterly earnings statement. The company projected earnings to decline in the first quarter of this year as well.
Founded in 2006, Buzzfeed quickly found success through its online quizzes and listicles before adding a newsroom. BuzzFeed went public in December through a special purpose acquisition company merger with 890 Fifth Avenue Partners. Some employees walked out on the day of the SPAC vote, protesting the company’s failure to accommodate the union’s wage negotiation demands. Last week, 77 current and former employees filed claims against BuzzFeed, accusing the company of cheating them out of profits by mishandling how it went public. CNBC also reported that some investors are urging Peretti to shut down the newsroom.
Mark Stenberg, a reporter at AdWeek, obtained an internal memo sent by Schoofs which said the outlet would offer voluntary buyouts instead of layoffs in order to reduce the workforce by about 1.7 percent. Sources told Axios that one third of BuzzFeed’s news division were offered voluntary buyouts. The timing of at least one of the editors’ resignation was a coincidence, according to Matt Mittenthal, a Buzzfeed spokesperson.
Samantha Henig, the company’s executive editor of strategy will run the news operation while Buzzfeed looks for a new editor-in-chief, according to the memo obtained by Stenberg.
“Also: This is not your fault,” Schoofs wrote to staff in the memo. “You have done everything we asked, producing incandescent journalism that changed the world.”
Disney in balancing act as some workers walk out in protest
By MIKE SCHNEIDER and BRENDAN FARRINGTON
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Even though only a small percentage of Walt Disney Co. workers participated in a walkout Tuesday, organizers felt they had won a moral victory with the company issuing a statement denouncing the anti-LGBTQ legislation that sparked employee outrage.
Throughout the day, pockets of employees staged demonstrations at various sites across the country, including near Orlando’s Walt Disney World and Walt Disney Studios. According to a Disney official, there had been no interruptions in any operations.
Disney employed 190,000 workers last October, with roughly three-quarters working in its theme parks division.
The debate forced the company into a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.
On one side are LGBTQ advocates and Disney employees calling for the walkout in protest of CEO Bob Chapek’s slow response in publicly criticizing Florida legislation that opponents dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The legislation awaiting the governor’s signature bars instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade.
On the other side are politicians like Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who accuse the entertainment conglomerate of bending to woke politics. Earlier this month, the company decided to temporarily suspend political contributions in Florida. DeSantis, who has been tacking toward the Republican base on culture war issues, is seen as a 2024 presidential hopeful.
Union leaders for the tens of thousands of unionized workers at Disney theme parks in Florida and California said they saw no walkout momentum among their members, advising them not to do so because it would defy contractual obligations.
“I don’t want to downplay anyone’s efforts, if someone feels what they are doing is the right way to make an impact,” said Eric Clinton, president of Unite Here! Local 362, which represents custodians, housekeepers and other Walt Disney World theme park workers. “We aren’t part of that. It would violate our contract if members of our union participated, though we are concerned about the issue, of course.”
Evan Power, Leon County’s Republican Party chairman, said he believes a strident minority of Disney employees are pushing the issue, and DeSantis has more to gain by taking the side of parents who want more control over education and “sexual conversations” in early grades at school.
In a Tuesday Facebook post, Disney wrote that the company opposes “any legislation that infringes on basic human rights” and stands “in solidarity” with LGBTQ employees “who make their voices heard today and every day.”
A half-dozen Disney workers gathered Tuesday morning at an Orlando LGBTQ center to write letters in support of queer students. “You’re Amazing. You Matter and We Care” and “It Gets Better,” they read, next to a drawing of a rainbow.
“We are creators, and we felt that we could be creative and productive and write letters of encouragement to LGBTQ youth,” said Gabe, a Walt Disney World product development manager who didn’t want his last name used for fear of having his privacy invaded.
Disney, whose movies and properties shaped generations of children around the world, has spoken out several times in recent years about contentious social and political situations.
In January 2021, it said it would suspend political donations to lawmakers who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s electoral victory. It also threatened to pull business from Georgia — a favorite of movie and TV studios — following a 2016 anti-gay bill, which was ultimately vetoed by the then-governor.
Chapek, who became CEO in 2020, has now drawn fire for speaking out about the gender identity bill only after it passed the Florida Legislature.
Republican lawmakers pushing the Florida legislation argued that parents, not teachers, should be the ones talking to their children about gender issues during their early formative years. The legislation attracted scrutiny from Democrats including Biden, who called it “hateful.” It has been sent to DeSantis, who is expected to sign it into law.
Chapek has apologized for not coming out more forcefully and publicly against the bill, saying Disney officials worked behind the scenes to stop it. Chapek also announced a pause to political donations in Florida and support for advocacy groups fighting similar legislation in other states, reiterating those points during a company-wide discussion Monday.
