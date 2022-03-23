News
Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan voices frustration — ‘just unacceptable’ — after his 1st game without a free throw
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan criticized the referees for missing calls in Tuesday’s 126-98 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks — his first game of the season without a free-throw attempt.
Baiting opponents into fouls is one of DeRozan’s craftiest skills. He ranks fifth in the league with 20 attempts per game. After going three quarters without a call, DeRozan finally earned a technical foul in the fourth quarter for shouting at one of the referees.
“That was my whole frustration,” DeRozan said. “Without a doubt, I got hit a few times on a couple jump shots, and it’s the same old thing the whole game over: ‘I missed it. I missed it.’ From my opinion, we get paid to play at a high level, refs get paid to ref at a high level. … It’s just unacceptable.”
The lack of free throws was a universal problem for the Bulls, who made 7 of 13. Coach Billy Donovan joined DeRozan in criticizing the officials after the game, noting the Bulls took only two free throws in the first half.
“I’ve never heard of that and I’ve never seen that before ever,” Donovan said.
The referees called 24 fouls on the night — 12 on each team. The fourth quarter featured two more technicals after DeRozan’s when Tristan Thompson and Serge Ibaka locked up under the basket.
But the game was otherwise temperate despite the friction in previous meetings caused by Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso’s wrist in January.
“I think it was called like a playoff game tonight,” Caruso said. “They let most of the stuff go that in the playoffs they let go.”
Free throws didn’t make a difference in the result. The seven extra free throws the Bucks attempted wouldn’t have made a dent in the 28-point margin.
But drawing more fouls is a focal point for the Bulls amid their late-season slide in the standings. The harder they drive to the rim, the more fouls they create. Donovan emphasized that producing these opportunities is important regardless of whether the plays result in fouls.
“There was some plays where we had an opportunity to get to the free-throw line that we didn’t, but that’s part of the game,” Donovan said. “Those things are going to happen. There was other things we needed to do. Some of that could have been physicality, some of that could have been better communication. … It could have been a variety of things.”
Chicago Bears Q&A: Why didn’t GM Ryan Poles get more for Khalil Mack? What’s the strategy in free agency?
The new league year is only a week old, but that doesn’t mean it has been quiet at Halas Hall with the official start of free agency. Readers want to know what exactly is Ryan Poles’ approach to build the Chicago Bears roster and if more could have been acquired in the Khalil Mack trade. Brad Biggs tries his best to answer those questions and more in his weekly mailbag.
I’m dumbfounded and frustrated by the Khalil Mack trade. Not on the decision to trade him, because as you said the time was now. As a fan, I honestly cannot believe Ryan Poles agreed to trade him for so little. It feels like the rookie GM got taken advantage of given that he only got one second-round pick this year and a sixth in 2023 from the Los Angeles Chargers. And the Bears keep $24 million in dead cap money? The trade is laughable. So here’s my question: What were they thinking? — Dave L., Lombard
Fair question. The vibe I got from talking to people around the league at the combine weeks ago was that the team was going to be working to trade Mack. Where there is smoke, often you find fire, and that leads me to believe Poles performed due diligence in seeing what he could get from other teams. But he hasn’t had media availability since the start of free agency — and the execution of the trade — so it’s impossible to say what factors he prioritized in dealing the biggest trade chip on the roster he inherited.
The return for Mack didn’t come as a surprise to me when considering Mack has been injured the last two seasons and the Chargers inherited the remainder of the contract. The Denver Broncos received second- and third-round picks in 2022 from the Rams in the Von Miller trade last season. We probably can agree Mack and Miller are somewhat similar players. The difference is the Broncos paid off $9 million of Miller’s remaining base salary for the 2022 season to facilitate the deal. The Rams got Miller at a bargain and with a cap hit they could handle. To accomplish something similar, the Bears could have paid Mack’s $5.5 million roster bonus that was due March 18. Had they done that, they probably could have gotten more in return. Maybe not the same return Denver received, but close.
Instead, the Chargers took on the remainder of the money — Mack is due $17.55 million this season. As far as the dead cap space, Mack would have counted $30 million against the Bears’ cap this season if he was on the roster and trading him created $28 million in space for 2023. Because the Bears repeatedly restructured Mack’s contract, it created a situation in which offloading him was going to come at a price. The Bears will deal with that in 2022 and then he’s off the books. Perhaps Poles will explain more when he speaks but that’s how I see it.
