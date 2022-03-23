News
Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinal: Eastview 67, Eden Prairie 51
Kaysar Hassan is an example Eastview coach Paul Goetz will use for players coming up through the Lightning’s boys basketball program for years to come.
Hassan was nearly cut from the program last winter as a junior. He didn’t play a big role on the sophomore team the year prior. He was a raw player who entered his junior season slightly out of shape and with a broken finger, per Goetz.
But the coaching staff kept him in the program, and 16 months later, Hassan was playing a massive role in Eastview’s convincing 67-51 state tournament quarterfinal victory over Eden Prairie. The senior wing scored 17 points — 15 in the first half — on the strength of three three-point baskets at Target Center.
“I came around in shootaround this morning and I felt really, really good about my shot today,” Hassan said. “Every time I shot the ball, I felt really, really confident. I haven’t been shooting the ball the way I wanted to this year, but this is the perfect time to start feeling good about it.”
That it was Hassan who stepped up to spark Eastview on such a big stage was fitting. Goetz read something this week that called Hassan “the heartbeat” of Eastview’s team — spot on, the coach thought. He has coached basketball for 35 years, and never had a kid work as consistently hard as Hassan has.
“Kaysar gives us an energy that nobody else can,” Eastview point guard Kenji Scales said. “Without Kaysar, we wouldn’t have the team we have today. All credit to this dude here.”
If you walk into Eastview High School and hear a ball bouncing, Goetz had no doubt it’s Hassan in the gym. When the Lightning have an open gym, the wing is there an hour early, getting up shots. That’s how you develop your game.
“He’s made tremendous strides, and he’s going to be an example for everybody in our program — from fifth grade on up,” Goetz said, “that if you work hard, good things happen to you.”
Goetz described Hassan as a “very humble, team-oriented kid” who doesn’t care if he scores. The same can be said of most of Eastview’s roster. Scales is Eastview’s star player, yet the point guard scored just six points Tuesday. Because Eden Prairie keyed in on Scales, he subsequently took it upon himself to get everyone else involved.
Jamal Ambrose added 20 points and nine rebounds, including a thunderous dunk late to provide the exclamation point on the victory, while Dylan Omweno poured in 14. As a team, the fourth-seeded Lightning (23-6) shot 52 percent from the field.
“It’s the role of the point guard, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Scales said. “If that means passing the ball, it means passing the ball. I thought what we did was really good today, and it doesn’t matter how many points people score, it’s just winning the game.”
Miles Smith scored 16 points for fifth-seeded Eden Prairie, while Chiddi Obiazor added 15 on efficient scoring from the post. But the Eagles (19-11) couldn’t overcome Hassan’s 3-point barrage in the first half that staked Eastview to an 18-point lead at the break.
Eastview will meet top-seeded Park Center at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Class 4A semifinals at Williams Arena.
“This is something really special. A lot of teams don’t get to do it,” Scales said. “Our guys really adapted well. I think there were a lot of nerves going in warmups, but once the game started to go, guys got more comfortable.”
Vanilla Ice to headline ’90s throwback concert in June at CHS Field
The latest incarnation of the I Love the ’90s Tour – featuring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC and Color Me Badd – will swing its way into St. Paul’s CHS Field on June 3.
Ticket prices start at $29.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via ilovethe90stour.com and in person at the St. Paul Saints box office. Saints season ticket holders have access to a presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Various VIP ticket options are available as are general admission seats on the field, with fans encouraged to bring a blanket.
“What better way to celebrate 30 years of fun with the St. Paul Saints than to host a concert featuring some of the most entertaining performers from 30 years ago,” said Saints executive vice president/general manager Derek Sharrer in a news release. “Music fans will be able to enjoy some of the greatest party anthems from the late ’80s and early ’90s at the best party venue in the Twin Cities.”
The I Love the ’90s Tour first launched in 2016 and has since played more than 300 shows featuring throwback R&B, hip-hop and pop stars.
Ravens free-agency tracker: OLB Za’Darius Smith agrees to deal with Vikings; ILB Chris Board heading to Lions
Welcome to the Ravens’ free-agency tracker, which will be updated throughout the offseason as the roster takes shape.