Outside Walt Disney World’s property, Disney employee Nicholas Maldonado was a lone protester Tuesday, wearing a rainbow flag and holding a sign reading, “Trans rights are human rights” and “#DisneyDoBetter.”
“Where was Chapek when the bill was introduced?” said Maldonado, who had a day off from his merchandising job at an Orlando Disney store and, while disappointed with Chapek’s initial response, said he felt Disney’s leaders were beginning to hear the concerns of the company’s workers.
Disney has long been influential in Florida politics, tending to support Republicans who have been in control of Tallahassee, the state capital, for two decades, but also being more open on social issues, said Patricia Campos-Medina, co-director of the Worker Institute at Cornell University. “That’s why people felt surprised that they wanted to stay quiet on this issue,” she said.
Walkout organizers maintain that withholding political contributions isn’t enough.
A group calling for the walkout said on its website that, until the legislation is repealed, Disney leaders need to stop investments in Florida, including the relocation of 2,000 mostly professional jobs from its California headquarters to Orlando. They also say Disney needs to develop an LGBTQ brand similar to the Onyx Collective, an initiative aimed at developing content by and for people of color.
About 20 Disney workers gathered at New York City’s Stonewall Inn, birthplace of the gay rights movement, to write letters in support of families affected by the Florida legislation.
Jonathan Shutt, a senior product manager for Disney Streaming Services, said he was aware that not every worker who wanted to participate could do so and that the company “just needs to do better.”
“There are many of us who are privileged enough to be able to do this, to be able to walk out and stand up for people,” Shutt said.
Cynthia Cooley, an enterprise program senior manager at Disney Streaming Services, said there was an unspoken signal among workers who decided to walk out, with participating employees putting a rainbow flag next to their names in the Slack messaging app.
“We don’t talk about Bruno,” she cracked, referring to the catchy song from the Disney movie “Encanto.”
Farrington reported from Tallahassee; Meg Kinnard in Columbia, S.C.; Ted Shaffrey and Tali Arbel in New York; and John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.
Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at
Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol
By NEBI QENA and CARA ANNA
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces fought off continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.
“Putin’s back is against the wall,” said U.S. President Joe Biden, who is heading to Europe this week to meet with allies. “And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ.”
Biden reiterated accusations that Putin is considering resorting to using chemical or biological weapons, though Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. has seen no evidence to suggest that such an escalation is imminent.
The warnings came as attacks continued in and around Kyiv and Mariupol, and people escaped the battered and besieged port city.
The hands of one exhausted Mariupol survivor were shaking as she arrived by train in the western city of Lviv.
“There’s no connection with the world. We couldn’t ask for help,” said Julia Krytska, who was helped by volunteers to make it out with her husband and son. “People don’t even have water there.”
Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv, and heavy artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to encircle and capture several of the capital’s suburban areas.
Early Tuesday, Ukrainian troops drove Russian forces from the Kyiv suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said. The regained territory allowed Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest.
Still, the Defense Ministry said Russian forces partially took other northwest suburbs, Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, some of which have been under attack almost since Russia invaded nearly a month ago.
A Western official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said Ukrainian resistance has brought much of Russia’s advance to a halt but has not sent Moscow’s forces into retreat.
Western officials say Russian forces are facing serious shortages of food, fuel and cold weather gear, leaving some soldiers suffering from frostbite. Ukrainians have reported hungry soldiers looting stores and homes for food.
The invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population, according to the United Nations.
Thousands of civilians are believed to have died. Estimates of Russian military casualties vary widely, but even conservative figures by Western officials are in the low thousands.
On Monday, Russia’s pro-Kremlin Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, citing the Defense Ministry, reported that almost 10,000 Russian soldiers had been killed. The report was quickly removed, and the newspaper blamed hackers. The Kremlin refused to comment. The Western official said the figure is “a reasonable estimate.”
Facing unexpectedly stiff resistance that has left the bulk of Moscow’s ground forces miles from the center of Kyiv, Putin’s troops are increasingly concentrating their air power and artillery on Ukraine’s cities and civilians.
Talks to end the fighting have continued by video. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would be prepared to consider waiving any bid by Ukraine to join NATO — a key Russian demand — in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he saw progress in the talks.
“From my outreach with various actors, elements of diplomatic progress are coming into view on several key issues,” and the gains are enough to end hostilities now, he said. He gave no details.
The Western official, though, said that there were no signs Moscow was ready to compromise.
In the last update from Mariupol officials, they said March 15 that at least 2,300 people had died in the siege. But there are fears the toll could be much higher. Airstrikes over the past week devastated a theater and an art school where many civilians were taking shelter.