What justification is there for Ryan Poles’ nonsensical free-agent approach? He could have chosen one of three smart strategies. He could have: 1) Targeted players who were cut by other teams or who didn’t cancel out comp picks; or 2) Sat out free agency until after the comp pick deadline to stack picks for next year; or 3) Spent to acquire top talent while upgrading the team in the short term.
Instead, he signed a bunch of below-average players to contracts large enough to cancel out any compensatory picks. The team is now worse than last year, and while the Bears could have had three or four comp picks by simply sitting out free agency, now they are likely to get zero. This offseason is an unmitigated disaster. — Sanjay A., Chicago
I don’t think there is any reason to look at the Bears’ moves so far — one week into the start of the new league year — and do cartwheels. But I think you need to take a longer view and wait until about the middle of May to assess what shape the roster is in. There still is a lot of heavy lifting to do and the draft to look forward to. As I’m sure you realize, there was no quick fix for this roster either.
As far as compensatory picks go, there remains a chance the Bears could be in play for extra pick(s) in 2023. We’ll have to see how active they remain and what the future holds for players such as Akiem Hicks and potentially Andy Dalton and Germain Ifedi. Addressing your points one at a time:
1) This would have really narrowed the scope of players the Bears could have considered signing. As I wrote when free agency opened last week, the team had 32 players who became free agents and shed three more with Khalil Mack traded and Eddie Goldman and Danny Trevathan were released. Of the 32 free agents, only DeAndre Houston-Carson and Patrick Scales have been re-signed. That leaves a huge list of spots to fill, giving you an indication of what kind of timeline Poles is on for rebuilding the Bears. So narrowing the pool of possible targets to players that would not impact compensatory draft picks would have left the Bears with little to choose from.
2) With so many spots to fill, I don’t think Poles could sit on his hands and wait to sign players. He has to give the coaches some players that are fits for what they want to accomplish schematically.
3) The Bears went this route when they reached an agreement with defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi on a three-year contract. That deal fell through when Ogunjobi didn’t pass a physical. As you know, teams invariably overpay players at the outset of free agency, so being prudent here and taking a long view doesn’t alarm me.
Compensatory picks are great and give teams more depth in the draft. Historically, the Bears have done a poor job of accumulating these because they’ve drafted poorly. Teams that consistently stockpile compensatory picks generally draft well and can afford to allow some of their developed players to sign elsewhere. This wasn’t a good roster Poles inherited and some immediate action was required.
There is a chance the Bears could wind up with a comp pick in 2023 but we’ll have to see. We also need to allow the secondary phases of free agency to play out to get a better handle on what direction the team is heading. I’ve spoken to a handful of agents who have been critical of the team the last few weeks in terms of the direction it’s taking, but the Bears are coming off a 6-11 season with an old roster. I’m not sure there were splash moves that would have had the impact on the field to match the headlines, if that makes sense.
Any possibility we see a Roquan Smith extension soon? — @lavinexderozan
Anything is possible but I would be a little surprised if that’s a pressing matter for Poles with free agency and draft preparation running concurrently. Smith is under contract for this season and the Bears will have the franchise tag at their disposal in 2023, if needed. Smith is not currently represented by an agent, a factor that no doubt complicates a negotiation for a long-term contract. Perhaps this could move to the front burner for Poles in the late spring or summer. There is also a possibility the new front office and coaching staff want to see him on the field during the season before exploring the kind of contract extension it will take to secure Smith for the future. He’s one of the few players the new staff has commented on directly and I think it’s safe to assume the Bears want to make Smith part of the long-term future. There’s no rush at this point and there certainly are more pressing matters at hand for Poles.
As free agency kicks off, how can anyone have an ounce of excitement for this team? The cupboard is bare. If Justin Fields is to be the guy, how can he perform with no offensive line and a terrible corps of wide receivers? If the goal is to sign a lot of players to “prove-it” deals, the Bears are in serious trouble.
Is a Sammy Watkins, Julio Jones, Will Fuller, Antonio Brown, veteran receiver in the mix? Fields needs something legitimate. Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown are not it. What about Eric Fisher, La’el Collins? Then Larry Borom and/or Teven Jenkins moves inside? This is shaping up to be a three- to five-year rebuild wasting Fields’ development time to take advantage of his incredible skill set. — Bob B.