With the NFL’s new league year beginning March 16 at 4 p.m., teams can officially announce signings and trades. Here’s a rundown of who the Ravens have signed thus far and who’s still on the open market:
Free-agent additions
Defensive tackle Michael Pierce: The former Ravens starter is returning to Baltimore on a three-year deal, the team announced. The deal is worth $16.5 million, according to NFL Network. The Minnesota Vikings released Pierce earlier this week after he made just eight starts in two seasons. Pierce, 29, signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings but opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns and then missed nine games in 2021 with tricep and elbow injuries.
Safety Marcus Williams: The former New Orleans Saints star finalized a five-year, $70 million deal, giving a talented Ravens secondary one of the top playmakers on the open market. Williams’ contract is worth $14 million annually, the seventh most among NFL safeties, and includes $37 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Williams, 25, has been one of the NFL’s best safeties since arriving in New Orleans in 2017. Over five seasons with the Saints, he had 15 interceptions and 38 passes defended.
Offensive tackle Morgan Moses: The Ravens signed Moses to a three-year, $15 million deal, stabilizing a position of need along their offensive line. In the 6-foot-6, 318-pound Moses, the Ravens have acquired an imposing veteran who almost landed on their free-agency radar last year.
Moses, 31, has been one of the NFL’s most durable linemen since Washington drafted him out of Virginia in the third round in 2014.
Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith: The Minnesota Vikings and free-agent outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith agreed to terms on a three-year, $42 million contract Tuesday, less than a week after a deal to rejoin the Ravens fell through.
Smith, who spent the past three seasons with the Green Bay Packers, has incentives to earn up to $47 million over the life of the deal. The Ravens’ initial deal with Smith, which fell apart Thursday, was reportedly worth $35 million over four years, with a maximum value of $50 million.
The 29-year-old Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 games, but he had a major back injury last season and appeared in only one game for the NFC North champions.
With defensive end Danielle Hunter returning after a torn pectoral muscle limited him to seven games in 2021, the Vikings have a pair of proven pass-rushers to lean on in the attempt to prop up a defense that has lagged badly over the last two years. Assistant head coach Mike Pettine was Smith’s defensive coordinator with the Packers in 2019 and 2020.
Free-agent losses
Inside linebacker Chris Board: The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with linebacker Chris Board on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network. Board, 26, had 94 tackles, 2 ½ sacks and two forced fumbles in 63 games with the Ravens playing mostly on special teams.
Quarterback Josh Johnson: Former Ravens quarterback Josh Johnson has signed with the Denver Broncos, he announced on Twitter. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Johnson, 35, signed off the New York Jets’ practice squad in December as starter Lamar Jackson recovered from an ankle injury, made a surprise start in Week 16 after backup Tyler Huntley tested positive for the coronavirus. In Johnson’s first start since 2018, he went 28-for-40 for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Denver is the 14th NFL franchise that Johnson has played for in his NFL career. He finished 2021 with 638 passing yards, five touchdowns, two interceptions and 67.1% accuracy.
Center Bradley Bozeman: Bradley Bozeman, a consistent starter along the Ravens’ offensive line who developed into one of the NFL’s better centers last season, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Panthers, Carolina announced. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Cornerback Anthony Averett: Former Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agency, Athletes First. The Athletic reported that it’s a one-year deal worth $4.5 million.
A 2018 fourth-round pick, Averett entered free agency coming off the best season of his career. He allowed a passer rating of just 77.5 in coverage, according to Pro Football Reference, and had three interceptions and 11 pass defenses after combining for zero and 11, respectively, over his first three seasons.
Averett missed the Ravens’ final three games with a fractured rib, but he still finished the season as one of the NFL’s most targeted cornerbacks. According to Sports Info Solutions, quarterbacks went after him 90 times last year, fifth most in the league.
Averett was limited to 30 games over his first three years in Baltimore, struggling at times as a reserve cornerback and making a limited impact on special teams. But he impressed in training camp last year, when former defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said Averett had All-Pro talent. Amid an injruy-plagued season, the 5-foot-11 Averett emerged as the team’s most reliable cornerback.
He’s the second cornerback to leave Baltimore this season, after the Ravens released nickelback Tavon Young last week.
Tight end Eric Tomlinson: After 23 games in Baltimore, the 29-year-old Tomlinson reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos. Originally signed to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020, the 6-6, 263-pound Tomlinson played 26% of the offensive snaps while receiving Pro Football Focus’ second-highest run-blocking grade among 70 qualifying tight ends.
