News
Chicago Bulls fall to 0-16 vs. the top 3 teams in each conference after a 28-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks
There were times this season when the Chicago Bulls looked strong and sharp enough to match the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tuesday night was not one of them.
The Bulls dropped their third game in as many meetings with the Bucks in a demoralizing 126-98 blowout, reigniting concerns over their postseason viability after the brief respite of Monday’s win over the Toronto Raptors.
The Bulls are now 0-16 against the top three teams from each conference: the Miami Heat, Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers from the Eastern Conference and the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors from the Western Conference.
Although Monday’s win stopped the bleeding momentarily, the Bulls have tumbled from the top spot in the East to fifth. And their grip on that position could slip with a loss Saturday to the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom they lead by one game.
After Tuesday’s loss, coach Billy Donovan and DeMar DeRozan described the mood in the locker room with the same word: frustration.
“At some point we’ve got to get tired of getting our butt kicked like this and flip that switch of understanding that enough is enough,” DeRozan said.
The defensive intensity that fueled the win over the Raptors the night before evaporated in Milwaukee. The Bulls couldn’t combat the Bucks in the paint — or at the 3-point line or in the midrange.
Any team that visits Milwaukee has to face the inevitability of Giannis Antetokounmpo. At this stage of his career, a 25-point night from Antetokounmpo feels rather run-of-the-mill. But the Bucks were thorough in their rout. Jrue Holiday led them in scoring with 27 points, and five others finished in double digits: Pat Connaughton, Wesley Matthews, Serge Ibaka, Brook Lopez and Grayson Allen.
The Bucks took their first stab in the opening quarter after Coby White fouled Connaughton on a haphazard 3-point attempt, gifting the first three points of an eventual 15-0 run. From there, the Bulls often looked disoriented in transition, missing assignments and fumbling switches to allow easy baskets.
Lopez sank two 3-pointers without a single defender even motioning toward him in the second quarter. In the fourth, Allen retrieved a tipped ball and dribbled it from his backcourt to the Bulls rim without contest.
Although the Bulls briefly pulled back within 10 points in the third quarter, the Bucks punched back just as quickly with a 14-3 run to reclaim a 21-point lead by the end of the quarter. The Bulls didn’t score in the final three minutes of the third, allowing the Bucks to settle in for a cruise to the win.
“You’ve got to be able to shut runs off,” Donovan said. “You’re not going to be perfect. You’re going to make mistakes. But it’s about how long those mistakes go on and do they end up becoming a run. There was too many runs in the game where some of it was things that we had an opportunity to control.”
When they attempted to probe the paint, the Bulls were immediately bullied by the towering presences of Antetokounmpo, Lopez and Bobby Portis. Rather than invite contact, the Bulls shied away from it.
The Bulls didn’t go to the foul line until only 35.8 seconds remained in the first half. Instead, they settled for jacking up jumpers, an approach that grinded their offense to a standstill. The Bulls scored four fast-break points and took 13 free throws.
The Bulls are the second-best 3-point shooting team in the league, hitting 37.2%. But their offense isn’t designed to live and die by the 3-point line. Their accuracy stems from discerning shot selection — their 29.2 3-point attempts per game are the fewest in the league.
Despite making 13 of 33 from 3-point range Tuesday to keep their scoring afloat, the Bulls couldn’t create any offense downhill, allowing the Bucks to fully control the rhythm of the game. By the end of the first half, the Bulls’ jump shots were tinged with desperation.
“We just can’t flinch,” Caruso said. “When stuff doesn’t go our away, we’ve got to figure out a way to steady the ship.”
The loss marked the start of a five-game stretch on the road — a weak point for the Bulls, who are 16-20 away from the United Center this season. They have lost seven of their last eight on the road.
The rest of this road stint features only one team — the Cavaliers — who are currently in playoff position. But that relative advantage could be offset by the Bulls’ inability to win on the road.
As the Bulls prepare their young roster for the postseason, DeRozan said this four-game stretch will be a key to toughening up the team’s mentality.
“Sometimes it takes somebody to get hit in the mouth and get knocked down to get upset, kind of fight back and come out swinging,” DeRozan said. “You’ve got to have that mentality before you get hit. You’ve got to be the one that comes out swinging and show that and be desperate.
“We can’t wait throughout the games where we look up and we’re down 10, 15 points and try to rally back. Because it’s too tough of a situation.”