Collins signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and I don’t think Fisher is the same player he was earlier in his career. The wide receivers you listed are past their prime with the possible exception of Fuller, who has serious durability issues. There definitely is more work to be done on the offensive line and certainly at wide receiver. Pringle has a chance to take a step forward with more opportunities and I think he can be a crafty slot receiver for the Bears. Depending on what the team does with two Round 2 draft picks, the Bears could get a receiver with talent.
The free-agent market for wide receivers wasn’t great and the Bears aren’t going to lure any players that are prioritizing signing with a contender. Let’s see how the process plays out and what the roster looks like in mid-May. Remember, the Bears will be positioned with a ton of salary cap flexibility a year from now and some of the players they have signed to one-year deals might put down roots and become fixtures moving forward.
Is it realistic to see Chris Olave or George Pickens available for the Bears to snag in Round 2? — @chiccity3451
Olave ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the combine, one of many wide receivers to really impress in that test. That probably secured his place somewhere in the back end of the first round but there’s good depth at wide receiver, so it’s possible he’s pushed into the second round. Pickens likely is a Day 2 pick, somewhere in Round 2 or 3. Of the two, he’s more likely to be available.
Should the Bears look at the Honey Badger? — @thatboy_jody
Adding another highly-paid safety doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. It’s a little unusual when teams sink big money in two safeties and the Bears already have Eddie Jackson as one of the highest-paid safeties in the league. If there’s a big-money signing ahead for the Bears, I can think of at least three or four positions that are greater needs. I would be a little surprised if Ryan Poles got into bidding for Tyrann Mathieu.
Are there any surprise moves out there? Perhaps some wide receiver trade discussions with other teams. I am looking at D.K. Metcalf in Seattle or elsewhere. I doubt the price tag would be met, but curious if the Bears are making calls. — @dwaynekrak
I am sure the Bears are considering every possible option to acquire talent, but trading draft picks to acquire players they have to pay probably isn’t something they would do. Metcalf wouldn’t come cheap if Seattle was willing to trade him. Maybe their best shot at trading for a wide receiver is after the draft when teams consider making some players available.
Can the Bears sign Larry Ogunjobi to a lesser deal with incentives if no one else signs him? — @spanishharterms
Sure. Nothing precludes the Bears from revisiting a contract with Ogunjobi. That is unlikely because I believe there likely is a disagreement between the club and the player on his status. Ogunjobi was the only real loser in the deal that fell apart and it’s a shame for him (and the Bears) that the physical wasn’t completed the day the new league year began. But it’s the NFL and you learn to never say never.
I haven’t heard much about how Ryan Poles is setting up his scouting team. With the draft about one month away, who is involved in the process for the upcoming draft now that there is a new GM? Do they keep the incumbent scouting team in place until after the draft because they’ve done all the legwork for the team or does he bring in an all new team and start from scratch? If the team wants to build through the draft then the first year of a GM’s regime could be a challenge without his own selected team of scouts. — Joe C.
Poles already has made some key hires, adding Ian Cunningham as assistant general manager and hiring Trey Koziol from the Kansas City Chiefs, giving him the title of co-director of player personnel. Given Koziol’s title, that leads me to believe there is at least one more move to make. Typically, you see movement by scouts after the draft. How much change Poles will make depends on how he feels about the college staff he inherited and what potential additions he could make. Most of the time, scouts are not free to move unless they are coming out of contract. Poles said he was impressed with the group as a whole when he met with media at the combine and he has been able to add a couple advisers he trusts and knows well. Poles and Koziol were teammates at Boston College before working together in Kansas City.
If the Bears were looking for fast and athletic players, why didn’t they sign Myles Jack to play next to Roquan Smith? — @tlrob77
The Bears got a guy who is fast and athletic in Nichols Morrow. He played pretty darn well for the Raiders in 2019 and 2020 and their defense took a hit, especially on third down, this past season when he missed with an ankle injury. Morrow has the speed and athleticism to be a three-down player and I think he’s got some upside.