Still unsigned
Running back: Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman
Wide receiver: Sammy Watkins
Tight end/fullback: Patrick Ricard
Offensive line: OT David Sharpe
Defensive line: Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams, Justin Ellis
Outside linebacker: Justin Houston, Pernell McPhee
Inside linebacker: Josh Bynes, L.J. Fort, Otaro Alaka
Cornerback: Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith, Chris Westry, Khalil Dorsey
Safety: DeShon Elliott
Other notable moves
- Quarterback Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player who played 11 seasons with the Ravens, is returning to the New York Jets on a one-year deal worth $3.5 million, according to ESPN. Flacco, a New Jersey native who will back up 2020 No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson, has started five games for the Jets over the past two seasons.
- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a former Maryland star who spent half a season with the Ravens in 2020 after being acquired from the Minnesota Vikings, was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin. Ngakoue, 26, had 10 sacks with the Raiders last season after signing a two-year, $26 million deal.
- Tight end Hayden Hurst, the Ravens’ No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to his agency EnterSports Management. The deal is worth $3.5 million with another $1 million that can be reached with incentives, according to Pro Football Network. Hurst caught 82 passes for 792 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons after being acquired for a second-round pick.
- Long snapper Morgan Cox, who spent 11 years with the Ravens as part of the special teams’ so-called “Wolfpack” alongside kicker Justin Tucker and punter Sam Koch, agreed to a one-year extension with the Tennessee Titans.
- Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who was traded from the Ravens to the Kansas City Chiefs last offseason for a package of draft picks, was designated with the franchise tag, which is worth $16.6 million. Brown, 25, is expected to receive a long-term contract extension from Kansas City before the July 15 deadline.
- Tight end Maxx Williams, a second-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, re-signed to a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, according to NFL Network.
- Wide receiver Breshad Perriman, a first-round pick by the Ravens in 2015, is returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal, according to ESPN.
- Cornerback Darious Williams, who played three games with the Ravens in 2018 after signing as an undrafted free agent and won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams this past season, is signing a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes $18 million fully guaranteed, according to NFL Network.
- Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a sixth-round pick by the Ravens in 2011 who spent for seasons as Flacco’s backup, is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with a max value of $17 million with the New York Giants, according to NFL Network.
- The Miami Dolphins signed former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, according to ESPN. Mostert played seven games with the Ravens during his rookie season in 2015, mostly on special teams, after going undrafted out of Purdue.
Key dates
March 27-30: Annual league meeting, The Breakers, Palm Beach, Florida.
April 4: Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2021 regular season may begin offseason workout programs.
April 18: Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 28-30: NFL draft, Las Vegas.
()
How J Dilla Turned The Sound of Error Into a Brand New Beat
James Dewitt Yancey, better known as J Dilla, was a revolutionary Detroit beatmaker who died of a rare blood disease plus lupus a few days after his 32nd birthday in 2006. He was always a cult figure and might still be so classified if it makes you feel better being barely aware of him, as I was when he was alive and that’s my job. But that’s not why Dan Charnas describes his death a full 100 pages before the end of this exceptional biography. Dilla was never a failure, but now he’s legendary, and Charnas has done well to untangle the ever evolving skein of art and money and family and friends his legend encompasses. Nor is that all Dilla Time (MCD/Farrar, Strauss & Giroux) achieves. Almost incidentally but also crucially, it also lays out the evolving culture and geography of African-American Detroit from Henry Ford through Motown through the 20-year mayoralty of progressive Coleman Young through the shrinkage that only accelerated after Young left office in 1994. Dilla didn’t grow up poor, but neither was he middle class, and Charnas diligently traces the shifting employment history and stalwart entrepreneurship of a family that never managed to convert its considerable musical gifts into a living wage while imbuing young James with music that turned out to be like no other.
Just on a sociological level, then, this is a rich read. But deeply and vividly reported though it is—Charnas’s wife, Wendy Walters, is a native Detroiter who helped a lot—in Dilla Time that’s just background. Dilla’s seismic innovations were rhythmic, so Charnas and Jeff Peretz, his colleague at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, fashioned a system of grid-based musical annotation based on rhythm rather than pitch. Even if you don’t act on the “Try It Yourself” invitations that accompany these grids—and I know three readers who loved this book, including me, who swore they would but barely got started—being able to see, physically and schematically, the kind of elaborations and disruptions that rendered Dilla “the hip-hop producer who reinvented rhythm” adds decisively to your comprehension.