News
Strong wind gusts take down power lines in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Ameren Missouri crews were busy restoring power Tuesday. Sporadic power outages took place as strong bursts of wind pushed through the St. Louis area.
“There’s been wires down throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area,” said Eureka Assistant Fire Chief Scott Barthelmass.
He cautions anyone coming across downed power lines to avoid them and contact their utility company. He said if someone inadvertently drives into downed power lines, they should call 911 for help.
“Stop and stay in your vehicle,” said Barthelmass. “Call 911 and wait for fire, EMS and wait for Ameren or your local utility company to respond.”
Ameren Missouri officials say the company is better equipped to respond to power outages thanks to ongoing upgrades to its power grid.
News
Lincoln County named a maternity health care desert
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. — Lincoln County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the state of Missouri. It has a population of more than 5,900, but the March of Dimes has labeled the county as a maternity care desert.
“Desert sounds a little bit harsh, pretty severe. But at the same time, it draws attention in a way to what we would readily acknowledge. I think, overall, it’s an acknowledgment of conditions that we have in rural areas,” said Brett Siefert, administrator of the Lincoln County Health Department.
The health department administrator said the county has a strong referral network and a relationship with Mercy Hospital-Lincoln, which provides health assessment needs for the area.
“We may have to employ workarounds, and that’s where as a county, I think we’re strong in that we have good collaboration among our partners,” Siefert said.
Lincoln County said it is working hard to attract more doctors and other medical experts. The county wants to use federal dollars offered to areas with a health care professional shortage.
“Primary care, women’s health care is still an area in need. Dental care, we were able to attract a dentist to serve our underserved populations,” Siefert said.
He hopes that Jefferson City and Washington, D.C., are listening and will help the county get rid of the desert label and become an oasis for health care.
“I think that we all understand that Missouri ranks at, or near the bottom, on per-capita expenses for public and community health. So I think that would be a good step in the right direction, is that dollars spent on the front end of health issues can save us dollars on the back end,” said Siefert.
News
‘Bud Man’ stand sold cannabis in bulk at Soulard Farmers Market
ST. LOUIS — A produce stand that sold cannabis in bulk raised eyebrows and dropped jaws at St. Louis’ historic Soulard Farmers Market. People called it the “Bud Man” stand.
Fox 2 News has learned the stand will not be allowed back at the market until further notice.
Visitors couldn’t believe their eyes on Saturday. There were large bins of unwrapped buds for sale. One sign advertised “10lbs. for $5,000.” More and more people started gathering around the stand, taking photos, and posting them on social media.
Operators of Missouri’s licensed medical marijuana dispensaries, like “Missouri Wild Alchemy” in O’Fallon, worry the Soulard stand will add to the confusion in an already confusing industry.
The marijuana at Missouri Wild Alchemy contains potent enough levels of the drug THC to cause a “high” when smoked or ingested. It’s also tightly regulated by the State of Missouri with strict labeling and tracking of sales.
That is not what’s being sold along with produce, flowers, seafood, and firewood at Soulard Market. The “Bud Man’s” products fall into the legal CBD category, according to officials with the City of St. Louis.
CBD is widely sold with no strict state licensing requirements because it does not contain intoxicating levels of THC, though it can provide pain and anxiety relief for users.
However, city officials are concerned about another sign at the “Bud Man” stand: It advertised Delta-8 THC products. Delta-8 is not intoxicating in small amounts but can be in larger ones.
Greg Hayes, the Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry which oversees Soulard Market issued a statement saying:
“Our department reviewed this particular vendor’s prior request & we worked directly with legal counsel to ensure the necessary compliance with state law guidelines. We also created an addendum provision regarding the sale of CBD products. The vendor had provided the city with a notarized document that all products at this particular stand were tested and within the legal parameters. The vendor’s request did not include any Delta 8 products.”
So, the “Bud Man” stand will not be allowed back at Soulard Market, he said, until city officials could clear up any confusion over exactly what was being sold.
For licensed medical marijuana dispensaries like Missouri Wild Alchemy, it’s important that Soulard Market, even a roadside stand, have rules to follow.
“Certainly seeing it in tubs like that on the side of the highway could seem a little concerning to us who are trying to serve the community with lab-tested, quality THC,” said Alexandria Hitchcock of Missouri Wild.
Along with marijuana, Missouri Wild Alchemy sells non-intoxicating, labeled, CBD and hemp products.