Likelihood of the Bears signing Ryan Bates? — @cplur3456
The Bears are in the mix for the Buffalo Bills offensive lineman. He started a visit with the team Tuesday, as I understand it, and that is expected to continue into Wednesday. Bates is a restricted free agent and previously visited the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots. The expectation is he will sign an offer sheet with one of those teams. If/when that happens, the Bills will have five days to match the offer or lose him without compensation. Offers Bates receives probably will be somewhat similar. He’s only got four regular-season starts (with two more in the playoffs), so it’s a projection. Unless a team wants to really pay for Bates, he’ll likely seek a short-term deal to put himself in line for a bigger pay day in another two years or so. To me, it will come down to what situation Bates likes best if the money is relatively similar. We’ll see what happens.
Do you think Christian Kirk’s deal impacted the Bears’ ability to sign a second-tier receiver like JuJu Smith-Schuster or D.J. Chark? Or were they always going to focus more on the lines? — @ericjen98678943
No. Kirk was at the top of the market in available wide receivers. Smith-Schuster signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs. It has a base value of $3.25 million with an additional $7.5 million available in incentives. Byron Pringle signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Bears that has an additional $2 million in upside. Chark got a one-year, $10 million contract from the Detroit Lions with $3 million upside. Kirk blew the market away with a four-year, $72 million deal that includes $12 million in incentives. Kirk’s deal is completely different and I don’t think it impacted the others at all.
Do you think any of the Bears position groups rate above average compared to the rest of the league? I’m thinking maybe kicker and running backs, which means this is going to take a while, right? — @mike__chicago
I’d say the Bears have a really good foundation to build around at linebacker with Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow. That’s definitely above average, in my opinion. Cairo Santos is also above average as a kicker, you’re right about that. I think the running backs are closer to league average than most people. You can win with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. You’re not going to win because of them. No question there is a lot of work remaining and it will be a process that requires patience.
Other voices: America has a free-speech problem
For all the tolerance and enlightenment that modern society claims, Americans are losing hold of a fundamental right as citizens of a free country: the right to speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned.
This social silencing, this depluralizing of America, has been evident for years, but dealing with it stirs yet more fear. It feels like a third rail, dangerous. For a strong nation and open society, is dangerous.
How has this happened? In large part, it’s because the political left and the right are caught in a destructive loop of condemnation and recrimination around cancel culture. Many on the left refuse to acknowledge that cancel culture exists at all, believing that those who complain about it are offering cover for bigots to peddle hate speech. Many on the right, for all their braying about cancel culture, have embraced an even more extreme version of censoriousness as a bulwark against a rapidly changing society, with laws that would ban books, stifle teachers and discourage open discussion in classrooms.
Many Americans are understandably confused, then, about what they can say and where they can say it. People should be able to put forward viewpoints, ask questions, make mistakes and take unpopular but good-faith positions on issues that society is still working through — all without fearing cancellation.
However you define cancel culture, Americans know it exists and feel its burden. In a new national poll commissioned by New York Times Opinion and Siena College, 34% of Americans said they believed that all Americans enjoyed freedom of speech completely. The poll found that 84% of adults said it is a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem that some Americans do not speak freely in everyday situations because of fear of retaliation or harsh criticism.
This poll and other recent surveys from the Pew Research Center and the Knight Foundation reveal a crisis of confidence around one of America’s most basic values.
Freedom of speech and expression is vital to humans’ search for truth and knowledge about our world. A society that values freedom of speech can benefit from the full diversity of its people and their ideas. At the individual level, humans cannot flourish without the confidence to take risks, pursue ideas and express thoughts that others might reject.
Most importantly, freedom of speech is the bedrock of democratic self-government.
If people feel free to express their views in their communities, the democratic process can respond to and resolve competing ideas. Ideas that go unchallenged by opposing views risk becoming weak and brittle rather than being strengthened by tough scrutiny. When speech is stifled or when dissenters are shut out of public discourse, a society also loses its ability to resolve conflict, and it faces the risk of political violence.
The Times Opinion/Siena College poll found that 46% of respondents said they felt less free to talk about politics compared to a decade ago. Thirty percent said they felt the same. Twenty-one percent of people reported feeling freer, even though in the past decade there was a vast expansion of voices in the public square through social media.