One way to conceive Dilla is as the 21st-century James Brown, whose edict that every Famous Flame was playing a drum bore fruit with the seminal rhythm-hooked 1965 “Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag.” That supposed novelty hit presaged a musical world where by the early ’80s multiple rhythmic elements clashing and meshing were taken for granted, perceived pre-consciously, so that, as Jonathan Lethem once put it, “younger listeners” lived “entirely in a sonic world of James Brown’s creation.” But polymorphic though those rhythms were, they were always carried along by a defining pulse—a “good beat.” In Dilla time that defining pulse is by no means dispensed with. But it is invariably undercut or counter-embellished by less predictable rhythmic elements that don’t repeat as reliably as they did in the not-so-old days.
Son of a bassist-vocalist father who clocked dollars in the auto industry and a mother good enough to sing in clubs if there’d been a living in it, James Dewitt Yancey was musical from infancy—his father would put him to sleep by playing bass on his belly—and grew up in James Brown’s sonic world. Quiet and hyperintelligent as well as a stutterer like his dad, he carefully removed the album jackets that adorned the walls of his grandmother’s basement, read the notes, and pinned them back up again. Before there were samplers much less computer music programs, he figured out how to dismember cassette decks and create painstaking beats by hand on a drum machine. A generous local musician tutored him on an Akai MPC60, a revolutionary if primitive MIDI Production Center that James learned to, well, play—decelerating samples against the device’s implacable clock, freehanding additional touches where he sensed they belonged, sampling and chopping sounds he wanted to move around. Invariably, the better-schooled guys in the room were awed by this shy kid’s matchless talents and how stubbornly he stuck to his guns about what he wanted when and where. In a formula worth bearing in mind, Charnas says Dilla was in part inspired by a rough recording he’d heard of a fabricated “party”: “The sound of error stayed with him. It remained until he found a way to make errors on purpose.”
Dilla was exactly the right age to come up with hip-hop, and early on began rapping himself and working with other Detroit rappers, some of whom joined him in Slum Village, a group called I’ve never gotten into myself—as fundamental as beats are to hip-hop, rapping is even more so, and none of these guys including Dilla himself were masters of rhyme or flow. But that’s of little moment in terms of Dilla’s artistic legacy, because the travails of Slum Village pale against the excitement this reclusive young regional beatmaker generated among hip-hop cognoscenti. Before the ’90s were over, he had active working relationships with the two brainiest movers and shakers on the avantish side of hip-hop’s commercial universe, Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest and Questlove of the Roots. And so in 2000 came r&b Jesus D’Angelo’s breakthrough Voodoo, produced by a loose collective called the Soulquarians headed up by the two Q’s and Dilla, who a few months later were also all over conscious rapper Common’s breakthrough Like Water for Chocolate. As is natural with albums you like, I’d long heard both in terms of their frontmen—soul hyperbolist D’Angelo, straight-up moralizer Common. Dilla Time alerted me to how deftly and decisively the production undercuts and contextualizes both species of overstatement.
These two albums turned Dilla, who was already getting paid, into an official big deal—tragically, a big deal who’d be dead in six years. Though it was certainly his kidneys that killed him, it’s not as if Dilla gravitated to the lifestyle of the typical hyperintelligent introvert. As soon as he began making decent money he dove into Detroit’s strip-club scene. He liked high-end clothes and expensive cars as much as the next rapper. And though he had real relationships, he fucked around plenty, fathering one barely acknowledged daughter and breaking with the mother of another in a row that didn’t have to be decisive. His mother Maureen, the heroic chief caretaker of his grueling multiyear decline (with significant help financial and otherwise from Common), had her own headstrong issues in profusion, and the debts her son had rolled up were huge—it was 2017 before the Dilla foundation she created had paid off his tax obligations and started paying his heirs instead. But even as the life drained out of him Dilla’s legend was already turning him into a not so secret cult hero, and so there were other sources of income as Dilla tributes and festivals mushroomed everywhere. In one resonant instance, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture obtained and displayed his Moog and MPC.
But most important, Charnas believes, was how pervasive Dilla’s rhythmic usages became, not because his death focused music’s attention but because their time had come. There are now multiple musicology dissertations devoted to variations on the thesis that the European concept of the rigid note value only began to loosen up as we all know they did with ragtime and its uncountable offshoots. Without doubt some other genius would have brought this thesis to life if Dilla didn’t. But in point of historical fact it was a shy stutterer whose father played bass on his belly who put it out in a world charged with the task of figuring out what comes next.
Veteran rock critic Robert Christgau’s And It Don’t Stop newsletter appears weekly on Substack.