Thousands have managed to flee Mariupol, where the bombardment has cut off electricity, water and food supplies and severed communication with the outside world. The city council said Tuesday that more than 1,100 people who had escaped the siege were in a convoy of buses heading to a city northwest of Mariupol.
But the Red Cross said a humanitarian aid convoy trying to reach the city with desperately needed supplies still had not been able to enter.
Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol is a crucial port for Ukraine and lies along a stretch of territory between Russia and Crimea. The siege has cut the city off from the sea and allowed Russia to establish a land corridor to Crimea.
But it’s not clear how much of the city Russia holds, with fleeing residents saying fighting continues street by street.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to give the Pentagon’s assessment, said Russian ships in the Sea of Azov were shelling Mariupol. The official said there were about seven Russian ships in that area, including a minesweeper and a couple of landing vessels.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said that troops defending the city had destroyed a Russian patrol boat and electronic warfare complex. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces “continue to repulse Russian attempts to occupy” Mariupol.
Those who have made it out of Mariupol told of a devastated city.
“They bombed us for the past 20 days,” said 39-year-old Viktoria Totsen, who fled into Poland. “During the last five days the planes were flying over us every five seconds and dropped bombs everywhere — on residential buildings, kindergartens, art schools, everywhere.”
Beyond the terrible human toll, the war has shaken the post-Cold War global security consensus, imperiled the world supply of key crops, and raised worries it could set off a nuclear accident.
Wildfires broke out near the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant, but Ukraine’s natural resources minister said the flames had been extinguished and radiation was within normal levels. Chernobyl in 1986 was the scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster.
As part of a series of addresses to foreign legislatures, Zelenskyy urged Italian lawmakers to strengthen sanctions against Moscow, noting many wealthy Russians have homes in the country.
“Don’t be a resort for murderers,” he said from Kyiv.
Anna reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writer Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, and other AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at
Twins starter Joe Ryan pleased with first spring outing
FORT MYERS, Fla. — By the end of last season, rookie pitcher Joe Ryan had begun to establish himself a major leaguer, making five starts during the final month of the season for the Twins. He came into camp penciled into a spot in the Twins’ rotation.
But the biggest difference he felt over the offseason wasn’t job security or anything of that sort.
“I think just a little bit more money in my bank account so I can buy food,” he said. “In the past, my credit card would get declined, like, all the time, so now being able to go to the grocery store and not have to worry about that, that’s kind of nice.”
That shouldn’t be a worry of his again anytime soon with the Twins planning to rely heavily on Ryan. Ryan, who the Twins acquired last year in the Nelson Cruz trade with Tampa Bay, made his 2022 Grapefruit League debut on Tuesday, throwing a pair of scoreless innings in the Twins’ 4-0 exhibition loss to the Atlanta Braves at Hammond Stadium.
Ryan said he threw another 20 pitches or so in the bullpen, putting him around 40 pitches for the day, and came out of his first spring outing pleased.
“Honestly, (I) had probably my best day. Command-wise, felt pretty good. Curveball felt really good. Slider felt good. Changeup was there,” he said. “Got a nice swing and miss on a right-on-right change, which is something I’ve been working on, so it was good to get that result. But overall felt good, and that was probably the main goal.”
DOBNAK FRUSTRATED
The Twins currently don’t have an obvious fifth starting pitcher behind Sonny Gray, Dylan Bundy, Bailey Ober and Ryan.
One person who won’t be part of the rotation? Randy Dobnak.
Dobnak was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, meaning he won’t be back until at least June. After partially tearing — and then fully tearing — his A4 pulley in his right middle finger last season, Dobnak healed and was feeling good throughout the offseason, throwing 10-12 bullpen sessions with no issues whatsoever.
Days before camp opened, while throwing, he felt a little pop in what he later found out was the A2 pulley. His first MRI was clean but after an additional MRI in which he held an item with his finger flexed, a rupture was revealed.
For now, his plan is rest and rehabilitation, which is something he has faith in given the A4 pulley healed completely when he went that route during the offseason. Surgery, he said, is a last-resort option.
“I was feeling really good this offseason. Everything was working pretty well,” Dobnak said. “I was locating my pitches pretty good. Stuff was moving again, and my finger gave out on me again. It’s very frustrating.”
TICKET INFO
The Twins are bringing back the “Twins Pass,” ticket plan, offering fans ballpark access for 80 home games — Opening Day is excluded — for the price of $49 per month if purchased by April 6. For fans purchasing after April 7, the monthly fee jumps up $10 per month for a plan spanning May through November.
While the Twins have seen a bump in ticket sales since news of Carlos Correa’s signing broke, selling 60,000 tickets since Saturday, some tickets remain available for Opening Day on April 7 at Target Field.