“There’s a crisis around the freedom of speech now because many people don’t understand it. They weren’t taught what it means and why it matters,” said Suzanne Nossel, CEO of PEN America, a free speech organization. “Safeguards for free speech have been essential to almost all social progress in the country, from the civil rights movement to women’s suffrage to the current fights over racial justice and the police.”
Times Opinion commissioned the poll to provide more data and insight that can inform a debate mired in extremes. The New York Times editorial board plans to identify a wide range of threats to freedom of speech in the coming months and to offer possible solutions. Freedom of speech requires not just a commitment to openness and tolerance in the abstract. It demands conscientiousness about the power of speech and its potential harms. We believe it isn’t enough for Americans to just believe in the rights of others to speak freely; they should also find ways to actively support and protect those rights.
Our era, especially, is not made for this; social media is awash in speech of the point-scoring, picking-apart, piling-on, put-down variety. A deluge of misinformation and disinformation online has heightened this tension. Making the internet a more gracious place does not seem high on anyone’s agenda, and certainly not for most of the tech companies that control it.
But the old lesson of “think before you speak” has given way to the new lesson of “speak at your peril.” You can’t consider yourself a supporter of free speech and be policing and punishing speech more than protecting it. Free speech demands a greater willingness to engage with ideas we dislike and greater self-restraint in the face of words that challenge and even unsettle us.
It is worth noting here the important distinction between what the First Amendment protects (freedom from government restrictions on expression) and the popular conception of free speech (the affirmative right to speak your mind in public, on which the law is silent).
The world is witnessing, in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, the strangling of free speech through government censorship and imprisonment. That is not the kind of threat to freedom of expression that Americans face. Yet something has been lost; the poll clearly shows a dissatisfaction with free speech as it is experienced and understood by Americans today.
Consider this finding from the Times Opinion poll: 55% of respondents said that they had held their tongue over the past year because they were concerned about retaliation or harsh criticism. Women were more likely to report doing so — 61%, compared with 49% of men. Older respondents were less likely to have done so than other age groups. Republicans (58%) were slightly more likely to have held their tongues than Democrats (52%) or independents (56%).
At the same time, 22% of adults reported that they had retaliated against or were harshly critical of someone over something he or she said. Adults 18 to 34 years old were far more likely to have done so than older Americans; liberals were more likely to have done so than moderates or conservatives.
Elijah Afere, a 25-year-old information technology technician from Union, New Jersey, said that he worried about the larger implications of chilled speech for democracy. “You can’t give people the benefit of the doubt to just hold a conversation anymore. You’ve got to worry about feeling judged,” he said. “Political views can even affect your family ties, how you relate to your uncle or the other side. It’s really not good.”
Roy Block, 76, from San Antonio, described himself as conservative and said he has been alarmed by scenes of parents being silenced at school board meetings over the past year. “I think it’s mostly conservatives that are being silenced,” he said. “But regardless, I think it should be a two-way street. Everybody should have an opportunity to speak, and especially in open gathering and open forum.”
Pollsters asked how free people felt today to discuss six topics — including religion, politics, gender identity and race relations — compared with10 years ago: more free, less free or the same. Those who felt freest were Black respondents: At least 30% of them said they felt more free to speak on every topic, including 42% on race relations, the highest share of any racial or ethnic group. Still, that sentiment of more freedom among Black respondents reached 46%, not a majority (the 46% being on the issue of gender identity).
At the same time, a full 84% of Black people polled shared the concern of this editorial that it was a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem that some Americans do not exercise their freedom of speech out of fear of retaliation or harsh criticism. And 45% of Black people and nearly 60% of Latinos and white people polled reported that they’d held their tongues in the past year out of fear of retaliation or harsh criticism.
While the level of national anxiety around free speech is apparent, the solutions are much less clear.
In the poll, 66% of respondents agreed with the following: “Our democracy is built upon the free, open and safe exchange of ideas, no matter how different they are. We should encourage all speech so long as it is done in a way that doesn’t threaten others.”
Yet a full 30% agreed that “while I support free speech, sometimes you have shut down speech that is antidemocratic, bigoted or simply untrue.”
Those who identified themselves as Democrats and liberals showed a higher level of support for sometimes shutting down such speech.
The full-throated defense of free speech was once a liberal ideal. Many of the legal victories that expanded the realm of permissible speech in the United States came in defense of liberal speakers against the power of the government — a ruling that students couldn’t be forced to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, a ruling protecting the rights of students to demonstrate against the Vietnam War, a ruling allowing the burning of the American flag.
And yet many progressives appear to have lost faith in that principle.
This was a source of great frustration for one of those who responded to our poll, Emily Leonard, a 93-year-old from Hartford, Connecticut, who described herself as a liberal. She said she was alarmed about reports of speakers getting shouted down on college campuses. “We need to hear what people think, even though we disagree with them. It is the basis of our democracy. And it’s absolutely essential to a continuing democracy,” she said. “Liberal as I am — a little to the left of Lenin — I think these kids and this whole cancel culture and so-called woke is doing us so much harm. They’re undermining the Constitution. That’s what it comes down to.”
The progressive movement in America has been a force for good in many ways: for social and racial justice, for pay equity, for a fairer system and society, and for calling out hate and hate speech.
In the course of their fight for tolerance, many progressives have become intolerant of those who disagree with them or express other opinions and taken on a kind of self-righteousness and censoriousness that the right long displayed and the left long abhorred. It has made people uncertain about the contours of speech. Many know they shouldn’t utter racist things, but they don’t understand what they can say about race or can say to a person of a different race from theirs. Attacking people in the workplace, on campus, on social media and elsewhere who express unpopular views from a place of good faith is the practice of a closed society.
The Times does not allow hate speech in its pages, even though the speech is broadly protected by the Constitution, and the Times supports that principle. But there is a difference between hate speech and speech that challenges us in ways that we might find difficult or even offensive.
At the same time, all Americans should be deeply concerned about an avalanche of legislation passed by Republican-controlled legislatures around the country that gags discussion of certain topics and clearly violates the spirit of the First Amendment, if not the letter of the law.
It goes far beyond conservative states yanking books about race and sex from public school libraries. Since 2021, in 40 state legislatures, 175 bills have been introduced or pre-filed that target what teachers can say and what students can learn, often with severe penalties. Of those, 13 have become law in 11 states, and 106 are still under consideration. All told, 99 bills target K-12 public schools, 44 target higher education and 59 include punishment for violators, according to a running tally kept by PEN America. In some instances, the proposed bills failed to become law. In other cases, the courts should declare them unconstitutional.
These bills include Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which would restrict what teachers and students can talk about and allows for parents to file lawsuits. If the law goes into force, watch for lawsuits against schools that restrict the free speech rights of students to discuss things like sexuality, established by earlier Supreme Court rulings.
The new gag laws coincide with a similar barrage of bills that ostensibly target critical race theory, an idea that has percolated down from law schools to the broader public in recent years as a way to understand the pervasiveness of racism. The moral panic around critical race theory has morphed into a vast effort to restrict discussions of race, sex, American history and other topics that conservatives say are divisive. Several states have now passed these gag laws restricting what can be said in public schools, colleges and universities, and state agencies and institutions.
In passing laws that restrict speech, conservatives have adopted the language of harm that some liberals used in the past to restrict speech — the idea that speech itself can cause an unacceptable harm, which has led to a proliferation of campus speech codes and the use of trigger warnings in college classrooms.
Now conservatives have used the idea of harmful speech to their own ends: An anti-critical-race-theory law in Tennessee passed last year, for instance, makes lesson plans illegal if any students “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or another form of psychological distress.” (Unmentioned, of course, is the potential discomfort felt by students who are fed a whitewashed version of American history.)
Liberals — and anyone concerned with protecting free speech — are right to fight against these pernicious laws. But legal limits are not the only constraints on Americans’ freedom of speech.
On college campuses and in many workplaces, speech that others find harmful or offensive can result not only in online shaming but also in the loss of livelihood. Some progressives believe this has provided a necessary and even welcome check on those in power. But when social norms around acceptable speech are constantly shifting and when there is no clear definition of harm, these constraints on speech can turn into arbitrary rules with disproportionate consequences.
Free speech is predicated on mutual respect — that of people for one another and of a government for the people it serves.
Every day, in communities across the country, Americans must speak to one another freely to refine and improve the elements of our social contract: What do we owe the most vulnerable in our neighborhoods? What conduct should we expect from public servants? What ideas are so essential to understanding American democracy that they should be taught in schools?
When public discourse in America is narrowed, it becomes harder to answer these and the many other urgent questions we face as a society.
